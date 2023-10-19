escorting vs prostitution

Most people understand escorting and prostitution to carry the same implied meaning, but the two couldn’t be more different. While prostitution is self-explanatory, escorting is fully legal – all you’re doing is paying someone for their time & companionship, which isn’t outlawed anywhere.

In fact, you can hire licensed escorts in California. Escorts are fully legal in The Golden State! The state considers escorts separate from prostitutes. You can legally sleep with an escort if they like you enough. So long as there’s no exchange of money, it’s not viewed as a sex crime.

We’re not saying this is a likely occurrence, but who doesn’t enjoy an adventurous love story?

If you need some arm candy for that work social or just want to brush up on your dating game before venturing back into a relationship, there are legitimate needs and desires for escorting.

In this article, we’ve dug deep to uncover the differences between escorting & prostitution. If you stick around until the end, we’ve discussed the best adult dating sites to find legal escorts!

What is Prostitution, Anyway? We All Know, But Let’s Look At The History.

When you’re blatantly paying for sex, this counts as prostitution. If you get caught in the act of prostitution by an undercover police officer or law enforcement agent, you could face up to six months in jail on top of $2,500 in fines and up to three years of probation. Yikes, no bueno.

Catching a prostitution charge qualifies as a misdemeanor offense in most states unless the sex worker is underage. Then, it becomes a serious felony that could get you 7 years in prison. And no, claiming a case of mistaken identity as your criminal defense won’t get you out of a jam.

Even a first-time prostitution conviction has a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 15 days in the state of California. In other states, the potential penalties get more serious. For example, soliciting prostitution in New York is a Class A misdemeanor that can land you in jail for 1 year.

Both the escort and their “john” (client) could face prostitution charges & other criminal charges if one party happens to be a police officer. If you engage in sexual acts (oral sex, handjobs, etc) or sexual intercourse for money, it can result in severe penalties if you’re caught red-handed.

Most politicians cite human trafficking laws as the major issue behind prostitution, but it’s a known fact that most sex workers are now independent. Unfortunately, Las Vegas is the only region where prostitution is fully legal through licensed brothels with independent sex workers.

Still, the act of prostitution isn’t new – some call it the world’s oldest business. I don’t know if you can imagine a caveman paying their lover in berries for a wild night, but the word “prostitute” was first used in the 1530s to describe, “a woman in a state of female sexual dishonor.”

Towards the end of the 17th century, a prostitute was defined as someone who sells sexual services for money. This origin story doesn’t sound feminist-friendly, if we’re being honest. Many people choose to call these people sex workers in lieu of not using outdated terms.

What Are Escort Services? Is Escorting Legal in the United States?

In a nutshell, escort services are sites that allow people to offer their time and companionship in exchange for money. True escort services (not fly-by-night prostitution fronts) are legal in the USA. It’s 100% legal for one person to pay another person for the time they’ve spent together.

Escorting becomes illegal when it turns into prostitution, during which a sexual act is performed in exchange for money. As you might imagine, things can get messy quickly if one side is unable to maintain self-control. Notably, it’s legal to sleep with an escort if there’s no money involved.

Sexual conduct isn’t the issue, and porn performers can hire escorts to create video footage with no legal consequences. However, when there’s no camera (and a lot of money) involved, police officers and lawmakers take issue with enjoying paid sexual favors behind the scenes.

Now, let’s take a closer look at how the terms escorting and prostitution got jumbled together.

Escorting vs Prostitution: A Quick Overview of the Similarities & Differences

Escorting is fully legal in all US states, but it’s only legal in California if you have a license to do so. On the contrary, prostitution is illegal in every state except Nevada. Escorts don’t typically engage in sexual acts unless they like their client enough to have fun without requiring money.

Escort vs. Prostitute

Escorts receive money after a fun night at the bar, a nice dinner, or a social event as payment for the time they spent with you. Prostitutes engage in sexual acts for money. Soliciting a sex worker doesn’t usually result in a date, and law enforcement agencies can tell the difference.

That’s why escorting is legal, but prostitution can land you (and your interested partner) in the slammer. If you’re lonely and wondering how to find legitimate escorts online, we’ve got three platforms you’re sure to love.

Best Legal Escorting Platforms

AFF, Ashley Madison, and Escort Directory are the best escort sites in 2024!

With 90+ million members in 130+ different countries, you’re sure to find local escorts who meet your criteria on Adult Friend Finder. Priced at just $19.95 per month for an annual subscription, it’s the only dating platform where beggars can afford to be choosers. Sounds fantastic, right?

Aside from free live cams and thousands of potential partners in major cities, AdultFriendFinder has a chokehold on the adult dating scene. Use their intuitive search filters to find escorts based on physical attributes, hair color, eye color, gender, open-mindedness, and more.

They’re a one-stop-shop for casual dating, real-deal escorts, and other adults-only pleasures.

As the original site for homewreckers founded in 2001, Ashley Madison was forced to undergo a complete rebrand when they suffered a serious data breach in 2015. Millions of people ended up getting a divorce, and we’ll let you read between the lines.

Over the past eight years, they’ve opened their doors to swingers, unicorns, and escorts of all kinds. If you’re looking for some previously attached companionship (or happen to be married), you’ll fit right in at Ashley Madison! Their open-minded approach won’t come without a price.

Their $29.99 MIC (member-initiated contact) fee is required just to access their platform, and each message will cost you a few dollars. Still, it’s easy to scale your budget around how many escorts you actually intend to visit. With 70+ million global users, you’ll have plenty of options.

Escort Directory cuts right to the chase, and there’s no fee required to access their platform. If you’d rather get a taste for local call girls before spending any money, all you have to do is visit the site. Sort by country, state, and city to find the closest options that are online & ready to meet.

Their advanced search filters are free to use, and they mimic AdultFriendFinder with virtually endless specificity. You can find escorts who speak multiple languages, fall within a particular height/weight category, and get a massive eyeful on your first date when you sort by cup size.

Still, free platforms attract a lot of fake profiles. Although it’s easy to spot a scammer if you know what to look for, their paid subscriptions ($25.95 per month) allow clientele to view ID-verified & background-checked profiles.

Final Verdict — What’s the Difference Between Escorts and Prostitutes?

Escorts accept monetary compensation for the time you spend with them, but sex workers (prostitutes) are paid for completing “special favors” on the down low. Although many people believe that escorting and prostitution are the same thing, they couldn’t be more incorrect.

If you’re wondering how to become an escort, the process couldn’t be any easier. After you make a new account with escort sites like Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison or Escort Directory, kick back and watch the money roll in.

At the same time, hiring an escort for their companionship is straightforward and simple. Sounds like a win-win situation to us!

Whether you’re interested in the profession or want some close companionship for the night, be sure to screen your partner thoroughly. And whatever you do, don’t schedule a date with an undercover cop. Lastly, be sure to have fun and leave room for Jesus!