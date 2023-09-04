Is Golden Monk Kratom Legit? Honest 2023 Reviews (Products, Prices, & Quality)

Great news: Golden Monk is one of the most affordable kratom vendors around.

While Golden Monk joined the thriving kratom industry relatively recently, it has already managed to build a name for itself by selling high quality kratom products at lower prices.

This reputable brand has a lot more to offer than just low prices.

In this Golden Monk review, we’ll dig deeper into its kratom products. We’ll discuss everything from the quality, lab tests, customer feedback, satisfaction guarantees…

And even discounts (yes, you can get even better deals on top of the cheap prices), so make sure you stick around.

Curious to learn more about this kratom vendor? Well, keep reading then!

Golden Monk: Brand Overview

Golden Monk founded in 2016 is one of the most reputable kratom vendors based in Texas. Golden Monk is an audited kratom vendor selling high quality kratom powders, kratom capsules, and other kratom products at affordable prices.

Golden Monk products are of high quality as certified by the American Kratom Association and the renowned kratom vendor has always been focused on quality over quantity.

When it comes to purchasing kratom from Golden Monk, you will be happy to know that there is a 30-day money back guarantee and that orders over $49.99 are shipped for free.

Pros

Free shipping on orders above $49.99

Certified by the American Kratom Association

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent Loyalty Program

Six laboratory tests per ton

Cons

Lab testing results not posted online

The website may use some improvements

So … Is Golden Monk Legit?

Golden Monk offers independent lab testing and is one of the members of the American Kratom Association GMP Program. Golden Monk Kratom ingredients are of high-quality sourced from reputable suppliers based in Indonesia.

While Golden Monk’s Kratom products are generally safe, they may come with some side effects, including tiredness, headaches, dry mouth, and nausea.

The good news is that as long as you stick to the recommended amount, these adverse effects should subside with use. If the symptoms continue to persist, discontinue use immediately and consult a health professional.

Golden Monk: Main Features

Let’s now explore all there is to know about the Golden Monk in great detail starting with its selection of high quality kratom products in this Kratom vendor review.

Kratom Products

One of the most acclaimed kratom vendors, Golden Monk sells a wide array of kratom capsules, kratom powders, and a variety of other products. You also have a selection of different kratom strains to choose from, including Green Vein kratom, Red Bali kratom, and Red Vein kratom, among other kratom strains.

Maeng da Kratom powder is one of the best-selling Golden Monk products. This specific kratom strain is produced from the Mitragyna Speciosa plant and is available in red, green, and white vein color.

Besides maeng da kratom powder, Golden Monk Kratom capsules are also popular among kratom users. They contain 500 mg of high quality kratom powder and each capsule is lab-tested for quality and safety..

Quality Assurance

One of the top kratom vendors has also done everything right to maintain the high quality of its products. So, whether you get Golden Monk kratom capsules, kratom powders, or other kratom products, you can rest assured they are safe to use.

Golden Monk kratom vendor understands the need of making certain all of its goods are safe and efficient as a trustworthy kratom supplier.

Our Kratom vendor review notes that every ton of kratom is put through six distinct lab tests to ensure purity and during every lab testing, they look for the presence of heavy metals, alkaloids, and different microbes.

Product Packaging

Golden Monk kratom goods are distinguished from other kratom vendors not only by their purity but also by superior packaging.

Every kratom product is packaged in a double layer. In addition, all products come in an air-right packaging so they are free of moisture that may compromise the product.

Private packaging is also something associated with renowned kratom brands and Golden Monk is one of them. The company also offers detailed information about the product on its packaging.

Golden Monk Market Reputation

As mentioned at the beginning, Golden Monk is a USA-based company. It offers some of the best kratom products on the market and all of its products are certified by the American Kratom Association.

With an AKA-GMP certificate, Golden Monk is deemed as a reputable kratom vendor that produces natural and good quality Kratom strains.

AKA Qualification

The American Kratom Association is honored to have Golden Monk as one of its main sponsors. Golden Monk is working closely with the American Kratom Association in support of its advocacy work as a Platinum Consumer Champion.

The ultimate objective of AKA’s GMP Standards Program is to arm kratom users with the necessary knowledge so they can choose highest quality kratom-containing products with confidence.

One of the GMP Standards Program’s participants, Golden Monk has taken all necessary steps to meet the certification requirements set forth by the AKA.

In other words, this reliable brand has made every effort to guarantee the purity, security, and quality of its kratom goods.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Very few Kratom vendors do third-party laboratory testing at all. Golden Monk does not one but six rounds of lab tests on the ingredients used in its products. These lab tests involve testing for alkaloids, testing for microbes, and heavy metals screening tests.

Lab tests check for 7-hydroxymitragynine, mitragynine, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, lead, pathogens, bacteria, yeast, and mold. The company works with six different acclaimed laboratories to produce the highest quality Kratom strains.

Customer Support

The Kratom customer service at Golden Monk offers assistance every day of the week, including the weekends. You can get in touch with Golden Monk customer care agents via email at contact@goldenmonk.com. If it would be more convenient for you, you may also call them at (855) 997-6665.

Golden Monk’s customer service is available from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, every business day. If you have to get in touch with them on the weekends, keep in mind that the Kratom customer support service is reachable between 8:30 and 2:00.

Tracking System

Besides offering free shipping on orders of over $49.99, Golden Monk has also an excellent tracking system in place, hence you can always see where your package is and this feature is uncommon in the kratom industry.

However, as one of the best kratom vendors on the market, Golden Monk provides you with a unique tracking number as soon as you make your purchase.

Payment Methods

To buy kratom from Golden Monk, you can use a variety of online and offline payment services. In other words, one of the top kratom brands lets you pay for your products upon delivery.

Golden Monk also accepts credit/debit cards and there is a 15% discount on card and e-check orders.

Shipping Range and Stealth Methods

If you place your order before 10:00 am PST, your Golden Monk package will be delivered the same day. On orders $44.99 and higher, free shipping is also available for US customers.

On orders over a kilogram or over 1000 capsules, they will even throw you a sample of 20 capsules of any kratom strain you choose if you ask for one.

Deals/Promo & Discounts

As briefly mentioned in our Golden Monk kratom review, you can get 15% off your first order and the prices are already affordable, so this is a great deal. As one of the top kratom brands, Golden Monk also offers other discount deals to members of its Loyalty Program.

If you join the program, you receive 100 loyalty points for every $10 spent. Every 100 loyalty points you redeem get you $1 off your order. In other words, you can get up to 10% off your future orders thanks to reward points.

Golden Monk Reviews from Real Users

Interested in knowing more about Golden Monk from the perspective of previous customers? If so, check out the verified positive customer reviews below.

Garen is one happy customer, and we can see why. After trying many different kratom vendors, he was finally satisfied with Golden Monk.

Issac’s experience is very similar to Garen’s. After trying over 15 different kratom vendors he finally found a brand with high-quality goods, excellent customer care service, and fast shipping.

Another happy customer was all praise for the discreet packaging and Kratom freshness.

What Does Golden Monk Offer?

Now, let’s go into more detail on the available kratom powders and pills.

Kratom Capsules

Discreet

Right dosage

Slower effect

If the flavor of kratom powder bothers you, kratom pills may be the best option and Golden Monk sells a variety of these products with 500mg of kratom in each pill.

High quality kratom powder is in all kratom capsules and the capsules are made of gelatin. Convenient and discreet, you can take your kratom pills with you on the go and each capsule already has the right dosage so you do not have to deal with scales.

At Golden Monk, you can get kratom capsules from high quality kratom strains like Green Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, Red Borneo, and White Borneo.

Maeng Da Kratom

Higher potency

Best-selling kratom powder

Health benefits

Maeng Da kratom powder is the way to go if you are looking for the best-selling kratom product at Golden Monk. The Golden Monk offers Maeng Da Kratom powder in three colors: green, white, and red. Green Maeng Da Kratom is sold in 250g, 500g, and 1000g amounts.

The Green and Red Maeng Da kratom strains are said to alleviate pain without making people drowsy, which is a common side effect associated with conventional painkillers.

It is thought that Maeng Da’s enormous potency is what gives it its energizing properties. Maeng Da Kratom powder is also known for promoting enhanced self-assurance and prolonged vitality.

Red Vein Kratom

Good for new users

Lower price

Energy-boosting

When unsure about which kratom strain to choose, consider starting with Red Bali kratom which according to most customers is an excellent option for beginner kratom users. Though, a seasoned user will also find it delightful.

In the form of a raw kratom powder, this Golden Monk kratom product can potentially boost your energy levels without causing feelings of drowsiness. Many kratom users also say that Red Bali kratom powder can help you enhance your focus, uplift your mood, and even reduce inflammation.

At Golden Monk, you can get 100% organic, Red Vein Kratom powder in 250 gr, 500 gr, and 1000 gr amounts and pills (250, 500, 1000, and 2000 pills).

Green Vein Kratom

Good for relaxation

Longer-lasting effect

Anti-inflammatory

At Golden Monk, you also can get high quality Green Malay kratom and like other products available, here, Green Vein kratom is sold at affordable prices. According to some users, this type of kratom strain is good for alleviating chronic pain while it can also have anti-inflammatory effects.

Some users have also reported that Green Vein powder has mood uplifting features and can boost overall motivation and well-being. Unlike some other strains, it rarely causes drowsiness.

The company sells Green Bali, Green Borneo, Green Malay, Green Hulu Kapuas, Green Sumatra Kratom, and Super Green Malay Kratom powder. All products are once again 100% organic and lab-tested. With each order of this kratom powder, you get 400 rewards points.

White Vein Kratom

Faster-Acting

Mood-Uplifting

Productivity Boost

According to most users, White Vein Kratom is one of the best stimulants of this kind and its powerful effects are comparable with coffee. White Vein kratom is also faster-acting when compared to other kratom strains.

Since this is a powerful stimulant, many people rely on this specific kratom powder to boost their energy levels. With greater energy levels, you can also expect a major productivity boost.

At Golden Monk, you can get White Borneo, White Sumatra, and White Bali kratom powder.

Split Kilo

Same Cost as 1 kg

Mix Different Strains

450 Rewards Points

At Golden Monk, you can also mix and match kratom half kilograms for the same price. When playing split kilo orders, you need to order at least two groups, 1.5 kg each.

You can mix Green Maeng Da, Green Bali, Red Bali, Red Borneo, White Bali, White Borneo, Green Sumatra, and more. For each split kilos purchase, you are instantly awarded 450 reward points.

Health Benefits of Golden Monk’s Kratom Products

The following are potential benefits of using Golden Monk Kratom powder:

Aids in Stress and Anxiety Management: Users report that high quality Kratom products from Golden Monk can potentially alleviate symptoms of anxiety and excessive stress. According to studies, kratom usage can also be used for treating depression [1].

Users report that high quality Kratom products from Golden Monk can potentially alleviate symptoms of anxiety and excessive stress. According to studies, kratom usage can also be used for treating depression [1]. Boosts Energy Levels and Focus: Many users report that Golden Monk kratom products boost their energy levels throughout the day, clear their minds, and help them stay focused [2].

Many users report that Golden Monk kratom products boost their energy levels throughout the day, clear their minds, and help them stay focused [2]. Reduces Chronic Pain: We have also come across many kratom users who use Golden Monk products as an effective treatment for relieving pain, particularly that of a chronic nature. Besides pain relief, Kratom may also have anti-inflammatory properties [3].

We have also come across many kratom users who use Golden Monk products as an effective treatment for relieving pain, particularly that of a chronic nature. Besides pain relief, Kratom may also have anti-inflammatory properties [3]. Enhances the Quality of Sleep: Many Golden Monk users also report that kratom helps them fall asleep faster and enhances their quality of sleep, especially when taken at higher doses [4].

Many Golden Monk users also report that kratom helps them fall asleep faster and enhances their quality of sleep, especially when taken at higher doses [4]. Cuts Down on Withdrawal Symptoms: Kratom is often marketed as a tool for combating drug withdrawal symptoms – which is also often reported by Golden Monk users as one potential health benefit [5].

Where Can I Buy Golden Monk Products?

The best place to buy Golden Monk kratom products is the official website. When buying products from the official website, there is free shipping on orders above $49.99 and the company offers a great refund policy of a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customers can also get their money back if they return their products in 30 days. If you receive a product that is damaged, you have the right to ask for another one.

Golden Monk: Alternative Kratom Vendors

While Golden Monk is one of the best suppliers of highest quality kratom products, you may be interested in knowing what other vendors offer, so you can choose the right Kratom vendor for yourself.

1. Super Speciosa – Best Alternative Overall

Super Speciosa offers top-notch kratom-based products for sale, just like Golden Monk. Since 2016 when the company started operating, it has amassed an amazing customer base of over 100,000 kratom users.

When compared to Golden Monk, Super Speciosa is an expensive kratom vendor with slightly higher prices but you can grab some of the best-selling products, including Kratom Powder Extra Strength and Powder Flight Variety Pack at discounted prices.

2. Kingdom Kratom – Best Customer Support

Another highly reputable vendor with the best customer service in the growing kratom industry is Kingdom Kratom. The company offers an impressive line of organic, 100% pure kratom-products, including powders and pills.

Kingdom Kratom offers excellent customer service and free shipping on orders above $75. With priority shipping, you get your products the same day when placed before 1 pm CST.

However, unlike Golden Monk, Kingdom Kratom Community notes that the company does not share many details about the origin of its ingredients.

3. Happy Go Leafy – Best Discounts

Happy Go Leafy subscribers get 20% off their first order. In addition, orders are shipped the same day when sent by 2 pm EST. At the time of writing this, Happy Go Leafy has over 1000 customer reviews and most users praise its products’ high quality and purity.

Apart from kratom pills and kratom powder, online vendors like Happy Go Leafy also sell kratom-based shots and gummies at affordable prices.

4. Kratom Country – Best Variety

Kratom Country also offers a wide variety of popular kratom strains, including well-liked choices like Maeng Da and Bali and Green Vein Borneo kratom in the form of a kratom powder and pills.

All Kratom Country products are 100% organic and lab-tested. The bulk pricing is in the middle to high range, but thankfully there are discount programs. In addition, Kratom Country runs an awesome Loyalty Program and members get special deals.

Golden Monk Kratom Review: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Golden Monk.

Is Golden Monk Legitimate?

Yes, Golden Monk is a reputable, legit kratom vendor operating in the United States. The company is a member of the American Kratom Association.

Where Is Golden Monk Located?

The business has its headquarters in Texas, although its origins are in Canada.

How Many Strains Does Golden Monk Have?

At Golden Monk, you can purchase almost 20 different kratom strains, including different varieties of Red, White, and Green Vein kratom.

Does Golden Monk Ship To the United States?

Yes, Golden Monk is a US company and it ships products across the United States, excluding Indiana, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Vermont, and several other areas.

Can Golden Monk Kratom Increase Energy?

Yes! According to many Kratom users, Golden Monk’s kratom products can potentially boost energy levels without causing drowsiness.

Does Golden Monk Sell Sumatra Kratom?

Yes, Golden Monk does indeed sell Sumatra kratom powder and you can get this specific strain in three different vein colors, including white, green, and red.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

Yes, some users report feeling fatigued and struggling with headaches. Other users report different side effects, including mood changes, changes in bowel movement, vomiting, itchiness, and dry mouth. The good news is that these side effects usually subside with Kratom use.

What Is Golden Monk Shipping Time in the USA?

Orders placed before 10:00 am PST are shipped and delivered the same day.

Does the Golden Monk Have Free Shipping?

Yes, Golden Monk offers free shipping on orders above $49.99.

Are Golden Monk Products Safe?

Yes, the company works with six different testing labs, and all of its products are audited and certified by the American Kratom Association.

Is Golden Monk Kratom Right for Me? Our Verdict

One thing’s for sure: Golden Monk is legit and definitely deserving of your attention. Besides selling 100% pure and high quality kratom-based products, Golden Monk is also known for affordable prices.

Golden Monk customers receive their orders for free if they spend $49.99 and more and they can get 15% off their orders when paying via e-checks and ACH. Great discount deals are running rampant as well.

If you are interested in trying out Golden Monk products, and you probably are, make sure you start out slowly, especially if this is your first time trying kratom.

Also, make sure you educate yourself on the potential side effects of using kratom, and lastly do not forget to enjoy its soothing effects to the fullest.

