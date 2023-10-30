Here’s a piece of Amsterdam inside info for you – the Red Light District is fun, but that’s not where you’ll find the best escorts in the Netherlands.

You’ll find them on the best escort sites Netherlands.

That’s right, we said it – Amsterdam’s Red Light District is a crowded tourist trap. Booking escort services through sites is much more convenient, but you want to head to reliable sites.

Here’s where to go when in need of Holland escorts.

Best Escort Sites Netherlands

1. HappyEscorts – #1 escort site Netherlands

Pros

Top-notch escorts

Seamless service

Live cams, too

Cons

Not the widest selection

We just had to put HappyEscorts on top of our list of escort sites Netherlands because we really like the site and how fast and easy it is to book escort services.

Not to mention how hot the escort girls are.

HappyEscorts doesn’t just let anyone in, and it shows – most of the escorts in Netherlands on this site are women in their 20s.

The downside to this is that the escort agency doesn’t have as wide of a selection as other escort agencies but is more high-class.

Happy Escorts is also kinda like a new kid on the block, which means it will go out of its way to make its clients happy, and it really shows.

When it comes to the site itself, it’s pretty straightforward and easy to navigate, and it offers a decent search filter that will help you zero in on just the right girl.

Each sex worker’s profile is very detailed and tells you all you need to know about the girl. There is information about her body type, the sex services she offers, her preferences, prices, and much more.

Happy Escorts is not just about booking escort services in Netherlands – it’s worldwide, and it also has tons of adult content to keep you entertained. The star feature of that category is definitely live cams with audio and video.

2. Euro Girls Escort – Largest Selection of Holland Escorts

Pros

Thousands of active escorts

VIP and porn star escorts

Escort reviews

Cons

You have to prepay

If your idea of the best escort agency is the one with the largest selection of escort ladies, Euro Girls Escort is the perfect place for you.

As its name suggests, it’s a site with sex workers from all around Europe – from the EU-zone countries to the Eastern European countries.

It’s got pretty good coverage of all countries, and in the Netherlands, there are thousands of active women offering escort services.

There are some that belong to escort agencies, but most of them are independent escorts, so you can choose.

You’ll see the distinction clearly on their profile picture as well as whether they’re verified or not.

The search filters are AMAZING, and they’ll let you filter the girls out on just about any criteria.

The girls are pretty high-class, and there are VIP escorts from all lines of the entertainment industry, from porn star escorts to e-celebrities to TV personalities.

The best part about Euro Girls Escort is that you get to see reviews from previous clients. There are tons of them, and they’re really helpful in giving you insight into what you can expect, especially since you prepay for the services.

3. EscortDirectory – VIP Escorts in Netherlands

Pros

VIP & high-class escorts

Escort reviews

Search by price range

Cons

Kinda expensive rates

EscortDirectory is one of the best escort sites with a worldwide presence, and it’s got decent coverage of the Netherlands as well.

What’s so special about this site are its high-class escorts.

We’re talking about really good-looking women who are serious about their profession and invest in themselves.

Many of EscortDirectory’s escorts in the Netherlands are public figures from all lines of the entertainment industry.

But the best thing about the site is that the women on it aren’t from an escort agency – they’re all independent escorts, which means no hassle.

Understandably, these escort girls tend to have higher prices than your run-of-the-mill Amsterdam escorts.

But don’t worry – you can filter by hourly rates and choose the escort service that fits your budget.

4. AdultFriendFinder – Holland Escorts & Easy Hookups

Pros

Highly efficient sex app

80+ million members in the world

Escort ads, too

Cons

Some inactive accounts

The Dutch are famous for being very sex-positive and sexually active, so getting laid in the Netherlands is pretty easy.

You do need to know the go-to sex apps, though, and let us tell you something – AdultFriendFinder is the place to go.

The site was made with one-night stands and casual encounters in mind, so everyone on it is always down and looking.

It has over 80 million users around the world and a good chunk in the Netherlands.

Besides hooking up with folks, you can also enjoy adult entertainment in the form of live cams, X-rated videos, and a discussion forum.

The discussion forum is also a great place to meet active members, especially if you have a specific kink. It’s also a very practical way to meet people who are actually active and ready to roll.

Some escort girls use the site to advertise their services, too, but it’s mostly regular folks looking to get laid.

5. Society Service – High-Class Holland Escorts

Pros

High-class escort girls

Elite escort service

The money-back guarantee

Cons

Minimum booking of 2 hours

If you really want to experience the best of the best escort services in the Netherlands, you should go to Society Service.

It’s an elite escort agency that covers Amsterdam and other popular cities in the Netherlands.

And when we say elite, we mean elite – the escort service is unparalleled in every way. You’ll see that right off the bat when you head to their site.

All their call girls look like models, and all their photos are professionally done.

They provide both in-call and outcall service, depending on whether you want to call them to your hotel room or head their way.

There’s a catch, though – you must pay for at least 2 hours, and the first 30 minutes are spent casually chatting and setting the mood.

You may even get an erotic massage (or a good back massage) if there’s time left!

The best part about Society Service is that it’s a reputable site – if the girl doesn’t look like in the photos, you can get your money back. So you don’t need to worry about paying in advance because they’ll want you to pay in advance.

6. Desire Escorts – Top Amsterdam Escort Agency

Pros

Top Amsterdam escort services

Good selection of male and TS escorts

Various price ranges

Cons

The site’s in Dutch

Desire Escorts offers the best escort services in Amsterdam. It’s kinda like a one-size-fits-all type of escort agency. If we had to describe the escort agency using only 1 word, it would be OPTIONS.

That starts with the selection of call girls.

You’ve got all types of call girls when it comes to age, body type, ethnicity, and just about anything.

There’s also a solid number of male and trans escorts.

But that further expands to services. So, besides the usual services like erotic massage, classic sex, and anal, you’ve got high-class services and a special treat – trio or threesomes.

We also like the fact that there are call girls for every budget, so you can find cheap escort service deals and high-end escort service arrangements.

The site’s in Dutch, which is a bummer, but it’s pretty easy to get around, and you can always use the translation tools.

Desire Escorts covers the city of Amsterdam but also other popular cities in the Netherlands.

7. Seeking – Bougie Girls & Escorts in the Netherlands

Pros

Luxury casual dating

High-class escorts

Free for women

Cons

Expensive subscriptions

As we said, it’s not that hard to get laid in the city of Amsterdam as folks are pretty sex-positive, so hitting up hookup sites is the best way to go.

If you prefer classy girls and hookups, you should head to Seeking.

The app is present in more than 130 countries around the world, and the Netherlands is one of them. Since Seeking is 100% free for women and facilitates luxury dating, there are many hot single ladies on it.

There are also escort girls advertising their escort service to the men on the app, so you can also book escorts in the Netherlands here.

All women on the site are verified, and men are required to submit proof of income as it is a luxury dating site.

As for the site itself, you’ll find its design is pretty sleek, and the site is easy to use.

It has advanced features, like a comprehensive search engine, that will help you zero in on the perfect companion. There’s also a video chat feature that’s great for checking the chemistry before the meetup.

8. AshleyMadison – Discreet Hookups & Holland Escorts

Pros

Top-notch discretion

Credit system (no auto-renewal)

Free for women

Cons

Some catfishes

An escort agency is not the only way to find escort girls or to have easy sex in Amsterdam. Hookup apps will sometimes do a better job or at least be cheaper.

One such app that works wonders in Amsterdam and around the country (and the world) is Ashley Madison.

First of all, it’s the most discreet hookup app with top-notch discretion features.

These include an app disguise feature that lets you turn your Ashley Madison app into an entirely different app.

You can also customize the notifications to say whatever you want them to say when you get a new message.

There also are different degrees to which you can choose to private your profile and your photos on it – all in all, the privacy settings are unparalleled.

Much like with all sex apps, you can find plenty of girls offering escort service here, too. Or you can just choose to hook up with Amsterdam’s girls looking for some casual sex.

9. Club Golden Key – Sex Club With Amsterdam Escorts

Pros

Relaxing atmosphere

Hot Amsterdam prostitutes

All types of escort service

Cons

More expensive than escort agencies

Window prostitution and sex work in the Red Light District may sound exciting, but it’s definitely not private and discreet – that much is for sure.

If you’re not feeling like ordering outcall service from Amsterdam escorts, you can always hit Club Golden Key.

It’s a pretty chill place with great drinks, AND there are prostitutes – what more could a man want?

We love how relaxed the whole process is. You go there, pay for the entrance, and get 2 drinks free. Then, all the ladies come to introduce themselves one by one and casually.

After that, the hostess will come to ask you if you want to take any of the girls to the private room.

Each private room has a king-sized bed, jacuzzi, and an awesome music system set up.

You say what kind of escort service you want, pay the hostess, and then you and the girl go to the room.

There’s no obligation to choose a girl – if you don’t like them or aren’t feeling it, you can just stay there and chill for a while.

It is a bit more expensive than escort agencies in Amsterdam as you pay for the ticket, too, but it’s also more fun as everyone is really friendly.

Escort Sites Netherlands – FAQs

Now you know where you can get an erotic massage (or get laid) in Amsterdam. But before we let you explore the places we’ve listed, we’ll answer some of the popular questions about escort Amsterdam and sex work.

Is Escorting Legal in Amsterdam?

Yes, escorting is legal in Amsterdam. There are plenty of escort sites and agencies in Amsterdam you can use to meet some of the most beautiful women out there. They cater to both tourists and local clients.

Learn more on the question of is escorting legal in our linked article.

Is Amsterdam Legal for Prostitution?

Yes, prostitution is legal in Amsterdam. There are many sex clubs and brothels in the Red Light District, but you can also book escort services via escort sites Netherlands.

What Is the Famous Prostitute Street in Amsterdam?

The famous prostitute street in Amsterdam is called the Red Light District. It’s a picturesque canal street some 5 to 10 minutes away from the Amsterdam Central Station, where you can find escort girls and sex clubs.

How Much Does It Cost to Get a Girl in Amsterdam?

How much it costs to get a girl in Amsterdam depends on how you go about it. Girls from escort agencies charge their clients around €150 to €200 for 30 minutes. The girls in the Red District’s massage parlors charge from €50 to €100 for about 20 minutes.

What Are the Best Escort Sites Netherlands?

The best escort sites Netherlands are:

Are There Legal Brothels in Amsterdam?

Yes, there are legal brothels in Amsterdam. The city is famous for its Red Light District, and that’s where you can find brothels, massage parlors, sex clubs, and more.

How to Meet Girls in Amsterdam?

The best way to meet girls in Amsterdam is to hit some of the hookup apps, like AdultFriendFinder, Seeking, or AshleyMadison. These are apps made for casual sex, so it’s easy to find ladies who are down.

Have Fun With Escort Sites Netherlands

If you’re in the Netherlands, you just can’t miss out on escort sites Netherlands and other treats the city has to offer – it would be such a waste.

HappyEscorts is the best place to find high-class escorts at reasonable prices.

EuroGirlsEscort has the largest selection, while EscortDirectory is where you should go if you’re looking for VIP escorts.

Either way, Amsterdam is THE city of love (or sin, depending on who you ask), so you won’t have much trouble finding some there.