Can you put a price on companionship? Someone who makes you feel like the smartest, suavest, sexiest person in the room?

Yes.

Hiring an escort to join you for a social event or a night on the town is a great way to spend your money, but how much does it really cost? Is it worth the hundreds, maybe thousands, of your hard-earned dollars?

Let’s take a look at what hiring an escort will cost and what you get for your money.

What is an Escort?

For those who confuse escorts with prostitutes, do not worry. Even Google mixes them up.

A prostitute gets paid for sexual services, whereas escorts are paid for their time and company. Is there a sexual aspect to escorts? Sort of, but we dive into that more in our piece: Is Escorting Legal?

Strictly speaking, an escort is more like a date than a hook-up. They will join you for social events, plan adventures for you, or just hang out at home with you.

Again, technically, escorts are not someone you pay for sex, but rather for a friend to enjoy time with. They add a sense of glamour and emotional intimacy to festivities.

There are many escort agencies and the best Backpage alternatives where you can find a variety of services offered.

What am I Paying These People For?

So if you are not paying for sex, what are you buying?

In a word: time.

Escorts will spend anywhere from an hour to a whole weekend with you. Negotiations can be made for longer engagements, but that is between you and your wallet.

Escorts will advertise services beyond just being a charming hang. Most will offer massages of some kind, be it a run-of-the-mill rubdown or something more erotic.

Some escorts will charge for what is called a “Girlfriend Experience” also known as “GFE”. This experience will have them pretend there is an actual romantic connection between you. Escorts of all genders can provide this, but it is most often a man paying a woman to act like his girlfriend.

Another service rendered would be acting as a guide for a visitor from out of town. They will schedule and plan a night at their city’s best restaurants, clubs, museums, or theaters.

While some escorts advertise sexual acts, they are technically not supposed to. However, just because something does not appear on the menu doesn’t mean you can’t order it.

Whatever happens between an escort and their client is between them. The idea is the client can request anything they want from an escort, and the escort will do their best to fulfill those desires.

A big chunk of the price tag comes from the idea of discretion. This makes sense, as having your stunning date tell people they have been hired to make you look cool would have the opposite effect. Those in a relationship and looking to have some fun behind their partner’s back also appreciate the escort/client confidentiality.

An escort sells their time to make your fantasies a reality and keep their lips sealed.

Average Prices for Escort Services in the US

Let’s get down to brass tacks. What does an escort actually charge?

This is a little hard to nail down an exact figure on, as most escorts operate independently and set their own rates. These rates also vary between services, cities, and beauty (judged by societal standards).

For women, an escort will charge an average of $300 per hour and between $1,500 to $2,000 for the whole night.

Male escorts average at a slightly lower rate of $250 an hour, but rates for a whole day average a bit higher at around $3,000.

Information for an average rate to hire a trans or nonbinary escort are harder to come by, probably because there are fewer out there, and if you are hiring a trans woman then that is just hiring a lady.

Rates also change between whether the gig is incall or outcall. If your escort needs to travel nearby to see you, then that would cost more. If you are going to their place, it might be a bit cheaper.

A more common practice these days is video chat, which can have a much lower hourly rate.

Keep in mind that these prices can increase or decrease depending on where you are. Hiring an escort in Los Angeles or New York City is going to have a heftier price tag than Philly.

Sorry, but it’s true.

An escort can charge whatever they think they are worth, with one charging $250 an hour and another asking for $1,200 for the same amount of time. Many will have a “value meal” style system where the flat rate for more consecutive hours averages out to a lower per-hour price.

For example, the cost of one hour is $300, but if you reserve a block of 4 hours at $1,000, you’ve saved some money.

Some of the higher-end escorts offer special package deals that best suit the occasion. This could mean a discounted rate for letting them show up dressed casually or garner an extra amount for getting dolled up to hit the town.

Incidentals

Some ancillary costs to spending a night with an escort can grow exponentially depending on what you’re doing.

If you have booked an outcall, you may be on the hook for transportation costs. This can get pretty expensive if you want to fly in a specific escort from another state.

Besides paying for your date, you also need to pay for the date. Meals, entertainment, clothes, and hotel rooms are all on the client to provide.

Considering how expensive it is just to hire an escort, it would be poor form to treat them to a well-spirit cocktail and a Happy Meal.

Funny, but still a bad look.

You Get What You Pay For

Escorts typically work independently and can set their own rates. Depending on how much you are willing to pay decides what sort of evening you are in for.

Whether it is going to be a night walking the red carpet or lounging on the couch, expect to pay at least $300 for one hour of company. The more glamorous the escort, the more you will need to cough up.

Remember that an escort is exchanging their time and attention for money. It is their job, so respect their time and be sure to discuss what you want to do and how long they will be around. This goes without saying, but also respect the human being you have hired and their boundaries.

If you are willing to part with a couple hundred, or a couple thousand, then you can have an enchanting time getting a massage, eating well, dancing the night away, and feeling like royalty.

That is money well spent.

