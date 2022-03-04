Looking for the best March Madness odds for college basketball now that the Super Bowl is done and dusted?

1. Caesars – Best March Madness Sportsbook in PA Overall

Pros:

100% match deposit bonus up to $1,500

Big Ten Tuesday Parlay Boost

Excellent Caesars app

Cons:

No live streaming

One of the best things about March Madness is that many online sportsbooks release new promos just in time for the madness to begin.

Caesars gets you started with a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,500.

This updated-for-March welcome offer is actually broken down into a series of bets, which means you can bet on a number of college basketball games – ideal because the March Madness tournament isn’t just a single game event, but is a single elimination tournament.

For instance, if you claim the whole $1,500, you could in theory make it last throughout the entirety of March Madness.

To grab this welcome bonus, you just have to make a first deposit of at least $50. Caesars will match it by 100% and you’re then free to get stuck into some college hoops betting action.

This is actually the best welcome bonus available right now at any US sportsbook because it isn’t a basic risk-free bet or an odds booster. It’s a full-on direct payout bonus — and it’s just come in time for March.

It’s not the only thing that’s come in time for March, too, with Caesars going through the gears to offer customers a number of boosts on their college basketball props markets. However, to get the most out of Caesar’s enhanced odds specials, we recommend that you download the Caesars app. In our testing, we found that it offered better odds.

Even if you use the desktop version of Caesars for now, you can head over to the NCAA section and click “Odds Boost” to see what specials they’ve got for you.

Included among these are a Big Ten Tuesday Parlay Boost, which comes with a maximum bet of $100, as well as enhanced odds on Ohio State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin all to win at (+600).

Odds for each conference winner are also competitive.

2. BetMGM – Best for March Madness Betting Odds in PA

Pros:

100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Best odds available for the NCAA

NCAA tourney podcasts

Cons:

Buggy mobile app

BetMGM has consistently ranked highly as one of the best US sports betting sites for odds, and when it comes to its NCAA tournament odds, we have to make it our top pick – once again.

We compared BetMGM’s odds for the NCAA futures odds, as well as their odds for individual games when it comes to moneyline bets, spread bets, and over/under totals bets.

Consistently, BetMGM ranked – if not the absolute best – then joint top with those who were offering the best betting odds.

Taking an individual game like Tennessee vs Georgia as one example, you can get Tennessee at (-15.5) on the spread, or at (-1200) to win outright. Meanwhile, BetMGM has set their over/under for this game at 145.5. Some rival sites are instead offering over/under 144, which is slightly worse value as it creates more risk for the bettor.

Game props are excellent, too.

Securing the best odds available helps you to maximize your profit. It also means you’re not losing out by placing a bet at a particular sportsbook, before realizing that you could have placed the exact same bet at another sportsbook – but made more money.

Other than that, BetMGM has an entire blog dedicated to March Madness on the website. There are also videos available, as well as podcasts that fill you in on form, stats, and tips. Here, you can learn which teams have the most Q1 wins, as well as take a look at the March Madness tournament schedule.

In terms of the BetMGM welcome bonus, BetMGM hasn’t updated their welcome offer for March – but that’s not exactly a bad thing. After all, new players who sign up can claim a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000.

3. BetRivers – Best for Live Streaming NCAA Games

Pros:

$250 match deposit bonus

Get tips from a renowned NCAA analyst

Live streaming on NCAA games

Cons:

User interface needs a rework

It’s not always easy to find live streaming at a US sportsbook, which is what makes BetRivers so appealing during March Madness. You get to live stream all the NCAA championship games, and the only catch is that you either have to have placed a bet within the last 24 hours, or have money in your account.

And while the streams aren’t HD, there’s not much to complain about here.

Not just that, but even if you don’t use BetRivers that much to place bets, you could sign up to another sportsbook but also deposit funds into your BetRivers account – and watch as the action unfolds.

What’s the benefit of live streaming?

It brings you closer to the action. Not only do you get to enjoy some sporting entertainment, but you can also better judge what’s going on in a game – who’s got momentum, who’s dropping off, who’s reeling off the buckets, and so on. This is especially ideal if you want to try live betting.

What we also like about BetRivers during March Madness is that they’ve partnered up with Doug Gottlieb, a renowned NCAA analyst who shares his tips on the BetRivers social media pages. Stuck for a bet idea? Check Doug’s tips.

What’s the BetRivers welcome bonus like, meanwhile?

All states are currently offering a $250 match deposit bonus for new players who sign-up throughout March Madness. This isn’t the biggest welcome bonus you can grab right now, BetRivers accepts a wide range of payment methods, including Cash at Casino Cage, and the minimum deposit is just $10.

4. UniBet – Best No Deposit Welcome Bonus in Pennsylvania

Pros:

$40 no deposit welcome bonus

$500 risk-free bet

Established NCAA site

Cons:

Lack of promos

UniBet has upped the ante just in time for March Madness, increasing their welcome bonus from a $250 risk-free bet to a $500 risk-free bet.

That’s not all. As a new player, you can also claim $40 worth of free bets as part of a no deposit welcome bonus. To claim your $40 and get started betting on the college basketball games, you just need to create an account and opt-in.

It’s highly recommended that as a new player you grab the no deposit welcome bonus first, and then take a look at what the tipsters are recommending as the bet of the day. If you can get a win straight off the bat, you’re well on your way.

That said, you could also place a bet on the team you think is going to go all the way and win the NCAA Championship. At UniBet, we like the look of the Iowa Hawkeyes (+1600).

A long shot – maybe – but also maybe not. After all, they’ve got Luke Garza in their ranks, a superstar in the making who will surely make the NBA draft.

And even if you don’t go for the Hawkeyes, it’s worth remembering that a $40 no deposit welcome bonus is the best free bet you’re ever likely to receive. Why not try and maximize your winnings as much as possible?

5. PointsBet – Best for March Madness Spread Betting

Pros:

Set your own spread

$2,000 risk-free bet

Top-notch mobile app

Cons:

Real lack of casino games

PointsBet is unique among US sportsbooks in that it lets you determine your own spread.

However, while this unique concept comes with a greater reward if you get it right (the more you are correct in your predictions, the more you will win), it also comes with a bigger risk if you get it wrong.

Essentially, you could lose more than you stake.

PointsBet, then, is ideal for anyone who wants to beat the bookies in a different way during March Madness, and who fancies their chances of finding value within the market.

That said, you don’t have to set your own spread at PointsBet, because fixed odds betting is also available throughout March.

And while last year PointsBet set-up an insane “No-Brainer NCAA Tournament Bonus,” in which new players had to stake $20 on a moneyline bet or the point spread for the chance to win $150 if just a single point was scored, this time around they’re offering you a $2,000 risk-free first bet.

However, the terms and conditions for this offer depend on what kind of bet you place. If you place a fixed-odds bet, you can claim as much as $500 in free bets (you must have placed a $500 first bet to claim the entire $500).

If, on the other hand, you place a PointsBetting wager (set your own spread), you can claim as much as $1,500 worth of refunds (remember, it all has to be re-bet).

It’s also worth mentioning that, because new players will have quite a lot of money to play around with even if their first bet loses, PointsBet is offering some good value for March Madness right now.

For instance, you can grab the Villanova Wildcats to win the 2022 NCAA tournament at (+2000). In our estimation, those are ridiculously long odds, with many analysts pegging Villanova as the fifth favorites. Has PointsBet missed a trick? Or are they being generous? You decide.

6. DraftKings Sportsbook – Best March Madness Prize Pool

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

$1,000,000 March Madness prize pool

Consistently good odds

Cons:

Expert players tend to win the contests

One of the things many of us have missed the most about March Madness after an awful two-year absence is the chance to enter a free pool with our buddies.

For free, you can enter with your mates for the chance to win a $1,000,000 prize pool. And if that wasn’t enough, DraftKings also has a $10K Upset Sweepstakes contest, which gives you the chance to win a further $10,000 each time there’s an NCAA upset this March.

How does the DraftKings NCAA Championship pool work?

Throughout the tournament, you just need to pick a team each day. Naturally, this kind of pool always starts off really easily (first-round winners that haven’t a chance? Piece of cake), but it gets harder as the tournament progresses. It is, however, a lot of fun.

Other than that, DraftKings is offering new players a $1,000 welcome bonus that only requires a minimum deposit of $5. The way this bonus works is that you can keep adding to your bonus funds each time you place a bet.

There’s also a $100 refer-a-friend bonus on the table for existing players, which will come in handy for whenever you want a buddy to join you in the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Odds-wise, DraftKings has consistently posted competitive odds for college basketball all season, and they’re also known for their early lines. Looking at the first-round games, for example, Albany is available against Hartford at (-2.5), which is the most value we were able to find for this game.

March Madness Predictions in Pennsylvania

We make no bones about it – our NCAA tournament tips and predictions, while based on our years of experience watching the NCAA men’s basketball championship, should be taken as more of a guide than an outright accurate prediction.

With that in mind, the next section of this NCAA tournament special will explore some of our top picks, as well as the best National Championship odds that are available right now.

Who Will Win the NCAA Tournament?

Great question.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been the favorites for the longest time – and remain the favorites today.

With a Q1 record of 8-3, there’s no reason for this to change anytime soon, despite their loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Gonzaga have actually featured in 2 of the last 4 championships, but have yet to claim their first championship. You can get them at odds to win of (+400) with Caesars Sportsbook.

Naturally, there’s not a huge amount of value there, which is why some bettors might prefer to take second favorites the Kentucky Wildcats at (+800), or third favorites the Auburn Tigers, who are available at (+1000) with BetMGM.

Best Outsider for the NCAA Tournament

When it comes to the outside bets, we like the look of the Arizona Wildcats, who haven’t featured in March Madness since 2018.

At the time of writing, you can nab them at the amazing price of (+700) at DraftKings, which is the best price that we’ve been able to find now that we’re into March. The fairly short price isn’t helped by the fact that 98 out of 110 brackets listed them as the No.1 seed in February. This makes it the first time since 2014 that the Wildcats have been a No.1 seed, but it’s highly likely that Arizona will only make third No.1 seed once the tourney has got underway, however.

They are, however, our top pick as the outsiders, thanks to the fact that they’re the best team in the East Region and have undoubtedly over-achieved this year – can they keep it going? Owing to a solid tournament resume, they have to be where the value lies at the moment.

Best College Basketball Dark Horse

Some prefer to bet on “sure things,” others prefer to go for the dark horse.

If that’s you, you might want to take a closer look at Purdue Boilermakers. Currently available at (+1200) odds to win at Caesars, we think there’s massive value here based on the fact that, while the Boilermakers’s defense might be a tad suspect, their offense is one of the best in the land right now.

A case in point is guard Jaden Ivey, a consensus 4-star HS recruit with an aggressive approach who’s been heavily linked with Orlando Magic, and who has been averaging 17 points per game. He’s easily one of the Boilermakers’s key players and regularly gets into double digits.

Purdue Boilermakers have been listed as the No.2 seed for the third time in this tournament’s history, and they have an overall record of 23-3 this season, a record that’s capped by an impressive 12-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Expect them to have a deep run.

What Type of March Madness Bets Can I Place?

The March Madness futures odds market is undoubtedly the place where many bettors prefer to start and the good news is you’re not too late – yet – to get your bets in.

Moreover, the great thing about US sports betting is that futures odds for next year’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship will roll out as soon as this season is done and dusted.

With that in mind, here are the most common NCAA basketball bets you can place during March:

Point Spread

The point spread is one of the most interesting types of value bets because you’re not simply betting on someone to win – you’re betting on them to win by X amount of points.

For example, in their opening match against Dayton, Richmond are available with PointsBet at (-2). This means not only do they have to win, they have to win by more than 2 points.

Bettors can find way more value in spread betting, especially when it comes to the NCAA tournament, because there’s often zero value in just backing the favorite. Richmond are the clear favorites against Dayton, but taking them at (-130) hardly seems worth it.

What’s more, while (-2) for Richmond might seem attractive to some bettors, those who are more in the know might fancy them at (-3.5). Because PointsBet lets you set your own spread, you could sign-up, set your own spread – and maximize your profits even more. That’s the beauty of spread betting, but it takes an intimate understanding of the sport to pull off.

Moneyline

Despite there not being too much value in the moneyline bet, it remains the most popular NCAA basketball bet because of how simple it is.

Essentially, you’re betting on a team to win.

Naturally, juice is always dependent on the spread, but backing the underdog will always pay more than backing the favorite.

That said, there’ll be occasions when the favorite is at such a good price that you can make decent money – provided you place a fairly big bet ($100+).

Because you have to place such a large bet in order to win a decent amount of money, bettors tend to prefer spread betting. However, one of the issues with March Madness is that you’ll get games where the No.1 seed is playing – say – the No.16 seed.

In these games, the bookies will set a wildly high spread (maybe as high as -15.5) which means backing the spread comes with more risk than usual. In such cases, turning to the moneyline bet might be the better option.

However, one of the quirks of NCAA March Madness is that many of the teams who play each other are super familiar with one another, having played each other throughout the regular season. This means you can look closely at their head-to-head and game statistics to help you place more informed bets.

Parlay Bets

Parlay bets are especially popular with recreational bettors who want to squeeze as much profit as possible out of a small stake.

A parlay is any bet that contains three or more “legs” (or “picks”). In order for your bet to win, every single leg must come in. If just one fails, your whole bet loses.

A number of top US sportsbooks, including Caesars, let you bet on same-game parlays, which means you can build a parlay bet based around just one game.

However, because the tournament comprises 60+ games in total, including a tantalizing selection of first-round games, parlay bets are worth going for if you want to bet on multiple games at the same time.

For instance, you could take Tennessee, Richmond, Villanova, and Kentucky all to win in the first round.

BetMGM is arguably the best option for parlay bets because it comes with a one-game insurance parlay. If just one leg of your parlay loses, you get to have another go.

Should I Try Live Betting on the NCAA?

Live betting is available at all our aforementioned online sportsbooks, and it can make betting on college basketball even more fun.

Should you try it?

It depends how risk-averse you are.

Live betting allows you to react to events in real-time, such as shifts in momentum, line-up changes, and even injuries.

Not just that, but if you place a pre-game bet, you could hedge your position later in the game when the team you’ve backed opens up – for example – a 10 point lead.

Types of live bets you can place include totals (such as over/under first half), moneyline bets, and even handicap bets. You can’t place team and player props bets once the action has got underway.

Live betting comes with slightly more risks because it can be very easy to hedge your bets multiple times. You might notice a shift in momentum and back Team A, before Team B scores a pair of three-pointers on the spin, causing you to back them instead.

This is why discipline is vital when live betting on the NCAA.

How to Start Betting on the NCAA?

After you sign up with one of the best sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, you can start betting right away. We’re using Caesars as an example:

1. Click “Sign Up”

To begin the registration process, click the “Sign Up” button located to the top right of the screen.

2. Enter Your Name

The first of three forms then pops up, asking for your full name, date of birth, and cell phone number.

3. Fill Out Your Personal Information

The second form is lengthier and asks for – among other things – your SSN, your home address, and a Caesars promo code you may want to use to trigger the welcome bonus.

4. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Lastly, you just need to agree to the terms and conditions to confirm your new account.

Best March Madness Odds: Final Thoughts

We’ve outlined the best odds you’ll find at the best online sports betting sites in 2022 for the highly-anticipated NCAA tournament.

And while Caesars is our absolute top pick for March, thanks to its brand new welcome bonus, enhanced odds and parlay boost, there are at least 10 top sportsbooks you can join today to maximize your chances of winning via awesome welcome bonuses and excellent odds.

As a final tip, we think the Gonzaga Bulldogs can for sure win March Madness

March Madness rolls on. As always, we remind you that online gambling should be fun first and foremost, and that it’s important to always gamble responsibly.

