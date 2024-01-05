The Emerald Princess Casino might be a right of passage for old-timers in gambling – but the best Georgia online casinos are here to lead the digital revolution.

They deliver new titles, huge bonuses, and more of everything (okay, minus the crowds and smoke).

If you want to get a piece of the action, Ignition is our best all-rounder. This brand has taken over the online casino industry with 300 high-powered games, 24/7 customer support, their famous 24/7 online poker room, massive tournaments, and a $3,000 welcome package.

And now, take a look at the top 10 real money online casino Georgia sites.

Best Online Casinos in Georgia

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino in Georgia Overall

Pros

300+ immersive casino titles

24/7 poker + tournaments

8+ virtual sports categories

$3,000 casino + poker bonus

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Cons

Needs more non-crypto bonuses

No real money sports here

Ignition blends a powerful game collection with industry-leading bonuses, excellent customer support, and a versatile array of secure payment options. It’s no wonder they’re #1 on our list!

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Ignition’s game collection breaks down across 250+ popular reels from industry giants like BetSoft and RTG, but Evolution Gaming takes the reins to feature 34+ live dealer games. Players can enjoy blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with pro dealers and real equipment.

If you’d rather stick to Ignition’s primary attraction, their 24/7 poker room attracts thousands of amateur competitors daily. Bet the small blind for just $5 or up the stakes with truly massive tournaments. Their Monthly Milly offers – you guessed it – $1 million in cash prizes.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

When you sign up for an Ignition Casino account, you’ll get up to $2,000 in fiat bonuses. They’ll credit your account with a 200% casino and poker match! Half your bonus is allocated towards casino games, and you’ll need to unlock the other half in their poker room.

Crypto bettors can claim an even sweeter 300% match up to $3,000! Either way, you must satisfy 25x casino wagering requirements in 30 days or less. You’ll also have 30 days to play poker, accumulate Ignition Miles, and unlock Ignition’s bonus.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Ignition is compatible with all major debit card brands, voucher payments, and five forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and USDT to make deposits and initiate withdrawals. That said, only cryptocurrency bettors will enjoy expedited and fee-free payouts.

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in Georgia for High Rollers

Pros

40+ progressive jackpots

Wide betting range

Up to $3,000 and 30 spins offer

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Instant, free BTC payouts

Cons

High fees for non-crypto payouts

Basic website design

Slots.lv puts the wind back in high rollers’ sails with massive jackpot prizes at every turn. If you’re here for all the chips, play Shopping Spree for your chance to win $1.59 million.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Slots.lv makes it easy to say “yes” with over 40 six- and seven-figure jackpot reels. Aside from the high-limit progressives, you can explore more than a dozen Hot Drop Jackpots with guaranteed drops every day. Check out Oasis Dream, Santa’s Ways, or 777 Deluxe for a unique chance to win up to $12k!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

There’s no promo code required to unlock massive bonuses at Slots.lv. Cash players will score a 100% match up to $2,000.

Crypto bettors will secure a staggering 200% match up to $3,000 with 30 bonus spins on the popular slot game Golden Buffalo.

Hot Drop jackpots, referral bonuses, and a rewards program are also available.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Slots.lv accepts debit card payments, but they come with a steep processing fee. That’s a no. Instead, we’d suggest using BTC, LTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, or USDT to place your bets here.

Players must make a minimum deposit of $20 to unlock Slots.lv’s welcome bonus, but their withdrawal requirements are more flexible. You may request between $10 and $15,000 per transaction!

3. Slots of Vegas – Best Georgia Online Casino for Slots

Pros

250+ Vegas-style slot games

250% bonus + 50 free spins

10x wagering requirements

$665,000 in daily jackpots

Accepts BTC/LTC deposits

Cons

$100 withdrawal minimum

Not many live casino games

SOV hasn’t reinvented the wheel in any capacity, but their game collection and targeted web interface allow GA players to walk the Las Vegas Strip from home.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

SOV features 250+ exclusive games from RTG and Evolution Gaming. They’ve partnered with very few software providers to deliver a consistent experience from start to finish. Speaking of which, you can explore their immersive reels for a chance to win $665,000 in daily jackpots!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Use the promo code “TREASURE250” and take advantage of SOV’s no-rules bonus. You can play non-jackpot slots and keno games with a 250% match up to $3,500! 50 more free spins make this deal taste even sweeter. Better still, you’ll only need to satisfy 10x wagering requirements!

It’s not every day that you find a generous bonus with low playthroughs, but SOV stands out.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

You can use your VISA/MasterCard/AMEX/Discover card, Bitcoin or Litecoin to make deposits. Players must make a minimum deposit of $30 to activate their bonus. However, you must win $100 or more before requesting a withdrawal. Payouts are issued via BTC and wire transfer.

Thankfully, you won’t have to pay processing fees before getting what you’re owed! You’ll enjoy free and quick payouts to your crypto wallet or bank account.

4. Cafe Casino – Best Bingo & Keno Games of all GA Online Casinos

Pros

20+ bingo & keno variants

200+ slots and table games

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

350% match up to $2,500

Cons

Website needs a revamp

Not many options for skill gamers

The Cafe promises a unique online casino gambling experience from start to finish – if you’re here for bingo, keno, and specialties, you won’t be disappointed. Oh, and that 350% bonus isn’t too bad either!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Our experts found 160+ classic slots, 5+ live casino games, and 14+ video poker variants in the Cafe’s collection. We’ve seen online casinos with more to offer, but none of them go the extra mile to host 20+ different bingo and keno games. Play 75-ball, 90-ball and jackpot bingo here!

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Make your first deposit of at least $25 with a qualifying debit card and unlock the Cafe’s 250% match up to $1,500. Alternatively, start betting with Bitcoin and claim the 350% match up to $2,500! Even if you make the minimum deposit of $20, you’ll play slots and bingo with $80 to spare.

No matter which bonus you choose, the same wagering requirements apply to your final earnings. You’ll have six months to play non-jackpot slots, bingo, keno, and specialties. That being said, you can’t use your bonus funds to play virtual table games or live games.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

Cafe Casino accepts VISA/MasterCard/AMEX/Discover deposits alongside five forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or USDT to maximize your bonuses and avoid their mandatory processing fee. We believe the choice is clear.

You must deposit at least $20 in BTC to activate your welcome package. Should you win big, you can withdraw as little as $10 or as much as $15,000 in one shot.

5. Super Slots – Best Online Casino Welcome Bonus for Georgia Players

Pros

Get up to $6,000 + 100 free spins

Can use cash or crypto to claim

350+ slots, tables & specialty titles

Play jackpot live dealer blackjack

Takes 18 forms of cryptocurrency

Cons

$10,000 bonus cashout “win” limit

Many of their games aren’t popular

If you’re a high roller exploring their options, opt into Super Slots “Wild Diamond 7s” side bet. When you play blackjack in their Live Casino Red, you’ll have a chance to win six figures!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Super Slots goes against the grain with 350+ non-pop-culture themed slots and tables. If you’re looking for an online gambling site with something different, you’ll find 30+ exclusive live dealer games! Whether bingo or blackjack is your preference, their versatile selection won’t disappoint.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Use the bonus code “SS250” and claim a 250% match up to $1,000 with your first deposit. If you can afford to part with $100 or more, you’ll get 100 free spins to boot! Next, use the code “SS100” with your next five deposits. For each, you’ll claim a 100% reload bonus up to $1,000! That’s a total of $6,000 for the whole package.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Super Slots accepts debit card deposits, bank wires, money orders, P2P transfers, cashier’s checks, and 18+ forms of cryptocurrency. Depending on your chosen payment method, you

can deposit or withdraw between $20 and $100,000!

Still, $20 unlocks their casino bonus.

How We Picked the Best Georgia Online Casinos

Online Casino Games

We prioritized Georgia online casinos with the most diverse collection of popular casino games. Although quantity was a huge factor in our final rankings, our experts look for quality first and foremost. Finally, our team paid special attention to GA gambling sites with online sports betting lines.

Casino Bonuses

The best online gambling Georgia sites won’t let you begin your gaming journey with lint-lined pockets. Our experts gave a higher ranking to Georgia online casinos with plenty of free cash and free spins to go around (pun intended). We also prioritized sites with reasonable rollovers.

Secure Payment Methods

Before you play your favorite online casino games, you’ll need to deposit money. While you can play free casino games online, you’ll soon find yourself drawn to the real thing. Our top online gambling sites accept major debit cards, numerous e-wallets, and several cryptocurrencies with quick payouts.

Why is Ignition the Best Site for Online Gambling in Georgia?

Georgia cruise ship gambling has nothing on our top pick – in this section, we’ve explained why Ignition Casino deserves your undivided attention.

Long-Standing Reputation: Ignition offered GA gamers the chance to play online poker when they launched their brand in 2016, but they quickly went mainstream and incorporated a whole library of casino games. Seven years later, thousands of players frequent their vast collection.

Excellent Variety of Games: Ignition has 300 casino games, most of which are the latest releases from 13+ software providers. Our experts found 250+ slots, 11+ jackpots, 34+ live games, 7+ bingo variants, and 8+ virtual sports betting categories here. There’s truly something for everyone!

High-Performance Bonuses: Ignition’s $3,000 welcome package drizzles icing on the cake. With your first cash deposit, you can claim a 200% casino/poker bonus of up to $2,000. Alternatively, you can get a 300% match up to $3,000 using crypto!

Guide to Online Casinos in Georgia – FAQs

Which Georgia Online Casino Has the Best Payouts?

Unsurprisingly, Ignition has the best payout rate of any online casino in Georgia. Our top pick boasts an average RTP (return-to-player percentage) of 97.2%.

Across 300+ casino games, Ignition spits back $97.20 for every $100 spent on the platform. Distribution is random.

Are Georgia Online Gambling Sites Reputable and Safe?

Yes, most online casinos in Georgia are 100% safe to use. Our experts only review legal online gambling sites with a valid operating license from either the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curacao Gaming Authority.

These agencies regulate offshore gambling sites and hold them to the same standard as land-based casinos.

How Do Land-Based Casinos Compare to Georgia Online Casino Sites?

Land-based casinos are usually inflexible and rigid compared to Georgia’s best online gambling sites. Georgia online casinos have more games, better bonuses, and more flexible means of banking transactions.

Our Comparison of the Top 5 Georgia Online Casinos

Ignition: Ignition is the best site for playing online casino games in Georgia, with over 300 games from 13+ software companies, not to mention a 24/7 poker room and 8+ virtual sports betting categories. Claim the 300% crypto bonus up to $3,000!

Slots.lv: The site is built for high rollers from the ground up – you can spin your way to victory across 40+ progressives, the largest of which (Shopping Spree) offers a $1.59 million payout. Get up to $3,000 and 30 bonus spins now.

Slots of Vegas: Players looking for a Vegas rivaling experience will enjoy the nostalgia of playing 250+ curated casino games at SOV. Enter the promo code “TREASURE250” and claim a 250% bonus + 50 free spins with your first transaction!

Cafe Casino: In addition to 160+ classic slots and jackpots, we found 20 bingo and keno variants in the Cafe’s library! If you’d rather shoot dice than play traditional games, redeem a 350% match up to $2,500 with your first deposit.

Super Slots: Super Slots offers a super game collection and super bonuses for new players. Sign up and claim a 100% reload bonus of up to $6,000 today!

How to Sign Up With Georgia Online Casino Sites

If you’re tired of paying for tickets on the Emerald Princess Casino cruise ship, we’ve explained how to get started with the best casino gambling sites in Georgia. Ignition is our first example!

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Click our link to access Ignition’s homepage

Click the “Join Now” button and follow the prompts

Next, tick the age checkbox and click “Register”

2. Verify Your Email and Mobile Phone Number

Check your email inbox for a new message from Ignition

Click the attached link to confirm your email address

Look through your SMS text messages for a new code

Enter your code on the site to verify your phone number

3. Deposit Funds & Claim Your Welcome Bonus!

Navigate to Ignition’s cashier and click the “Deposit” tab

Choose a payment method

Fund your account with $20 in BTC or $25 via debit card

Start playing 300+ real money casino games with a bonus!

Play Casino Games at Georgia Casino Apps and Sites Today!

The best Georgia casino sites incorporate your favorite casino games, jaw-dropping bonus offers, comprehensive customer support, and easy online sports betting access at the touch of a button. You can play games using a smartphone, tablet, desktop computer, or rock with Internet connectivity.

Ignition is the most versatile option we’ve found for Georgia bettors. They feature 250+ online slots, 11+ high-powered progressives, 34+ live dealer games, and 8+ virtual sports categories! You can also take advantage of their $3,000 welcome bonus before playing 24/7 online poker.

Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any online gambling services we’ve reviewed. No matter where you decide to gamble online, have fun and wager responsibly!

