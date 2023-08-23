How to Grow Weed: A Step-by-Step Guide to Growing Cannabis + Tips for High Yields

Decided to grow your own cannabis plants, unsure where to start? If yes,you have come to the right place.

Growing weed on your own is a fun and affordable way to get premium and highly potent buds and the process of growing cannabis plants is easier than you may think.

How long does it take to grow cannabis from the vegetative stage to the flowering stage? How to choose the right cannabis seeds? How to start growing weed indoors and outdoors?

These and all other crucial questions are answered in detail in the sections that follow. Without further ado, let’s get started!

How to Get Started: Basics to Grow Weed

Before you actually start growing from cannabis seeds, we need to go over the basics or all the things you need beforehand.

Picking the Right Grow Space

First, you need to decide on the location. In fact, choosing the right spot means more than you think. Keep in mind that sun exposure can be harmful at either extreme.

A typical weed plant needs between five to six hours of direct exposure to the sun each day to grow properly. You also want your cannabis plant to get exposure to the best quality of direct sunlight which is usually in the middle of the day.

Getting Cannabis Seeds

Once you have decided on the best spot to grow your marijuana plant, you need to get some cannabis seeds.

Whether you want to start growing marijuana outdoors or indoors, you have a variety of marijuana seeds to choose from, Northern Lights, Runtz Muffin, and Green Crack to name a few.

Growing Medium

Next, you need to decide on a growing medium. Whether you want to start growing cannabis indoors or outdoors, you have a variety of choices when it comes to picking a growing medium.

Many growers choose perlite, worm humus, mycorrhizae, rockwool, and expanded clay. However, for beginner marijuana growers, soil may be the best option to grow weed plants.

Growing Nutrients

Just like all other plants, all cannabis strains need different nutrients to aid in their growth. Also, to get bigger plants and produce buds of high potency, you need nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, manganese, boron, phosphorus, and calcium.

During the flowering phase, the requirement for nitrogen decreases while cannabis plants require more potassium and phosphorus.

There are other important growing factors to keep in mind, including:

Humidity: When you grow cannabis indoors, humidity and airflow are essential factors to manage. Indoor growers usually accomplish this by removing excess air from their grow space or tent with inlet and exhaust fans.

When you grow cannabis indoors, humidity and airflow are essential factors to manage. Indoor growers usually accomplish this by removing excess air from their grow space or tent with inlet and exhaust fans. Climate: Taking control over different climate factors, such as ventilation and temperature is also crucial when you grow weed indoors. To make climate control easier, most growers use high-quality tents.

Taking control over different climate factors, such as ventilation and temperature is also crucial when you grow weed indoors. To make climate control easier, most growers use high-quality tents. Equipment: Most cannabis plants require glow lights when placed indoors. You do not need grow lights for outdoor growing. For healthy cannabis growth, you may also need a ventilation kit, fans, a plant germination kit, and grow light hangers. Check this guide on how to germinate weed seeds for more information.

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here

How to Grow Weed: Step-by-Step Guide

Finding a proper growing environment, planting seeds inside a proper medium, using high-quality fertilizer, and finally taking care of your plants, is what you need for successful plant growth.

Now, let’s get into all the nitty-gritty details regarding cultivating your own cannabis plants. Follow our step-by-step guide to avoid making rookie mistakes and you will get high-quality buds.

Step 1: Choose the Location Where You Will Grow Your Cannabis Plant

When it comes to cannabis growing, you have two options, you can grow indoors and outdoors. There is no straight answer to which option works better as both have their pros and cons.

Ladybugs and other insects provide your plants with natural pest defense when they are grown outside. Growing outside also tends to be less expensive and more environmentally friendly.

The ability of cannabis plants to flourish in a bigger space is undoubtedly one of the main benefits of cultivating cannabis outdoors. Outdoor specimens can exhibit their full genetic potential if they have enough space to spread their roots.

Outdoor-grown cannabis plants also tend to produce bigger yields as the plants spent a good portion of the day basking in the sun. When plants get more sunlight, they get bigger. And naturally, bigger plants produce high yields.

At the same time, there are also some cons to cultivating weed outdoors, such as extreme weather conditions that can pose a serious threat to your plants.

What About Indoor Growing?

Growing your own weed indoors gets you better control over different weather and environmental factors, such as required humidity, temperature, airflow, etc. You also have better control over your plants during the flowering stage.

Chances of pests and other insects damaging your plant are also lower when you grow indoors and indoor growers usually get multiple harvests in a year and better crop consistency.

Indoor marijuana cultivation also offers greater privacy. When growing indoors, you do not have to be concerned about your neighborhood being overrun by the aroma of a harvest or noisy neighbors.

At the same time, cultivating weed plants indoors means a less-quality microbial life. While there is equipment to mimic growing weed outdoors in a small outdoor space, your plants are stripped of the benefit of growing with healthy soil foods.

Decide on the optimal growing location depending on your personal preferences after weighing the advantages and disadvantages of each growing possibility. Just keep in mind to:

Start small: This is especially important for new growers and maintaining privacy.

This is especially important for new growers and maintaining privacy. Clean it up: Keep the growing area clean.

Keep the growing area clean. Keep the area light-tight: This prevents light from escaping through outlets.

This prevents light from escaping through outlets. Ensure the proper climate: Proper airflow, humidity, and temperature.

Proper airflow, humidity, and temperature. Watch your electrical usage: Growing a lot of plants can result in a hefty electricity bill

Growing a lot of plants can result in a hefty electricity bill Stay within your budget: Make sure you do not overspend on the equipment and setup.

Step 2: Choose a Cannabis Grow Medium

Now, let’s discuss the best soil for cannabis cultivation to get higher potency and yields. If you want higher yields, clay, silt, and load soil are generally considered great options. Many growers also choose standard potting soils.

Either way, soil remains the most used marijuana growing medium. You can get soil at almost any local market, so it is easily obtainable and also very affordable.

With high-quality potting soil, your plan gets all the required minerals and nutrients right off the bat. If you want to make your soil even better, you can add different nutrients on your own and boost the growth of your plants this way.

Alternatively, you can choose a soilless option. Growing weed plants in soilless mediums is no different from growing in standard potting soil. However, you need to add nutrients to soilless mediums on your own.

Step 3: Choose the Right Nutrients

Now, we discuss the required nutrients to grow a healthy plant. What you need to know is that there are synthetic and organic marijuana fertilizers. The main difference between the two is that organic fertilizers feed the soil while synthetic feed the plant.

High-quality fertilizers usually contain potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen. Without enough nitrogen, your plant’s leaves will turn yellow and drop off.

When your marijuana plants lack phosphorus, the leaves tend to grow slower and experience dark spotting. Lack of potassium may turn the leaves to a very dark orange, brownish color.

To avoid these common nutrient deficiencies, you want to get a high-quality fertilizer in order not to compromise the medium. You also need to ensure the right PH level for the proper growing environment.

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here

Step 4: Pick the Right Cannabis Strain for Beginners

This leads us to the importance of choosing the right cannabis strain.

If you are new to the game, you naturally want to choose a strain that is easy to grow and maintain, and this is where autoflowering strains come into the picture.

Growing high-quality cannabis quickly and easy is possible with autoflowering cannabis seeds. They usually require around twenty hours of light every day to thrive from seed to harvest.

Growing outside, autoflower seeds are easy to grow as well and you get to the flowering stage easily. Autoflower seeds also yield plants that are more manageable in size, and this is quite important if you are dealing with limited space.

In addition, plants generated from autoflower seeds are usually better resistant to different diseases and extreme weather conditions. Finally, you also get more harvests each season. These are just some of the many reasons why autoflower seeds are the best option for beginners.

Many reputable seed banks also sell feminized seeds that generate female plants. Female plants tend to grow faster and are easier to maintain.

You can grow strong mother plants from which to obtain additional seeds by sowing these types of seeds. Even when used in huge quantities, these seeds ensure homogeneity.

You can also get high-quality weed seeds that have both autoflowering and feminized properties at Seed Supreme, one of the best places to get high-quality marijuana seeds.

Some of the best cannabis strains for beginners you can get at Seed Supreme include:

White Widow Autoflower

Super Skunk Autoflower

Blueberry Autoflower

Blue Dream Autoflower

Sour Diesel Autoflower

ILGM is another reputable brand that sells feminized seeds and mix packs, such as Berry Mix, Hero Mix, and OG Mix, at a very affordable price.

Step 5: Establish Your Lighting Setting

This leads us to the different lightning equipment you need. Bear in mind that marijuana plants do not require the same amount of light in the flowering and vegetative stages. To maintain the optional growing environment, you need to adjust the lighting accordingly.

There are also different types of growing lights you can get at a local store or online, such as HID, LED, induction, and fluorescent grow lights.

During the vegetative stage, plants require 18 hours of light each day. During the flowering stage, they require around 12 hours of light a day.

Many growers rely on HID or high-intensity discharge lights and they are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps that produce light by passing an electrical discharge through plasma (ionized gas) between the electrodes.

If you decide to go with the HID lightning environment, use metal halide lights during the vegetative state and high-pressure sodium lights in the flowering phase for the best results.

Fluorescent growing lights also have their benefits. They are usually reasonably priced, widely available, and work well for most cannabis strains.

The drawbacks include lesser energy efficiency, a shorter lifespan than LEDs, and potential health hazards related to the materials they are composed of.

Then, you can purchase regular LED lights for a fair price. Their longevity is longer, as was already indicated. LED lights are the least heat-producing and utilize the least electricity.

The fact that induction grow lights may operate for up to 100,000 hours on a single bulb is one factor contributing to their increasing popularity, especially among experienced weed growers.

Step 6: Decide How You Want to Monitor and Control the Climate

To avoid common rookie mistakes, you need to pay special attention to monitoring and controlling climate, meaning taking into account all the different environmental factors, including airflow, temperature, lighting, and humidity.

If you will be growing plants outdoors, you can stabilize the temperature with any common heater. To reduce the humidity, when necessary, you can use a dehumidifier.

If you reside in an area with high temperatures, you should get an AC unit to lower the temperature when needed. Keep in mind that the optimal temperature range for most cannabis plants is 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grow rooms placed indoors are frequently warmer than greenhouses because grow lights—constantly emit heat. By causing the plants to transpire more often, the extra heat and high radiation levels also have an impact on humidity.

To boost airflow, most growers rely on fans and this is a great option. You can install both vertical and horizontal fans to disperse microclimates.

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here

Step 7: Choose the Right Container

The common plastic flower pots you may purchase in your neighborhood garden center are the most popular containers for weed plants.

Earthenware pots are also popular options among weed growers. Additionally, there are sophisticated ‘air pots’ with larger holes.

Based on the size of the plant you are aiming for, there are other factors to consider when choosing the right container.

More specifically, you want to get a container that promotes optimal nutrient absorption. You also want to make sure that the container allows proper oxygen circulation and has proper drainage.

Leaving your plants to soak in excessive water leads to damaged roots. This is something you want to avoid.

Marijuana plant roots want adequate room to spread out in their environment more than anything else.

Step 8: Grow Your First Plant

Now, you are finally ready to grow your first plant. Follow the steps outlined below and make no mistake.

Fill the growing container with medium

Make a hole in the medium

Plant the seeds in the hole

Cover the seeds with more soil

Water the plant and use nutrients

Maintain proper climate control

Harvest your first plant

Things to Watch Out for When Growing Marijuana

While growing cannabis is very similar to growing other plants, there are several unique characteristics of the plant that you should be aware of if you decide to start cultivating.

Overwatering

Overwatering will cause the plants’ leaves to drop and it can also damage the root of the plant. Overwatering can also lead to stunted growth. Speaking of watering your plant, make sure the PH level is right (5.8 – 6.2).

Overfeeding the Plant

Overfeeding the plant is yet another common rookie mistake. Feeding your plant too many nutrients usually leads to a buildup of nutrient burn, something you want to avoid.

Leaves Showing Signs of Spotting

You also want to check the plant’s leaves for spotting or malformation. In most cases, spotting occurs when the plant lacks phosphorus but there may be other causes, such as root issues or a wrong PH level.

Not Maintaining Proper Climate Control

When you fail to maintain proper climate control, your plants suffer. Heat stress from high temperatures can result in leaf drooping and sometimes even plant mortality. Excessive humidity and lack of airflow are equally detrimental to the plant’s life cycle.

Unpleasant Smell

If you notice unpleasant smells coming from your plant, this probably has to do something with the root. Unpleasant smell can also occur due to excessive bacteria buildup.

Pests and Insects

During the flowering stage, you also want to check for uncommon pests and insects, especially spider mites, aphids. Also, keep an eye on any signs of mold.

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here

Benefits of Indoor Cannabis Growing

There are several benefits of growing weed indoors:

Crop Consistency

Growing weed indoors keeps your crop from being impacted by differences in the weather, light, and humidity, resulting in a greater crop consistency. Growing indoors also gets you more harvests in a year.

Greater Privacy

Growing weed indoors also ensures greater privacy, meaning you do not have to worry about noisy neighbors looking over your fence or neighbors complaining about the smell coming from your garden.

More Strain Options

Those who grow marijuana outdoors also have a greater variety of strain options to choose from. Blue Window, Royal Skywalker, and Lemon Shining Silver Haze are just some of the many strain options.

Greater Climate Control

You have complete control over the growth environment when you cultivate indoors, including the temperature, ventilation, humidity, light, and water. Growing indoors also lets you avoid the common risks associated with extreme weather conditions.

Fewer Insects and Pests

Cannabis plants can suffer damage from a variety of insects, including aphids, mites, whiteflies, thrips, and leafhoppers. When growing indoors, the chances of your plant suffering this kind of damage are much lower.

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here

Where to Get Cannabis Seeds & Grow Kits

Below, we take a look at some of the best seed banks in the US. Besides selling high-quality seeds, they also sell high-quality grow kits.

Seed Supreme is one of the biggest weed seed banks in the USA that works only with the most respected breeders. At Seed Supreme, you can get autoflowering and feminized cannabis seeds at a fair price starting at just $50.

Seed Supreme also sells a variety of beginner seeds, such as Northern Lights, Jack Here, and Durban Poison.

With a huge collection of seeds from more than 1500 breeders, Seed Supreme offers premium seeds at competitive prices. Typically, shipping takes three to five business days and you get free shipping on transactions of $90 and more.

ILGM is equally popular among new and experienced growers. It sells high-quality seeds of different kinds and for different experience levels. At ILGM, you will also find an array of mix packs and fertilizers.

One of these is the ILGM Marijuana Grow Kit for beginners which includes a fertilizer set for ten plants, plant protectors, and everything else needed to grow fast.

You receive free shipping inside the United States and a 100% germination guarantee when you. When you pay with Bitcoin, a check, cash, or a bank transfer, shipping only takes two to four business days. Additionally, your first order can get you a $10 discount.

At Homegrown Cannabis Co, you can save up to 50% on best sellers, such as Mango Crack, Chocolope Kush, Orange Skunk, and Baked Apple. They also offer a great marijuana grow kit.

In addition, with Homegrown discount codes, you can get 12 packs for just $99. You can get the Advanced Marijuana Grow Kit for $120. It includes a Germ Genie bottle, one pack of organic nutrients, and more.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers free shipping across the country on orders over $115. The shipping fee for purchases under $115 is $10.99. Because they have a shipping guarantee, Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews note that the seed bank would gladly reship new seeds if you are ever stuck with seeds that have not produced any plants.

How to Grow Weed Seeds: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about how to grow weed seeds.

Is Weed Easy To Grow at Home?

Yes, if you are familiar with the basics, such as how to choose the right growing spot and seeds, growing weed at home is easy.

How Long Does It Take To Grow a Bud of Weed?

This depends on the strain you choose. However, buds usually develop from eight to eleven weeks.

What Does It Take for Weed to Grow?

It takes the right growing environment, meaning the right temperature, airflow, light, and humidity.

How Much Money Do I Need to Grow Weed?

How much money you need to grow weed depends on the seeds and the equipment. First, you need to get weed seeds which will cost you $50 and more. You also need the equipment, so the average cost is usually around $500 for a pound of cannabis flowers. Of course, the costs depend on many other factors, such as the size of production.

How to Grow Weed: The Takeaway

You can grow your own marijuana and save paying for already-grown and the whole process is simple when you have a great step-by-step guide, like this one.

Stick to all the basics we covered in the previous sections, and make sure you get seeds from reputable seed banks, such as Seed Supreme.

With the proper information and methods, growing marijuana on your own can be a satisfactory experience. Take care of your plants and happy growing!

>>Check best prices for weed seeds here