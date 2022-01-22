The best online casinos in PA are amazing – offering players in the Keystone State a shot at winning big through online table games, slots, and even online sportsbook gambling.

Reviewing the Best PA Online Gambling Sites

1. Caesars Online Casino – Best Overall PA Online Casino

Pros:

100% casino match bonus

Fast-growing library

Global brand

17 live dealer games

Cons:

Table games are somewhat limited

Limited customer service hours

Taking its rightful crown at number one on our list, it’s global powerhouse Caesars Casino.

Offering an excellent welcome bonus, plus a diverse library of games backed by an international brand, Caesars should be your first port of call for online gambling in the Keystone State.

Game Library: 5/5

Caesars boasts an impressive mix of slots, table games, and live dealer offerings to ensure pretty much all bases are covered for casino games.

As expected, the main offering is slots, featuring popular Megaways options and branded favorites such as Monopoly Big Spin, Baywatch, and Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Caesars also offers a healthy selection of 17 different live dealer games to choose from, with a strong focus on blackjack.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.8/5

The 100% deposit match bonus is a strong and enticing offer from Caesars, giving gamblers the opportunity to boost their bankroll with up to an extra $1,000.

The main draw here is the low wagering requirement for slots players. You only need to play it through x5 on slot games to make any funds available for withdrawal, which is certainly achievable given enough patience.

The obvious downside is the wagering requirements start to creep up when you play other games, hitting x10 for video poker, and x25 for all other available games on the website. Keep in mind, however, that this is still generally on the low side as far as industry averages go.

Interface and Functionality: 4.5/5

Caesars presents an understated but iconic black and gold design scheme that will be familiar to gamblers across the globe – maybe even those of you who haven’t even wagered a chip yet.

As you scroll down the page, you’ll see immediately the host of games on offer, but for those who prefer to find something quickly and efficiently, the search bar provides a helpful shortcut and stops any unnecessary browsing.

A small gripe, but a gripe nonetheless, is the use of Caesar’s Palace photo in the background. It looks a little dated and tacky, and we’d prefer to see something sleeker and more modern to go with the iconic black and gold.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

All major banking options are accepted at Caesar’s, but not always for both deposits and withdrawals. You can deposit using Visa/MasterCard/Discovery, but can only withdraw via eCheck ACH, Caesars Casino and Sportsbook Play + Card, PayPal, or Cash at Cage.

We recommend using e-wallets like PayPal when available, for fast and reliable transactions.

Everything Else: 5/5

Caesars in PA is partnered with Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for a safe and secure gambling experience.

2. BetMGM – Best PA Online Casino for Exclusive Games

Pros:

Exclusive Steelers branded games

100% deposit match + $25 on the house

13 jackpot slots

Fast-loading site

Cons:

Less banking options

Lack of promotions

Live chat is not always available

Following close behind at number 2, BetMGM offers an excellent selection of exclusive Pittsburgh Steelers branded games, along with a generous welcome bonus and awesome jackpot slots.

Game Library: 4.5/5

Steelers fans amongst you will notice straight away the presence of exclusive black-and-yellow-themed online casino games, which is sure to delight at least about one-half of the Keystone State. We’re sorry to any Philly natives reading, but rest assured you’ll be catered to as well before the article is up!

Further to those unique offerings are a total number of 13 jackpot slots, all featuring the opportunity to win big bucks for very small stakes. BetMGM’s slots library rounds out at a respectable 160+ overall, so there’s enough to get stuck into for most users.

Promos and Bonuses: 5/5

Have you ever heard of the phrase ‘there’s nothing in life for free’? Well, the legitimacy of that statement is being put to test by BetMGM’s welcome bonus. Not only are you given a 100% match on your first deposit, but you’re also given an extra $25.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: What about those pesky wagering requirements? Well – how does 1x rollover sound to you? You can take that $25, hit the slots with it, and if you make a profit – it’s all yours. Because of this reason, it’s one of the better bonuses available in the PA online gambling sphere.

Interface and Functionality: 4.7/5

BetMGM’s black and gold branding is very similar to Caesars, with a distinct lion-shaped difference. Yep, it’s hard not to recognize Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s majestic lion logo, and you’ll be greeted with it as soon as you load the casino site.

Despite the lack of remarkable design, the casino loads very quickly and is easy to browse without too much fuss or headache. All categories are clearly signposted at the top, and a search bar exists for any specific queries.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

There are 8 ways to fund your account at BetMGM Casino, with all the usual options available. However, you may only withdraw your funds via VIP Preferred™ or Online Banking. Not the most ideal situation, but no major dealbreaker here.

Everything Else: 4/5

BetMGM’s land casino partner is Hollywood Casino. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and use the latest security technology on their website.

3. Unibet – Best PA Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Exclusive Eagles games

High-quality design

Steelers branded live dealer blackjack

$500 deposit match

Cons:

Lack of loyalty program

Low amount of casino-specific bonuses

No casino support for iOS app

International brand Unibet sneaks in at number 3 on our list, sporting some Philly exclusive sports games, as well as a tasty $500 deposit match.

Game Library: 4.2/5

Eagles fans, we did say there’d be something for you, didn’t we?

Unibet features exclusive Philadelphia Eagles blackjack and online slots. In case any Steelers fans are feeling left out (even though you’re already well catered for by BetMGM!), you’ve got a special blackjack table, too.

Elsewhere, users can find a diverse range of slots and table games, including an excellent selection of live dealer action if you’re craving some real company in those long gambling marathon sessions.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Unibet’s $500 matched deposit and a $10 bonus are excellent incentives for anyone looking to start their gambling journey in Pennsylvania.

The problem is that – outside of this promo – there isn’t much else to write home about. We’d definitely like to see more casino-specific bonuses and promotions in the future,

Interface and Functionality: 4.3/5

Unibet is already a well-established overseas gambling brand, and thus, its design and interface are of a quality you’d expect. Everything loads quickly, and you’re able to find what you need without any drama. It’s an all-around solid experience.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

Unibet allows you to fund your account in 8 different ways, including Paypal, MasterCard/Visa/Discover. Withdrawals are a little different, with only ACH, PayPal, and bank wire transfer being the available methods to cash out.

This isn’t too bad, though, as having an e-wallet option for both deposits and withdrawals is a big plus and allows for a relatively stress-free banking experience.

Everything Else: 3.9/5

Unibet’s land-based partner is Mohegan Sun Pocono, which is fully regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Unlike most other entries on this list, Unibet does not currently have a functioning iOS app for its casino. We hope to see this addressed in the future.

4. BetRivers (Sugarhouse Casino) – Best PA Online Casino for Jackpots

Pros:

$250 deposit match

2x happy hour for slots

A wide selection of progressive jackpots

Comprehensive help center

Cons:

Unimaginative design

iOS app has reported issues

At number 4 is BetRivers, recently re-branded from the better known Sugarhouse Casino. We recommend you play here for some sweet progressive jackpot action, plus a unique and fun slots happy hour.

Game Library: 4/5

As soon as you load BetRivers, you’re met with an excellent library of slots just desperate for your time and attention. There are a total of 7 progressive jackpot slots to choose from, which give you the opportunity to win big by staking small.

What’s more, you can play 5 different variants of video poker, as well as a good selection of the recently legalized live dealer table games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

There’s a neat $250 deposit match bonus to be taken advantage of with a golden 1x wagering requirement, which means you’ll have the opportunity to convert any bonus funds into legit winnings with minimal effort.

Furthermore, slots fans will enjoy the unique happy hour promotion, which allows double loyalty points to be earned via each spin on the featured slot between 5 and 9 pm.

Interface and Functionality: 3.6/5

BetRivers has recently rebranded from Sugarhouse Casino, merging its online gambling offerings and creating one coherent package of casino and sportsbook.

We have no major complaints about the design, although it is a little unimaginative. The website layout is similar to other online casinos in Pennsylvania and works just as well.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

All major deposit methods are supported here, including MasterCard/Visa and Discover. The same can be said of withdrawals, too, with the exception of the aforementioned credit cards. As always, we recommend the e-wallet method for deposits and withdrawals, which is available here via PayPal.

Everything Else: 4/5

BetRivers’ land-based casino partner is – you guessed it – Rivers Casino. It’s fully regulated by the PGCB, and you know you’re in safe hands here.

5. Parx Casino – Best PA Online Casino for Slots Bonuses

Pros:

$500 match + free spins

11 deposit options

Sleek and unique design

PA’s largest land casino

Cons:

Limited customer service availability

High wagering requirements

No e-wallet options

At number 5 is Parx Casino, which will be well-known to anyone who has already dabbled in a little in-person gambling, as it’s the largest land-based casino in the state.

With a great range of free spin bonuses plus a distinct and original design, we recommend Parx to anyone wanting to give gambling in the Keystone State a try.

Game Library: 4/5

Parx Casino’s rapidly expanding game library features a great host of slots, first and foremost.

But that’s not the only attraction available, as users can find a great selection of classic table casino games to get stuck into as well, including blackjack and baccarat.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Slots fans, in particular, will love the promotions available to them, including a $500 match bonus that comes bundled with free spins, as well as the chance to earn even more in ongoing competitions and bonuses.

Interface and Functionality: 4.8/5

Parx Casino’s online offering has one of the most distinct and unique design philosophies you’ll find on this list, which makes it even more of a pleasant experience to gamble on.

The load times are rapid, and everything works as well as it should. All categories are kept off the main page but unlocked via the menu button on the left-hand side, leaving the main website to flourish and showcase its games and promotions.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

Parx allows 11 different ways to make a deposit into your account, which is by far the most in the state of PA. While this looks good on paper, the reason they’ve been marked down is that they currently do not allow any e-wallet options.

We’re not sure whether this is a policy that will change in the future, but for now, it’s a real bummer for those looking for efficient banking tools.

Everything Else: 4.4/5

Parx Casino is the largest land-based casino in Pennsylvania. Its online casino is overseen and regulated by the PGCB.

6. PokerStars Casino – Best PA Online Gambling Site for Poker

Pros:

PokerStars rewards program

$50 instant bonus

1x wagering requirement

Cons:

Poor layout

Occasional lag issues

PokerStars Casino makes a respectable number 6 on our list, offering fair wagering requirements on bonuses and a casino that poker enthusiasts can call home.

Game Library: 3.8/5

While it doesn’t have the most expansive library available in online casinos, it does excel in its poker offering.

PA poker fans will find a respected and well-known brand in PokerStars, with casual friendly stakes as low as $0.01/$0.02 going all the way up to the $25/$50 mark.

If you’re looking to take a break from the poker table, you can find a decent range of slots available, as well as some superb live casino action taking the form of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

For casual players and newcomers, PokerStars’ ‘bet $1 and get $50 free’ is one of the best bonuses we’ve seen available online. Featuring an extremely generous 1x wagering requirement, gamblers should be able to get their hands on any potential winnings with ease.

Meanwhile, users can also enjoy a daily free casino bonus to play with, which changes each day, depending on terms and conditions.

Interface and Functionality: 3.9/5

While PokerStars has always had a classy design underpinned by dark tones and red flair, the situation is not quite the same for its casino offering.

Even though the color scheme remains intact, the website itself is subject to some lag issues with an overly crowded home page full of big chunky graphics to scroll through. Suffice to say it was not very kind to our already resource-hogging Google Chrome.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.7/5

PokerStars nearly scores full marks for its banking options. This is mainly due to the fact you can both deposit and withdraw using e-wallet options – PayPal and Skrill, providing a smooth and stress-free banking experience.

Everything Else: 4/5

PokerStars’ land-based casino partner in PA is Mount Airy. The online casino is regulated and overseen by the Pennsylvania gaming control board.

7. Twin Spires – Best PA Online Casino for Horse Racing

Pros:

Hugely reputable ownership

249 slot games

24 hours risk-free play

Cons:

Some loading issues

No loyalty program

Galloping in at number 7 is Twin Spires, your PA online casino of choice for horse racing enthusiasts and those who enjoy some varied slots action.

Game Library: 4/5

For a casino that’s essentially a sideshow to its horse racing offerings, the number of games available at Twin Spires is impressive. At last count, you could play 249 slots games, 39 table games, and 10 live dealer games. That’s one of the better libraries available on the list.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5

We’re big fans of the 24-hour risk-free play promotion, allowing any losses of up to $500 to be reimbursed as bonus funds to use on the website.

We can’t think of many better ways to get acquainted with a new casino than essentially free reign to gamble and mess up to your heart’s content.

Interface and Functionality: 3.3/5

On the face of it, Twin Spires’ design is simple, if not too plain. The blue color scheme is inoffensive, and the layout of categories ensures it’s easy to find what you want quickly.

However, we did encounter some strange loading issues from time to time. Occasionally, the main page doesn’t load properly and requires a few refreshes to get going, which isn’t ideal.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Twin Spires scores highly for both its deposit and withdrawal options, featuring ACH, online banking, and e-wallet giants, Skrill and PayPal.

Much like other casinos in the state, you can only deposit via MasterCard/Visa/Discover credit cards, with no withdrawal methods allowed back.

Everything Else: 4.5/5

Twin Spires is backed by the legendary Churchill Downs, a name of prestige when it comes to horse racing and gambling. Its PA land-based partner is Prequel Isle Downs & Casino. It’s fully regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

8. Betway – Best Mobile Online Casino PA

Pros:

Global reputation

One of the best PA online casino apps

100+ slot offerings

Cons:

No live dealer games

High wagering requirements

At number 8, a popular bookmaker, Betway, makes a move for the Pennsylvania online gambling market, featuring a top mobile app, backed by a huge global reputation.

Game Library: 3.9/5

The main strength of Betway’s game library is, without a doubt, its slots catalog. There are over 100 games for slots enthusiasts to get to grips with at the time of writing, a number we’re sure they’ll only be adding to soon.

Outside of slots, you can find a modest table game offering, but unfortunately, no live dealer action. Those who want to get in on that will have to go elsewhere.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Betway’s $1,000 deposit match is pretty high, and sure to attract a number of gamblers across the state, both new and experienced.

The downside is as ever – the wagering requirements are locked in at x30. Essentially, it might mean it’s unlikely you’d be able to cash out any significant winnings from those funds. Those looking for fairer bonus action are encouraged to look elsewhere.

Interface and Functionality: 3.5/5

For some reason, Betway has decided not to bring the same design it uses overseas for its online PA casino. Instead, the design is a generic one that has been replicated elsewhere on this list, just with a different logo.

Functionality-wise, everything works as expected, with all games easily accessible within a few clicks complete with good loading times.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.2/5

Unfortunately, Betway only offers 4 ways to make a deposit and only 2 ways to make a withdrawal. Furthermore, none of these methods include e-wallets, which is far from ideal.

Everything Else: 4.8/5

Betway’s land casino partner is Live! Casino Philadelphia. The website is regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Betway’s mobile app offers an industry-leading experience, including intelligent design and superior functionality. It’s our pick of the bunch for all your portable gambling needs.

9. FoxBet Casino – Best PA Online Casino for Sports

Pros:

Huge brand name

Partnered with PokerStars

Excellent sportsbook

Cons:

Smaller game library

Site loading speed could be better

FoxBet Casino arrives late to the party at number 9 on our list, featuring an excellent partnership with PokerStars, and a big enough brand name to challenge anyone else in the industry.

Game Library: 3.9/5

We won’t sugarcoat it – FoxBet Casino probably won’t be your first port of call if you’re looking for a big online casino game library in PA.

That being said, it’s good enough. You can find slots, live casino action, and, of course, a superior poker client.

The main attraction here is its licensed and extensive sportsbook, featuring a ton of awesome sports to bet on when you feel like taking a break from the casino action.

Related reading: Best sportsbooks PA has to offer

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Remember that ‘bet $1 and get $50 free’ promotion from earlier? Well, you’ll get the same deal here as FoxBet Casino is partnered with PokerStars for a double-headed online casino offering that packs a punch.

We’ve added an extra .3 to their score for all the fantastic and unique sports promotions and bonuses available.

Interface and Functionality: 3.9/5

The casino portion of the website encounters the same issues we documented earlier in our review of PokerStars. Unfortunately, a crowded home page causes lag issues upon initial access to the website.

The sportsbook’s functionality, however, is top tier, managing to keep a crowded and busy library of sports in a tidy, easy-to-use online format.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.5/5

FoxBet gets high marks for its inclusion of both PayPal and Skrill for depositing and withdrawing, amongst other popular and efficient methods.

Everything Else: 4/5

In case you hadn’t noticed by now – PokerStars and FoxBet are two sides of the same coin. One features an excellent and globally known poker client; the other a nifty sportsbook packed full of excellent promotions backed by the brand name of Fox.

Stuck in between is its casino offering, which while modest, certainly has some room to grow and turn into a major player in the Pennsylvania online gambling scene.

10. Hollywood Casino – Best PA Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros:

$10 no deposit bonus

Low wagering requirements

National V.I.P. program

Cons:

No live dealer games

Limited iOS app library

Sneaking in at number 10 is Hollywood Casino, featuring a legit no deposit bonus that everyone should take advantage of and a national V.I.P. program full of exclusive perks.

Game Library: 3.5/5

Generally speaking, most bases are covered at Hollywood Casino. There are slots (of course) followed by all the classic table games you know and love.

Unfortunately, the one glaring omission is the lack of live dealer games. But hey, they’ve only recently been legalized in the state of PA, so we imagine this is something we’ll see sooner rather than later.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

The $10 no deposit bonus is currently the only no deposit bonus live in the state of Pennsylvania for its online casinos. For the uninitiated, it does what it says on the tin. That is, you’re given $10 in bonus funds just for signing up. No deposit is required. Neat.

We hope other PA online casinos follow suit soon.

Design and Interface: 4/5

Hollywood Casino’s red and white color scheme is easy on the eyes, and in some ways, a bit of a welcome break from some of the other darker designs and themes you usually see.

Otherwise, the site functions appropriately and works as well as you’d expect.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 3.2/5

Unfortunately, Hollywood Casino only features 4 deposit methods and even fewer withdrawal ones. Worse still, none of them include e-wallet options like PayPal or Skrill. Again, we hope this is one aspect that is improved upon in the future.

Everything Else: 4/5

Hollywood Casino is partnered with the land-based casino of the same name – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse. The online casino is regulated and licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

One thing we liked about Hollywood Casino was its nationwide V.I.P. program my choice, which allows gamblers to earn loyalty points in exchange for their custom at the casino, which can then be swapped for prizes.

Unfortunately, the current iOS app for Hollywood Casino doesn’t feature the same extensive library of games as its desktop counterpart. The Android equivalent, thankfully, doesn’t have the same issue, but it’s something we hope is fixed shortly for Apple users.

How We Chose the Best PA Online Casino Sites

Ranking the best online casinos in PA is no easy task. We’ve developed a streamlined and transparent approach to evaluating the best PA gambling sites using the set of benchmarks laid out below.

Game Selection:

As the legalization of online gambling has dawned on Pennsylvania, more gaming options have popped up for keen online gamblers. The latest to be allowed is live dealer games, which pair a real-life dealer with an online user, via live stream.

When reviewing Pennsylvania online casinos, we like to see a wide variety of gaming options. The more games available, the better. The more diverse the selection, the better.

It’s the same story for online sportsbooks. Even if you don’t know much about Swiss U21 soccer, if you’re given the ability to bet on it – that’s a plus in our eyes.

Bonuses, Promotions & Competitions:

Everybody loves a good bonus. Luckily, online gambling is a new and burgeoning industry in America, and PA online gambling sites are desperate for your custom. And what’s a better way to reel you in than with a juicy bonus package?

Different PA online casinos will offer different bonuses and promotions. We identify the best ones that have a good variety, fair wagering requirements, and eye-popping numbers.

Frequent tournaments and competitions available at the casino are a plus, too. Anything that makes you less bored and more excited to gamble is a winner. Pun intended.

Design, Interface & Usability:

We’re not shallow, but it’s nice to gaze at something pretty. If a PA online casino looks well, it’s just going to be easier for us to get along. That being said, what’s under the hood matters, too.

Being able to navigate the casino efficiently and with purpose is important. It’s not good getting lost in a swamp of options when all you want is to desperately play a hand of poker. Everything should be clearly signposted and quick to get to.

The best types of games load quickly and work flawlessly. Glitchy software, dead links, and generally poor optimization are all bad news for an online casino. We’ll deduct marks if we come across any of this.

Banking Options:

Being able to fund your account quickly and appropriately is important. As online gambling in PA is still relatively new, some payment methods may present some issues when trying to deposit.

Despite this, the more options, the better.

You should have different ways to deposit or withdraw money into your online casino of choice. It just makes the playing experience that much smoother.

Miscellaneous:

Anything that doesn’t fit neatly into the above benchmarks, we will cover here. As much as we’d all like to think everything can be put into concise categories, life just doesn’t work that way – and nor do the top online casinos in Pennsylvania.

PA Online Casinos: FAQ

Are Online Casinos Legal in PA?

Yes. PA House Bill H271 legalized a number of online casino games, and as such, made online casinos legal. State legislature made online gambling legal and created the space for online casino gaming to thrive on October 17th, 2017.

Can You Win Real Money Gambling at Pennsylvania Online Casinos?

Absolutely. Every casino featured on this list pays out real money and offers real money gaming.

Do You Need to be a Resident of PA to Play at PA Online Casinos?

Not technically. To play online casino games in Pennsylvania, you just need to be within state lines. This is determined by geo-location settings on whichever device you are using to gamble.

What Specific Online Casino Games Are Legal in PA?

PA house bill H271 made table games, online poker, online slots, online sports betting, and daily fantasy sports all legal in Pennsylvania. In October 2020, live dealer games were made legal, too.

Are PA Online Casinos Safe?

Yes – as long as you’re playing at legal online casinos. Every online casino featured on this list is licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines and responsible gaming laws ensure an enhanced level of safety.

There are online casinos that don’t offer the same security and may be nefarious in nature, which is why it’s important to do your research and follow guides like ours.

Can I Get Bonuses at PA Online Casinos?

Yes. Bonuses and promotions are key to how different Pennsylvania online casinos differentiate themselves from each other. We’re on hand to show you which bonuses are the best, and what makes them superior to others.

Are There Mobile PA Casino Apps?

Yes. In this day and age, mobile optimization is extremely important. Some PA online casinos will have stand-alone apps for iOS and Android, while others will be optimized for a portable experience.

Can I Play Online Poker at a PA Online Casino?

Yes, you can. Online poker was one of many casino games legalized by the PA House Bill H271.

How Do I Know Which is the Best PA Online Casino?

Hopefully, this article goes some way to answering that question for you. For our money, Caesars is the best overall online casino for its all-around consistency in our benchmarks. But it might not be the same for you. Either way, there are plenty of choices here for you to explore.

Get Started at an Online Casino in PA

You can register at Caesars, our top pick, in 3 simple steps, and it’ll be similar on pretty much every casino site:

Sign Up

Log on to the website and hit the yellow ‘join’ now button at the top right. Fill in all the information requested.

Check Your E-Mail

You should receive an e-mail to validate your account. Click on it to complete the process. Remember to check your spam folder if you can’t find it.

Deposit and Start Playing!

Remember to take advantage of Caesar’s welcome bonus to get your bankroll up to scratch.

The Break Down: What We’ve Learned About Best Online Casinos PA Has to Offer

The recent legalization of online casinos in Pennsylvania has brought about a slow but steady revolution in online gambling within the state. As time progresses, new casinos open up, offering shiny new bonuses and exciting ways to play classic casino games.

More types of games continue to be legalized year on year, with live dealer games being the latest to become licensed and regulated. It’s safe to say that online gambling has a big future in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Hopefully, by reading this article you’ve become better informed on online gambling in PA and the casinos available.

We rated Caesars casino as the top pick of legal Pennsylvania online casinos, but with such a wide range of choices available, there’ll be something to cater to all tastes whether you agree with us or not. Just remember to have fun and play responsibly!