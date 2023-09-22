Did anyone say “pocket-sized online casinos”? Well, the best PA online casino apps put the fun of Vegas right in your back pocket, giving you access to the top casino games and bonuses on the go.

Our team has put together a list of the top 10 PA mobile casino apps based on their game libraries, welcome bonuses, banking, and customer support.

Top of our list is Ignition Casino, thanks to its fantastic collection of over 250 games, twin welcome bonuses, and much more — but we recommend you read through the other casinos for PA players to select one perfectly suitable to your needs.

Best PA Online Casino Apps

1. Ignition – Best PA Online Casino App Overall

Pros:

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses

Over 250 slots and table games

30+ live dealer blackjack tables

24/7 customer support

Impressive poker app

1-hour payouts

Cons:

Fees on some deposit methods

Lacks phone support

We’re starting PA gamblers off strong with Ignition Casino. When it comes to casino apps, it’s hard to beat the quality of play.

Not only is the site built from the ground up for mobile compatibility but there is a phenomenal downloadable app that gives you access to anonymous poker tables as well.

Welcome Bonus – 5/5

New players at Ignition Casino will have access to two different bonuses, depending on how they prefer to make their first deposits.

Credit card bettors will get two 100% deposit match bonuses worth up to $1,000 each.

The first bonus only applies to Ignition’s slots and table games and comes with a 25x wagering requirement, while the second bonus applies to Ignition’s poker tables and can be unlocked by staking real money.

If you prefer to use crypto, however, you’ll get two 150% deposit match bonuses instead, with each being worth up to $1,500, giving you a $3,000 sign-up bonus — all with the exact wagering requirements.

Game Variety – 4.95/5

Ignition keeps its library topped up with fan-favorite slots and table games from some of the biggest names in the industry.

You’ll find exciting titles like 777 Deluxe, Aloha, King Elvis, and Cyberpunk City right alongside great table games like Teen Patti, baccarat, craps, blackjack, and both American and European roulette.

Speaking of table games, Ignition offers one of the most robust live casino experiences around, with roulette, baccarat, Super 6, and over 30 blackjack tables, all with a wide range of betting limits, making them suitable for both casual players and high-rollers alike.

Customer Support – 4.95/5

Ignition’s 24/7 support is fast, friendly, and extremely knowledgeable. You can reach them around the clock through email and live chat, as well as by leveraging the on-site support forum. Before reaching out, we recommend checking out Ignition’s extremely well-developed online help center.

Banking Options – 5/5

Players can load their accounts with credit and debit cards and e-wallets through Matchpay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

We recommend using crypto at this casino, as credit card deposits will see a 15.9% transaction fee and don’t qualify for the bigger welcome package.

2. Super Slots – Best Pennsylvania Online Casino App for Slots

Pros:

Up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses

400% crypto welcome offer

Over 450 slots and table games

$30,000 in daily tournament prizes

Over a dozen crypto payment options

Cons:

Lacks demo mode for unregistered players

Low max payout on some options

Super Slots does pretty much what it says on the tin — a really great slots site.

But it’s also more than that. PA players will find a ton of great bonuses, exciting live dealer and regular casino table games, and exciting daily tournaments offering up $30,000 in daily prizes.

Welcome Bonus – 4.9/5

New players who use the SS250 promo code will get a 250% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

This also opens you up to getting a 100% match up to $1,000 on each of your next five deposits, for a total of $6,000 in welcome bonuses.

Additionally, if you deposit $100 on your first deposit, you’ll get 100 free spins on the month’s featured slot game.

Alternatively, you can use CRYPTO400 when making your first deposit with crypto and get a 400% deposit match bonus good for up to $4,000 in bonuses.

Game Variety – 4.9/5

There’s an impressive collection of slots available from top providers like BetSoft, Yggdrasil, Rival, and so on.

We had a great time playing games like Super Golden Dragon Inferno, Runes of Valhalla, and — weirdly enough — the storage unit slot game known as Storage Deals.

Table game fans will have plenty of single and multi-hand blackjack, roulette, casino poker, baccarat, and so many more great options. There’s even a massive collection of live dealer games for players who need that human touch.

One of the things we really liked about Super Slots is the daily tournaments available.

Players who have recently made a qualifying deposit will gain free entry into the slot, blackjack, or roulette tournaments and stand a chance to win a share in some pretty robust prizes.

Customer Support – 4.85/5

In addition to the well-laid-out FAQ center, the Super Slots support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

Every member we dealt with was polite, courteous, and fast when it came to resolving any issues that came up.

Banking Options – 4.95/5

Super Slots accepts a wide range of banking options, including most major credit cards, money orders, bank wire, and cashier’s checks.

There are also several forms of crypto accepted, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USD Coin.

3. Black Lotus – Best Bonuses of All PA Casino Apps

Pros:

$7,000 bonus + 30 free spins

Over 450 casino games

Easy-to-use game filter

24/7 phone, email, and live chat support

Giveaways and prizes available

Cons:

Help/FAQ center could be better

Must sign up to play free games

We’re willing to bet you’re a big fan of prizes — we certainly are — which is why we had to include Black Lotus.

Not only are there plenty of premium slots and table games inside, but this casino offers weekly draws for cash prizes and massive prizes like the currently offered Chevy Camaro; all you have to do to enter is play their exciting casino games.

Welcome Bonus – 4.85/5

New players can use the 200BLACK promo code when making their deposit to get a 200% match bonus up to $7,000 plus 30 free spins on the Big Game slot.

One cool feature of Black Lotus is that any player who wagers $30 or more in cash gets entered to win a weekly $1,000 drawing and a brand-new car — so it certainly pays to play at Black Lotus Casino.

Game Variety – 4.8/5

With over 450 games from providers like Betsoft, Rival, and Saucify, you know boredom’s going to be a thing of the past.

From Horn of Plenty to Take Olympus, there is no shortage of slot machine action inside.

There are also quite a few progressive jackpot games available for players looking to push their luck a little further.

The variety of table games is a little slimmer than some of the competitors on this list, but you’ll still find a nice blend of single-deck blackjack, roulette, and quite a few video poker games.

There’s even a bit of online keno and baccarat to balance things out.

Customer Support – 4.8/5

We were pleased with the quality of service afforded by the live chat team.

They were swift to respond to our questions and had the answers we needed. And everyone was exceptionally friendly.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

Black Lotus lets you load up your account with your Visa, Mastercard, or American Express card, as well as with Bitcoin.

Payouts are handled at a very reasonable rate and can be done via wire transfer, check by courier, and Bitcoin — which we recommend using for most players thanks to the fast and secure transactions and lack of fees.

4. Slots.lv – Most Exciting Progressive Jackpots of All PA Casino Apps

Pros:

$5k in welcome bonuses & 20 free spins

Up to $7,500 welcome package

Over 300 casino games

30+ progressive jackpot games

On-site help forum

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Low weekly payout cap on some methods

Limited video poker options

With a name like Slots.lv, you’re probably expecting a nice array of popular slot games and maybe even a few massive jackpot prizes available.

You’d be right.

This fantastic online casino app offers tons of great games, including some massive jackpots spread across not just slots but poker games and bingo as well.

Welcome Bonus – 4.75/5

New players can get a 200% match bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit.

After that, they’ll get a 100% match up to $500 on each of their next eight deposits for a grand total of $5,000 in welcome bonuses spread out over the first nine deposits — which makes it a lot easier to budget if you ask us.

However, if you deposit with one of the accepted forms of crypto, you’ll get a 300% match on your first deposit, good for up to $1,500 in bonuses, plus a 150% match up to $750 on each of the next eight.

This gives crypto players up to $7,500 in bonuses to play with.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

As a sister site to Ignition Casino, you’ll see a lot of the same great games at Slots.lv, including jackpot powerhouses like A Night with Cleo, Bulletproof Babes, Reels & Wheels XL, and Shopping Spree — which has a $1.72 million jackpot at the time of writing this article.

And that’s not all. We found progressive jackpot versions of Caribbean Hold’em and Stud as well as several jackpot bingo games.

Players who really want to dive into the jackpot lifestyle will also get a kick out of Slots.lv’s collection of games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network.

If you’re not familiar with these games, you should know that it takes already well-loved games — games like Golden Buffalo, Faerie Spells, and 777 Deluxe — and offers hourly and daily jackpots.

There’s also a massive $300k must-drop jackpot that will automatically trigger at $300k if it hasn’t already been won.

This is a great opportunity and adds even more fun to some already great games.

Such high jackpots have elevated Slots.lv’s status in the country, making it one of the best North Carolina online casinos as well as one of the top online casinos in Illinois.

Customer Support – 4.75/5

Like our #1 casino above, Slots.lv offers stellar 24/7 support via live chat and email as well as providing players with a handy on-site help forum and a handy FAQ center — which is the best place to start as you’ll probably get your answers without having to deal with people at all.

Banking Options – 4.7/5

Players can load up their accounts via credit card, e-wallets with Matchpay, and Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

There are fees attached to most fiat deposits as well as the fact that fiat payouts are limited to $2,500 per week.

This means if you do win big, it could take a little while to collect all of your winnings, so keep that in mind.

5. Casino Extreme – Best Pennsylvania Casino App for Table Games

Pros:

Massive 1,000% deposit match bonus

Excellent selection of high-RTP slots

Big jackpot prizes

15 video poker games

Cons:

Only one software provider

Could feature more table games

Locking in our last “top five” position is a fantastic little RealTime Gaming casino app called Casino Extreme.

While there are quite a few casinos out there that only use RTG software, this one stands out thanks to some great customer service, excellent video poker selection, and one of the biggest match percentages you’re going to find anywhere.

Let’s dive in!

Welcome Bonus – 4.95/5

New players can use THEBIGONE to get up to 1,000% matched on their first deposit.

This bonus scales depending on how big their initial deposit is, but even at the low end, you’re still going to get a 500% match.

But players who throw down $200 or more will get a 1,000% bonus with only 27x rollover requirements attached.

This is a phenomenal deal, as this offer provides a huge amount of free play, which we don’t recommend sleeping on.

Game Variety – 4.65/5

As an RTG-powered casino, you can expect an excellent selection of high-RTP slot games, including popular titles like the Cash Bandits series or the Bubble Bubble slots.

Casino Extreme also doesn’t shy away from jackpot prizes, clearly, as we found several games with prizes in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars.

The table game selection is a little limited, with only one or two each of classics like roulette, blackjack, and casino poker.

However, we did find over a dozen fantastic mobile-ready video poker games, including variants like Aces and Eights, Bonus Deuces Wild, Loose Deuces, and several more. It’s one of the best PA poker sites that we found!

Customer Support – 4.6/5

Casino Extreme delivers excellent 24/7 live chat and email support, which makes up for the rather anemic FAQ information presented on the site.

Everyone we dealt with was, as you’d expect, pleasant and helpful, so we do not have any real complaints.

Banking Options – 4.7/5

Load up your accounts with cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Binance, or use fiat options like Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz.

Payouts are fee-free and timely.

Best PA Online Casino Apps – Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best PA Online Casino Apps for iOS & Android

Welcome Bonus

As the first thing most PA players look at when signing up for a new casino, the welcome bonus has become the modern casino’s best way to get new faces in the proverbial doors.

Not all bonuses are created equal, so our team specifically sought out the best PA online casinos that manage to balance bonus size with ease of wagering requirements.

Game Variety

Whether you like progressive jackpot slots, video poker, or live dealer roulette, we made sure every casino on our list had a wealth of great options so that way you’re guaranteed to find something to suit your taste.

Customer Support

Nobody wants to talk to customer support, but when you need them, you need them badly.

We’ve made sure every casino on this list has top-rated support available in a multitude of ways. This way, if you’re having any problems, their concerned teams can set you straight in no time.

Banking Options

All the games in the world aren’t going to do you any good if you can’t make a deposit.

We’ve checked into the banking options available at each of the casinos on our list and have scored them based on ease of use, transaction fees, and so on.

Other state-focused online gambling guides:

Why Is Ignition Casino the Best PA Online Casino App?

If you’re out there wondering to yourself why, with all of these excellent casinos we’ve listed, Ignition sits at the top of the pile, we get it.

It’s a good question and one we’re only too happy to answer for you.

First, Ignition has been around since 2016, which gives it well over half a decade of experience in delivering top-notch gameplay across a wide range of betting options.

Not only is there a stellar selection of high-RTP slots, every table game you could ever want, and a ton of live dealer blackjack tables waiting for you — but the Ignition Casino poker app is a powerful bit of tech that gives you access to cutthroat poker tournaments from pretty much any Android or iOS mobile device.

Then there’s the welcome bonus. Depending on whether you deposit with a crypto or credit card, you’ll get two matched bonuses with your initial deposit.

These bonuses give you a ton of free play on Ignition’s casino games and online poker, with some of the best wagering requirements you’ll find anywhere.

Cap that off with 24/7 customer support, an in-depth help center, and on-site forums, and this is a casino that demonstrates how important it is that you feel comfortable. And we love that.

Why Are PA Online Casino Apps Better Than Brick-and-Mortar Casinos?

While lots of PA players still prefer the traditional gambling experience provided by land-based casinos, it’s easy to see why online casino apps and PA sportsbooks are rising in popularity.

Heck, it’s our preferred way to play, and here’s why.

Convenience: Get all the thrills of a traditional casino anytime and anywhere thanks to your ability to download online casino apps from the Google Play store, Apple app store, or even just play in your mobile device’s browser. No need to get a babysitter or even get out of your favorite chair.

Get all the thrills of a traditional casino anytime and anywhere thanks to your ability to download online casino apps from the Google Play store, Apple app store, or even just play in your mobile device’s browser. No need to get a babysitter or even get out of your favorite chair. Casino Game Variety: Most Pennsylvania online casinos offer hundreds (if not thousands) of popular online slot machines and table games – far more than you can fit in any traditional casino. And with exciting live dealer games like blackjack and roulette, you don’t even have to sacrifice the experience of playing with a real-life croupier.

Most Pennsylvania online casinos offer hundreds (if not thousands) of popular online slot machines and table games – far more than you can fit in any traditional casino. And with exciting live dealer games like blackjack and roulette, you don’t even have to sacrifice the experience of playing with a real-life croupier. Bonuses and Promotions: Many new online casinos in PA offer bonuses, promotions, and even cash-back offers to help keep you in the game longer and give you more chances to win. These can come in the form of free spins on exciting casino games, deposit match bonuses, and so on.

Guide to Using Mobile Casino Apps in Pennsylvania

Are PA Online Casino Mobile Apps Safe?

Yes, PA online casino mobile apps are safe.

As long as you’re using a trustworthy online casino app licensed by a reputable gambling authority – like the ones we’ve reviewed here – it is perfectly safe to gamble in PA.

What Kinds of Mobile Casino Games Can I Play in PA?

There are different kinds of mobile casino games that you can play in PA, all of varying genres.

Most online casino games you’ll find are similar to what retail casinos offer, just with more variety.

Thanks to the advancements in online casino mobile compatibility, you can play everything from online slots to table games, video poker games, and even live dealer table games on your mobile.

Can I Play Live Dealer Games on PA Casino Apps?

Yes, you can play live dealer games on PA casino apps.

So long as you have a good enough internet connection, you can stream live dealer casino games on your mobile phone and place real money bets with any PA casino app.

Comparing the Top 5 PA Online Casino Apps

Here’s a brief recap of the top features that you’ll find at the best PA casino apps:

Ignition : Our favorite PA casino is jam-packed with great slots, exciting poker tournaments, and one of the best welcome bonuses around. Sign up today and get up to $3,000 in bonuses for slot games and poker.

Our favorite PA casino is jam-packed with great slots, exciting poker tournaments, and one of the best welcome bonuses around. Sign up today and get up to $3,000 in bonuses for slot games and poker. Super Slots : Take your winnings to the next level by competing in Super Slots’s daily blackjack, slots, and roulette tournaments, where you can win your share of $30,000 in daily prizes. Use SS250 to get a 250% fiat bonus or CRYPTO400 to get up to $4,000 in bonus crypto.

Take your winnings to the next level by competing in Super Slots’s daily blackjack, slots, and roulette tournaments, where you can win your share of $30,000 in daily prizes. Use to get a 250% fiat bonus or to get up to $4,000 in bonus crypto. Black Lotus : Not only does Black Lotus offer over 400 games from top providers like Rival and BetSoft, but regular players will be entered to win a weekly $1,000 draw as well as have a chance at winning a brand new car! Use 200BLACK to get a 200% match bonus of up to $7,000 + 30 free spins.

Not only does Black Lotus offer over 400 games from top providers like Rival and BetSoft, but regular players will be entered to win a weekly $1,000 draw as well as have a chance at winning a brand new car! Use to get a 200% match bonus of up to $7,000 + 30 free spins. Slots.lv : Progressive jackpot players will be ecstatic to find jackpot slots, poker, and bingo games at Slots.lv as well as several great games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot Network. Signing up will let you claim up to $7,500 in bonuses across your first nine crypto deposits.

Progressive jackpot players will be ecstatic to find jackpot slots, poker, and bingo games at Slots.lv as well as several great games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot Network. Signing up will let you claim up to $7,500 in bonuses across your first nine crypto deposits. Casino Extreme: This excellent RealTime Gaming casino app offers hundreds of high-RTP slots, video poker, and table games, as well as its fair share of exciting deposit bonuses — like the 1,000% deposit match welcome bonus you can claim by using the promo code THEBIGONE.

How to Sign Up Using an Online Casino App in Pennsylvania

Are you ready to start playing exciting casino games from your mobile device? If so, why not sign up with our favorite of the PA online gambling sites: Ignition?

Registration is easy, and when you follow our step-by-step instructions, you’ll be able to set up your online casino PA account and start playing games in minutes.

Step 1: Getting Started

Click here to make your way to the Ignition Casino landing page, and click “Join Now” to begin.

Step 2: Account Registration

Fill out the form completely and accurately with your personal information. You will be prompted for your name, date of birth, and so on. Make sure you choose a strong password while doing this to protect your account.

Once that’s all done, agree to Ignition’s terms of service and finish your registration.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus and Play Online Casino Games

Once your account is verified, head to the cashier to make your first deposit and claim your welcome bonus.

That’s it! You’re all set up and ready to enjoy some of the best online casino games and online poker in Pennsylvania.

Tips for Picking the Right PA Online Casino Mobile App For You

Listen, we get it. You’re a busy bettor, always on the move… but you’re also choosy. And rightfully so – you won’t sign up for any ol’ casino app. You want to make sure it’s a perfect fit.

While we think Ignition Casino is the best pick for most players, you have to march to the beat of your own drum, and we respect that.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of what to think about when shopping around for your perfect PA online casino gaming app, so you know that when you do settle on one, it’s the right one.

Make Sure It’s Got the Games You Like to Play: Whether it’s a specific online slot or just making sure it has a variety of blackjack variants, it doesn’t make sense to sign up for a casino if it’s not going to let you play the games you like to play.

Whether it’s a specific online slot or just making sure it has a variety of blackjack variants, it doesn’t make sense to sign up for a casino if it’s not going to let you play the games you like to play. Check Out the Welcome Bonus: Generally, the bigger the bonus, the stiffer the wagering requirements, so make sure you find a bonus that is generous enough to meet your needs but has a rollover you’ll actually be able to contend with.

Generally, the bigger the bonus, the stiffer the wagering requirements, so make sure you find a bonus that is generous enough to meet your needs but has a rollover you’ll actually be able to contend with. What’s the Customer Support Like? Is it 24/7? Do they offer live chat support, or do you have to send off an email and wait? Knowing what kind of support you need and what’s provided is an important detail that some players overlook — until it’s too late.

Is it 24/7? Do they offer live chat support, or do you have to send off an email and wait? Knowing what kind of support you need and what’s provided is an important detail that some players overlook — until it’s too late. What Are Other Players Saying? Read some customer reviews from other players like you. This is a great way to see how the casino treats its player base and will help you pick out any red flags before it’s too late.

Before you leave:

Still Looking for the Best Pennsylvania Casino Apps?

While these are not the only PA gambling apps on the market, they’re certainly the best.

We are convinced that Ignition’s reputation for fair play and its incredible selection of games make it the absolute best online casino app in Pennsylvania, especially when you factor in that generous double-stacked $3,000 welcome bonus.

But in reality, you’d do well with any of the other casinos we’ve mentioned here today.

Regardless of the PA app that you choose, just remember to have fun and wager responsibly.

