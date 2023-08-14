Online gambling is reaching peak numbers in the Garden State, so it’s no surprise that players are always on the lookout for the best NJ online casinos.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the top online casinos the state has to offer, we should introduce you to the best overall NJ casino – Ignition. It offers users some of the biggest jackpots and a welcome package of up to $3,000 with low wagering requirements.

But there are many other NJ online casinos that we have listed below.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best NJ Online Casinos

Ignition: Best overall

Slots.lv: Excellent slots library

Cafe Casino: $3,500 welcome bonus

BetOnline: Variety of table games to play

MyStake: #1 live dealer casino

Red Dog: Instant-play mobile version

Slot Madness: Top pick for jackpot slots

Wild Casino: Up to $9,000 crypto welcome offer

7Bit: Instant crypto payouts

mBit: 5 BTC welcome bonus + 300 extra spins

1. Ignition – Best NJ Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$3,000 poker & casino welcome bonus

Low wagering requirements

Monthly Hot Drop Jackpots with a $5M prize pool

About 40 live dealer games

Anonymous poker tables

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

Could use a better design

Ignition has been one of America’s go-to online casinos since 2016. In addition to slot games, this online casino website hosts various RNG table games, regular poker tournaments, virtual sports events, and some live casino action.

Game Collection & Variety: 5/5

Spinomenal, BetSoft, and RealTime Gaming are just a few of Ignition’s 13 software providers. They power the game here, including progressive jackpot titles, video poker options with <1% house edge, and about 40 live dealer games.

A special treat is the poker section!

With fast-fold poker, you can play 200-300 hands per hour at a cash table. Quick Seat feature cuts the waiting time and automatically takes you to the open seat, depending on if you prefer Texas Hold’em, Omaha, or Omaha Hi/Lo games.

Add in anonymous poker tables protecting newbies from sharks, and you got yourself a fully loaded NJ online casino.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Ignition casts its bread upon the waters, taking care of both new and existing customers in New Jersey.

It all starts with a combined poker & casino crypto welcome bonus of up to $3,000. The promotion comes with a reasonable playthrough requirement of 25x and is available to fiat players as well but in a lower amount – $2,000.

To qualify, you have to deposit a minimum of $20.

Once you have the sign-up bonus sorted out, you can take advantage of weekly boosts, poker freerolls, or simply play and earn your Ignition Miles, exchangeable for exciting bonuses and prizes.

To keep track of everything, Ignition has also developed a bonus management panel, where you have an overview of all your active promotions and wagering requirement progress.

Banking Methods: 4.85/5

Players have several options to fund their Ignition account. The focus is on cryptocurrencies (BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH), which are the best choices if you want to avoid paying extra transaction fees and want your payouts as quickly as possible.

For deposits made with Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX payment cards, there might be some fees on payouts.

>> Get up to $3,000 welcome bonus [Ignition]

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in NJ for Slots

Pros:

Up to $5,000 fiat welcome bonus

Instant-play online casino

Great variety of progressive jackpot slots

Impressive mobile compatibility

Early Payout Live Blackjack available

MySlots rewards program

Cons:

Limited banking options

More table games would be better

Matched bonuses to the first nine deposits?

Yes, please!

Add in some exciting slots, and you’ll get an amazing online casino – Slots.lv. Let’s find out more about it.

Game Collection & Variety: 4.7

Slots.lv hosts around 250 games in total, and most of them, as its name suggests, are slots.

Although the best online slots run the show, the library comes with a variety of other games, including craps, keno, bingo, and draw video poker options.

While the number of live dealer games is a tad limited, you can still enjoy all the popular games with live dealers – baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Promotions: 4.8/5

Starting in the best NJ online casinos is easier with Slots.lv welcome bonus of up to $5,000 for credit card users – 200% up to $1,000 for the initial deposit and 100% up to $500 on your next eight deposits.

If you prefer crypto, you’re in for an even bigger reward – a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on the first deposit and 150% up to $750 on the following eight deposits, making it a max total of $7,500.

After you’ve used up your welcome package, you can claim a weekly double deposit of up to $250 + 30 free spins, and much more.

Banking Methods: 4.75/5

This is a segment where online players using fiat payments may be a bit disappointed since Slots.lv doesn’t offer any e-wallet payment options or vouchers. The only options are Visa, MasterCard, or American Express cards.

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum) are the best choice for free transactions, with payouts processed within one hour.

>> Score up to $5,000 welcome bonus [Slots.lv]

3. Cafe Casino – Best Bonuses of All New Jersey Online Casinos

Pros:

350% crypto welcome bonus

44 jackpot games

Thursday Mystery bonus

Free withdrawals within 24 hours

Unlimited crypto payouts

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Some games are not available on mobile

Designed as a place to relax and unwind, Cafe Casino is an amazing site for NJ gamblers. It stands out from the rest with the generous bonuses it has in store, including the amazing 350% crypto deposit match welcome bonus.

Game Collection & Variety: 4.9/5

A more modest library doesn’t necessarily mean humdrum.

Cafe Casino is the perfect example.

If you want high chances of winning but blackjack has already bored your pants off, Caribbean Stud Poker or Double Double Bonus Poker could be just what you need.

Over 120 online slots, 28 table games, nine specialty games, and six live dealer games make the library ooze with all-time favorites, as well as the latest hits with a bunch of additional features and bonus options.

Promotions: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino awards its new customer a 350% match deposit bonus up to $2,500 if using crypto or 250% up to $1,500 if the deposit is made with fiat – one of the best offers we found in New Jersey!

You don’t need a bonus code to activate it – the bonus will automatically be added to your account if you accept it when signing up and deposit at least $20.

Existing customers can take advantage of the Weekly Mystery Bonus, landing in your inbox every Thursday.

Playing casino games also brings you Perk Points that can be redeemed for cash bonuses at any time. The redemption rate depends on your level in the Loyalty Club. A special treat for BTC users is Crypto Exclusive Membership.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

You may have already got a hunch that Cafe Casino has more favorable terms for crypto players. This continues in the payment section, although fiat customers are also welcome.

Crypto deposits are free, instant, and with a higher limit of $5,000 compared to the max of $1,000 set for fiat deposits at this NJ online casino.

If you want your payout as quickly as possible, the best options are ETH, LTC, BCH, or BSV (up to 1 hour). BTC withdrawals can take up to 24 hours to process, but there’s no withdrawal limit.

If you still prefer more traditional payments, you can choose between Visa, MasterCard, MatchPay, player transfers, and direct bank transfers.

One thing to remember is that only your first monthly deposit made with a card is free, while all the next ones made in the same month are subject to some banking fees.

>> Score up to a $3,500 bonus for new users [Cafe Casino]

4. BetOnline – Best NJ Online Casino Site for Table Games

Pros:

Amazing selection of sports betting markets

Four welcome bonus variants

Weekly Cash Races with a $10,000 prize pool

$1,800 Live Casino Weekly Challenge

61 online table games

About 20 banking options supported

Cons:

Casino bonus can be used only on BetSoft games

Some fees apply to fiat deposits

The NJ online casino industry wouldn’t be complete without this amazing gambling site. Being online since 2004, BetOnline could be considered one of the most reputable casinos out there.

Game Collection & Variety: 4.7/5

BetOnline’s game collection is powered by six hand-picked providers led by BetSoft.

With just under 500 titles, it provides you with progressive jackpot slots, 61 table games, themed slots with expanding Wilds, multipliers, gamble features, bonus spins, and so much more.

But that’s not all.

At BetOnline, you can try your luck and skills in online poker rooms, cash in on your love of sports with pre-match and live betting, and place bets on esports.

Promotions: 4.7/5

Welcome bonuses at this NJ online casino depend on where you want to use them – sportsbook, casino, or poker room.

When making your first deposit, use bonus code BOLCASINO to claim up to $1,000 on your first three deposits, getting you up to a $3,000 welcome package in total.

The minimum deposit is $25. Note that bonus money can be used only on selected BetSoft games, and you have 30 days to meet the bonus T&Cs.

Banking Methods: 4.7/5

Although this brand is fairly old in online casino terms, it has adjusted very well to industry innovations, including the financial segment. In addition to traditional fiat methods, BetOnline accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies and enables you to make free deposits and withdrawals.

>> Enjoy a $3,000 casino welcome bonus [BetOnline]

5. MyStake – Best New Jersey Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

3,000+ casino games

76 game providers

Mini Games section

MyStake Bonus Club

Discord and Telegram community chats

Cons:

Site navigation could be better

Geo-restricted games

MyStake brand is a part of the globally famous MyStake Casino franchise, which has been online since 2020. It takes pride in its massive game library with over 3,600 titles, powered by 76 game providers, making it one of the most extensive casino game collections in New Jersey.

Game Collection & Variety: 4.9/5

It’s pretty clear by now that MyStake likes to go all out.

Among thousands of games made by PragmaticPlay, Play ‘N Go, EGT, Microgaming, and others, you can find almost any game type under the sun – slots, roulette, blackjack, craps and dice, keno, scratch cards, you name it – MyStake has it!

The one complaint we have with this NJ online casino is the game categorization because, for example, table games don’t have a special section/category, but you have to use the search function to find them.

The sheer number of casino games may intimidate newbies, but no worries. We’re sure you’ll get the hang of everything after a few visits.

Promotions: 4.7/5

Like most other NJ online casinos, MyStake rewards you for opening a new account. The bonus amount depends on your deposit:

150% match bonus for deposits of $20-$200

100% match deposit for deposits $201-$1,000

Since many online casino players use blockchain transactions, you can instead opt for a 170% crypto deposit bonus up to a maximum of $1,000.

Existing users can also take advantage of some rewards, although this section focuses more on sports bettors.

Banking Methods: 4.65/5

MyStake accepts eight different cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Tether. Overall, it’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there!

There are no transaction fees for processing, and you can deposit from $20 to $100,000.

As for the payouts, the max amount you can withdraw in one transaction is $10,000, with a monthly limit of $15,000.

>> Play a variety of live games online [MyStake]

Ranking Methodology for the Best New Jersey Online Casinos

Game Collection & Variety:

The number of online casino games matters, and exploring the diversity of available titles, bet ranges, and RTP rates is essential to ensure you won’t get bored quickly or get stuck with low-paying games.

Promotions:

We prioritize brands with fair bonus wagering requirements and doable terms so that players can actually benefit from the promotional offers. Reading the fine print is a must in our reviews of New Jersey online casino sites.

Banking Methods:

For successful gaming in NJ online casino apps, you need convenient payment options with fast processing time and low or, even better, no fees. Our team checks everything banking-related so that you can sign up and hit the tables in a matter of minutes.

Why Is Ignition the Best New Jersey Online Casino?

The testing process takes time, but after several weeks, we can confidently pick the winner. Here’s why Ignition is #1 on our NJ online casino sites list:

Quality Game Library: Ignition doesn’t boast just some fantastic software names but a wide variety of game options for different types of players. Whether you enjoy traditional table games with live dealers or you’re on the market for big jackpot wins, Ignition’s library won’t leave you hanging dry.

Lucrative and Fair Bonuses: Playing online in crypto will get you the most for your buck at Ignition, but fiat players can reap the benefits of promo offers as well. From the welcome bonus and poker freerolls to weekly cashback and loyalty rewards, Ignition knows how to attract and keep its customers happy.

Handy Deposit & Withdrawal Methods: With a combination of fiat and crypto methods, Ignition’s banking section provides safe and secure ways to fund your account and pay out the winnings.

Transparency: Ignition tends not to shy away from its flaws but work on them. You can find helpful info and experiences of others in a dedicated forum, chat with customer support or other players, and give suggestions on improving the gaming experience.

Why Should I Use NJ Online Casinos?

With the emergence of online gambling sites, traditional brick-and-mortar casinos have fallen behind in their popularity.

Why is that?

Well, there are many reasons. Here are some of them:

No Physical Limitations = More Casino Games: Traditional casinos are limited in space, so they can host fewer titles than online casinos can. Hundreds, even thousands of games in the best online casinos in New Jersey can keep you hooked for hours without ever getting bored, and with new editions added regularly.

Higher RTP Games: Due to lower operational costs, NJ gambling sites offer higher payout rates and can afford games with a higher Return to Player percentage. They also often collaborate with software providers to organize big-money tournaments and so much more.

Bonus Offers: NJ online casino bonuses just can’t be beaten. Generally speaking, entering a physical casino won’t be awarded, while signing up with a New Jersey online gambling site can be pretty lucrative. To keep the players happy, online casinos reward existing customers with reload and cashback bonuses, free spins, and more.

Always at Your Disposal: You can access online casinos in New Jersey at any time of day or night via desktop or mobile. You don’t even have to change from your sweats or PJs.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in New Jersey

Are Online Casino Sites in New Jersey Safe?

Yes, online casinos in New Jersey are safe – provided you play at reliable and reputable sites.

Whichever of the best NJ online casinos from our list you choose, you can be confident you’re playing on a safe and secure website.

Can I Play Casino Games in New Jersey Online?

Yes, you can! As long as you know where to find the safest online casinos, you are good to go.

Our list is a great start; make sure to take a closer look at what we listed and pick casinos that fit your needs the best.

What Are the Best Online Casinos in NJ?

After detailed research and consideration, we found these to be the best online casinos in NJ:

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in New Jersey

Ignition: User-friendly website, fantastic live collection, poker rooms, daily jackpots – Ignition has put a lot of effort into finding its place among the top NJ online casinos. If you want some exciting bonuses, use the bonus code “IGWPCB 150” for a $3,000 combined poker & casino bonus.

Slots.lv: This New Jersey casino takes the most pride in its slots, but its collection caters to many different types of customers. Playing online casino games definitely pays off, thanks to the MySlots rewards program, enabling you to redeem your points for cash bonuses. Now you can pad your bankroll with up to $7,500 on your first nine deposits if paying with crypto or up to $5,000 if you opt for a credit card.

Cafe Casino: Chasers of exciting bonuses shouldn’t sleep on Cafe Casino. With no max limit on crypto withdrawals, all your winnings can be in your account within 24 hours, with no fees eating a percentage of your wins. To start you on the right track, claim up to a $2,500 deposit bonus for BTC or $1,500 for fiat.

BetOnline: With 20 years of experience in the industry, BetOnline knows what floats your boat. Although it’s slightly more focused on sports betting, its online gambling products will satisfy even the pickiest users. When making your initial deposit, use promo code “BOLCASINO” to get up to a $3,000 sign-up reward.

MyStake: A number of NJ online casino sites offer multiple online gambling products, but not many go to the extent MyStake does. Over 3,600 casino games, racebook, traditional, virtual, and eSports, mini-games, live dealers, and tournaments – this is an online version of Atlantic City casinos. Join the fun with a 170% crypto deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

How to Sign Up at a New Jersey Online Casino

The process of signing up with NJ online casinos doesn’t take long and is pretty similar across the board.

If you follow our step-by-step guide below, you’ll be ready to play your favorite game in minutes. To make it easier, we’ll use today’s #1, Ignition, as an example.

Step 1: Head to the Casino’s Website

Click here to visit Ignition.

Once you’re there, click the orange “JOIN” button in the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 2: Fill In the Registration Form

Enter your personal and login details, and confirm your age.

Step 3: Enter the Verification Code

The operator will send a confirmation code to your mobile.

Step 4: Make a Deposit & Play Casino Games

Select a deposit method and finish the transaction. The money should instantly be visible on your casino account, so you can explore the game collection and make your pick.

Tips & Tricks for Finding the Best NJ Online Casinos

Picking an online casino in New Jersey doesn’t have to be a long haul if you follow our guidelines and pick a reliable and trusty operator.

Here are a few more tips to ease your way into the world of online casino gaming:

Take the Time to Find a Good New Jersey casino: The first step to successful online gambling is finding the right operator. With so many choices in the NJ Online casino market, it can be daunting. That’s why we covered the most important casino segments in our reviews and let you in on any fine print you should be aware of.

The first step to successful online gambling is finding the right operator. With so many choices in the NJ Online casino market, it can be daunting. That’s why we covered the most important casino segments in our reviews and let you in on any fine print you should be aware of. Check the Latest Bonus Offers: Promotions can help you play more if used wisely. When claiming bonuses, it’s essential not only to look for the biggest amount but to check T&Cs, especially those related to the wagering requirements. Sometimes lower-amount bonuses can be more profitable due to more favorable conditions.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Online Casinos in NJ?

With so many advantages over traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, online casino sites in New Jersey are starting to get the attention they deserve.

Fantastic game collections with hundreds, even thousands of games, lucrative promotions, fast and convenient banking methods, free games, loyalty rewards, and user communities have drawn a bead on Jersey’s top online brands.

Our top pick is Ignition, but there are many others that we recommend for players in New Jersey.

No matter which one you choose, please gamble online responsibly.

