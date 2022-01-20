Rundown: Jan. 20-27

Valentine’s Day

2022 Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise

Take your romantic Valentine’s Day dinner onto the water aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia on February 12. As you board, you and your special person will take a high quality photo to remember the night. Then head to your table where you can enjoy buffet style dining setting the tone for the night — Enjoy 2 Climate control heated decks while taking in the beautiful panoramic views of the Delaware river and other local sights during this intimate dinner cruise. Over 500 guests will be in attendance as we celebrate Valentine’s Day in style and avoid the crowded restaurants on Valentine’s Day. More info on Eventbrite.com.

Micro-wedding at the Kimmel Center Hamilton Rooftop Garden

Love is in the air at one of Philadelphia’s most picturesque and award-winning wedding venues this Valentine’s Day Weekend. Garces Events and Kimmel Center Cultural Campus announce Vows with a View on Sunday, February 13, 2022. This intimate and all-inclusive micro-wedding and vows renewal experience comes complete with two exclusive hours at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts’ Hamilton Rooftop Garden For a modern way to say “I do,” this elopement package is a one-day-only event for up to 20 close friends and family members to toast the newlyweds with bubbles and bites from award-winning Garces Events team while overlooking the Avenue of the Arts in Center City. For more information, visit: Kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Art in the Age

Art in the age, Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop, boasts an extensive selection of craft spirits fit for whipping up cocktails at home for a romantic night-in this Valentine’s Day.

Enter newest arrival, Damson Gin from sister distillery Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire. Available for a limited time at Art in the Age, this herbaceous spirit is low in ABV and exudes notes of damson plum, juniper, bitter orange, and anise hyssop – perfect for sipping pre or post-dinner, or mixing into a Damson Gin Fizz.

Additionally, the Old City storefront offers The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own, the quintessential cocktail literature co-authored by spirit savant Steven Grasse and esteemed travel, food and spirit writer Adam Erace.

Food & Drink

Bluebird Distilling

Bluebird Distilling, Phoenixville’s award-winning grain-to-glass craft distillery, has just released its warming Winter Whiskey. Couples looking for a cozy way to spend some quality time can cuddle up at the distillery and indulge in a pour of Winter Whiskey and take in the sweet taste of vanilla, baking spices, orange zest, and toffee with every sip.

East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue, home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, has something for everyone to enjoy this Valentine’s Day, from romantic dining spots to locally-made chocolates, to hand-crafted jewelry, and everything in between.

Eating out

When it comes to reserving a table for two or snagging a solo seat at the bar on Valentine’s Day, standout Avenue restaurants and bars open for service on Monday, February 14 include

Barcelona Wine Bar

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Le Virtù

Noir

Pistolas del Sur

Triangle Tavern

Creations By Coppola

The simple and easy yet thoughtful, go-to gift to give [or keep] each year for Valentine’s Day is the classic flowers and chocolates duo. Creations By Coppola custom-crafts elaborate floral arrangements, with bouquets available for pre-order online, and Grab & Go bouquets ready for pick-up in-store.

Favors and Flavors

Just a short trek down the Avenue, Favors and Flavors offers decadent sweets including chocolate covered strawberries, custom candy bouquets, personalized gift baskets, and more available for online ordering.

The Bottle Shop

For the imbiber, The Bottle Shop offers a plethora of craft beer, seltzers, ciders, gift sets and even personalized, engraved bottles of wine that make for a sentimental and practical present.

Sermania Jewelry

As for gifting personalized and one-of-a-kind presents for someone special, various local retailers and services offer a plethora of items including hand-crafted, custom heart-shaped earrings, rings, and pendants from Sermania Jewelry.

Deja 42 Art Gallery

Along the Avenue, Deja 42 Art Gallery is an ideal source for sentimental gifts ranging from local art to jewelry to home décor.

Occasionette

Occasionette boasts an extensive selection of Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day greeting cards, chocolate and candy, jewelry, candles, self-care necessities, and much more.

Amelie’s Bark Shop

For those furry, four-legged Valentine’s, Amelie’s Bark Shop has red-and-white-themed bow ties for cats and dogs to accessorize, Valentine’s Mystery Boxes brimming with surprise goodies, and an assortment of heart shaped treats monogrammed with notes such as “Puppy Love”, “I Chews You”, and “XOXO.” All items are available for on-site shopping and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

Love Notes 2.0…Sour Notes

Post-Valentine’s Day celebrations can be found in the form of Love Notes 2.0… Sour Notes, a cabaret-style show hosted by East Passyunk Opera Project at Society Hill Dance Academy featuring local artists singing opera, musical theater, and art songs that explores the “other” side of love (i.e. sad, angry, breaking up, etc.) on Friday, Feb. 19.

For more information and for a complete list of businesses along East Passyunk Avenue, go to visiteastpassyunk.com.

New Liberty Distillery

How about some honey for your honey? New Liberty Distillery, the South Kensington craft distillery and home to award-winning spirit lines such as the revived heritage Kinsey brand, has re-stocked their popular Kinsey Single Hive Honey Whiskey just in time for gifting for that special someone (or whiskey nerd) in one’s life.

Kinsey Single Hive Honey Whiskey is a sumptuous blend of Kinsey American Whiskey and Sunwick Farms’ honey that draws a profile best described as soft, viscous and leading to a floral and rounded mouthfeel, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the whiskey geek or aspiring at-home mixologist.

REX at The Royal

REX at The Royal, Philly’s sexiest new restaurant and destination for elevated Southern and Lowcountry cuisine, is a must for purchasing hard-to-find, global wines sure to impress any oenophile with their robust, newly-launched bottle shop. Whether selecting a bottle to bring to BYOB or enjoying an intimate wine tasting at-home this Valentine’s Day, REX at The Royal’s bottle shop is brimming with rare finds including the following:

Cade Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, California

Casanuova delle Cerbaie Brunello di Montalcino, Italy

Desautels Cuiret Grand Cru Champagne, France (both Blanc de Blanc and Blanc de Noirs available)

Diners can purchase bottles from the on-site shop and enjoy them during a sit-down dinner for quite the romantic date night experience.

Forsythia

For 2022, Chef Christopher Kearse is launching a new, fun, and playful line-up of events called The French AF Series at Forsythia which focuses on various French culinary aspects while offering an evening of epicurean excellence and expert beverage pairings. The first in the series, La Fête du Foie, brings an evening of five foie gras dishes accompanied by complementing wine pairings on Tuesday, February 8.

The Best Mocktails for Dry January

Wren Kitchens has created four mocktails perfect for those taking part in dry January this year. From a mimosa punch to a moscow mule, these cocktail-favorite-turned-mocktails, created by Wren Kitchens, will go down a treat at any gathering for those taking part in dry January this year.

Mimosa Punch

Lemonade

2 cups of orange pineapple juice

2 cups of cranberry juice

2 Granny apples

175g pomegranate seeds

120g fresh cranberries

3 limes, sliced

100g green grapes, halved

Rosemary

Combine the juices and fruits in a large pitcher or bowl. When ready to pour yourself a mimosa, put a sprig of fresh rosemary in your flute. Fill your champagne flute halfway with lemonade, and using a ladle, pour in the juice mixture from the punch bowl.

Moscow Mule

50ml club soda

150ml non alcoholic ginger beer

Fresh lime

Crushed ice

Sprig of mint and a wedge of lime to serve

In a fancy glass of choice, pour in the vodka and load the glass ¾ full of crushed ice. Fill the glass to the top with ginger beer and stir. Squeeze lime over the top of the glass and serve with a sprig of mint.

Apple fizz mocktail

50ml cloudy apple juice

50ml lemonade

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

Sprig of mint

1 apple, sliced

In a tall glass with ice and a slice of apple, mix the cloudy apple juice, lemonade, and cinnamon. Serve with a sprig of mint.

Pomegrante Mojito

10-12 Fresh Mint Leaves

1 tbsp Caster Sugar

30ml Lime Juice

45ml Pomegranate Juice

Plenty of Ice

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

Dash of Soda Water

Muddle the mint leaves with sugar in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the lime juice and pomegranate juice to the shaker. Half-fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Using a cocktail strainer, pour into a highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a few pomegranate seeds. Add soda water to the top of the glass and serve.

Wharton Esherick Museum 28th Annual Juried Woodworking Exhibition

Wharton Esherick’s remarkable home and studio is perhaps the most complete self-portrait that exists of this iconoclastic artist. Esherick painted and drew more traditional self-portraits at various points in his career, including his 1919 depiction that hangs at WEM. And yet, the Studio writ large may show us more than any of these representational images about how Esherick saw himself and his life.

As the Wharton Esherick Museum celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2022, we’re reflecting on how we’ve shared and interpreted Esherick’s remarkable self-portrait for thousands of people over half a century. In turn, we invite you to share innovative works of art, craft, and design that represent a self-portrait; wood must be part of your entry, but it doesn’t have to be the only material used.

Each submission will have a different approach to what it means to make a self-portrait, just as Esherick’s “self-portraits” took on many diverse forms. We hope to see YOU, represented using wood, in some way. You might approach this call through traditional portraiture, an abstract interpretation, a functional work that represents your unique outlook on the world, or some other form of object making that captures who you are. More info at Whartonesherickmuseum.org.

“Landscapes of the Mind” on display at Noyes Museum of Art

The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts present an exciting exhibition “Landscapes of the Mind” on display at Kramer Hall, Hammonton, NJ from Feb. 17 through June 3. This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region.

As part of Women’s History month in March, the opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 5 pm. The Regional Center for Women in the Arts is a non-profit corporation dedicated to encouraging and promoting the best emerging and established women artists. Their mission also supports fundraising for charities that benefit women in need.