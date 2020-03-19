Shelter in place

I think we’re going to learn a lot about each other over the next few weeks.

I know that might sound crazy to say considering we’re supposed to be hunkering down in our homes until further notice, but there’s a lot I think from forced isolation that we can glean from ourselves and just how patient we really are.

Let me start by saying that in just a week, I’ve read more about this virus than I think I have about any one thing in my entire life, and from what I am reading, there’s information streaming from all over the place.

You’ll notice in our pages this week or from the latest content on the site, our goal instead of adding to the level of craze, hysteria and even misinformation that’s been circulating is to provide you with some real things that you can do so you don’t go crazy sitting at home watching an endless stream of movies and shows (although, we provided you with a few of our favorites on Page 4 if that’s what you choose to do).

“If you’re a small biz, tell us what you’re offering. Tell us if you offer gift certificates and we’ll host your business where our calendar listings usually are. In this time, until the feds figure out if they’re giving us all a $1,000 stimulus or not, we’d love to act as your hype wagon to get over this hump.”

You’ll also notice that our calendar is gone for this week. With mostly everything canceled there’s really nothing for us to suggest you do, and honestly it’d be somewhat criminal for us to suggest you do anything dealing with crowds right now anyway.

But as a community of readers, reading more than ever now that a pandemic has given us time to, I think we can help each other out. We’d like to use our pages, social media channels and website to host the things you’re doing to pass the time so we all don’t go crazy. Tell us the influencers we should be following, the people making the funniest Tik Tok videos in Philadelphia. The sites that are giving really, really good information about the coronavirus on a local level (for me, the folks at Al Dia are crushing it).

If you’re a small biz, tell us what you’re offering. Tell us if you offer gift certificates and we’ll host your business where our calendar listings usually are. In this time, until the feds figure out if they’re giving us all a $1,000 stimulus or not, we’d love to act as your hype wagon to get over this hump.

As I write this, I think about the small businesses we highlight each week. Especially, businesses that advertise your services, products and events with us, the ones helping to keep us afloat. We feel you guys and we thank you for riding with PW. As an editor, I’ll tell you that editorial and sales mix like oil and water, but our team collectively has never been more committed to promoting what you, at the end of the day Philadelphians, like us are doing during this trying time.

It’s weird, man. I know humanity has survived far worse pandemics than this one and have lived to tell the story, just as many of us will once more of COVID-19 is discovered, and hopefully, a vaccine is produced. But I never thought I’d play witness to an event that has so many people feeling the burn on a mass level. A week ago, I was telling folks to remain calm and wash their hands and at the end of the day, I still believe that’s the best bet. But a week ago, the pandemic hadn’t hit all 50 states, life as I knew it wasn’t closed until further notice and a person I know wasn’t a confirmed case.

This is a crazy time. But we can get through all of it together. If you’re reading this, thank you. If you’re reading this in print, a special thanks given the circumstances. Everyone stay safe, stay calm and keep us informed on how you’re doing both. Shoot us an e-mail at voices@philadelphiaweekly.com or drop us a line in our DMs on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Fingers crossed, I’ll catch you next week, Philadelphia.

Related