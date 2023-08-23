While there are plenty of tribal casinos for old-timey MN players, online gambling in Minnesota is growing more popular by the day.

If you don’t know where to start, we feature 10 of the best Minnesota online casinos that are armed with thousands of real money slots, table games and specialties, along with some juicy bonuses.

You can take advantage of one of the most generous welcome bonuses at Ignition Casino. They earned our top spot with 300+ games, 24/7 online poker & their double-ended $3,000 deposit bonus.

Even if Ignition doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, we’ve reviewed nine other Minnesota online casinos you’re sure to love.

Ready to check them out? Let’s begin!

Best Minnesota Online Casinos

Ready to explore why these 10 picks are the best Minnesota online casinos? Check out our in-depth reviews below to learn more about the available games, bonuses, and payment methods offered at these sites.

1. Ignition – Best Minnesota Online Casino Overall

Pros:

300+ casino games

$3,000 deposit bonus package

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

24/7 online poker rooms

High-limit tournaments

Cons:

No real money sports betting

Card deposit fees

Ignition keeps competing sites in check with 300+ awesome games, a sky-high welcome bonus, and numerous real-time poker tournaments. Come see what our top-rated casino has to offer!

Game Variety: 4.95/5

You can spin through 250+ classic slots, play for keeps with 14+ jackpot reels, and enjoy game after game of real-time poker in Ignition’s 24/7 online poker room.

Their tables are 5% – 10% softer than average, and you can compete against thousands of players. If you don’t know the ropes, Ignition’s anonymous gameplay will protect you from luring sharks.

If you’d rather up the stakes, join their Monthly Milly tournament and work your way up the leaderboards for your chance to win $1 million.

Finally, explore 8+ virtual sports categories!

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Upon joining Ignition, new players are rewarded with a 200% casino/poker bonus up to $2,000.

Players who bet with BTC can enjoy an even sweeter 300% match up to $3,000! Half your bonus is allocated towards Ignition’s casino library. The other half is set aside for online poker.

The casino portion of the welcome bonus is unlocked by playing slots, while the other in the poker rooms.

As you play cash games in their 24/7 poker room, you’ll accumulate Ignition Miles and unlock the bonus at a rate of $1.00 per 30 Miles. Players have 30 days to beat the clock!

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can use all major debit card brands, a voucher payment, and 5 forms of cryptocurrency to make deposits with Ignition.

Of note, you can withdraw between $10 and $9,500 at once.

Here’s another excellent reason to bet with BTC — aside from scoring larger bonuses, you can request a payout once every 15 minutes to circumvent Ignition Casino’s top withdrawal limits.

>> Get a 300% casino + poker match up to $3,000 [Ignition]

2. Super Slots – Best Minnesota Online Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

30+ live dealer table games

$6,000 bonus + 100 spins

Play jackpot live blackjack

Accepts 15+ forms of crypto

Flexible transaction limits

Cons:

No phone support

Must deposit $100+ for spins

If you’re looking for a thrilling way to play live blackjack for six-figure prizes, opt into Super Slots’ Wild Diamond 7s side bet for just $1.00. If you get a lucky draw, you’ll leave richer!

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Aside from their jackpot blackjack games, Super Slots offers MN players a hyper-realistic betting experience with 30+ live dealer variants of roulette and baccarat.

Betting minimums begin from just $1.00, but their VIP live tables are known to accept $5,000 – $10,000 hands.

Live dealer table games blend professional dealers with physical gaming equipment for a real-time adventure you’ll never forget!

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

Use the promo code SS250 with your first deposit and claim a 250% bonus up to $1,000. High rollers can also claim 100 free spins by depositing $100 or more!

If you decide to stick around, enter the promo code SS100 with your next five deposits. Super Slots will double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000.

In total, you can scoop a $6,000 bonus from this welcome pack.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

MN players can make deposits with a debit card, several e-wallets, and 15+ forms of crypto!

If you’d rather avoid excessively high transaction fees and minimums, we’d recommend using an e-wallet or crypto to get started. You can deposit or withdraw between $20 – $100,000 at once, and you can even deposit up to $500,000 using BTC.

All crypto transactions are fee-free, but keep in mind that you’ll need to deposit $100 upfront if you want to claim 100 free spins with your deposit match bonus.

>> Claim a $6,000 deposit bonus + 100 free spins [Super Slots]

3. Slots.lv – Best MN Online Casino for Jackpot Slots

Pros:

40+ progressive jackpot machines

$1.59 million on Shopping Spree

Nine-tiered bonuses up to $7,500

Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency

Instant & free crypto transactions

Cons:

15.9% card processing fee

No phone support

If you’re ready to play for keeps, Slots.lv’s largest jackpot (Shopping Spree) offers $1.59 million in potential cash prizes. Of course, 40+ additional progressives are waiting for your next move.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

In addition to 40 traditional progressives, Slots.lv goes the extra mile with 14 Hot Drop Jackpots! With guaranteed prize drops in five-figure territory, it’s easy to feel rewarded as a big spender.

Even if you’re not here to spin for gold, this online casino features 195+ classic three-reel slots.

Finally, 5+ live games and 14+ video poker variants offer room to breathe in between spins.

Aside from ranking highly among Minnesota bettors, Slots.lv has also proven to be one of the best North Carolina online casinos as well as one of the top online casinos in Illinois.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

Make your first deposit with BTC and claim a 300% match up to $1,500! Then, make your next eight deposits with cryptocurrency and redeem a 150% reload bonus up to $750 for each one.

Cash players will score a 200% match up to $1,000 and eight 100% reloads up to $1,000 each.

In total, fiat bettors can walk away from the table with $5,000 in slots bonuses. Crypto gamblers will qualify for a maximum of $7,500 in welcome bonuses.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

You can use a debit or credit card to transfer money at Slots.lv, but you’ll have to pay a 15.9% processing fee on either end of the transaction.

Thankfully, crypto gamblers will enjoy instant and free payouts when they place bets with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or USDT.

MN players need to deposit $20 to redeem each portion of Slots.lv’s bonus.

>> Get a $5,000 welcome pack or $7,500 crypto sign-up package [Slots.lv]

4. Casino Extreme – Largest Bonus of All Minnesota Online Casinos

Pros:

Bonus up to 1,000%

Claim 50 free credits

200+ extreme games

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

$8 million in jackpot prizes

Cons:

$50 payout minimum

Customer service hard to spot

Casino Extreme brings extreme bonuses to the table, and their game library isn’t too shabby either.

Even if you deposit $20, you’ll have $100 to spend on your favorite non-jackpot slots!

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Our experts found 200+ high-powered jackpots and classic slots in Casino Extreme’s collection.

They’ve partnered up with industry bulwarks like RTG and Rival Gaming to deliver $8 million in potential jackpot prizes! You’ll also find video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette here.

They don’t have much to offer in the way of live gaming, with their selection mainly appealing to casuals.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Before you dive deep at Casino Extreme, claim 50 no-deposit casino credits.

Then, use promo code THEBIGONE and take advantage of their scaled welcome package. If you only have $20 to spare, you’ll get a 500% bonus (+100% with crypto).

Players who deposit $200+ via crypto will score a 1,000% bonus.

No, that’s not a typo – they’ll multiply your bankroll by a factor of 10 without blinking an eye.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Casino Extreme accepts debit card deposits, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and 5 forms of crypto.

You can use BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and USDT to bank your funds and receive withdrawals! While there’s a $50 payout minimum to deal with, you won’t pay a dime in processing fees.

Crypto/e-wallet payouts are processed and delivered to your account rapidly!

>> Score a 1,000% bonus at Casino Extreme

5. Slots of Vegas – Lowest Bonus Wagering of Any Minnesota Online Casino

Pros:

250+ Vegas-style games

$3,500 bonus + 50 spins

No cashout limitations on bonus

Low 10x wagering requirements

Accepts BTC/LTC deposits

Cons

No phone support

Sparse library by comparison

SOV brings the Bellagio to your fingertips with a dedicated web interface and game collection.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

SOV appeals to a niche target audience, but there’s a spot for them on this list.

We counted 250+ Vegas-style games from Evolution, Rival, and RTG!

They utilize the same providers as Casino Extreme, so you can expect massive daily prizes to the tune of $649,000.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use promo code TREASURE250 and claim a 250% bonus up to $3,500!

If you don’t consider that worthy of the Las Vegas Strip, they’ll add 50 free spins to sweeten the deal.

This promo gets even better, considering their low, 10x playthrough and lack of cashout restrictions.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use all major debit card brands, BTC and Litecoin to deposit funds with Slots of Vegas. Payouts are issued through Bitcoin and bank wire transfer.

Although you must deposit $30 to qualify for SOV’s latest bonus, all payouts are fee-free and delivered in 2-3 business days.

>> Score a $3,500 welcome bonus + 50 free spins [Slots of Vegas]

Best Minnesota Online Casinos – Runners-Up:

Here’s How We Picked the Best Minnesota Casino Sites

Popular Casino Games

Our experts gave a higher ranking to online casinos in Minnesota with the largest selection of popular games and sports betting categories.

If you’re switching from land-based casinos, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to have more slot machines and table games at your disposal!

Generous Welcome Bonus

The best online casinos in Minnesota make it worth your while to get started with generous free spins incentives and deposit matches.

Forget spending all your own hard-earned money: we’ve found Minnesota casinos that blend high-percentage matches with low wagering requirements.

Secure Payment Methods

Although you can play online casino games for free with top Minnesota online casinos, you’ll probably want to go for the real thing eventually.

Once you decide it’s time to up the stakes, you can deposit real money with several cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and fiat banking options.

Why Is Ignition the Best Minnesota Online Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of Minnesota gambling sites over the years, but Ignition stands out from its competitors by a country mile.

Here’s why they deserve your undivided attention:

Long-Standing Reputation: When Ignition opened shop in 2016, they joined the ranks of many unknown online poker sites. Over the past few years, they’ve earned a hard-won reputation for their soft tables, high-powered casino games, and unreasonably generous welcome bonuses.

When Ignition opened shop in 2016, they joined the ranks of many unknown online poker sites. Over the past few years, they’ve earned a hard-won reputation for their soft tables, high-powered casino games, and unreasonably generous welcome bonuses. Diverse Gaming Collection: Aside from the fact that Ignition’s online poker tables are 5-10% softer than average, they go the extra mile with 300+ slot machines and table games. Players can explore 34+ live dealer titles, wager across 8+ virtual sports betting categories, and more!

Aside from the fact that Ignition’s online poker tables are 5-10% softer than average, they go the extra mile with 300+ slot machines and table games. Players can explore 34+ live dealer titles, wager across 8+ virtual sports betting categories, and more! Industry-Leading Bonuses: Ignition puts MN online casinos to shame with their double-ended welcome package. Fiat players will score a 200% casino + poker match up to $2,000, and BTC gamblers can use the code IGWPCB150 to score an even sweeter 300% bonus up to $3,000!

Guide to Minnesota Online Casinos – FAQ

Can You Play Online Casino Games for Real Money in Minnesota?

Yes, you can play online slots and other casino games for real money in Minnesota.

Our top online gambling sites offer games in free play mode and also accept real money deposits from MN players.

New sign-ups can use their card, Bitcoin, and numerous e-wallets to transfer funds securely.

Are the Online Casinos in Minnesota Legal and Safe to Use?

Yes, online casinos in Minnesota are 100% safe to use.

For your protection and convenience, our experts only review online gambling sites with a valid license. This guarantees your financial security and gives you a fair shake.

Licensed online gambling sites are held to the same standard as tribal casinos in MN, which are regulated by the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, while land-based casinos are also monitored by the Minnesota Gambling Control Board!

How Can I Choose the Best Minnesota Online Casino?

To choose the best Minnesota online casino, you’ll need to prioritize what you value the most.

So when you’re looking at several sites, it’s important to consider the games on offer and payout methods to determine whether your needs will be accommodated.

Comparison of the Top 5 MN Online Casino Sites

Ignition: Ignition is the best online gambling platform for Minnesota players, and it’s not hard to see why they reign supreme. Our experts found 300+ popular casino games, 8+ virtual sports betting categories, and a 24/7 online poker room to boot. Claim up to $3,000 right now!

Super Slots: If you’re accustomed to placing bets with tribal casinos, Super Slots promises a realistic betting experience with 30+ live dealer table games. Play European roulette, jackpot blackjack, and baccarat while a professional directs the action. First, claim $6k + 100 spins!

Slots.lv: High rollers on a mission can shoot for the moon and fall among the stars with 40+ jaw-dropping jackpots. Their largest reel is Shopping Spree, which could land you on Saks Fifth with a $1.59 million cash prize. Redeem their nine-tiered welcome package up to $5,000 or $7,500.

Casino Extreme: Casino Extreme goes all-out with their X-Games worthy welcome package. New sign-ups can score a maximum of 1,000% in slots bonuses, and you’ll only need to part with $20 upfront. Once you’re paid up, explore 250+ extreme slots, table games & specialties.

Slots of Vegas: SOV offers Minnesota players the chance to explore Las Vegas from afar. You can play 250+ themed slots, tables & specialties after claiming the $3,500 welcome offer! But that’s not all – when you use the promo code “TREASURE250”, you’ll also score 50 free spins.

How to Join an Online Casino in Minnesota and Play Games Online

If you’re more comfortable at Treasure Island Resort than you are with browsing the Internet, getting started with online sportsbooks & offshore casinos may feel like a daunting task.

For your convenience, we’ve created a step-by-step guide on how to get started with online casino gambling using Ignition as an example!

Create A New MN Online Casino Account

Use our link to access Ignition Casino.

Click the orange “Play Now” button.

Enter any required personal details.

Certify that you’re of legal gambling age.

Click “Register” to create your account!

Verify Your Phone Number & Email Address

Check your primary & secondary inbox for a new message.

Click the attached link to confirm your personal information.

Look through your SMS text messages for Ignition’s code.

Enter your unique, four-digit code in the appropriate field.

Go back to Ignition’s website and click the “Deposit” tab.

Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus!

Choose your preferred payment option.

Toggle the switch to activate your bonus.

Deposit $20 or more.

Claim your 300% bonus up to $3,000!

Still Looking for the Best Minnesota Online Casinos?

Treasure Island Resort Casino, Running Aces Casino, Mystic Lake Casino, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, and other tribal casinos will forever be cherished by Minnesota players.

However, the best Minnesota casinos online promise an easier and more convenient alternative to IRL gambling.

Ignition is our primary recommendation for MN residents — they come equipped with 8+ virtual sports betting categories, 300+ immersive casino games, 24/7 online poker rooms, and jackpot tournaments that could make your dreams come true! Claim a 300% match up to $3,000 today.

Still, we’d wholeheartedly recommend any of the online sportsbooks and gambling sites listed here. No matter how you wish to gamble online, be sure to have fun and bet responsibly.

