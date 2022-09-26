Is Porn Keeping Me from Dating?

Reader Question:

“I’m embarrassed to write this, but I don’t know what else to do. I’m a 27 year old heterosexual man and addicted to porn. Yeah, yeah, I know it’s not a ‘real’ addiction, but it’s taken over my life and keeping me from having a relationship.

When I was a teenager and in college I used it a normal amount and I also had girlfriends, including one long-term one. I was in love with her, but she was probably just using me. I did her lots of favors, drove her around, and helped her out with money. About two years ago she left me and I started using porn a lot more to fill the time. My job offered me a promotion if I would move overseas and I figured fuck it. I’ve been here 9 months. The money is good but I don’t speak the language so I haven’t made friends. It’s just work and going home to jerk off. It takes more and more extreme stuff to keep my attention and I don’t know if a real woman would even be enough anymore, plus I don’t even want to bother trying to find a girlfriend when the videos won’t ask anything of me or say no. But that makes me feel pathetic. I can’t talk to anybody about this and I feel stuck. What am I supposed to do?”

Thank you for sharing this with me. It can’t have been easy to get so personal and it has probably felt very lonely not feeling able to talk about something that is so central to your life. Let’s break down what’s happening and what your options are going forward.

First, let’s talk sex addiction. Yes, as you acknowledged, it isn’t really a thing. As I’ve written about before, compulsive sexual behavior doesn’t work the same way that a medical addiction does. Not getting your fix of porn may cause very real anxiety and stress, but that’s different from the experience of physical withdrawal from a substance upon which you’ve become dependent. This distinction may be just semantics in terms of its impact on your life though.

When dopamine is involved, we can become obsessive about nearly anything and engage in behaviors that are risky, even self-destructive in the quest to feel relief temporarily. People have compulsively wasted hours, money, and relationships over online shopping, social media- and yes, porn- because those habits engage the dopaminergic reward system.

The “problem” of sexual addiction is most often touted in Evangelical circles where there is an extremely narrow view of what sex is appropriate and a culture of shame around open expression of desire. Any porn use may be pathologized, forcing people into a cycle of shame and pleasure/relief seeking that can be truly isolating.

All that is to say: ‘porn addiction’ may not be accurate terminology, but that doesn’t mean what you’re going through isn’t a real problem. What is the issue then? I’m in no position to diagnose you but it sounds like you’re depressed and lonely and that porn is not really the issue but rather, how you’re attempting to cope. It also sounds like you’re suffering from some of the backwards notions about masculinity that our culture espouses without question.

Porn exists to entertain, like any other relaxing escape. As you said, it requires nothing from you. It sounds like you feel like you don’t have anything to give to partners or even friends right now— or are afraid that they may hurt you. You could just as easily be spending these hours on video games, gambling, or obsessively tracking pre-election polling because it’s not necessarily about the porn.

What you’re doing is not putting yourself out there, not being vulnerable or available for connection with others. It seems like the last breakup was a big one for you and you still harbor some baggage, including a concern about being used and not genuinely loved. That’s understandable, breakups can be devastating and teach us to fear rejection. But the breakup didn’t kill you and you still have plenty of life left to live, including adventures in love, lust, heartbreak, joy, and pain.

According to some relationship experts, there is a rising trend of lonely, single men. As boys, many men were not taught emotional or communication skills, but were instead taught that their value is in their material contributions and to view female partners as trophies or secondary moms. They may have been told it’s unmanly to seek therapy or put effort into relationships. While all genders are equally capable of empathy, there is not always an equal amount of motivation to engage in the skills that make relationships successful.

When it comes to what to do next: this is basically just a pep talk. My advice would be about taking care of your general well-being. Find hobbies that interest you, ideally where you can meet other people. While you may not speak the local language, there’s a very good chance there are people who can speak yours. Care for your body and your mind by getting exercise, plenty of sleep and good nutrition. Invest in yourself, focus on being interesting, amiable, and open to experiences. Consider therapy to help with the depression.

Chat up strangers— and not just ones that you find attractive. Making friends as an adult is hard, but absolutely necessary. I suspect that you’re not addicted to the porn, but simply in a slump, and that if you fill your hours with slightly more challenging endeavors that the problem may ease a bit on its own.