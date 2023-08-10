Where to Buy Runtz Seeds in 2023 (Best Deals) + Runtz Strain Information

The cannabis user community favors the Runtz strain for its sweet and fruity taste and the pleasant bodily, medicinal, and cerebral effects it can give you.

So, if you are in search of a strong high that can simultaneously make you happy and calm, you may want to give the Runtz seeds a try.

But you don’t know where to get the Runtz seeds or how to grow them into full-blown and tasty Runtz cannabis plants?

You’ve come to the right place.

Our review of the Runtz seeds will tell you everything you need to know about the strain, from what it tastes like to what outcomes you can expect from it beyond the calming effects, and how to get it at the best prices.

So, let’s get started!

What Strain is Runtz?

Runtz weed (aka Runtz OG) is a strong hybrid strain of marijuana that was made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez parent strains. It is available in two varieties: Runtz feminized seeds and their autoflowering varieties.

Because of its sweet and fruity flavors, the award-winning Runtz strain is one of the best marijuana seeds you can buy today. It has often been described as yet another hybrid Cookies strain that is widely used by cannabis consumers.

Runtz is a hybrid strain that is half Indica and half Sativa. This means that it has mental and physical effects on the people who use it.

Those who want to relax and get high without becoming immobile are best suited for this balanced strain and the marijuana seeds that produce it.

What Should You Know About Growing Runtz Seeds?

Runtz is a bit more challenging to grow than other varieties. The reason for it is the fact that Runtz is a bit more sensitive to environmental stressors.

While the Runtz variety is versatile and may be grown indoors or outdoors, indoor plants may be a better choice for beginners.

In any case, the Runtz strain prospers in a warm, humid environment which it will paint with its rich purple and lime green hues.

The average blooming period for the plant is eight weeks, and the average output per plant is 16 ounces. The highest recorded yield per plant is 18 ounces, as reported by expert growers.

>>Check best prices for Runtz seeds here

Where Can You Buy Runtz Seeds Online?

If all of this managed to tickle your imagination and taste buds, let’s discuss where to get Runtz seeds (White Runtz included).

First, know that It’s hard to find this one-of-a-kind strain everywhere, so there’s a chance that your local weed dispensary probably won’t have it.

This is why we prepared a list of some of the best seed banks online where you can find Runtz seeds.

Seed Supreme – Best seed bank overall

ILGM – Get $10 off with the “ILOVESEEDS” coupon ( free shipping )

with the “ILOVESEEDS” coupon ( ) Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best deals and discounts

Crop King Seeds – Award-winning seed bank in Canada

Seedsman – Cheap Runtz seeds for sale (plus free seeds)

Herbies Seeds – Get quality Runtz seeds and free gifts

1. Seed Supreme – Best Seed Bank Overall

Trusted seed breeders

Ships free seeds with every order

Free shipping on orders over $9

Speedy 6-day delivery

Accepts multiple payment methods

If you are looking for a variety of top-notch seed banks, Seed Supreme is the place to be. They have a wide range of high-quality seeds from reputable breeders, including Runtz seeds, and they guarantee that your seeds will sprout.

You can expect to receive your seeds (in the US) within 2-6 business days, and you can pay with bank transfers, cards, cash, or Bitcoin.

Runtz Seeds for Sale at Seed Supreme

Are you new to growing? Don’t worry.

Seed Supreme has an active blog where you can learn how to grow your Runtz seeds (or any other strain) successfully. You will also love Seed Supreme’s low shipping cost, as you will get free delivery if you spend more than $90.

2. ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

10% OFF Bitcoin payments

High-quality Runtz seeds

Free shipping in the USA

$10 OFF coupon (“ILOVESEEDS”)

Solid germination guarantee

You can buy feminized Runtz seeds from one of the best-known seed banks in the business – ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana).

Apart from the Runtz feminized seeds, you can also get their autoflowering forms.

So, what’s the difference?

Well, feminized Runtz seeds usually produce larger Runtz plants and more bountiful harvests, while the autoflowering variety requires less attention and has a shorter flowering time.

You get a discount deal where you get 10 seeds for free for every 10 seeds you buy on a lot of different Sativa and Indica strains. Runtz seeds are known to be offered on sale for about a 50% discount, but it depends on when you read this post.

Runts Seeds for Sale at ILGM (before any discounts)

Apart from its highly intuitive website, ILGM is one of the few online seed banks that offer free shipping to the USA.

Every strain they sell, including Runtz OG seeds, is guaranteed to have a germination rate of 100%.

You can also get 10% off any strain of cannabis when you pay with Bitcoin, and you’ll remain completely anonymous during the delivery process.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Deals and Discounts

Germination guarantee

High-quality seeds with potent CBD and THC content

Helpful resources on the website for growers

Fast delivery service

BOGOF deals on selected seeds

If you want to try different strains of cannabis, Homegrown Cannabis Co is a great choice. You can order mix packs that contain various seeds, or you can choose single strains if you have a preference, such as Runtz.

Runtz Seeds for Sale at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

The company delivers the seeds in a secure and stealthy way. If your package gets lost, you can get a free reshipment. You also get free shipping for orders over $99.

Homegrown Cannabis Co has a guide on how to germinate weed seeds. But if your seeds don’t sprout, don’t worry. The company has a no-fuss replacement policy.

4. Crop King Seeds – Award-Winning Seed Bank

2017 Canadian Cannabis Award

80% germination guarantee

Almost 20 years of experience

Strict quality processes

Crop King Seeds (CKS), a seed bank that has been selling seeds for the Runtz strain for over two decades, is our second choice.

The company sends its seeds globally, together with a guarantee that 80% of its seeds will germinate and that its cannabis strains are of high quality.

Runtz Seeds for Sale at Crop King Seeds

We can recommend it to our Canadian clients in particular, as CKS is based in Vancouver.

Even though CKS doesn’t offer many discounts, its products won the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Award and have earned it a good name among experienced producers.

5. Seedsman – Buy Cheap Runtz Seeds

Many Runtz strains

10% OFF your first order

6 free seeds over $60

Founded in 2022

Seedsman, which has been in business since 2002, provides customers with access to over 4000 unique strains, some of which are variations of the popular Runtz OG variety.

More than 50,000 verified customers have earned the firm a 4.5+ rating in their reviews. One of the reasons for this is the fact that every shipment is discreetly packaged when being sent abroad.

Runtz Seeds for Sale at Seedsman

Even more intriguing is the fact that they give their first-time consumers a 10% discount, provided that you subscribe to their mailing list.

In addition, when you spend over $30, you can get 3 free seeds, while parting with $60 will net you 6 free cannabis seeds.

6. Herbies Seeds – Buy Runtz Seeds and Get Free Gifts

Runtz seeds from famous breeders

Free seeds and gifts

70% germination guarantee

Worldwide shipping

Runtz cannabis seeds are available at this shop, and they reportedly produce buds of the highest quality.

In addition, their website is simple to navigate and use.

One of the best parts of interacting with it is discovering the ideal Runtz variety for your requirements with the help of Herbies Seeds’ customer support.

Runts Seeds for Sale at Herbies Head Shop

Every order from Herbies includes free goodies, including rolling papers, pruning shears, or stash holders, provided your order is of sufficient value.

Runtz Strain Reviews from Real Customers

If you want to know more about a specific strain, such as the Runtz strain, it can be helpful to read what other customers have to say about it. We have collected some verified reviews from different sources to give you some insights into this strain.

One reviewer loved the taste, which isn’t surprising considering you’ll get hints of tropical and candy-like flavors with the Runtz strain.

Another reviewer stated that the strain was a game changer for his PTSD. However, the strain doesn’t work very well keeping one awake at night.

According to another reviewer, the Runtz strain helped with severe anxiety and ADHD. A couple of hits should be enough to make you calm and stress free and sleep well at night.

Runtz Seeds: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Runtz seeds.

How Much THC Does the Runtz Strain have?

The average THC levels of the Runtz Feminized cannabis seeds are 24%, although they may reach as high as 29%. Due to its high THC levels, Runtz OG is an extremely potent option reserved for intermediate growers who want a wild ride.

White Runtz strain has a reduced THC content and strength, while Pink Runtz is characterized by its mild aroma.

What Does the Runtz Strain Smell and Taste Like?

Runtz’s distinctive flavor is due to its sweet aroma and fruity flavor, which tastes like classic candy, particularly the Pink Runtz hybrid.

The delicious fruity flavor of these marijuana seeds comes with diesel aromas which are sure to please your taste buds.

The Runtz weed strain’s sweet, gassy, and woody aromas come from its three dominant terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene.

What’s a Runtz Strain High Like?

Among the many potent strains, Runtz OG stands out for its effects. It is potentially quite strong, especially for beginners.

Users report feeling relaxed and happy all over, with the bonuses of enjoying a pleasant, creamy smoke and a soothing uplift from the time they light it up until they feel the effects wearing off.

This hybrid Sativa/Indica strain has effects that range from sedative to euphoric, so beware if you’re a novice user, as you might find yourself unable to get out of bed.

The effects of the Runtz tropical citrus strain are briefly described here.

Uplifting high

Creativity

Calming

Happiness

Relaxation

Euphoria

Laughing

The Runtz weed strain is geared towards relaxation, so it can be a good option for watching a movie or hanging out by the pool.

Some people prefer to smoke Runtz weed before going to bed, as it provides a smooth smoking experience and a deep sense of relaxation. Others use this great strain to alleviate chronic stress and anxiety.

What Can You Use Runtz For?

The Runtz strain, which came from a cross between Gelato and Zkittlez, can be used for both medical issues and recreational purposes. Since it’s a hybrid, we might as well go through both therapeutic applications now.

This amazing strain might help with a number of health problems, such as anxiety, depression, chronic stress, chronic pain, trouble sleeping, and loss of appetite.

A lot of people who light up marijuana for fun have taken to Runtz cannabis seeds because they enjoy its creamy smoke.

This strain is also known to provide a powerful high, making it perfect for users looking to unwind and enjoy a relaxing body high for a few hours.

Runtz Seeds Guide 2023: The Takeaway

The Runtz strain is a highly sought-after cannabis strain known for its unique flavor profile reminiscent of tropical and candy-like flavors and potent effects.

Users often report feeling uplifted, euphoric, and creative, accompanied by a relaxed and calming body sensation.

The potency of Runtz can vary, so it’s advisable to start with a lower dosage if you are new to cannabis or have a lower tolerance.

To ensure the quality and reliability of your runtz seeds, make sure to choose a reputable cannabis seed bank like Seed Supreme, known for its high-quality seeds, reliable shipping, and discreet packaging.

