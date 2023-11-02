I bet you don’t want a bad ‘what you order vs what’s delivered’ kind of situation when looking for an escort online.

Plus, you don’t want to get scammed when looking for escort sites Australia.

To save you the hassle, we dug deep into the internet’s belly to find the most legit escorts in Australia with incredible range, customized options, value for money, security, and more.

Whether you’re looking for hot local Ozzie escorts or international ones, these sites will give you a plethora of options to choose from.

Let’s get it mate!

Best Escorts in Australia Sites

First Look

Leading Escort Sites Australia

1. Happy Escorts – Best Overall of Escort Services in Australia

Pros

All orientation & identities

Detailed profiles

Simple, easily navigable site

All profiles are verified

Cons

Limited search filters

Pricing

Regular escorts – From $100 an hour

VIP escorts – From $200 an hour

Happy Escorts is the crux of escort websites in Australia.

The site features millions of female escorts from across the world, and you can search them by location. In Australia, you can check out hot escorts by city if you want someone near you.

Apart from Australian escorts, there are international escorts who offer sexual services virtually, so you can check them out if that’s something that might float your boat.

You can find escorts of all orientations and genders on the platform. Better still, the escort rates are pretty broad and flexible, so you’ll find something that’s within your budget.

Only, the escort service doesn’t have many search filters, so you might need to manually check the escort profile to weigh up which one’s the best for you.

The good thing is that the profiles are detailed with info on height, hair color, likes, location, age, and more to give you a good picture of an escort.

<<Enjoy beautiful Aussie escorts and more adult entertainers>>

2. AdultFriendFinder – Longest Standing Australian Escorts Site

Pros

Single/couple escorts

Video chat

Niche sexual services site

Favorites feature

Cons

Dated website

Pricing

$39.95/m – 1 month

$26.95/m – 3 months

$19.95/m – 12 months

Launched in 1999, AdultFriendFinder is one of the oldest escort services in Australia and the whole adult industry.

The app has two types of independent escorts: those who come physically and those who run remote escort services.

Being a sex dating escort service, AFF is great if you’re an adventurous person.

On top of single escorts, you can even find group and couple escort services if you wish. AFF also has straight, gay, and even trans escorts to make it super inclusive for everyone.

The only thing is AdultFriendFinder has an old website, but nevertheless, it’s pretty easy to use.

Naturally, AdultFriendFinder will connect you to local escorts who are nearest to you to help you save on transport costs and whatnot. Still, you can check out models by country and city and gauge if an escort is willing to travel out to you.

Discover more in this AFF review or

<<Join the biggest sex dating and escort service>>

3. Ashley Madison – Most Discreet Site for Dating in Australia

Pros

Android/iOS app

Both single, married escorts

Highly discreet

Free for women

Cons

Has monthly subscription

Pricing

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1000 credits – $289

One of the most popular escort services in Australia with hundreds of thousands of Aussie escorts, Ashley Madison is known for its discreet special services.

One, you can use the platform with an anonymous profile if you don’t want to put yourself out there. Additionally, the app has discreet payment methods and doesn’t necessarily appear on your bank statements.

One downside is that the escort website has a monthly subscription as opposed to one-time rates. However, given that it’s free for women, you’ll have a medley of options to pick from.

For those looking to explore or those who are curious, Ashley Madison has a super open-minded escort base, so you can go for almost anything you want.

The app is also known for having both single and married escorts, so it’s up to you to choose what you want. Read our AshleyMadison review or

<<Check out beautiful female escorts anonymously>

4.The Escort Directory – Leading Premium Australian Escorts

Pros

Detailed filters

Luxe user-friendly website

Duo escorts available

Narrow down by region, province, state

Cons

On the pricier side

Pricing

Incall: from approx. $99/hour

Outcall: from approx. $400/hour

The Escort Directory is the rich club of escort sites in Australia.

The platform is a hodgepodge of premium escorts from Australia, Europe, and the US. Nevertheless, you can always search for high-class escorts by country as well. Because of this, the rates are a tad pricier, but the babes are incredibly enchanting.

The site’s sauce is how deep the filters are. You can basically build your ideal escort by using filters like boob size, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, just to mention some.

Also, there are also high-class escorts that come as a duo as well, and you can also find fly-in escorts who are willing to come over to you, especially if someone living in a different country catches your eye.

Australia is a massive continent, and the app helps you find dreamboat escorts by state and even province, which can help if you want to find someone near you.

<<Find the hottest escorts from across Australia and the globe>>

5. KittyAds – Top Free Site for Escorts in Australia

Pros

100% free site

Ad-free experience

Female, male, trans escorts

Ads can be as detailed as possible

Cons

Not so customized

Pricing

No set price but ranges from $100 – $300 per hour

KittyAds is a classified ad website for call girls and escorts.

You can either check out the platform’s adult directory or create an ad with what you’re looking for.

Better yet, KittyAds is all free. You’ll only have to go with the call girl rates without having to pay to use the platform.

Because KittyAds is all about personal naughty ads, it doesn’t have the most tailored options to connect with an escort.

Basically, an escort model profile will show you their services, pictures, and videos to help you make up your mind.>

<<Start using KittyAds for free>

6. Alt.com – Great Service for Kinks & Fetishes

Pros

Kink-friendly

Diverse relationships

Assisted escort matching

Connect by shared ideas

Cons

No dedicated mobile app

Pricing

1 month – $19.95/m

3 months – $19.95/m

12 months – $8.33/m

Alt.com is an escort service for people looking for alternative sexual arrangements.

With an over 72% active adventurous escort user base, all looking for diverse clients, there are very high chances for you to get something that tickles your fancy.Since Alt.com is for users exploring sexual practices outside the mainstream, there are no strict limitations on posting or accessing explicit content. You can create your profile, state your sexual and relationship preferences, and start connecting with like-minded escorts.

<<Explore kinks and fetishes today>>

7. Escortdirectory.com – Best VIP Escort Service

Pros

Access to independent and agency escorts

Escort contact information available for free accounts

Different criteria to search for escorts

Cons

Uncertainty about model authenticity

Pricing

From $80 an hour for in call

From $150 an hour for outcall

EscortDirectory.com is an escort directory website that lists independent and agency escorts, erotic massage parlors, and online sex shops categorized by various criteria.

If you are looking for escort services in Australia, EscortDirectory’s significant presence of VIP escorts might be what you need.

However, like most open resources, you need to critically look into escort reviews as there have been concerns about the trustworthiness of Escort Directory.

The website allows you to search for escorts by different criteria, and it provides information about escorts’ nationality, age, interests, and payment methods.

You can access escort contact information without the need for a premium membership, although some escorts may require down payments for their services.

<<Access top-rated escort services in Australia>>

8. BedPage – Top Personal Ads Platform Australia

Pros

Free to use

No commitments

Casual and no-strings-attached connections

Cons

Limited escort features

Pricing

Ranges from $100 – $300 an hour

Bedpage is a classified listing website, a platform for posting and browsing a wide range of naughty ads, including escort services.

As an escort site, Bedpage offers you a limitless adult directory with its reach across different countries, increasing your chances of finding potential escorts within or away from your area.

You can search, browse profiles, and connect with escorts without any commitments. As a model, creating an alluring profile is all you need to claim your spot in the adult industry.

BedPage also offers you limitless opportunities to dictate your needs and match with your preferred escorts.

<<Start enjoying BedPage for free>>

9. Doublelist – Top BedPage Alternative Platform

Pros

Local search

Free to use

Very anonymous

Cons

Lacks smart escort matchmaking

Safety concerns

Pricing

From $70 – $250 an hour

Doublelist is a website and online platform that gained popularity with classified ads and personal ad alternatives.

It allows you to post personal ads seeking call girls and escort services.

Doublelist’s simple layout and functionality are similar to Craigslist, making it easy for you to post and browse personal escort ads.

Like other listings, escort services on Doublelist are free to post and browse. Away from seeking an Australian escort, you aren’t geographically limited and hence can get escorts from whatever location you prefer.

<<Check out escort classifieds near you>>

10. Erotic Monkey – Great Preference-matching Escort Service in Australia

Pros

Convenient escort services

Advance preference searches

Browse by city

Cons

Potential scammer concerns

Pricing

$150 per hour – Incall

$300 per hour – outcall

Erotic Monkey is an online escort directory that provides listings of escort services in various cities across Australia.

The website offers rich escorts profiles, including their photos, rates, services offered, and client reviews.

You can sign up for an account on the site and use its search functionality to find and connect with Outback or Sydney escorts. However, it doesn’t have much international reach.

Erotic Monkey is primarily designed to help you find and contact private escorts for companionship and adult entertainment.

Also, the site allows you to review and rate your experiences with escorts, which can help you and others make informed decisions when selecting an escort.

<<Check out verified escorts in Australia>>

Best Escort Sites Australia – FAQs

What services do escorts in Australia give?

Escorts in Australia give in- and outcall services, and many even both. With incall, you have to go to the escort, while the call girl comes to you if they offer outcall services.

How much do escort sites in Australia cost?

Escort sites in Australia are usually free to join and use.

However, private escorts may have rates ranging from $50 up to $ 1,000 an hour, depending on experience and the site.

What girls are on escort sites online?

You can find all types of girls on escort sites online.

You can find Australian escorts, American escorts, Canadian escorts, and basically call girls from almost every other country.

Is it safe to meet Australian escorts?

Yes, it’s generally safe to meet Australian escorts.

That said, it’s best to go with a reputable Australian escort site that uses verified escort agencies and independent private escorts with credibility and the best experience.

You can also try to vet a call girl by trying to know if they’re legit through a video call before you meet them.

Winding Up – Escort Australia Sites to Look For

There you go! Now, you don’t have to keep on hitting and missing when looking for private escorts, call girls, and adult entertainers in Australia.

It doesn’t matter if all you want is companionship, sex, or just some eye candy for your party; these escort sites in Australia will help you find just what you need.

Generally, these best escort sites are similar but differ a little bit in the tools and features they offer.

Happy Escorts, AFF, and Ashley Madison are the most popular for their wide escort pools, but the rest are worth their salt too.

I don’t want to keep ya – go on and get some action!