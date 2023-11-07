From bigger bonuses to innovative casino games and near-instant payouts – new PA online casino sites have everything it takes to compete with the top dogs!

That’s right — and we’ve got a list of the top new PA online casinos that are hot in the Keystone State right now.

We thoroughly tested the newest casinos that have launched in Pennsylvania and reviewed them according to strict criteria like their games, bonuses, and payout speed.

And while Ignition is our absolute standout choice – we’ll be giving you the lowdown on 10 top-rated new casinos in total.

Let’s begin.

New PA Online Casinos

Wondering just what makes these new online casino sites worthy of your time? Read on as we review them in-depth.

1. Ignition – Best New Online Casino PA Overall

Pros:

$3000 welcome bonus

Over $5 million in monthly jackpots

Hourly must-drop jackpots

Withdrawals within 1 hour via crypto

Top-notch live poker room

Casino games come with demo versions

Cons:

Lack of e-wallet options

Could have more reload bonuses

Ignition has established itself as the top all-in-one online gambling site on the internet, thanks to a library full of casino games, a bustling poker room, and some of the most lucrative deposit bonuses in the business.

Casino Games: 5/5

With over 300 games on tap, you can find something new here to play every day — and most of the options offer the possibility of big-time payouts.

The jackpot slots are one of the biggest draws here, with some progressive options reaching seven figures and beyond. All told, the site pays out over $5 million a month in jackpot cash, so if you’re dreaming big and chasing a huge payday, this is the place to do it.

If you’re willing to trade a few zeroes for a better chance of getting lucky, they also have “hot drop” jackpots that pay out daily or even on the hour. You won’t win enough to retire on, but the prize pools regularly reach the high five figures.

Prefer to play against real people than the house? Ignition is host to one of the most high-traffic poker rooms on the internet, and it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular.

With ring games catering to all sizes of bankrolls and over $235,000 in guaranteed MTT prize pools every Sunday, this is a great site for card players of any skill level.

PA Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

You can benefit from one of two welcome rewards at Ignition. The first one is the crypto bonus, which offers a 300% bonus of up to $3,000 to users who make their initial deposits in any of the supported cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.).

If you use Visa, Mastercard, or any other available form of payment, you can still use a 200% up to $2,000 poker and casino welcome bonus if you’re not a huge fan of cryptocurrencies.

Be aware that there is a $20 minimum deposit requirement as well as a 25x playthrough requirement for the welcome bonus.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Ignition is the most excellent site for those who love cryptocurrency to play online slots because it accepts deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrencies are the best way to withdraw money from Ignition since they offer near-instant withdrawals.

You can also use Matchpay alongside Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

>> Claim your $3000 Ignition Welcome Bonus

2. Super Slots – Best New Online Casino PA for Crypto Users

Pros:

$6000 welcome bonus

Excellent selection of high-limit games

Over 500 slots to choose from

16 crypto banking options

Fast payouts

Cons:

Welcome bonus must be claimed over several deposits

High withdrawal minimums on bank transfers

Super Slots, a Pennsylvania online casino that debuted in 2020, may be a newcomer but has rapidly grown in popularity, especially within the cryptocurrency community, thanks to a range of crypto banking options.

Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

The most popular slots at this new online casino PA may include some of your personal favorites, such as Secret Life of Cats, Golden Dragon Inferno, and many others.

There are over 500 slot titles on tap, to go with 60 table games and a handful of video poker and specialty titles.

That’s not even counting the live casino, which adds a couple dozen more options, including Wheel of Fortune and Lucky 7.

One of our favorite things about this site is the game previews that pop up when you click on a title. This screen tells you a few facts about the games, as well as letting you know how volatile the game is (meaning, how likely you are to win).

High-limit players will feel at home here, especially if they play blackjack — the live tables let you bet as much as $20,000 per hand.

PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players at Super Slots can receive a massive welcome bonus of up to $6000. For your first deposit, you will receive a 250% bonus of up to $1,000, and for the following five deposits, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000.

Please also note that there is a 35x rollover requirement.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Super Slots has so many banking options that you will undoubtedly find a suitable one, even though Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency you can use.

On top of Bitcoin, there are 15 other cryptocurrencies (including Stellar, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tron, and Dogecoin) that are accepted for deposits at Super Slots.

In addition, Super Slots supports deposits made via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and even Bank Wire.

>> Claim up to $6,000 in deposit bonuses at Super Slots

3. Slots.lv – Biggest Jackpots of All Newest Online Casinos PA

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $3000

Bonus includes 30 free spins

Player-friendly VIP program includes cash rewards

$5 million in hot drop jackpot payouts per month

Hourly $1,000 jackpots

Cons:

Fewer free spins for card depositors

Fees on check-by-courier withdrawals

Since being created, Slots.lv immediately established itself as a top new online casino for PA players who have a specific interest in slots, with more than 300 to choose from – including some kick-ass jackpots.

Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

Slots.lv is a popular online casino in Pennsylvania with a wide variety of slot machines, both new and classic. With various games available on desktop and mobile, players can enjoy classic slots like 5 Times Vegas, Golden Buffalo, and 777 Deluxe.

Specialty games like Limbo XY, Thunder Crash, and Pesca Bingo are also available. Slots.lv also offers video poker, online bingo, and live dealer games. Players can try games in demo mode before deciding if they want to play for real money.

Slots players will especially enjoy the jackpot options here. Every hour, at least $1,000 in jackpot money will be paid out, and it all adds up to over $5 million in jackpot payouts per month. That’s a lot of money being thrown around!

PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players who deposit using crypto can get a 200% match bonus up to $3,000, while those using a credit card will get a 100% match up to $2,000.

The crypto bonus includes 30 free spins on the popular Golden Buffalo slot, while the card bonus will give you 20 free spins.

Both bonuses are subject to a 35x wagering requirement, and there’s no time limit in which to earn the bonus cash.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Your main options here are credit cards (Visa and MasterCard) and a few cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, and Litecoin.

There’s a $25 deposit minimum, and you’ll have to cash out at least $10 at a time. There are no fees on anything besides checks by courier, and the withdrawal limits are incredibly generous.

Not only that, but most withdrawals are processed within 15 minutes (check by courier and bank transfers being the two exceptions).

>> Claim a 200% bonus up to $3,000 at Slots.lv

4. Casino Extreme – Best Bonuses of All Brand-New PA Online Casinos

Pros:

Deposit match bonuses as high as 1000%

500 free spins on your first deposit

Low 10x wagering requirement

Jackpots often reach 7 figures

Cons:

No live dealer games

Progressive slots don’t contribute to wagering requirements

A name like Casino Extreme sets a high bar for spectacular play – and this new casino online is up to the task. There are tons of games to play here, and the deposit bonus is second to none.

Online Casino Games: 4.7/5

There are dozens of games to play here, most of which are slots, and the payouts are…well, extreme. The progressive slots can reach into the 7 figures, and there are several titles with smaller pools as well.

You’ll also find eight different table games and 15 video poker options — more than enough to keep you occupied for quite some time.

One small issue we have is the lack of live dealer options, but with everything else this site has on hand, you’ll hardly miss them.

PA Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

The bonus here is one of the best we’ve seen anywhere — up to a 1000% match offer on your first deposit.

It’s a tiered system, and the more you deposit, the more money the online casino will kick in to match. There’s a $20 deposit minimum, which will get you a 500% match, and it just goes up from there.

That’s not all, though. You’ll also get up to 500 free spins, which just makes the deal all the sweeter. It comes with a reasonable 10x wagering requirement as well.

The only (slight) issue we have is that the progressive jackpot slots don’t contribute to that rollover, but that’s hardly a dealbreaker.

Be sure to use code THEBIGONE when signing up to qualify.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

The banking options here are excellent as well, with 10+ choices for you to consider. That total includes credit cards (Visa/MasterCard/AMEX) as well as several cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit amount is a reasonable $10. Withdrawals are instant and fee-free via crypto.

>> Lock in your $5000 welcome bonus at Casino Extreme

5. Slots of Vegas – Best New Online Casino PA for Slots

Pros:

250% bonus match up to $3,500

Low 10x wagering requirement

Helpful online guides for newbies

Daily and weekly cashback

Cons:

Limited deposit options

Bonus use limited to slots and keno

If we think of gleaming slot machines, online casino wins, and limitless fun, Slots of Vegas comes to mind.

Online Casino Games: 4.5/5

Slots of Vegas provides both online and downloadable games that you can play anywhere, which is something we found to be very appealing.

You can download their game client and play it on your computer, and even when your connection is running slow – you won’t experience any lag.

The site has plenty of slots, as well as fun specialty games like Fish Catch and Banana Jones. New games are added every month, so it’s worth checking back regularly to see what else they have to offer.

You’ll also find guides for just about every game, making it easy to get up to speed in just a few minutes.

PA Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you make a deposit of $30 or more and enter code TREASURE250, you’ll receive a 250% bonus that caps out at $3,500. This offer has a 10x playthrough requirement, which is excellent.

One slight issue: the only games that contribute to the rollover are the slot machines and keno titles.

This offer comes with 50 free spins as well, making it one of the best deals around.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Your banking choices are a bit limited here, but they cover credit cards and Bitcoin.

The particulars for each method will vary, so be sure to check the fine print before you make any transactions.

>> Grab your 250% welcome bonus at Slots of Vegas

How We Chose the Best New Pennsylvania Online Casinos

Casino Games

All the best PA online casinos we chose let you play online casino games that are provided by high-quality iGaming companies. Whether you prefer to play online slots, blackjack, roulette or poker, there’s lots to choose from.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions

From deposit bonuses to free spins, we made sure to add new online casinos in PA that are generous with their promos. This is both in terms of their regularity, as well as their wagering requirements.

Payment Methods

Lastly, we made sure to include only online casino apps in PA that accept trusted and familiar payment methods that keep your details safe.

What Makes Ignition the Best New Online Casino PA?

It’s a fair question to ask – and there are many reasons behind the decision of our team to rank Ignition at the top of the list. In fact, Ignition ranked at #1 in other guides that we’ve written, including the best online casinos in Minnesota and Arizona.

Poker Tournaments : Ignition stands out among the best Pennsylvania online casinos with massive poker tournaments that generate over $2 million in monthly guarantees. No other casino can make the same claim.

: Ignition stands out among the best Pennsylvania online casinos with massive poker tournaments that generate over $2 million in monthly guarantees. No other casino can make the same claim. Low Bonus Rollover : The wagering requirements on Ignition’s casino bonus are only 25x, which is much lower than the industry average of 40x.

: The wagering requirements on Ignition’s casino bonus are only 25x, which is much lower than the industry average of 40x. Big Jackpots: This online casino pays out over $5 million in progressive jackpots every month through its Hot-Drop Jackpots network. By playing any of the eligible games, you will get the chance to win hourly, daily, and super jackpots that must drop before $250k.

Guide to Using New Pennsylvania Online Casinos: FAQ

Are New Online Casinos Legal in PA?

Yes, new PA online casinos have been legal in Pennsylvania since 2017. With the expanded gambling act, it is now legal to play online slots and other casino games in the Keystone State. The market is regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Are New PA Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, new PA online casinos that are popular among players, fully encrypted, and offer secure payment methods are completely safe to use. You can rest assured that we’ve done our due diligence to recommend trusted online casinos in this guide.

What Games Can I Play at New PA Online Casino Sites?

At new PA casinos, you can play pretty much whatever type of online casino game you prefer, from slots to live dealer blackjack. Of course, the exact games and variants you can choose from depend entirely on the online PA casinos themselves.

For example, while Slots.lv excels when it comes to jackpots, Ignition is ideal for online poker.

What are the Best New Online Casino Apps in Pennsylvania?

All the online casinos in our list let you play via mobile, but Ignition’s web-based online casino app is the most reliable one to use. You can easily play online slots and join poker tournaments via the instant-play option without having to download an app first.

How Do I Make a Deposit at a New Online Casino in PA?

Once you create an account at a new PA casino site, open the ‘cashier’ section and select a payment method. Then, the online casino in Pennsylvania will give you instructions on how to proceed with the deposit based on the method you choose.

How Do I Choose the Best New Online Casino in PA for Me?

Choosing the best new PA online casinos and playing online casino games at the best sites is a lot easier if you start by reading review guides like this. These guides can introduce you to the best online casinos in the state, allowing you to draw up a shortlist of potential choices.

However, it’s still a smart idea to take a closer look at each PA online casino yourself to see if it has the things you want from an online gambling site. These might include your preferred games, generous bonuses, an easy-to-use web design, and 24/7 customer service.

How to Get Started at New Online Casinos in Pennsylvania

If you’re completely new to online gambling, follow our guide below to create an account at any new online casino in Pennsylvania of your choice.

Step 1: Choose a New PA Casino

Browse our list and select an online casino (our top pick is Ignition)

Click ‘Join Now’

A registration form will appear

Step 2: Create an Account

Enter all the required information, including your name and email address

Create a password

Certify that you are of the minimum age to gamble in Pennsylvania

Click ‘Register’

Step 3: Verification

Check your phone messages for a code from the casino

Use the code to verify your phone number

Click ‘Verify’

Step 4: Deposit

Once verified and logged in, open the ‘Deposit’ section

Select a payment method you want to use

Follow the instructions from the online casino to deposit

Opt-in for the welcome bonus

Deposit and start playing games!

Ready to Explore These Brand-New PA Online Casinos?

The top-rated newest Pennsylvania online casinos offer a great selection of table games, big jackpots, and exciting bonuses. They’re legit to use in Pennsylvania and available to join right now.

And while Ignition is the best online casino overall, you’ve got 9 other top-notch online gambling sites in Pennsylvania to choose from.

Whatever you decide, remember to always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: