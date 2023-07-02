Jews like dating within their religion. It makes it easy for everyone as you get to share your beliefs and traditions with your significant other.

But sometimes it’s not easy finding your person at the Synagogue or the traditional way.

That’s where Jewish dating sites come in. They are designed to offer you a safe space to express yourself and find that special someone.

Meaning you might end up meeting the love of your life at any of our recommended dating websites.

Finding your significant other should not be an uphill battle. In today’s society, you only need a mobile phone, a stable connection, and a suitable dating site to connect with someone. But it’s not always easy when looking for someone who shares your religion.

Luckily, loads of online dating sites now have advanced filter options. You can easily decide who you want to connect with based on distance, religion, age, gender, and more.

Even if a dating site is not exclusive to Jewish people, you can use the filter options to find dates based on your religion.

You only have to provide a few important details during registration. The platform will then learn your preferences and make better recommendations.

But where do you begin as a Jewish single?

On our review page, we have highlighted the top-rated dating sites that cater to the Jewish community. We have also mentioned some of the strengths and weaknesses of these sites and what you can expect to find when you join platforms.

Also, we have listed some of the best free Jewish dating sites you can check out today.

By the end of this review page, you will have a clear overview of where to begin your online dating journey.

Top 13 Dating Sites for Jewish Singles

Best Jewish dating website overall – JDate Best for amazing connections – Zoosk Best for serious Jewish relationships – eHarmony Best for learned Jewish singles – EliteSingles Best for out-of-town meetups- JewishFriend Finder Best for a huge user base – Match.com Best for folks who want to get married – JWed Best for over 20 years singles – JSwipe Best for adventurous folks – JPeopleMeet Best for traditional Jewish individuals – SawYouAtSinai Best for over 50 years Jews – OurTime Best for intelligent matchmaking algorithm – SilverSingles Best for busy individuals – Jewish Cafe

1. JDate – Best Online Dating Site for Jews Overall

Pros

Extensive profile customization

Available as a mobile app

Huge Jewish user base

Cons

Must pay to send messages

Premium options are expensive

Pricing

$59.99 for 1 month

$134.97 for 3 months

$179.94 for 6 months

JDate is a well-known online dating website for Jewish folks. It has a wide user base of over 200,000 members.

This makes the process of finding a date easier on the platform. At JDate, you get to meet like-minded individuals who share your Jewish religious beliefs.

The Jewish online dating site also organizes social events. This is to offer you opportunities to meet and mingle with potential dates.

Whether you are looking for a long-lasting relationship or simply want to find someone to hang out with, JDate has what you want.

JDate is a free Jewish dating site. But you must subscribe to access exclusive features. The JDate paid version allows you to communicate with other members via text. You can also share pics and read receipts on a premium account.

Even though it’s a bit pricey, it will be worth every penny.

You can also get the mobile application from Apple Store for IOS or Google Play Store for Android for free. JDate filter options are also incredible. You can find dates based on your location. So you can find dates while on the go.

>>Download JDate today

2. Zoosk – Great for Creating Meaningful Connections

Pros

Over 30 million users

User-friendly interface

Amazing matchmaking algorithm

Cons

Cannot send SMS for free

No video chat option

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$59.94 for 3 months

$74.94 for 6 months

Zoosk is not primarily designed for Jewish singles. But it features a huge user base of members from different religions, including Jews. This means you will get to meet and match your fellow Jewish folks when you join the dating site.

Online dating has been made easier with Zoosk. Its advanced filter options include religion. So, although it cannot be compared to JDate, you can still find other Jews looking for love on the dating platform. Additional filter options available include location, education level, and ethnicity.

Zoosk’s Behavioral Matchmaking system also learns your taste and preferences whenever you are online. This will help the platform make better date suggestions to find you the perfect match.

You can use Zoosk for free, but you must pay at least $29.95 to enjoy premium features like messaging your matches. The Jewish dating site is also available as a mobile app. That, combined with the location feature, allows you to find dates from wherever you are.

>>Try Zoosk today

3. eHarmony – Great for Serious Daters Only

Pros

Free to join

Advanced filter options

Great premium features

Cons

Must pay to use some features

Premium options are expensive

Pricing

$65.90 for 6 months

$790.80 for 12 months

$430.80 for 24 months

eHarmony is an amazing dating app for Jewish singles. It offers the opportunity to find love in the comfort of your home. It has an incredible user base of individuals who only want serious relationships.

At eHarmony, you have two options. You can either use the free platform or become a premium member. The latter has more to offer you as a Jewish single. When you become a premium account member, you will be able to send/receive texts from your matches.

The free Jewish dating platform is also pretty good. You can still connect with your preferred dates. It’s also a good way for new users to check out the platform. You will only be required to pay $65.90 for a subscription if you enjoy your experience.

eHarmony is available as a mobile app. You can get the application on your iPhone or Android phone for free.

You also get to search for dates based on location. Meaning you can meet and match with Jews from different parts of the world.

Sounds exciting, right?

>>Try eHarmony today

4. EliteSingles – Great for Educated Jewish Single Men and Women

Pros

Must take a personality test

Available as a mobile app

Educated members

Cons

Slightly expensive for premium users

Registration process is lengthy

Pricing

$44.95 for 1 month

$68.85 for 3 months

$101.70 for 6 months

EliteSingles is the dating site to visit if you want to meet learned individuals. It offers Jewish singles a great place to meet like-minded people. The site features over 13 million users. You can start matching with members you like within minutes of registering for an account.

At EliteSingles, you can use its advanced search options to find a date. As a Jew, you may want only to date someone who shares your religious views. At EliteSingles, you can adjust the search options, and the platform will only recommend you other Jewish singles on the dating site.

Although EliteSingles is free for everyone, you must pay to access some site features. When you become a premium EliteSingles member, you can see pictures of other members. Also, you will be able to text your dates after matching. But the free option is great for users who only want to check out the Jewish dating website.

EliteSingles has a lengthy registration process. This is because you must take a personality test. It will allow the Jewish dating site to learn more about your taste and make better suggestions.

>>Try EliteSingles today

5. Jewish Friend Finder – Known for Connecting Individuals from Different Parts of the World

Pros

Available in multiple countries

Can chat anonymously

It has a mobile app

Cons

Outdated interface

Must pay to access some features

Pricing

$19.99 for 1 month

$35.97 for 3 months

$107.88 for 12 months

Jewish Friend Finder is an excellent dating site for the Jewish community. It’s from the Friend Finder network, meaning it’s a reliable hookup website. It has a massive number of users of all tastes and preferences.

Whether you want a long-term relationship or just a one-night stand, you will definitely find your match here.

The Jewish dating site works by allowing you to find matches from different places. This means you can conveniently match and meet with anyone while traveling. It also uses a matching algorithm by learning your preferences to make better recommendations.

You can use Jewish Friend Finder for free. But you must pay for a monthly subscription to access some of its premium features. Some paid services you will enjoy are, viewing members’ videos, keeping a hotlist, viewing past polls, and many more.

The free Jewish Friend Finder platform is also pretty good. You will still get to enjoy some features. Some of the free services are talking to members via IM, using chat rooms, and uploading your video greeting, to name a few.

What are you waiting for?

>>Try Jewish Friend Finder for free today

6. Match.com – Best for Active Online Jewish Daters

Pros

Multiple filter options

Can communicate using Instant messaging

Fully optimized for mobile devices

Cons

Some communication options are not free

Loads of fake profiles

Pricing

$104.97 for 3 months

$149.94 for 6 months

$239.88 for 12 months

Match.com offers Jews a one-stop destination for all their online dating needs. Here you get to use the filter option and search for Jewish singles.

You can also use the location option to find members near your area. The location feature also allows you to meet people while traveling.

At Match.com, you can either pay or use the platform for free. If you want to check out the Jewish dating site, you can pay for a 3-day free trial. Once the trial ends, you can pay for a monthly subscription only when you enjoy your dating experience.

A Match.com paid platform has some incredible features. For example, you get to see who viewed your profile, enjoy unlimited rewinds, and read receipts. As a Jewish single, you will enjoy more with a paid account.

You can use Match.com on your mobile or PC. The mobile platform is very convenient for active users. This is because you can use the Jewish dating site to meet singles from wherever you are.

>>Try Match.com for free today

7. JWed – Join if Your End Goal is Marriage

Pros

Best for serious daters

Offer personalized advice

Powerful search tools

Cons

Expensive premium options

The site can sometimes be glitchy

Pricing

$59.99 for 1 month

$134.97 for 3 months

$179.94 for 6 months

JWed is the best dating site for Jewish singles ready for marriage. It was first introduced to the dating scene in 2001, enabling Jews to find their soulmates. The online dating site is free for new members. You just have to pay a subscription of $59.99 if you like what you see.

The free Jewish dating site encourages members to go beyond casual dating. Users can browse profiles, send flirts, and send messages to other members. But you have to be a premium JWed user to enjoy these features.

JWed has an easy-to-use interface. You just have to set up a detailed online dating profile to get started. The platform will then learn your interests and make better recommendations for you to find your soulmate.

The premium options at JWed are not cheap. But the online dating site usually runs promotional offers to help you find your perfect date. That sounds amazing, right?

>>Join JWed today

8. JSwipe – Best for Young Jewish Singles

Pros

User-friendly interface

Multiple filter options

Available in over 70 countries

Cons

Limited features on free accounts

Must pay to see profile viewers

Pricing

$24.99 for 1 month

$44.99 for 3 months

$59.99 for 6 months

JSwipe is a great dating platform for the Jewish community. It has a user-friendly interface and is just like Tinder. This means you swipe left and right on members’ profiles depending on who you like. Just like Tinder, this feature makes for an engaging dating experience.

The user base at JSwipe mainly features young Jews. It allows you to meet other single people who want a serious relationship, a casual dating experience, a friendship, or anything else. It all depends on who you match with.

At JSwipe, the online dating experience is easy. This is thanks to its advanced filter options. You can find dates based on their location, kosher preference, or Jewish denominations. So, you should be on your way to a date within hours of signing up for an account.

You can use JSwipe for free or pay for a monthly subscription. A free account means limited features. But you can still chat with your connections, send one super swipe a day, and add photos to your profile.

>>Try JSwipe for free today

9. JPeopleMeet – Join this Jewish Dating Site if You Dare to Try Anything

Pros

Can send flirts for free

Simple registration process

Affordable subscription options

Cons

No mobile application

No 24/7 customer support

Pricing

$13.99 for 1 month

$26.97 for 3 months

$38.94 for 6 months

JPeopleMeet is a great online dating site for Jewish singles to meet adventurous people. If you like to explore the world, you get to meet like-minded individuals here. You only have to set up a dating profile to get started.

The registration process at JPeopleMeet is quite simple. You will be matched with your person within hours after downloading the application. Also, it’s free of charge. You, however, must pay for a monthly subscription if you want to enjoy premium features.

The JPeopleMeet premium option is amazing. It lets you view who flirts with you, send and respond to messages, use the instant messaging feature, and access advanced profile-matching filters.

On the other hand, a free dating account allows you to create a dating profile, look for matches, like photos, and add members to your ‘favorite list,’ to name a few. So, you just have to be a premium member if you want the whole JPeopleMeet dating experience.

JPeopleMeet also has a ‘ConnectMe’ feature. With it, you get to communicate with your matches without having to share your contact information. Although the Jewish dating site does not have a mobile app, you will surely have an amazing dating experience here.

>>Join JPeopleMeet today

10. SawYouAtSinai – Join the Online Dating Site if You Like Following Jewish Traditions

Pros

Personal matchmaking assistance

Runs different social events

Loads of success stories

Cons

No identity verification

Registration process is quite tedious

Pricing

$18.95 for 1 month

$44.85 for 3 months

$65.70 for 6 months

SawYouAtSinai has over 30,000 members. This makes it easy for Jewish singles to meet amazing people. Its great user base features individuals who love and follow Jewish traditions like Yom Kippur.

At SawYouAtSinai, you get to have an incredible dating experience. This is thanks to the matchmaker who hand-selects your matches. The personal matchmaker usually makes recommendations based on your taste, preferences, and Jewish values.

The registration process at SawYouAtSinai is a bit tedious. But this is because your in-depth profile will make the matching-making process easier. The Jewish dating site is free to use. But you must pay a small premium fee to access some features.

A SawYouAtSinai premium account has more to offer you than a free account. You will be able to receive more matches in a week, accept matches, enjoy priority listing, and get at least two personal matchmakers.

>>Join SawYouAtSinai today

11. OurTime – Best for Jewish Singles Who are 50 Years and Above

Pros

Has different contact features

Available as a mobile app

Offers profile promotion

Cons

Must pay to access contact features

No profile verification system

Pricing

$34.96 for 1 month

$95.76 for 6 months

OurTime is one of the best online Jewish dating websites for 50 years and above singles.

The dating platform has an easy registration process. You just have to provide a few important details to get things going. You only have to provide the gender, the gender you want to connect with, your email address, an account password, username, and location, and you are good to go.

Once your dating profile is up and running, you can provide additional information to help you find your person. You will need to provide photos, fill out the ‘About Me’ section, and your hobbies. You also get access to filter options where you can indicate that you are looking to match with a fellow Jew.

At OurTime, you get to use amazing contacting features like Virtual Gift and ConnectMe. You can also download the Jewish online dating application for free on Google Play Store for Android users and Apple Store for IOS users.

The mobile app and the location feature will allow you to match with other Jewish singles from wherever you are.

>>Download OurTime today

12. SilverSingles – Best Matchmaking Algorithm Overall

Pros

Has a detailed personality test

Banns fakes profiles

Easy-to-use interface

Cons

Free platform has a few features

A number of bot profiles

Pricing

$68.85 for 3 months

$83.70 for 6 months

$143.40 for 12 months

SilverSingles is a dating site designed for over 50 years Jewish and other folks. Its matching algorithm is designed to learn your taste and preferences to suggest dates for you. Immediately after your dating account is up and running, you will see recommendations for you to choose from.

The SilverSingles matchmaking algorithm also learns more about your preferences from its detailed personality test. Some of the answers you must provide include your values, interests, and gender preferences.

SilverSingles is not primarily designed for Jews. But its filter options allow you to select the people you want to connect with based on your religion. This way, the dating platform will only recommend other Jewish singles for you.

At SilverSingles, you can be sure of a smooth dating experience. It has an easy-to-use interface with detailed member profiles. Although there are a number of bot profiles on the platform, its customer support is continually working to get rid of the bot profiles.

>>Try SilverSingles for free today

13. Jewish Cafe – Best 3-Week Free Trial Jewish Dating Site

Pros

Amazing premium features

Enjoy a 21-day free trial

Multiple success stories

Cons

No live chat option

No mobile app

Pricing

$32.95 for 1 month

$69.95 for 6 months

$99.95 for 12 months

Jewish Cafe offers you a safe space to find love online. If you are a busy professional, it may be difficult to find space or time to be social and look for your special someone. At Jewish Cafe, you get to conveniently browse through profiles and look for your person from wherever you are.

The huge user base at the Jewish dating site also makes the dating experience easier. You will immediately see date recommendations once you have uploaded your dating profile. The platform suggests dates for you based on the answers you provide during the registration process.

At Jewish Cafe, you get to enjoy a three-week free trial period. This allows you to see what the online dating site has to offer. You will, however, only be required to pay a subscription fee if you enjoy the dating experience.

The free Jewish dating site has no mobile app. But that will not affect your chances of finding that special someone. You can easily access Jewish Cafe on your mobile phone using any supported browsers.

If you are a single Jewish folk looking for that meaningful connection, Jewish Cafe might be the best dating site for you.

>>Join Jewish Cafe today

Jewish Dating Sites FAQs

What are the best Jewish dating sites?

JDate is the best dating site overall. It has a huge user base. You will likely meet your match within minutes of joining the site. You can also check out Zoosk or eHarmony if you are looking for other amazing Jewish singles to date.

Is there a Jewish version of Tinder?

Yes. JDate is popularly known as the Jewish Tinder. This is because you get to swipe left or right on matches depending on who you like.

Is there a free dating site for Jews?

Yes. All of our recommended online Jewish dating sites are free. You can join JWed, JDate, or EliteSingles for free. You just have to pay for a subscription if you want to have the whole dating experience. Some features are also only available on paid accounts.

What is the best Jewish dating site for those over 40?

Match.com is the best Jewish dating site for over 40 folks. It has a simple and user-friendly web design. You only have to set up a dating profile to get started.

Find Love in your Community with these Top-rated Jewish Dating Sites

Dating within your religion can be challenging. But dating sites like JDate allow you to meet and interact with individuals with the same religious views. This makes the dating experience easier.

Online dating does not have to mean sexual hookups only. Jewish dating sites like JWed have had multiple success stories in the community. This means you can meet your soulmate from wherever you are using any of our recommended dating sites.

Always remember to be careful whenever you visit any of these sites. But most importantly, remember to have fun, be open-minded, and be upfront about exactly what you want.

If you are searching for companionship, love, or anything else, join any of the above-mentioned Jewish dating sites.