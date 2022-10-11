Exposing Bad Bunny. Imploding Logan Paul. Hypocrites and Hustlers

If you’re looking to see what it looks like when two hypocritical hustlers duke it out in the ring, stick around for the Battle Royale between rapper-singer Bad Bunny and social media wonk Logan Paul.

It all starts with money. Or not paying out money.

If you pay attention to life and cash in America and the UK, tax evasion and avoidance of giving the government its due is a thing. Wealthy artisans, actors and musicians all leave the UK so to hold onto their pounds away from the King’s taxman’s glare. Donald Trump, as president and as private (business) citizen is getting raked over the coals for not having paid taxes, as have the likes of Willie Nelson, Nicolas Cage, Wesley Snipes, Teresa and Joe Giudice and more.

Tax evasion is the American way of life, liberty and the pursuit of injustice. So too is taking advantage of the loopholes available to those rich citizens who – like the Grey Poupon ad goes – want to stay so rich. Ask New Jersey residents such as Jon Bon Jovi, ex-Governor Christie Whitman and Bruce Springsteen who for years snagged sizable tax breaks on their tracts of land – a state law aimed at helping farmers – with a 98 percent tax exemption on their non-residential property if they produced more than $500 in revenue on 5 acres or more. If you ever drove along the Jersey turnpike on a humid weekend afternoon and thought you saw The Boss – all Steinbeck looking, fresh from his Nebraska solo album – hawking fresh Jersey tomatoes from his verdant acreage, you may not have been mistaken. Those badlands were yielding him fruit and tax breaks.

Lesser known, however, when it comes to tax breaks and further loopholes, are the sorts that exist in Puerto Rico – a long, unincorporated territory of the United States, located 1,000 miles southeast of Miami – such as Incentives Code 60 and Act 22.

Without pretending to be a journalist and a fiduciary, I’ll allow Sean Golding, an accredited tax lawyer, to tell you what he knows about these incentives.

“The purpose of Puerto Rico Incentives Code 60 is to promote investment in Puerto Rico by providing investment residents with tax breaks…. To promote the development into Puerto Rico through private investment from outside sources.

As provided by Puerto Rico Incentives Code 60:

This Code is approved with the conviction that it shall improve Puerto Rico’s economic competitiveness. The Code shall create a simple, streamlined, and efficient process that focuses on the client, and shall earn the trust of the people and the private sector by having a transparent process for the granting of incentives.

Likewise, the incentives offered shall be continuously reviewed in order to identify those that are not cost-effective and to strengthen those that have proven to have an impact and which generate a return on investment for the Treasury. Thus, with the tools provided by this Code, this Administration shall keep boosting the economy and attracting private capital to the Island.”

As for ACT 22, the Individual Investors Act (Act 22), it was designed to attract new residents to Puerto Rico by providing a total exemption from Puerto Rico income taxes on all passive income realized or accrued after such individuals become bona fide residents of Puerto Rico. “This relocation should result in new local investments in real estate, services, and other consumer products, and in capital injections to the Puerto Rico banking sector, all of which will stimulate the economy of Puerto Rico.”

Why all of this ACT 22 and Code 60 is coming up now is due to two men lobbing bombs at each other within the last week whose escalating fortunes certainly seem to concern each other.

One: the 2022 rise of Puerto Rican native Bad Bunny – an artist whose summer tour of sold-out stadiums grossed over $90 million a month, to say nothing of his newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, staying atop the Top 200 Albums chart and selling nearly 2.4 million units as of September 2022, making it the second-best-selling non-English-language album in U.S. history, behind Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones de Mi Padre at 2.5 million units.

Two: the rise of YouTuber, social media star, Triller boxing champion and WWE signee Logan Paul.

Paul, it seems, has taken the Puerto Rican rapper, Bullet Train co-star and newest MCU adventure hero (El Muerto, Spider Man’s Latino nemesis) to task for dropping a 20-minute documentary (Aquí Vive Gente, translated as “people live here”) on September 16 that went with his “El Apagón” music video (translated as “the blackout”), and touched on all issues of gentrification and displacement on the island, centering on Act 22, a tax break for foreigners which allows residents to avoid paying capital gains taxes on cryptocurrency, stocks, and real estate. You know, carpetbaggers and colonizers the likes of Paul who recently bought a property in Puerto Rico after saying that “it’s getting crazy here in California, paying taxes.”

A February 2022 feature at The Insider even printed a great protest poster from a then-recent demonstration in Puerto Rico with signs reading, “this is what our colonizers look like,” above black and white headshots of Logan Paul and Brock Pierce.

While Puerto Rico’s anti-gentrification movement activists carry signs such as “gringo go home,” and “Puerto Rico is not for sale,” Bad Bunny sing-songs lines such as “The capital of perreo, now everyone wants to be Latino, no/But they lack rhythm, drums and reggaetón… I don’t want to leave here/What belongs to me, they’ll keep it to themselves/Let them go/This is my beach, this is my sun/This is my land, this is me.” (Bad Bunny also states in the pre-chorus of “El Apagón” – 26 times – that “I like the pussy of Puerto Rico”, so that works).

B-Bunny’s documentary is poignant in its dedication to righting the wrongs and organizing itself around a government and hustled business interests who fail Puerto Rico when it comes to leaving islanders without electricity after the thwack of Hurricane Fiona and have failed, again, to bring “equality and prosperity to the island’s 3.1m people, whether through a reliable electric grid, or affordable housing.” In Bad Bunny’s doc, its native Puerto Ricans interviewed believe that they are being ostracized, made to be strangers in the own home land, due to big business interests and those “who arrive with advantages and benefits” lording over those “who have been here forever and now feel displaced.”

“You can’t come here with a colonizer’s mentality….” says one woman interviewed as part of the B-Bunny documentary.

After all of this talk of colonization, in yet another YouTube interview Paul went on the offensive and called Bad Bunny “hypocritical” due to his documentary critical of foreign investment in Puerto Rico, while claiming too that the Bunny – worse than Bad – “takes advantage” of the same tax law as Paul.

“Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican, living in Puerto Rico, who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning,” said Paul. “So, I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it — surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. And again, while I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

Like yours truly, Paul is no fiduciary. And Bad Bunny’s tax status is not in question. As a Puerto Rican who was born on, and continues to lives on the island, the Bunny would not be eligible for the same tax incentives reserved for wealthy foreigners such as Paul, and nor does he attempt to take advantage of his country in a time of crises. Unlike Bruce Springsteen, his tax loophole hording and his tomato sales gouging native New Jerseyans, B-Bunny gives back to Puerto Rico’s many economically challenged communities via his Good Bunny Foundation, and, this summer, added QR codes to his 2022 tour bracelets in support of local Puerto Rican organizations in need. (It should be noted that Paul is trying to pay in to the island, “And I want to do more as well. Truthfully, I should be doing more.” He encouraged viewers of his YouTube channel to comment on what percentage of profits he saved thanks to Act 22 should be donated to the community.)

My guess, as to what Paul should be doing next in regard to Bad Bunny, is duck. Paul may be able to handle himself in the ring, but did he see what Bad Bunny did to Brad Pitt in Bullet Train?

Like Bad Bunny sings on “El Apagón,” “Careful with my friends, we’re a bunch, hey, hey, hey/Welcome to the heat.”