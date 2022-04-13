In this review, we’ll be judging DraftKings on their bonuses, promotions, loyalty program, mobile gambling experience, payment methods, and much more.

Our objective is to hold this sportsbook and casino to the standards set by the best PA online casinos so players can maximize their entertainment value and decide whether they should play here.

Here’s the summary of our findings:

Pros:

Great option for PA sports bettors

Competitive odds & odds boosts

Best Daily Fantasy Sports platform

Complete mobile compatibility

Reputable casino & betting site

Four different mobile apps

Cons:

Casino section is slot-heavy

Bonuses available:

Along the way, we’ve discovered a sleek, modern betting platform with great promos – but there’s also a few things we wouldn’t mind changing.

Let’s take a look.

DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino: The Basics

The fantasy sports experience got a huge jolt back in 2012 when real money competition went global with the launch of DraftKings, allowing players to bet on individual player performances in the 5 major leagues.

It’s almost 10 years later, and DraftKings has now added a sports betting site for Pennsylvania players, giving bettors an amazing one-two punch.

As a result, almost every single play or result in the world of sports from the National Football League to MMA can be wagered upon, making DraftKings a true one-stop-shop for sports fans.

The cherry on top here is the DraftKings casino, marketed predominantly toward mobile players looking to make on-the-fly bets, which completes the hat trick of gambling glory.

They’ve got quantity in spades, but does Draftkings pass the quality test?

Quick DraftKings Review

Casino Game Selection & Variety: 4/5

DraftKings offers over 550 casino games, which is about industry standard.

What we did like about this selection, however, is that the games are spread out over 20+ game providers, which adds an element of variety regardless of the numbers. If you’re a player looking for new fun, there’s plenty to work with here.

A word of caution to table game players, though: Draftkings casino is extremely slot-heavy, so don’t expect a lot of blackjack or roulette variety. In fact, their live casino only has 7 live dealer games – though the “DraftKings Exclusives” section is well-worth checking out.

Any doubts? We suggest clicking through and trying the games out for yourselves. Unlike other online PA casinos, they allow you to try all the games without even having an account.

Fantasy Sports Competitions: 5/5

If you’re looking to play daily fantasy sports, their menu is unparalleled.

They’ve got all the major sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS) as well as niche sports like Nascar, MMA, and esports.

There’s also a huge amount of daily contests ranging from a low entry fee of 25 cents up to over $1,000. Scrolling through the sheer amount of daily games is almost tiring.

They’re also the best game in town if you want huge prize pools. Their NFL Millionaire Maker was probably the most successful (and enriching) fantasy football promo of all time.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Right off the bat, we can say that DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best PA online sportsbooks.

We’ve got one of the cleanest, most easy-to-use interfaces and a huge games menu with competitive odds. What stands out in the DraftKings Sportsbook review is their live betting section, which is improved by a superior prop bet list that increases the fun exponentially.

We really liked the same game parlay option (designated by a green ‘SGP’ button) at DraftKings Sportsbook, which has the easiest interface we’ve seen for this rare option – and unlike some other PA sportsbooks, they didn’t skimp on putting up a full menu of bets to combine.

DraftKings Sportsbook also offers other attractive perks like live streaming, early cashout, and one of the best sportsbook apps in the business (more on that later).

DraftKings Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

The new player package at DraftKings is simply one of the highest matches in the business.

While casinos like Caesars and BetMGM offer $1,000, Draftkings can’t help but double up their casino offer to a 100% match up to $2,000.

Sure, the 15x playthrough is a bit steep for online PA casinos, but it’s still way better than the 35x and 40x you’ll see at some of their competitors.

Beyond the deposit match, though, there aren’t a lot of online casino bonuses, except for their Millionaire Legends Series leaderboards with huge cash pools and luxury prizes.

On the sportsbook side, Draftkings is not as generous, but unlike the often restricted free bets of other sites, having a bump of 20% up to $1,000 gives more flexibility.

For Draftkings Daily Fantasy Sports, it’s a mecca of promotions that include the largest season-long promos online that can get as high as $5 million for their Fantasy Basketball World Championship.

Loyalty Program: 4/5

DraftKings’ VIP program is invite-only, which means players have their work cut out for them if they want personal support, enhanced promos, and custom contests.

Already a VIP at an existing online casino? No worries, you can write them for instant status.

Beyond the VIP program, there is a loyalty scheme here, with users being able to earn ‘crowns’ for every set dollar amount wagered.

The beauty of this is that the program works interchangeably across their three verticals (fantasy sports, sportsbook, and casino) and points that you collected never expire. If you want to cash in your casino points to bet on their NFL $888k Wildcat fantasy tournament, have at it.

There’s a nominal 1x playthrough on this bonus, which is more annoying than difficult, but we find this is pretty much industry standard these days.

DraftKings Mobile App: 4.6/5

After analyzing the Draftkings casino and its apps, we can say it looks like they’ve gone further than any other online gambling site to satisfy the mobile market.

Four verticals, four separate apps.

The sports betting app stands out in particular, for having the exact same lines menu as the desktop version and allowing DraftKings users to quickly wager in just a couple taps. We found it to run smoothly whether it was on iOS or Android.

Unlike a lot of other sportsbooks, there’s also the option to stream games at DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the casino and fantasy side, we again found the apps to work smoothly, with no lag time and no noticeable omissions. The fact that all four of these apps have high 4.7+ ratings in the App Store tells us everything we need.

Additionally, there’s over 20 variants of poker, making Draftkings one of the best PA online poker sites.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4/5

Like a lot of legal Pennsylvania gambling sites, there simply isn’t a massive variety of deposit options.

That said, how many payment options does a player really need?

With 9 ways to get your money on and off the site, including online banking, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania, you’re in good hands.

We’re not big fans of their ‘within 5 business days’ withdrawal stance, though, which is slightly slower than many other casinos. That said, we can call it industry standard for Pennsylvania.

Daily fantasy players should also keep in mind that it’s company policy to ‘cover’ all deposited funds by withdrawing back to the original payment method. In other words, if you win $100 on a $25 withdrawal, $25 of it goes back to the deposit method and $75 is free to be withdrawn another way. This is not the case for the DraftKings sportsbook and casino, however.

Best Alternatives to DraftKings PA

This online casino in Pennsylvania has a rock-solid reputation, and stands out for having one of the most intuitive and visually appealing (albeit for its slick simplicity) online gambling sites going.

Yes, there’s a sportsbook here with competitive odds and some of the best reload bonuses and player prop boosts going, but it’s the casino that really shines.

Experienced players sick of the same old games find a great home here – they’re constantly refreshing their ‘new games’ menu and there’s a great assortment of original games too.

Caesars has a great VIP program as well, so if you’re familiar with their Caesars Rewards and a loyal player, you’ll love the fact that you can win exclusive perks and even hotel stays.

Interested? Check out our Caesars review for a full scoop on what it has to offer.

Another big player from Las Vegas gets into the Pennsylvania online betting ring, with a 700+ games menu that’s one of the biggest online. There’s a great slot selection here, but BetMGM really stands out for their table game varieties.

There’s a fantastic live dealer casino option as well, including the ever-popular Infinite Blackjack version which guarantees an open seat no matter the time.

This is also one of the fastest-growing online casinos as they constantly add dozens of games to their ‘new games’ menu. It’s also arguably the best place for jackpot slots.

The icing on the cake: if you love casinos and sportsbooks equally, you’ll be happy to know there’s a $1,000 initial deposit bonus for both.

Classic casino players looking for a straight-ahead menu of games – around 300, to be exact – with a chance to work off the easiest first deposit bonus in the industry will find a home here.

The 1x playthrough on the bonus, something that would be considered a dream at some other casinos, is a great way to build your bankroll and work towards cashing out.

We also loved that they show courage to get out there with new and unique promotions. Live dealer casino players will love their live blackjack boosts, and Pennsylvania sports betting lovers can take advantage of boosts on the lines of the state’s favorite teams.

Players looking to climb the loyalty program ladder, beware, though – after just 30 days of inactivity any points you collected will begin to decrease, so BetRivers would be best-suited for players looking to get into the fight weekly.

For more information on this online casino, you can check out our full BetRivers review.

Say what you want about the register of their blog and their outspoken founder Dave Portnoy, but the largest internet sports company launching a sportsbook just makes sense.

And they’ve also recently added a casino with one of the best new games menus going.

Much like the boldness of their founder, there are a lot of interesting promos here, like risk free wagering (up to $1,000) across your first 24 hours. They also give a $10 no-deposit bonus just for signing up, and have all sorts of online slots promos like “Bet $50, Get $5”.

DraftKings PA Review – FAQ

Is DraftKings Legit?

Yes, DraftKings is a legit and legal sports betting and casino site. It’s been around since 2012 and it can legally accept wagers from Pennsylvania bettors. DraftKings reviews like this one – created by players – can help you learn what to expect if you decide to join DraftKings.

What Casino Games Can I Play at DraftKings?

You can play around 550 casino games at DraftKings, and while they are mostly slots games, you will also find poker, blackjack, keno, and baccarat – both virtual and live dealer games.

What Daily Fantasy Sports Can I Play at DraftKings?

Draftkings Online Sportsbook allows you to bet on a variety of sporting events and sports. For example, Daily Fantasy Football is available, and so are college sports, the NBA, and even UFC Fights. There are even some free-to-enter Daily Fantasy contests, many of which have cash prizes, and the possibility to create private Daily Fantasy betting contests to play with your friends.

DraftKings Review: Final Verdict

Our DraftKings review for PA players is done – and the overall score is 4.4.

So, what did we learn? Well, the first thing we can conclude is that there are very few online casinos in Pennsylvania that have such a wide variety of quality gambling offerings.

Their casino ranks well for game variety, they’ve got one of the highest casino bonuses in the state, and their mobile functionality is nearly flawless.

This is all without mentioning their bread and butter: the world of sports betting. Daily Fantasy contests players have the biggest guaranteed prize pools and the widest choice of sports online, and the sportsbook delivers an epic live betting platform and same-game parlay promo.

And it’s all done with one account, sharing the same loyalty points across the verticals.

As such, we highly recommend signing up and giving DraftKings a go.

How to Get Started at DraftKings

1. Sign up for a new account

Follow the sign-up link

Click ‘continue with Facebook’ or enter your new account details

Click the green ‘sign up’ button

2. Check your email

Open the confirmation email to confirm your address

Click the black ‘get started’ button and follow the instructions

3. Log in and deposit

Visit the DraftKings site and log in to your DraftKings account using your email and password

Click the green ‘deposit’ button at the top right

Deposit with your payment method of choice

