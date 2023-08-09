Purple Kush Seeds: Detailed Strain Information & Best Deals in 2023

Purple Kush is one of the most widely known cannabis strains. But what makes it so popular?

For starters, it’s a pure Indica strain, making it ideal for relaxing and kicking it back. Second, it has a high THC content of 19% to 23%.

And third … Well, there are many other reasons why the Purple Kush strain is famous, which we’ll discuss in detail in this article.

Finally, we’ll highlight why Seed Supreme is our #1 pick for buying Purple Kush seeds and other alternatives to try.

Let’s get started.

Quick Overview About Purple Kush Strain

The origins of the Purple Kush weed strain are unclear. There are two contradictory theories about the genesis of the original Purple Kush weed strain.

The first theory is that the Purple Kush marijuana strain was created at the famed Oaksterdam facility in Oakland, California.

According to another theory, the first Purple Kush seeds were developed in British Columbia, Canada.

But we do know one thing. The Purple Kush weed strain comes from Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, two potent Indica landraces. As a result, the Purple Kush strain is 100% Indica, not a hybrid.

Unsurprisingly, the Purple Kush strain has won many Cannabis Awards and continues to be a go-to cannabis variety among medical marijuana users.

Unfortunately, it’s now easy to find low-quality (or even fake) Purple Kush seeds because the strain is so popular.

Where To Buy Purple Kush Seeds

Are you looking for high-quality Purple Kush seeds that produce excellent yields and potent effects without much work?

We’ve featured the best places to buy first-rate Purple Kush seeds.

First Look: Buy Purple Kush Seeds

Seed Supreme – Overall best place to buy Purple Kush seeds (fast shipping) ILGM – Reputable seed bank with free shipping Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best seed bank with mixed packs Crop King Seeds – 80%+ germination rates Herbies Seeds – Buy cheap Purple Kush seeds Seedsman – Best seed bank with worldwide shipping

1. Seed Supreme – Overall Best Place To Buy Purple Kush Seeds

Seed Supreme offers fast shipping, free delivery on orders over $90, and frequent sales. It also boasts extensive payment methods, including Zelle, Bitcoin, CashApp, and Mesh.

Seed Supreme is among the few best seed banks that sell autoflowering feminized Purple Kush seeds.

Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at Seed Supreme

It also includes at least one free seed per order and stocks a pack of Purple Kush seeds with slightly lower THC levels at 18%, making them a good pick for growers looking for a less potent version of this famous strain.

2. ILGM – Reputable Seed Bank With Free Shipping

ILGM is one of the industry’s most recognized breeders. This beginner-friendly seed bank sells both feminized and autoflowering Purple Kush seeds.

Why buy Purple Kush seeds from ILGM? For starters, it’s the only US-based seed bank that offers free guaranteed shipping on all orders. It also provides a 100% germination guarantee, another perk you won’t find elsewhere.

Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at ILGM

Check out ILGM’s Purple Mix Pack to save up to $168. This pack includes Purple Haze, Grandaddy Purple, and Purple Kush.

New to growing? ILGM offers free grow guides and runs a free grower forum where you can ask for advice, receive growing tips, and talk about all things growing-related.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best Seed Bank With Mixed Packs

Homegrown Cannabis Co is suitable If you’re finding it difficult to decide on a single strain since it offers mix packs that include a variety of strains. Alternatively, you can buy single strains if you prefer specific seeds like Purple Kush.

Feminized Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at Homegrown Cannabis Co

The company ships the seeds in discreet and crush-proof packaging. If you don’t receive your package, the Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers a complimentary reshipment service. It also provides free shipping for all orders totaling $99 or more

Homegrown Cannabis Co features a germination guide. However, if your seeds fail to germinate, it offers a hassle-free replacement policy.

4. Crop King Seeds – 80%+ Germination Rates

Crop King Seeds hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, home to some of Canada’s most celebrated growers).

The seed bank offers an 80% germination guarantee, free shipping on orders over $200, and ten free seeds when you spend $420 or more.

The site also supports 24/7 live customer support, which provides order assistance, seed recommendations, and growing tips.

Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at CKS

Crop King’s Purple Kush feminized seeds can reach THC levels as high as 25%, making them one of the strongest PK genomes we’ve come across.

5. Herbies Seeds – Best Place To Buy Cheap Purple Kush Seeds

Herbies is one of the most generous seed banks out there. It gives away one free seed with each order, plus another seed with every $20 spent.

You can even choose your freebies from a list of seven strains, a luxury you won’t find at most seed banks.

Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at Herbies Seeds

Better yet, it has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It runs a small, active Discord server where you can access customer support agentes, score exclusive deals, and talk shop with other growers.

6. Seedsman – Best Seed Bank With Worldwide Shipping

Seedsman has been a fixture on the weed seed scene since its inception in 2002. It offers one of the largest selections of Purple Kush genetics out there.

Interestingly, the outfit gives you three free seeds (Critical 2.0+) when you pay via ACH, BTC, or Zelle. The seed bank also provides three extra seeds for every $30 you spend, regardless of the payment method.

Purple Kush Seeds for Sale at Seedsman

The Seedsman website does not currently display the pricing of Purple Kush Feminised Seeds.

The seed bank stocks Purple Kush seeds from several top breeders, such as 00 Seeds, Dutch Passion, and Buddha seeds. Moreover, its Kannabia Purple Kush seeds are some of the cheapest around, selling for less than $5 per seed.

User Reviews of Purple Kush Seeds

Purple Kush seeds have mostly positive reviews, with users praising the strain’s effects and high THC levels can reach well above 25%.

As Neb K points out in his four-star review, Purple Kush is surprisingly euphoric and calming simultaneously for an Indica.

While many outfits sell “Purple Kush’ seeds, most of these are actually other Kush types (typically OG or Afghan Kush) mislabeled. To avoid fake marijuana seeds, stick to the reputable seed banks mentioned above.

According to Gilbertoblue’s five-star review, PK is quite potent, 100% indica, if you can find the real stuff. He considers Purple Kush his default top favorite.

Like any high-potency strain, some people burn out quickly when smoking Purple Kush. If you’re prone to a fast come down, we recommend pairing Purple Kush with uplifting Sativa strains like Strawberry Cough.

c……..5 claims that this strain is like a sugar rush, providing about 30 minutes of a Sativa-like energetic high with an extreme indica low that will help promote better sleep.

Purple Kush Seeds: Everything You Need To Know

From effects to flavors and THC content, here’s everything you need to know about Purple Kush seeds.

Purple Kush Strain Effects

Bliss. Nirvana. Tranquility. The effects of the Purple Kush marijuana strain start as soon as the strong smoke enters your mouth and nose. Your mind feels liberated, and tension disappears before the smoke clears.

In addition, Purple Kush’s effects encourage rapid physical relaxation. Purple Kush is hard to come by, but it’s perfect for creating wonderful euphoric and uplifting effects.

Once under the influence of the Purple Kush strain, you may anticipate a tidal wave of lethargy as the hour goes by. Lastly, stock your refrigerator with enough snacks since the Purple Kush marijuana strain causes an insatiable appetite.

Purple Kush eases you right into physical rest, unlike other hybrids that begin with a confusing head high that gradually fades into a calmer state.

There could be some mental effects, but they are more hallucinogenic and twisted than intellectual. Smokers may find that listening to music or being in a tactile environment has a relaxing effect.

This strain is more likely to induce a mood of drowsy comfort than promote energetic, hyperactive thoughts and acute concentration.

Purple Kush has medicinal potential as well. The strong calming effects may reduce stress and sadness. It may also help reduce pain, including situational pain like the aches that develop after exercise and chronic pain.

Purple Kush, when used in sufficient amounts, may also help you get better sleep. According to reports, the usual high from this strain lasts two to three hours.

Purple Kush Strain Flavors

Purple Kush has a distinctive flavor and appealing looks, contributing to its popularity.

The first sensation resembles the earthy, almost sandalwood-like musk of Afghani strains. A closer look reveals grape tones that are sweet and delicious.

The blossoms emit smoke and an odor that is both fruity and hash-like when they burn, which may irritate the sinuses and cause severe coughing.

Purple Kush smoke has a sugary grape flavor that some people compare to sweet dessert wine or purple cough syrup as they exhale it.

Open a jar of Purple Kush marijuana to experience what it’s like to be at a hash market in the Kush mountain region.

When you open a jar of Purple Kush marijuana strain, the predominant fragrance profile includes acrid spice, freshly ground coffee, notes of caramel, sandalwood, and even a marshmallow smell.

A burning flavor of hashish, flowers-in-bloom, and spice cascades across your tongue as the silky smoke strikes your taste receptors.

Your senses will be knocked out into the depths of the closest sofa by the taste and scent. Three prominent terpenes, myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, are responsible for the spectacular terpene profile of the Purple Kush weed strain.

The Purple Kush strain offers cannabis fans authentic Kush tastes that were almost lost for good, whether you’re a beginner or long-time user.

Purple Kush Strain THC Content

Purple Kush seeds typically have a THC level of 22%, although it may go as high as 25%.

The Purple Kush strain has potent and enduring effects. Indulging in the Purple Kush marijuana strain should always be done gradually if you’re a newbie.

Purple Kush Strain Growing Information

You won’t need to scale Tirich Mir to discover healthy Purple Kush seeds if you’re prepared to cultivate the Purple Kush marijuana strain.

Several marijuana producers sell Purple Kush seeds under their own brand. Keep in mind that the Purple Kush marijuana strain is a popular type that is often sold out.

You should provide your conventional or feminized seeds with the ideal environment after you’ve obtained them. The Purple Kush variety may easily grow in both indoor and outdoor settings. The parents of the Purple Kush marijuana strain first appeared beside the Hindu Kush range’s windswept mountains.

The Purple Kush strain’s genetics offer growers a broad tolerance range. Purple Kush seeds are designed to withstand harsh weather and drought.

Growing Purple Kush marijuana strain ranges from simple to somewhat difficult. The Purple Kush marijuana strain is a strong feeder to start.

Purple Kush weed strain has a quick metabolism and is constantly open to receiving a significant amount of N-P-K. Don’t forget to include supplemental nutrition for dessert too.

The Purple Kush strain also has short internodes since it is stocky. Although short internodes are great for bud growth, you must often prune to remove any buds in the shadow.

If you understand these characteristics, you will understand what Prince meant by Purple Rain.

The Purple Kush marijuana strain thrives in cooler temperatures. Purple Kush weed strain grows well in the 60 to 75°F range, unlike many other cannabis cultivars. The Purple Kush strain is excellent for those living in Northern latitudes, where the summers are less stifling than those of their Southern counterparts.

The very thick blossom is one of the characteristics of the Purple Kush strain. Due to the constant danger of drought, Purple Kush’s parents gave it this trait. Your Purple Kush weed strain plants don’t have to be concerned about where their water will come from.

However, because of Purple Kush’s density, you must watch the relative humidity like a hawk. You must keep the RH at 45% or below to prevent bud rot.

It is recommended to start cultivating your Purple Kush marijuana strain seedlings inside before the final frost if you want to grow them outdoors. When they are ready to go outside, choose a plot with plenty of sunshine and little shadow.

It is advisable to stake supports early when growing the Purple Kush marijuana strain indoors to prevent damaging the roots during the blooming period.

In as little as eight weeks, the Purple Kush marijuana strain may blossom. However, you can come upon a genotype that blooms in only seven weeks.

It will blossom in eight weeks or less if you cultivate your Purple Kush seeds inside using a hydroponic system, which allows nutrients and water to be delivered more effectively.

Expect around 425 grams of thick blossoms that grow across the garden if you cultivate Purple Kush seeds inside. The estimated yield of the Purple Kush strain grown outdoors is 600 grams per plant, a rich harvest for an Indica breed.

The Purple Kush strain is ideal for the Screen of Green (ScrOG) method because of its bushy appearance. Plant the Purple Kush strain early to guarantee a lengthy vegetative cycle if you’re growing them outdoors. The yield increases with plant size.

Purple Kush Strain Reported Usage

The Purple Kush strain may have therapeutic effects. Patients using medical marijuana all around the globe attest to the Purple Kush strain’s ability to resolve even the most challenging problems.

Here is a list of the emotional and physical issues that the Purple Kush weed strain may assist with:

Sleep issues

Stress

Pain

Lack of energy

Tense muscles

The medicinal potential of Purple Kush seeds is seemingly limitless because of their very high THC content and hypnotic terpene profile.

If you’re looking for feminized cannabis seeds for sale to boost your health and wellness, consider using the Purple Kush strains that are particularly well-liked by medicinal marijuana users in the USA and Canada.

Purple Kush Strain: The Takeaway

Purple Kush is an indica-dominant strain with a high THC content that can induce a deep sense of relaxation and euphoria, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts.

It’s important to note that individual experiences may vary, and the effects can be influenced by factors such as dosage, tolerance, and seed quality.

For optimal effects, it’s important to buy from a reputable seed bank like Seed Supreme, which offers high- quality genetics, discreet shipping, and competitive pricing.

As always, it’s recommended to consult with experienced growers or professionals for specific guidance on cultivation techniques and legal considerations.

>>Check best prices for Purple Kush seeds here