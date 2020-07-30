Out of this world

Album Caption: Space Kamp is on a mission to break rules and spread love. The group’s latest offering, ‘Electric Lemonade,’ does just that. | Image: True Optics Photography

Band Photo Caption: Pennsylvania-based Space Kamp continues to make music that feels right and is without limitations. | Image: True Optics Photography

Hed: Breaking rules and spreading love

Dek: Psychedelic soundscapers Space Kamp continue to turn lemons into lemonade

By Eugene Zenyatta

Pennsylvania-based Space Kamp is on a mission to break rules and spread love around the globe with their recently released album “Electric Lemonade.” After spending three years on the road touring and gaining a cult following of dedicated “Kampers,” the band has honed its stylistic sonics. The new album takes listeners on a sonic trip, mixing psychedelic soundscapes, hip hop, and reggae while keeping to the mission – breaking rules and spreading love.

Space Kamp is composed of Oskee and Adoo, who first came together to make music in 2017 with the goal to create whatever felt right and without limitations. Their music exploded onto the scene with their first single “Stoner Chic,” which garnered critical accolades from Hightimes Magazine, endorsements from Illadelph Glass, Beard Bros Pharms, Weedmaps and SRH Productions, and currently resides on 150 Spotify playlists (and counting).

Soon after, they hit the road with the release of “Terpene Station,” their collaboration album with lyricist Spit Divo and producer, Juno awards-winner Rob the Viking (Swollen Members, XL the Band). The band embarked on three U.S. tours, two tours in Canada, gaining a dedicated following along the way. Every Space Kamp show promised high energy, good vibes and personal connections to the audience. Every tour, “Kampers” follow the band from city to city, and the band’s brand, Rebel Hippies, founded by Adoo with co-owner Stoney J, have become a part of the Space Kamp community, from must have Rebel Hippie concert tees to supporters showing off Rebel Hippie and Space Kamp tattoos and custom artwork.

In 2019, they hit gold once again with producer Rob the Viking, who captured their ever-progressing sound and vision with the release “Break Rules x Spread Love / Neon Soul.” A record where Space Kamp pushed the boundaries of experimentation and moved to All-Live instrument production. And now in 2020, they return with “Electric Lemonade.”

For the new album’s demo, they recorded at Space Kamp’s home base Dizzibot studio in Allentown, with engineer Jeff “Big City” Freer. And for the masters, they teamed up once again with Rob the Viking at The Chamber Studio, in Nanaimo, Victoria Island, BC. Space Kamp recorded the title track at the legendary Hyde Street Studio (formerly Wally Heider) in San Francisco.

Adoo said, “We were on tour and had the opportunity to get a session and couldn’t pass it up. Recording in a place where greats like Grateful Dead, CCR, 2Pac, Green Day and so many more have created in was truly a blessing and a memory that won’t ever fade.”

The new album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Rob the Viking, with guest production from: DJ Hoppa and TabinStereo and guest appearances from Demrick, DJ TMB, Split Divo and Jessica Lamb.

There’s a story behind at least one of the new songs. The track “Chicken and Waffles” came about serendipitously when they first arrived in BC to record the new album with Rob the Viking.

According to Adoo, “We were walking with Rob from the studio and he was telling us about this great Mexican restaurant that was across the street. After we dropped off our bags we headed out. We were talking about our kids and family, joking about how this record was gonna make Oskee’s son’s mother really believe in him, and make his father proud. As we walked up to the restaurant we saw it was named Jeanaʼs, which is her name. We sat down at the table and as we did, one of Oskee’s dad’s (the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Cuco Valoy) came on the radio in the restaurant! Oskee won’t admit it but a single tear rolled down his face!

“We knew right then we had something, the universe doesn’t lie. We made an interlude the next day that ended up being the intro for the song ‘Chicken and Waffles.’” It was the perfect addition to the 4am after-the-party waffle house anthem!

As soon as they can, Space Kamp will tour the new album with more unreleased music. They look forward to getting back on the road with the “Kampers,” a place they consider their second home.

“In a time of negativity, social status and greed we feel like the world needs the message of peace and love more than ever. We make Rebel Hippies music, think for ourselves, break rules and spread love!” they added.

PW recently caught up with Space Kamp to talk about the new album and what lies ahead.

So you guys got together in 2017. How did you meet, and how did you know that it would be a great partnership? Where did the name Space Kamp come from?

We met at a local dive bar through some mutual friends. We started bumping into each other in town here and there before realizing we were neighbors. Few years later, here we are. We share a lot of interest and goals, we also have a lot of fun together which is most important. The name Space Kamp we thought was as out there as you can go. That’s where we wanna be.

You spent a lot of time touring in the past few years. How has the pandemic and all of the subsequent closures impacted you, and do you miss your “Kampers”?

Like everyone else, we were forced to cancel both our US and Canada tours. Touring is crucial for independent artists to make a living, so to say it hurt is an understatement. That said, we are fortunate to be healthy and safe, which is most important. Many people have lost everything, we can’t help but think and try to do something about that.

We took this time to grow closer as friends and partners and create as much as we could. We miss the stage and traveling and surely miss eating in different cities! From supporters, to venue staff and promoters we can’t wait to reconnect.

You just released your new album, “Electric Lemonade.” How did it come together? What’s been the reaction from your fans in the few weeks it has been available?

This album is a collection of songs we wrote over two years of touring and being around each other pretty nonstop. We have so many memories together already, it’s really a trip that we are just getting started.

There is an old saying if you get lemons make lemonade. We’ve been dealt a lot of lemons! No matter what you’re faced with you gotta make the best of every situation. We took that attitude and put some electric in it. We wanted to just go in and make music without any restraints or limitations. Just create whatever felt right. Our only real goal was to be honest, have fun and make a positive record that we felt was timeless.

It’s been a long time coming and feels good to finally see our vision come to life. This project represents growth for us. We have grown as artists and more importantly as people. We feel this album is a new beginning and the start to our journey.

We had the time of our lives making the record and think above all that’s what comes through in the music. So far we have had amazing feedback! To be honest the messages we have gotten have been a huge motivation.

You’ve said you make “Rebel Hippies music.” What is “Rebel Hippies music”? How would you describe it?

We were getting asked what genre we consider ourselves, or hearing people say things like “it’s kinda hip hop, kinda Reggae, kinda psychedelic.” We just make music that we feel is true to us, we’re not concerned with labels or genres, if we have to be labeled, it’s Rebel Hippies music.

What’s ahead for you? New music? Waiting for things to open back up again so you can tour?

We are always working on new music, we are sitting on some records we really love and connect with. The minute we can tour safely we will be on the road

What’s the best way for your fans to keep up with your music and what you’re up to?

They can always visit us and see what we’re working on at Spacekamp420.com or on social media: @Spacekamp420.

