The 14 Best Hybrid Strains To Try in 2024: Sativa, Indica & Dominant

Are you looking for the best hybrid strains to enjoy the benefits of both indica and sativa varieties? Do you want to know how to choose the right hybrid strain for your needs and preferences? If so, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will explore factors that you should consider when choosing a hybrid cannabis strain, such as THC to CBD ratio, aroma and flavor, indica to sativa ratio, and growth patterns.

We will also introduce you to some of the online seed banks like Seed Supreme that offer the best hybrid strains in the market.

By the end of this article, you will have a better idea of how to find your ideal hybrid strain. Let’s get started!

Top-rated Hybrid Strains: First Look

Whether you want to feel energized, relaxed, creative, or euphoric, there is a hybrid strain for you here. Learn about the origins, effects, flavors, and benefits of 15 popular hybrid strains, such as Acapulco Gold, Runtz, Blue Amnesia, and more.

1. Acapulco Gold – Best Hybrid Strain Seed Overall

Acapulco Gold seeds offer a unique and storied cannabis strain known for its distinctive golden-green appearance and high potency. This hybrid strain is prized for its high THC content, with 15-23% THC and less than 1% CBD.

Users report that the strain provides a potent and energetic sativa-dominant high that’s popular for daytime use and creative pursuits. Essentially, it works great if you’ve got a long list of chores and the regular cup of joe just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Acapulco Gold is actually known to be a relatively hardy strain, which means it can withstand various growing conditions. This can be a plus for novice growers or those in less-than-ideal climates.

Where Can You Buy Acapulco Gold

The best place to get the best hybrid strains like Acapulco Gold is Seed Supreme, which only offers the highest quality indica and sativa hybrid strains.

On top of that, they sell feminized seeds to reduce the risk of accidental pollination. They also cater to all needs, whether you want a 25-pack or just a tiny tester of 4-pack.

2. Runtz – Full-Body Balanced Effects

Runtz, a popular hybrid strain, offers a balanced 50/50 combination of indica and sativa effects. It takes the harmonious high and relaxing qualities of the Indicas and merges it with the uplifting euphoria of the Sativas.

It’s also recognized by cannabis users for its stress-reducing properties, offering a calming influence without causing excessive drowsiness or sedation.

This hybrid strain strain might even enhance overall emotional well-being and even spark an increased appetite, giving you the infamous “munchies.”

When it comes to potency, Runtz typically contains an average of 19% to 29% THC. If you have a low THC tolerance or are a new user, then you might want to be a little careful.

Overall, this hybrid strain has won the Leafly Strain of the Year for the 2020 Cannabis Cup and many other awards, making it officially an award-winning strain that you can grow indoors.

Where Can You Buy Runtz

Runtz might be a relatively new seed, but ILGM has plenty of access to a high-quality supply. Along with discreet shipping and handling, they also offer free shipping and guaranteed germination. They even offer 10% off the first order to seal the deal!

3. Blue Amnesia – Best for Growing Indoors

Blue Amnesia Autoflower Cannabis Seeds, a sativa hybrid strain crossed between Amnesia and blueberry, can be excellent for outdoor cultivation.

Generally, this strain contains around 18% to 21% THC, which may contribute to pain-alleviating effects. Users report that it might also help with anxiety or stress-related disorders.

Moreover, Blue Amnesia Autoflower has a short life cycle, typically maturing within 6 to 8 weeks from seed to harvest. This allows for multiple yields in a single growing season, a perfect opportunity for ambitious farmers.

Since Blue Amnesia is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain, it can have intense mood-elevating and euphoric effects. If you need a creative kick, this strain would be perfect.

The sativa hybrid strains produce a small flower that grows well in small spaces and are even perfect for those who want a bit of discretion.

Where Can You Buy Blue Amnesia

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has the best hybrid strains for Blue Amnesia Autoflower and offers 24/7 customer service. They have a point system and a plethora of options for customers, so you can choose whatever works for you.

4. Cookies and Cream – Top Pick for Beginners

The Cookies and Cream are given that name for a reason. With its sweet and creamy vanilla-like taste. It’s one of the best hybrid strains for people who are a fan of vaping.

The plants have a smaller stature, which means they can fit in a small space, and you won’t have to move things around. It offers a well-balanced high, incorporating both indica and sativa effects in a 50/50 division.

The blend gives users an uplifting and euphoric high with a positive state of mind. It also provides them with mental clarity, increased focus, and more energy for social interactions. This might help soothe you before big events if you struggle with social anxiety.

Cookies and cream have some of the highest potency of THC ranging from 20% to 24% on average. Its potency may be able to provide some pain relief and still be suitable for daytime activities.

Where Can You Buy Cookies And Cream Autoflower Seeds

If you’re looking for the best Cookies And Cream, you can get them from MSNL Seeds, which also provides you with free seeds with each order! On top of that, they also have express shipping to deliver the seeds as soon as they can.

5. Godfather OG – High THC Content (Up to 34%)

The Godfather OG has a distinct and complex flavor profile with a combination of earthy, pine, and woody notes and a hint of citrus.

Unlike other indica or sativa dominant hybrid strains, the buds of Godfather OG are typically dense, dark green, and covered in a thick layer of bright orange hairs, which adds a funky look to its visual appeal.

Godfather OG is one of the most renowned hybrid strains for its extremely high THC content, reaching levels as high as 34%. Users usually enjoy deep relaxation effects along with uplifted moods. Since it has considerable sedative properties, it’s best for nighttime and evening use.

Its effects can sometimes help users deal with insomnia, stress, anxiety, and even muscle spasms.

Where Can You Buy The Godfather OG

WeedSeedsExpress can provide you with high-quality hybrid seeds for the Godfather OG. with no delivery charge and complete access to your shipment’s tracing journey. Moreover, the seed bank also provides stealth shipping.

6. Black Widow – Great for Mood Enhancement

The Black Widow is a classic strain known for its balanced effects, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Its sweet, earthy, woody, and piney notes make for a great flavor.

The black widow can be grown indoors and outdoors but tends to thrive in a controlled indoor environment. The plants are small and compact and fit perfectly indoors.

Other than that, Black Widow is considered a high-THC strain, with levels typically ranging from 18% to 25%.

Since it’s a balanced hybrid strain, it can work for daytime and evening use. It might even help individuals with mood disorders to self-regulate.

Where Can You Buy Black Widow

You can get the best hybrid strains of Black Widow from Crop King Seeds. They guarantee 80% germination, 24/7 customer support, and super fast delivery.

7. Cannatonic – High CBD Content (Up to 17%)

Cannatonic is a cross between two popular strains, G13 Haze and MK Ultra. This combination results in a hybrid with balanced effects.

It has a higher CBD level as compared to other indica or sativa dominant hybrid strains, ranging from about 6% to 17%, with a medium THC content of about 6% to 15%.

Because of this, it provides a calming sensation without inducing the strong euphoria or sedation commonly associated with high-THC strains.It might be able to help you with migraines and even disorders like depression and anxiety.

Where Can You Buy Cannatonic

If you want to grow high-quality indica or sativa dominant hybrid strains of Cannatonic, check out the BlimBurn Seed Bank.

This seed bank has been providing users with diverse and stable regular or hybrid strains for over ten years. Their seed quality ensures you’ll end up with the best hybrid strains.

8. Gelato – Ideal Plant for Mental Stimulation

The Gelato hybrid strains’ standout features are characterized by a sweet and fruity taste, often with notes of berry, citrus, and a creamy undertone. It’s almost like holding a fruit bouquet.

It has a relatively high THC content, which can range from 20% to 25% or even higher. It typically starts with a cerebral high that uplifts mood and induces a sense of euphoria.

This is followed by a calming and physically relaxing sensation. Users often find Gelato to be both mentally stimulating and physically soothing.

Because it has such a balanced effect, it may provide relief for chronic pain and insomnia and even help with appetite loss.

Where Can You Buy Gelato

Rocket Seeds can provide you with the best hybrid strains of Gelato that’s been feminized for a better yield. They’ve been up and running since 2005 and only source their seeds from reputable breeders and seed banks around the world

9. Strawberry Diesel – Best for Calming Effects

As the name suggests, Strawberry Diesel is known for its delightful flavor profile. It resulted from the crossbreeding of two popular strains: NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough.

With an average THC strain of 25%, it can help calm the body while giving you a happy high that gets the creative juices running.

If you plan it outside, you’ll get 500-1000 grams per plant, and if it’s indoors, you’ll get 500 grams per square foot. They can grow to be quite tall, so you’ll need some space to nurture them.

Where Can You Buy Strawberry Diesel

If you’re looking to plant the Strawberry Diesel, try checking out Mary Jane’s garden, which has seeds by country and a huge range of cannabis seeds to fit anyone’s preferences. They provide auto-flowering, CBD-rich, indoor, and even outdoor varieties.

10. American Pie – Best for Year-Round Cultivation

With a lineage like Power Plant, White Widow, and Jack Herer, the American Pie hybrid strain is quite a unique one. Its aroma mixes a fruity scent along with a bit of earthy undertones and even citrus.

In about ten weeks, you can expect to find yourself with 300 to 1000 grams of fully developed buds in the middle of October. It’s a good hybrid strain for beginners to try, and its effects are even better. It starts off slow, relaxes your body, and then lets your anxiety melt away.

With a potency of about 20% THC, it can be overwhelming for some people. But if you’re a regular user, then you might enjoy the stress-relieving effects.

Where Can You Buy American Pie

Founded in 2009, Beaver Seeds has been committed to providing you with reliable seeds, including the American Pie strain, for any sort of grower.

They prioritize customer satisfaction, offering discreet and secure shipping methods, as well as responsive customer support, making them a top choice.

11. Bubblegum – Popular Sativa-Dominant

By crossing a Bubblegum and a Ruderalis, the Bubblegum Autoflowering hybrid is produced. The auto-flowering trait makes matters a lot easier for complete beginners.

The Bubblegum AutoFlowering plants will start flowering automatically after a certain period, regardless of the light cycle they’re exposed to. Just like the name suggests, it has a sweet bubblegum-like accent and often reminds users of the classic pink bubblegum.

Once you take a few hits, your mood will spring up, and you’ll want to socialize immediately. Even though it’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain, it still has the stress-melting effects of the indica. On top of that, it might even have anti-inflammatory effects.

With a 13% level of THC, it gives you a moderate high, but since the CBD level is less than 1%, there’s very little sedative effect.

Where Can You Buy Bubble Gum

To get a hold of the best Sativa-dominant hybrid strain, check out Sunwest Genetics, a well-established cannabis seed bank known for its commitment to providing high-quality seeds to customers around the world. They even give you free seeds if you leave a positive review.

12. Hawaiian Gold – Delicious Fruity + Tropical Flavor

The Hawaiian-Gold Autoflower is known for its tropical and fruity flavor profile. It often features notes of pineapple, citrus, and other exotic fruits. It’s basically like drinking a pina colada.

But instead of the effects of a pina colada, it gives you an initial rush of euphoria and energy. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain gives you a high that can make you more clear-headed than ever, perfect for a busy day.

It’s the perfect pick-me-up if you’ve been dealing with anxiety lately. They’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing, and the auto-flowering nature of the plant means it has a shorter life cycle, which makes for a bigger yield.

Where Can You Buy Hawaiian Gold

You can get the Hawaiian Gold from Sonoma Seeds since they collaborate with established seed banks known for their genetic stability and quality.

They accept all sorts of payment methods, including Bitcoin, MoneyGram, and many other options. This just goes to show they put customer service first.

13. Amnesia Haze – Best Strain Genetics

Amnesia Haze is a classic and highly sought-after sativa dominant hybrid strains resulting from crossing various landrace strains, including Southeast Asian, South Asian, and Jamaican varieties.

Its unique genetic lineage helps it develop a sweet and earthy taste with slight hints of lemon and other citrus. Its THC content can go up to 18%, but its flowering period takes up to 10 to 12 weeks, which is a bit longer than other sativa hybrid strains.

Where Can You Buy Amnesia Haze

To get your hands on the Amnesia Haze, you need to check Quebec Cannabis Seeds. They focus on keeping everything on the down-low, including shipping and payment, as well as maintaining privacy.

14. Birthday Cake – Best for Quick Yields

Birthday Cake is a hybrid strain that is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This combination brings about a sweet and vanilla-like birthday cake. Along with its sweet, nostalgic scent, it can also potentially make you care-free like a kid.

It starts off with a cerebral high and a surge of euphoria. Slowly, it eases the user into a calming and physically relaxing sensation. Its THC content ranges from 18% to 25%, which makes for a potent high.

In just 7 to 9 weeks, you’ll have about 500 to 600 g of fully developed buds ready to be enjoyed.

Where Can You Buy Birthday Cake

A reputable company like MJ Seeds can provide you with high-quality Birthday Cake Feminized Marijuana Seeds. Their goal is to provide people with healthy and potent plants to make sure each yield is fruitful.

What Are Cannabis Hybrid Strains?

Cannabis hybrid strains are a type of cannabis that is created by crossing two or more different indica or sativa hybrid strains of cannabis.

Indica or sativa dominant hybrid strains are thought to have a mix of effects from both their parent strains, depending on their genetic makeup and the ratio of indica to sativa genes.

Some hybrid strains may lean more towards one category than the other, such as an indica-dominant or sativa dominant hybrid strains.

What Different Hybrid Strains Are There?

Some indica or sativa hybrid strains are more balanced, while others are more dominant in one type of cannabis. Here are a few different types of hybrid strains available today.

Sativa Dominant Hybrid Strains

Sativa dominant hybrid strains are hybrids that have a higher percentage of sativa genes than indica genes.

They tend to produce energizing, uplifting, and cerebral effects that are suitable for daytime use, social activities, or creative projects. Some examples of sativa dominant hybrid strains are Blue Amnesia and Bubblegum.

Indica-Dominant Hybrid Strains

Indica-dominant hybrid strains are hybrids that have a higher percentage of indica genes than sativa genes.

They tend to produce relaxing, sedating, and physical effects that are suitable for nighttime use, pain relief, or insomnia. Some examples of indica-dominant hybrid strains are Ice Cream Cake and Gelato.

Potential Benefits of Using Hybrid Strains

Users report various potential benefits of using indica or sativa hybrid strains, which can vary depending on the specific hybrid and its parent strains. Here are some reported benefits:

Balanced Effects: Hybrids can offer a balance between the relaxing effects of indica strains and the energizing effects of sativa hybrid strains.

Hybrids can offer a balance between the relaxing effects of indica strains and the energizing effects of sativa hybrid strains. Customized Experience : Users can select hybrids with specific characteristics that suit their preferences or needs.

: Users can select hybrids with specific characteristics that suit their preferences or needs. Pain Relief: Some users report that certain indica or sativa hybrid strains can help alleviate pain.

Some users report that certain indica or sativa hybrid strains can help alleviate pain. Stress and Anxiety Relief : Hybrids may provide relaxation and stress relief for some users.

: Hybrids may provide relaxation and stress relief for some users. Improved Mood: Users often report mood enhancement and a sense of well-being.

Users often report mood enhancement and a sense of well-being. Increased Creativity: Certain hybrids are reported to stimulate creativity and focus.

Hybrid Cannabis Strains Potential Risks

Hybrid strains also carry some potential risks that users should be aware of. Here are some of them:

Psychosis : Some users may experience paranoia, hallucinations, or delusions after consuming high-THC hybrid strains, especially if they have a genetic predisposition to schizophrenia.

: Some users may experience paranoia, hallucinations, or delusions after consuming high-THC hybrid strains, especially if they have a genetic predisposition to schizophrenia. Dry mouth and red eyes: These are common side effects of cannabis use, regardless of the type of strain.

These are common side effects of cannabis use, regardless of the type of strain. Headache and nausea: Some users may experience these symptoms after consuming too much cannabis or having a bad reaction to a certain strain.

Some users may experience these symptoms after consuming too much cannabis or having a bad reaction to a certain strain. Lightheadedness: Cannabis can lower blood pressure and cause lightheadedness or fainting in some users.

Always use cannabis responsibly and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns.

Factors to Consider When Choosing hybrid Cannabis Strains

Choosing a hybrid cannabis strain can be a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available in the market.

However, there are some factors that can help you narrow down your choices and find the best hybrid strain for your needs and preferences.

Here are some of the factors to consider when choosing a hybrid cannabis strain:

THC to CBD Ratio

This factor determines the potency and effects of the hybrid strain. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the compound that causes the psychoactive “high”, while CBD (cannabidiol) is the compound that offers a more balanced, calming effect.

Some users prefer strains with higher THC content for recreational use, while others seek strains with balanced THC to CBD ratios for therapeutic purposes.

Aroma and Flavor

This factor depends on your personal taste and preference. The aroma and flavor of a hybrid strain are influenced by the terpenes, which are the aromatic compounds found in cannabis.

Different strains have different terpene profiles, ranging from citrusy and fruity to earthy and piney. Understanding the terpene content can help you choose strains that align with your preferred aroma and flavor.

Indica to Sativa Ratio

This factor determines the dominant effects of the hybrid strain. Indica strains are known for their relaxing, sedating, and pain-relieving effects, while sativa dominant hybrid strains are known for their uplifting, energizing, and creative effects.

Hybrid strains can be classified into three categories: sativa-dominant, indica-dominant, and balanced. Sativa dominant hybrid strains tend to have more cerebral and stimulating effects, while indica-dominant hybrids tend to have more physical and calming effects. Balanced hybrids offer a more even mix of both effects.

Growth Patterns

This factor is important if you plan to grow your own hybrid strain. Different strains have different growth patterns, such as height, flowering time, yield, and resistance to pests and diseases.

You should consider the environmental conditions, space availability, and equipment requirements when choosing a hybrid strain to grow.

Where To Buy the Best Hybrid Strains

If you are looking for the best hybrid strains, you might want to check out some of the best seed banks that offer a wide variety of high-quality seeds.

Here are some of the online seed banks that ship to the USA and have a good reputation among cannabis growers:

1. Seed Supreme – Best Overall

This is one of the best seed banks overall, as it has a huge selection of over 4,000 strains, including many indica or sativa hybrid strains.

Seed Supreme reviews note that you can find indica-dominant, sativa dominant hybrid strains, and balanced hybrids, as well as autoflowering and feminized seeds.

Seed Supreme also offers discreet and stealth shipping, free seeds with every order, and a loyalty program that rewards you with points for every purchase.

2. ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

This is another reputable seed bank that ships from California, which means fast and secure delivery to the USA.

ILGM stands for I Love Growing Marijuana, and they have a team of experts who can help you with any questions or issues you might have.

They also have a 100% germination guarantee, which means they will replace any seeds that fail to sprout.

ILGM has over 100 indica or sativa hybrid strains to choose from, including many popular hybrids such as Girl Scout Cookies, Gorilla Glue, and Blue Dream.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Loyalty Program

This is a great seed bank for new growers, as they have a lot of information and resources to help you learn how to grow cannabis successfully.

They also have a germination guarantee and a customer service team that is available 24/7.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has over 400 indica or sativa hybrid strains in their catalog, including many exclusive hybrids that you won’t find anywhere else. Some of their best-selling hybrids are Bruce Banner, Gelato, and Zkittlez.

4. MSNL Seeds – Discounts on Bulk Orders

This is a UK-based seed bank that has been in the business since 1999. They have a reputation for producing high-quality seeds that have won many awards and competitions.

They also have stealth shipping, free seeds, and discounts for bulk orders. MSNL has over 200 indica or sativa hybrid strains in their collection, including many classic and new hybrids such as White Widow, AK-47, and Wedding Cake.

5. WeedSeedsExpress – Great Customer Service

This is a relatively new seed bank that has quickly gained popularity among cannabis enthusiasts.

They have a team of passionate breeders who create unique and potent indica or sativa dominant strains that are tested for quality and stability.

They also have fast and discreet shipping, free seeds, and a germination guarantee.

WeedSeedsExpress has over 100 indica or sativa hybrid strains in their inventory, including many exotic and rare hybrids such as Purple Punch, Mimosa, and Runtz.

6. Crop King Seeds – Fast & Discreet Shipping

This is a Canadian seed bank that has been around since 2005. They are known for their innovative and original indica or sativa dominant hybrid strains that are created by their own breeders.

They also have worldwide shipping, stealth packaging, and a germination guarantee.

Crop King Seeds has over 40 strains in their lineup, including many autoflowering and feminized hybrids such as Blueberry, Candy Cane, and Early Miss.

Best Hybrid Strains: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best indica or sativa hybrid strains.

Is Hybrid an Upper or Downer?

Hybrid strains are not strictly uppers or downers, but rather a mix of both. Depending on the ratio of indica and sativa genetics, hybrid strains can have different effects on the mind and body.

Some hybrids may be more uplifting and energizing, while others may be more relaxing and sedating

What Is the Point of Hybrid Strains?

Indica or sativa hybrid strains are created by crossing different types of cannabis plants to combine the best traits of each parent.

Hybrid strains can offer a balance of effects, flavors, aromas, and medical benefits that may not be found in pure indica or sativa strains

Are Hybrid Strains Good for You?

Hybrid strains can have various health benefits depending on their cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Some hybrids may help with pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, appetite, and more.

However, hybrid strains can also have some side effects and risks, such as dry mouth, dry eyes, paranoia, anxiety, drowsiness and impaired memory.

Therefore, it is important to use hybrid strains responsibly and consult a doctor before using them for medical purposes.

How Does a Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Strain Make You Feel?

Sativa dominant hybrid strains tend to have cerebral and stimulating effects that can boost mood, creativity, focus, and energy.

However, some sativa dominant hybrid strains may also cause anxiety, paranoia, or restlessness in some users

How Does an Indica-Dominant Hybrid Strain Make You Feel?

Indica-dominant hybrids tend to have physical and relaxing effects that can ease pain, stress, tension, and insomnia.

However, some indica-dominant hybrids may also cause couch-lock, drowsiness, or lethargy in some users

Why Choose a Hybrid Strain?

Some people choose hybrid marijuana seeds because they want to experience a balance of effects from both indica and sativa varieties. Hybrid strains can offer a wide range of flavors, aromas, and medical benefits that may suit different preferences and needs.

However, hybrid strains are not always consistent or predictable in their effects, so it is advisable to start with low doses and monitor your reactions

What Are the Best Indica-Dominant Hybrid Strains?

Some of the best indica-dominant hybrid strains are Gelato and Ice Cream Cake. Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, and it has a sweet and fruity flavor with hints of mint and citrus.

Ice Cream Cake is a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, and it has a creamy and vanilla flavor with notes of fuel and skunk. Both strains are known for their high potency, colorful buds, and soothing effects.

What Are the Best Sativa Dominant Hybrid Strains?

Some of the best sativa dominant hybrid strains

are Blue Amnesia and Bubblegum. Blue Amnesia is a cross between Blue Dream and Amnesia Haze, and it has a blueberry and citrus flavor with hints of spice and earth.

Bubblegum is a cross between Indiana Bubblegum and an unknown hybrid, and it has a sweet and fruity flavor with notes of berry and candy. Both strains are known for their balanced effects, colorful buds, and mood-enhancing properties.

What Are the Best Hybrid Strains?

Some of the best hybrid strains are Acapulco Gold and Runtz. Acapulco Gold is a landrace strain from Mexico, and it has a woody and earthy flavor with hints of pine and lemon.

Runtz is a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, and it has a sugary and fruity flavor with notes of grape and tropical fruits. Both strains are known for their high quality, colorful buds, and euphoric effects.

What’s the Best Hybrid Strain? Our Verdict

When it comes to selecting the best hybrid strains, there are countless options to explore, each offering its unique blend of effects and flavors.

While personal preferences play a crucial role in choosing the ideal hybrid strain, Acapulco Gold consistently stands as a classic favorite.

Its earthy, sweet, and spicy aroma, combined with its impressive THC content, provides a euphoric yet calming experience that’s adored by both novice and experienced cannabis enthusiasts.

Whatever hybrid strain you opt for, just make sure to check up on your local cannabis laws and get your seeds from a reliable seed bank like Seed Supreme!