Philadelphia is ranked amongst the top 50 most dog-friendly cities in America. This comes as no surprise since the town is home to countless beautifully maintained parks for pets to enjoy. We’re breaking down the best dog parks in Philly to explore with your furry friend!

1. Schuylkill River Dog Park – Biggest Dog Park in Philadelphia

Location: 25th & Spruce Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Hours: Open 24 hours

Perks: Separated into two play areas, one for large dogs and another for smaller breeds. Perfect for pups who feel most comfortable interacting with pets their size!

With state-of-the-art synthetic grass, fresh drinking water, shady trees, tons of space to play fetch, and even kiddy pools to splash around in, the Schuylkill River Dog Run is truly a puppy paradise!

This is easily one of the best dog parks in Philly and a local favorite. While the park is one of the biggest and fanciest in the city, it is also located near train tracks and can be relatively packed in peak seasons. If your pup is sensitive to loud noises or crowds, you may want to consider another on this list.

2. Palmer Doggie Depot – Best Community-Run Dog Park

Location: 37 E Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Hours: Open 6 AM-10 PM

Perks: Community-run dog park with frequent events such as pool parties, holiday events, photo contests, and more!

Palmer Doggie Depot is a beloved playground in Fishtown, completely maintained and operated by neighborhood volunteers. Social dogs and pet parents can enjoy the tight-knit feel of this park and take part in countless community events throughout the year. The area is relatively small and not as shady as parks in Philly, so sunscreen and water are highly recommended during warmer months!

3. Seger Dog Park – Cleanest Dog Park in Philly

Location: 1001 Rodman St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hours: Open 24 hours

Perks: Philly’s cleanest dog park, replacing mulch a minimum of 1-2 times each year. Annual events such as Woofstock concerts, Howl-o-ween, and Santa Paws are hosted for pet parents and dogs to attend.

This recreational area is without a doubt one of the cleanest dog parks in Philadelphia, with comfortable Astroturf for pups and complimentary biodegradable waste bags for owners. This playground is spacious and offers tons of shade to unwind and chat with regulars! The space also offers ample lighting for late-night visitors.

4. Orianna Hill Park – Best Dog Park in Northern Liberties

Location: 901 N Orianna St Philadelphia, PA 19147

Hours: Open 24 hours, “quiet hours” between 10 PM and 7 AM

Perks: Owners must register their dogs before bringing them, ensuring that all pups are vaccinated and safe to be around other pets

While owners need to take a few extra steps prior to bringing their dogs to Orianna Hill Park, it is definitely worth the effort! This acre-sized play area is equipped with benches and trees for owners to relax while their dogs explore. Fresh water and a plethora of toys are also available for use during park visits, ensuring your pup is comfortable and entertained at all times.

5. Pretzel Park – Best Dog Park in Manayunk

Location: 4300 Silverwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Hours: Open 7 AM–11 PM

Perks: Recently renovated with mulch and secure fencing, located in the heart of Manayunk near dog-friendly restaurants!

You could not ask for a better location when taking your pup out for an adventure! Only one street away from downtown Manayunk, your furry friend can get out their zoomies at Pretzel Park and join you for a quick bite at local dog-friendly eateries. This park itself is petite but well-maintained with many locals noting consistent friendly crowds.

6. Penn’s Landing Dog Park – Best Park for Small and Medium-Sized Dogs

Location: 1 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Hours: Open 8 AM–6 PM

Perks: Located right on the water with beautiful views of the Delaware River!

This playground earned a spot on our list of the best dog parks in Philly for the scenery alone! Located right in the heart of Penn’s Landing, owners and their companions can expect a clean park, tons of trees, and breathtaking views of the cityscape. If your dog prefers dirt parks over artificial grass, this is the place for you! The park is also situated near the historical district, perfect to grab food or drinks to go afterward.

7. Roxborough Dog Park – Best Park for Large Dogs

Location: 4117 Mitchell St, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Hours: Open 8 AM–6 PM

Perks: Membership-only park with a community of friendly regulars

Pet lovers in the area have transformed Roxborough Dog Park into a tight-knit community from a pocket-sized vacant lot. Similar to other membership-only parks, this playground ensures that all pups have been vaccinated and fixed. In addition to safety regulations, there are also tons of toys, water bowls, waste bags, and plenty of space for dogs to dash around!

8. Columbus Square Dog Park – Best Park for Puppies in Philly

Location: 1200 Wharton St. Philadelphia, PA 19147

Hours: Open 24 hours

Perks: Smaller-sized area with separated playgrounds for large and small breeds.

If you are looking for a manageable park that may not be as overwhelming as larger spaces in town, Columbus Square Dog Park is a wonderful option. The park is complete with astroturf, sturdy fences, waste bags, and even kiddy pools in the summer months! Locals state that there are consistently kind and courteous owners at the play area, allowing visitors to relax while their pups have fun.

9. Mario Lanza Park – Best Dog Park for Families in Philly

Location: 214 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Hours: Open 7 AM-9 PM

Perks: Well-maintained park with a neighborhood pet association that hosts numerous social events for the community

Mario Lanza Park is a popular location for furry friends in Queen Village, entirely maintained by a volunteer-run organization. Local dog owners and volunteers host various clean-up events, happy hours, and holiday parties for visitors to enjoy! The playground is well-tended and surrounded by a gorgeous park with various picnic tables and benches for hanging out.

10. Tucker Dog Park – Best Scenic Dog Park in Philadelphia

Location: N Water St &, Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Hours: Open 24 hours

Perks: Spacious park with plenty of trees (and sticks to play fetch!)

Your pup will feel right at home at Tucker Dog Park! This play area has a very “natural” vibe to it, with mulch, sprawling trees, and picnic tables for visitors. With friendly crowds and spacious grounds to tire out your furry friend, this is easily one of Philly’s best dog parks. Fun fact: the park was affectionately named after local pup Tucker Dunning, one of the first dogs to roam the play area during construction!

No matter your pup’s size or preferences, there is a pawesome play area waiting for them in town! Did you enjoy our picks for the top 10 best dog parks in Philly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to share this article with other owners!