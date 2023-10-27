Not many girls are interested in heading back to your apartment on the first date, which can leave men on the hunt for NSA relations sorely disappointed in their options. Don’t listen to Andrew Tate – being a major dick and choking on red-pill rhetoric won’t get you anywhere!

Still, the art of hooking up is made easier with the advance of modern technology. Back in the 1950s, you either went to a sketchy brothel or waited for marriage. I know dudes were just as horny during World War II as they are right now, so that must have sucked majorly for them.

Rebellious college students in the 60s and 70s sparked the “free love” movement and pushed the big boulder downhill to create an environment where hooking up with no strings attached is not only permissible, but encouraged!

Unfortunately, hypergamy breeds competition. If you want a piece of the action, your best bet is going online to find like-minded people who don’t play mind games. As a dude who often thinks with the wrong head, I made it my mission to locate the best hookup sites for guys just like me.

I also threw in some dating advice that could leave you chilling on the couch with a new person every single night. Watching Netflix is the easy part – setting the mood is where most dudes fall short. For the next few minutes, I’ll be your wingman as you navigate the world of online hookups.

Sounds good?

Let’s dive right into the good stuff with five short mini-reviews for AdultFriendFinder, Zoosk, Ashley Madison, Seeking and Elite Singles. After trying my luck on Tinder and Hinge, I was determined to find more suitable options for men and women who don’t want a relationship.

The Best Dating Apps to Find a One-Night-Stand, Reviewed

In this section, I’ll tell you a little bit about the best dating apps to find an online booty call. If you get lucky, you might worm your way into a situationship or gain a new, sexy friend with benefits!

AdultFriendFinder – World’s Oldest and Largest Site for NSA Hookups

AdultFriendFinder launched in 1996, and they’ve rocketed to stardom over the past 27 years. In fact, they’re the world’s oldest and largest hookup site. When you sign up today, you’ll join the ranks of 96+ million members in 130 countries, and most of them are looking for the same thing.

Use their advanced search filters to narrow down your potential matches by height, weight, eye color, hair color, other physical features, location, and NSFW preferences. With so many active members on the platform, you’re bound to find someone who jives with your perverse fetishes.

But first, whet your appetite and browse their free live cams for an unforgettable experience!

Ashley Madison – Top Casual Dating Site for Married Singles & Unicorns

Netflix and chill with married singles at Ashley Madison. As the original site for unapologetic homewreckers, they’ve gained tremendous popularity since launching in 2001! While they rebranded after suffering a major data breach in 2015, they’re back and better than ever.

70+ million active members can keep a secret, and you can be the sexy pool boy for that poor, attractive wife who’s stuck in a “dead bedroom” situation. They say it’s better when she’s taken, and I cosign that statement. Just don’t leave your shoes in the foyer in case he gets home early!

The best part about married singles is not having to invite them out for dinner. They know what they want, and they only have a limited amount of time for a quickie. You’re in & out the door!

Zoosk – Sign Up With Facebook & Enjoy Personalized Matches Online

If you don’t talk with Facebook friends very often, you’re not alone. Zoosk aims to change the narrative with a singular stand-out feature: you must sign up for this dating platform using your Facebook account! It’ll take you all of 30 seconds to verify your FB account and start swiping.

You’d be surprised at how many people on Facebook want to have sex – if you’ve been pining after that beautiful girl in your feed but never got around to sending her a direct message, odds are you’ll find her on Zoosk. They feature 40+ million active & verified users around the world.

Order a pizza & microwave some popcorn, but don’t feel bad if your snacks fall to the wayside after one or two episodes of Friends. After all, you can watch Joey make a fool of himself later.

Seeking – Elevate Your Netflix & Chill Session & Visit the Maldives

If you’re wondering what else life has to offer beyond your typical 9-5 office job and daily routine of doom-scrolling on TikTok, visit Seeking and watch movies in the Maldives with a wildly rich cougar. They connect attractive singles & wealthy professionals for no-strings-attached liaisons.

Seeking originally launched in 2006, and they’ve only gotten more popular as the economy has grown worse. While they don’t exactly cater to the average guy, well-to-do singles can have fun and spend quality moments (get laid) together. Join 46 million active members in 130 countries!

There’s nothing quite like being viewed as the prize – Seeking has four women for every man.

Elite Singles – Best Hookup Site for Distinguished & Mature Gentlemen

Getting divorced? Already have a few kids? Looking for one thing and one thing only? Join the mature professionals over at Elite Singles. With a target demographic of 30 – 55 year olds, their audience knows what it’s like to have a crazy ex-husband stalk them to the ends of the earth.

I’m just kidding, but not really. If you’re more focused on diversifying your 401k than chasing tail at the local pub, you’re in good company here. 90% of their members are college-educated, but that doesn’t mean much if you’re only here for casual dates. 381k+ new users join every month!

While plenty of users are on the hunt for their soon-to-be ex-wife, you’ll find just as many who don’t care for a relationship. That’s a win-win in my book!

How to Find an Online Booty Call Without Being A Total Creep

Inviting a girl over to your place is one thing, but knowing how to handle the situation once she arrives is an entirely different story. First things first – if you have piles of laundry & unwashed dishes flooding over in the sink, do yourself a favor and clean before getting started with AFF.

Oh, yeah. I learned this lesson the hard way, but girls hate when you don’t have any toilet paper on the roller. They also despise dirty toilets, so you’ll want to wash off the piss stains from your seat. Make sure that apartment is spick and span – it’ll increase your chances of getting laid!

Once you’ve made an account with an online hookup site, put some effort into your new profile. Use recent pictures, type in complete sentences, and list some of your SFW interests in the bio. This shows your matches that you’re an actualized human being instead of a dildo with legs.

Your intro message should be witty, but not too strong. If they show interest, be direct in your intentions and schedule a meet-up in the near future. After you’ve gotten this far, the rest is a cakewalk. Once she arrives, allow her to dictate the pace before you go in for the first kiss.

If she responds in kind… Well, you know what to do. Wrap it before you tap it!

I Promise, Finding A Hookup Online is Easier Than You Think…

Once you dim the lights & find that perfect moment to dive in for the kill, you’ll realize that finding a hookup online doesn’t have to be Mission Impossible. With my dating advice & five excellent hookup sites at your fingertips, you’re guaranteed to get laid if your standards are reasonable!

Don’t come on too strong, be sure to craft a witty intro message, and remember – be yourself. Women can smell desperation, and most people can see through lies better than you’d expect! At the same time, be direct in your intentions and try to pour on a little bit of charm in the chat.

With 96+ million users in 130+ countries, Adult Friend Finder holds the keys to the kingdom for bored and horny guys. Once you match with a compatible partner, you might not even get the opportunity to pick a movie before you’re going at it like two jackrabbits during mating season.

