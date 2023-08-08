Looking to gamble online in Florida? Perfect – you’ve found the only article you’ll ever need to read!

We’ve ranked and reviewed the 10 best Florida online gambling sites based on their quality of casino games, sports betting options, bonuses for new FL players, and overall fairness and reputation.

During our review process, we’ve found that Ignition offers the overall best online gambling experience for Florida players, thanks to its two-in-one casino and poker platform and fast payouts.

Continue reading to find out more about all the other online casinos that made our list.

Best Online Gambling Sites in Florida

1. Ignition — Best Online Gambling Site in Florida Overall

Pros:

Combined bonus up to $3000 for online slots and poker

High progressive jackpots

Over $2M in weekly poker tournament GTDs

Offers virtual sports betting

Fair 25x wagering requirements

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Limited variety of classic slot games

If you are after the best online casinos for Floridians, the first option you should check out is Ignition Casino. This casino has a top-tier welcome bonus, high jackpot slots, poker tournaments – and much more to explore.

The bonus terms here are looser than most online casinos in Florida as well, allowing you to convert the bonus without having to meet excessive wagering requirements.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

This is our favorite welcome bonus from any of the top real-money online casinos for FL players. When depositing crypto, you will get a combined 300% deposit bonus of up to $3000 in value.

However, remember that those who deposit with cards only get a 200% combined bonus up to $2000.

Both bonuses are evenly split between Ignition’s casino and poker sections, with the former having low 25x wagering requirements and the latter available to unlock in increments of $5 by earning Ignition Miles while you play poker cash games and tournaments.

Slots & Progressives: 4.7/5

The emphasis on quantity over quality is evident at Ignition Casino. Despite only having about 150 slot games to check out here, they are made by top-tier game software providers like RTG, Rival, and more.

This leaves you with high-quality games with modern graphics like A Night With Cleo, Golden Buffalo, and Lawless Ladies. There was also a massive $211k Super Jackpot ready to be won by a lucky slot player.

Full Casino Library: 4.9/5

The entire catalog at Ignition is more diverse and eclectic than what we find at most online casinos in Florida. There are online poker lobbies, table games, live dealer games, and even a virtual sportsbook.

If you want to play with a real dealer, you can play games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. You can even bet up to $10,000 on one hand of blackjack! Our favorite table games include craps, Andar Bahar, and Roll the Dice.

Customer Support: 5/5

Whenever you run into problems using Ignition, help is always right around the corner. You can choose to get help through the full Help Center, the FAQ page, the player forum, and the 24/7 live chat tool. When we tested the live chat response time, we got an answer within a minute.

>> Claim your $3,000 bonus right now (Ignition)

2. Slots.LV — Best Florida Online Gambling Site for Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Consistent jackpots over $200k

About 200 slot games

Fast one-hour withdrawals

Hourly, Daily, and Super Hot Drop Jackpots

Superb mobile optimization

Cons:

Could have more live dealer games

Slots.LV should be the first casino you join if you are looking for the biggest progressive jackpots.

With pots consistently above $200k and an epic Hot Drop Jackpots network, you won’t find an online casino with as many high jackpots as we find here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

There are two bonus packages at Slots.LV, with up to $7500 in deposit bonuses throughout your first nine deposits. However, remember that this total bonus is for crypto deposits. Card deposit bonuses rack up to $5000.

The first deposit bonus is a 300% match up to $1500. After that, you’ll get a 150% up to $750 bonus on each subsequent crypto deposit you make.

Slots & Progressives: 4.9/5

There is a large team of slot game providers powering the games at Slots.LV – 14 game providers in total. This leaves us with high-quality games like Gridiron Glory, Caesar’s Victory, and Hear Me Roar.

There is also an ongoing Hot Drop Jackpots promotion with three pots: Super, Hourly, and Daily. Therefore, there is always a jackpot ready to be won. We also found a huge $800k jackpot on Shopping Spree.

Full Casino Library: 4.7/5

This is an excellent place to check out if you want to play slots, single-player table games, video poker, and live games.

If you like blackjack, you will love the live casino at Slots.LV. On just one hand of blackjack, you can bet up to $10,000, with up to $3,000 maximum for roulette.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

This wouldn’t be one of the best online casinos to gamble online in Florida if there wasn’t a fast customer support team ready to give you the help you need when you need it the most.

Simply click the live chat button in the bottom right corner. However, remember that the response time may be a little longer compared to other top Florida online casino sites.

>> Play the biggest progressive jackpot slots (Slots.LV)

3. Slots of Vegas — Best Game Variety of all Online Gambling Florida Sites

Pros:

Up to $2500 casino welcome bonus

Much lower wagering requirements than usual

Competitive odds for over 30 sports

Live betting and streaming on the same platform

Over 300 online casino games

Cons:

Not many reload promos for existing players

Table games don’t have many variants

Those who want to get started with online gambling in Florida should look no further than Slots of Vegas. No other FL gambling website makes turning your bonus money into cold hard cash as easy as this one.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Slots of Vegas truly stands out in this aspect, showcasing its exceptional low wagering requirements and flexible terms and conditions, elevating the value of its bonuses.

The welcome bonus, in particular, is a highlight, offering up to $2500 with an astonishingly low 5x wagering requirement.

This is significantly below the industry average, which sits at 35x, making Slots of Vegas a remarkable 7 times more advantageous in comparison!

Slots & Progressives: 4.5/5

Slots of Vegas operates under the ownership and management of Virtual Casino Group, a highly regarded company in the iGaming sector.

Established in 2004, the casino has consistently earned recognition as a premier destination for real money online gaming. Although it may not boast the largest game library, Slots of Vegas offers an array of outstanding titles from Real Time Gaming.

Games like Big Cat Links, Great Temple, and Sweet Shop Collect really caught our attention.

Full Casino Library: 4.6/5

While the number of games won’t be as high as our first listings, this is still one of the more comprehensive casino libraries out of all the top online casinos in Florida.

Users can also play blackjack, roulette, tri card poker, and much more.

Their specialty games menu also offers compelling options for those seeking unique and diverse gaming opportunities.

One small thing to nitpick however was their lack of sports betting options.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

The customer support at Slots of Vegas is suitable to meet the needs of Floridian gamblers. You can choose to get help through the 24/7 live chat, the FAQ page, or the help center.

After testing the response time, we got a response within a few minutes on the live chat.

>> Start gambling in Florida with $2,500 extra (Slots of Vegas)

4. Cafe Casino — Best Welcome Bonus of All Florida Gambling Sites

Pros:

Massive 350% deposit bonus

Over 160 slot machines

Many video poker games

30+ jackpot slots

Thorough game guides and demo mode for all titles

Cons:

Must go through FAQ to contact support

Cafe Casino should be the first FL gambling site to consider if you’re hunting for the most valuable bonuses. In addition to an epic welcome offer, there are over 160 slot games, high progressive jackpots, and a diverse range of rare bingo games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The 350% match bonus up to $2,500 that you can get at this casino as a new user is a more significant welcome bonus than you can get at any other online casino in Florida. The total bonus amount can rack up to $2500 in value.

To put this into perspective, you’ll need to deposit around $715 to get $2,500 extra to play with. That’s insane.

However, remember that this bonus is only available for Bitcoin deposits. If you would instead deposit using a credit card, the total bonus drops to 250% up to $1500 — which is still great.

Just keep in mind that any bonus funds will only convert to real money when you successfully meet the wagering requirements.

Slots & Progressives: 4.8/5

There are plenty of high-quality slot games at Cafe Casino made by top-tier providers like Genesis Gaming, RTG, and Revolver Gaming. Some of our favorite games include Mythic Wolf, 5 Times Vegas, and 8 Lucky Charms.

Full Casino Library: 4.8/5

Outside the slots section, there are table games, specialty games, video poker variants, and live dealer games. Our favorite video poker variants include Bonus Deuces Wild, Joker Poker 1 Hand, and Double Double Bonus Poker.

Customer Support: 5/5

When you run into issues using Cafe Casino, there is a complete help center where you can find articles detailing solutions to the most common problems. If you need a quick human response, click the chat button in the bottom right corner of each page and get a response within minutes.

>> Claim a 350% deposit bonus now (Cafe Casino)

5. Super Slots — Best Reload Bonuses of All Gambling Sites in Florida

Pros:

Casino bonus up to $6000

400% crypto bonus

Over 500 real money games

Routine slots tournaments with $35,000

Cons:

Cluttered casino interface

Limited video poker games

With over 475 total games available — you’re guaranteed to find a game you like at MyStake.

There are also various reload bonus packages available to check out, which makes this the best online gambling site in Florida for players looking for a long term home.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

One of the most significant advantages of joining Super Slots is the casino’s substantial sign-up bonus package reaching up to $6,000. Upon making your first deposit, you’ll also receive 100 free spins on Sugar and Spins.

Specifically, your initial deposit qualifies for an impressive 250% bonus, capped at $1,000, while the following five deposits each earn a 100% bonus, up to $1,000 each.

To be eligible, a minimum deposit of $20 is required, and there’s a 35x rollover condition that must be fulfilled before cashing out.

Super Slots doesn’t stop there; they have more enticing deals in store for new players. For instance, a 400% crypto bonus awaits those who prefer using cryptocurrencies for their deposits.

Additionally, players can benefit from 10% cashback bonuses and weekly reload bonuses.

Moreover, the casino hosts regular slot tournaments, adding to the excitement and rewards for their valued players.

Slots & Progressives: 4.4/5

There are 450+ great slot machines to check out at Super Slots, including Kung Food Panda, Candy Factory, Sweet Bonanza, and NY Kingpin. There are actually more slot games here available than in most other online casinos.

However, our main complaint here is regarding the diversity of games providers. We’d like to see some more of the top dogs like Netent and Pragmatic Play.

If this and other small issues were fixed, this could quickly become the best Florida online casino.

Full Casino Library: 4.8/5

When you’re ready to explore Super Slots further, you’ll find a great selection of blackjack, roulette, and video poker.

They also have a specialty games section featuring keno games, scratch cards, and other games like Punt and Millionaire Jackpot.

There is also a live casino where you can play online casino games like blackjack and roulette with real human dealers. There’s also lotteries, Dice Duel, War of Bets, and much more.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Much like the other online gambling sites above, a 24/7 live chat tool is ready to assist you whenever you need help using Super Slots.

Therefore, simply click the chat button located at the bottom of any page, and you can get a response right away. However, we had to wait five minutes before getting a response from the support team.

>> Explore over 500 casino games (Super Slots)

How to Choose a Top Florida Gambling Site (Our Ranking Methodology)

Slots & Jackpots Offered:

The first thing that you should look at before you get started at Florida online gambling sites is the slot and progressive slot machines. Look for plenty of game providers, themes, high RTP scores, and high jackpots in the progressive section.

This will ensure that you have plenty of games to check out when you register and deposit.

All Other Casino Games:

If you’re like many gamblers, the best online slots will only take up a portion of your gambling experience. When you want to play something different, be on the hunt for table games, live dealer games, sports betting, online poker, and more.

Customer Support Speed:

Florida online casinos are only as effective as the customer support teams behind them. If you run into issues and need to wait a whole day for a response, you will likely end up going to another online gambling site. This is why we only featured high-quality Florida online casinos with lightning-fast customer support.

Welcome Bonus Offered:

One of the main perks of playing online casino games is that you can claim a bonus on your first deposit. We only featured Florida gambling sites that offered sizable bonuses with fair terms and conditions that won’t make converting the bonus a nightmare.

Why Should I Use Ignition to Gamble Online in Florida?

If you are still unsure whether or not Ignition is genuinely the best site for online casino gambling in Florida, here are some additional reasons that you should sign up here first.

Solid Game Lineup: For starters, there is a massive lineup of games at Ignition ranging from online poker, virtual sports betting, live games, slots, jackpots, and table games. This ensures that whatever you want to wager on – you’ll find it at Ignition.

Best Poker Experience: Typically, online casinos will only allow users to play video poker instead of live games with other human players. If you play at Ignition, you can access some of the biggest online poker tournaments and both low-stakes and high-stakes cash tables with plenty of player traffic.

High Jackpots: Finally, there is an active Hot Drop Jackpots network at Ignition, which comes equipped with three separate jackpots that must drop.

Hourly jackpot (must drop within the hour — $1,000 prize)

Daily jackpot (must drop within the day — $25,000 average prize)

Super jackpot (most drop before reaching $250k — 200k average prize)

Why Should I Use Online Gambling Florida Sites?

Gambling in Florida is best when done online! If you are still on the fence about whether you should book tickets to Vegas or start playing online, here are some points to consider:

No Traveling: You can save time and money by playing online. Plus, you can access each and every online casino on this list from your mobile device, allowing you to play from anywhere you may be.

Same Games & Odds: Did you know you can get an authentic online casino experience online? All of the same games that you can find at land-based casinos are available online – and then some more. There are even live dealer games streamed straight to your screen via a high-quality video in real time.

Welcome Bonuses: Finally, when you sign up at a solid online gambling site like Ignition Casino, you can get a bonus tacked onto the initial deposit that you can take straight to your favorite slot machine and use the bonus to play and increase your winning chances.

Guide to Online Gambling in Florida

Do Florida Gambling Sites Offer Sports Betting?

Yes, plenty of Florida gambling sites allow you to bet on sports — including BetOnline, one of our favorite sportsbooks available right now. They both offer above-average betting odds and more than 30 sports to bet on.

Can I Win Money Gambling Online in Florida?

Yes, you can win money at each and every FL gambling site featured on this page — although it’s worth keeping in mind that you can also lose money.

How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Sites in Florida?

You should first check out the selection of slots and jackpots available at each online gambling site before choosing the one you want to play at.

Then, check out the full casino game library and see if you can find all of your favorite casino games. Finally, consider how fast the customer support speed is and whether or not there is a cash bonus for new players.

We’ve applied all of those benchmarks when testing the Florida casinos online on this page and selected Ignition as the best one.

Comparison of the Top 5 Florida Gambling Sites

As a brief recap, here are all the top online gambling sites in Florida, why we chose them, and their active bonus.

Ignition: This is the best Florida online casino, thanks to its well-rounded gambling platform with high-quality casino games, poker tournaments, and great progressive jackpots. Sign up and get started with up to $3000 in combined bonuses for poker and casino games at Ignition.

Slots.LV: If you are after a top-tier progressive slot experience, Slots.LV is the best casino to get started. Sign up and get up to $5000 in bonuses after making your first set of nine deposits. You can get up to $7,500 for crypto deposits.

Slots of Vegas: This is the spot to be if you’re looking for easy earn bonuses. The welcome bonus here has just a 5x rollover, making it easier to turn to cash. In total, new players can get up to $2,500 over their first deposits.

Cafe Casino: This is an excellent casino to join if you want to activate the biggest casino welcome bonus. You can either get a 350% bonus up to $2,500 for crypto deposits or a reduced but still ridiculously valuable 250% up to $1,500 bonus for credit card deposits.

Super Slots: If you’re looking for a long term online casino that rewards its consistent players, look no further. Super Slots lays it on thick with slots tournaments up to $125,000, Sunday and Wednesday reloads, slots of the week, and much more.

How to Sign Up at an Online Gambling Site in Florida

If you are new to gambling at real money online casinos, you might need some help getting started. Here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at Ignition Casino.

Head to Ignition Casino & Create an Account

Click here to go to Ignition Casino

Click the “Join” button

Fill out the signup form

Accept the terms and conditions

Click ‘Register’

SMS Verification

Check your phone messages for a code from Ignition

Copy the code into the designated field to verify your number

Click ‘Verify”

Activate Your Bonus

Once automatically logged in, go to the deposit page

Select your payment method

Scroll down and select your bonus

Complete the deposit by following the instructions

You can now start gambling for real money at Ignition!

Tips to Consider While Online Gambling in Florida

Here are some tips that you should keep when gambling for real money at Florida online casinos:

Learn how to play the particular game before staking money

Try out demo versions of slots before depositing

Play live dealer games for a more authentic experience

Make accounts at multiple casinos to gauge their quality and decide where to deposit

Focus on slots with RTP scores over 95%

Take advantage of welcome bonuses

Ready to Gamble at the Best Florida Online Gambling Sites?

It’s never been easier to start gambling online in Florida, and with a detailed breakdown of the best online casinos available in the Sunshine State right now — you have everything you need.

We chose Ignition as the top FL gambling site for our money. You can’t go wrong with top-quality games and poker tournaments on the same platform, not even mentioning the fast payout speed and $3,000 welcome bonus.

But in reality, you should choose a site based on your needs; hence the categories we assigned to each one.

Thanks for reading, remember to have fun — and always gamble responsibly!

