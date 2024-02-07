As you might have found out, it might be easier to find Rocky running down Philly than finding Philadelphia singles on a lousy dating site.

But no – dating in Philadelphia shouldn’t be that gruesome, at least not with the hottest dating apps for Philadelphia.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in Philly or thinking of moving there – with the dating sites we’ll be reviewing, you’ll find people ready to mingle and singles of all kinds in Philadelphia city and surrounding areas.

Ride along!

Top 10 Sites for Dating In Philadelphia

Have a quick glance at this overview before jumping into our Philly dating reviews:

Zoosk – Best Philadelphia dating scene site Elite Singles – Most refined individuals eHarmony – Let’s talk about marriage Tawkify – Top premium Philly dating platform Seeking – Most progressive dating app in Philly Dating.com – Unmatched communication features FriendFinder – Make friends and dates Silver Singles – For 50+ singles GayFriendFinder – Best gay dating service Christian Mingle – Biggest app for Philly Christians

Leading Philadelphia Dating Sites for 2024

1. Zoosk – Best Philly Dating App Overall

Pros

Most downloaded dating app

Gay and straight relationships

Unique behavior matchmaker

Virtual location dates

Multiple ways to match

Cons

Few ads

Can be overwhelming for noobs

Zoosk is designed for every Tom, Dick, and Harry who wants to date online in Philadelphia.

Kicking off, Zoosk is a free-spirit app, meaning you can seek any type of relationship on the platform, be it casual, serious, fun, friendships – there’s something for everyone.

Again, Zoosk lets you explore straight and gay relationships, giving it an advantage for Philadelphia singles that may be gay or fluid.

With over 30 million downloads, the app is one of the most downloaded dating apps in the virtual dating scene today, and it checks out, considering the app has millions of success stories as well.

With distance search filters, you can find singles in a specific location in Philadelphia city.

The app has two main ways to help you find a date.

One, the ‘SmartPick’ tool uses a one-of-a-kind behavior matchmaker system that reads your site likes, views, preferences, interests, and more to pick out people you’ll be most compatible with. This can be a sweet option if you have busy days.

Also, the carousel feature allows for quick swiping and browsing of profiles, which is great if you’re looking for something casual and fun in the Philly dating scene.

You’ll love the Great Dates feature as well, which does a great job of mimicking popular holiday destinations as a backdrop for your virtual date. Yes, even Paris!

If you want to make sure you’re talking to someone who’s active, you can set your filters to those who are online at the moment.

Join hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia singles dating on Zoosk

2. Elite Singles – Most Cultivated Philadelphia Singles

Pros

Advanced search criteria

For the young and seniors too

380k+ new monthly members

Lots of professionals

Smart user pool

Cons

No free usage

No video dating yet

It’s crazy that Elite Singles is said to help a person find love every 8 minutes, and that’s why it seems to allure over 380,000 new members each month.

A massive chunk of the app’s success can be attached to its intelligent matchmaker, which picks your personality, traits, and nature to suggest people you’d have the most chemistry.

But that’s not the only intelligent thing about Elite Singles.

You’ll find some of the smartest Philadelphia singles on the app, with 85% of the site’s users having a uni degree. Incredible to date a smart woman or man, eh?

Elite Singles can match to Philadelphia singles located 50 miles or a little bit more around you, so yes – you can get potential matches from other towns in Pennsylvania, too.

We bet you’ll like how detailed the profiles here are. With details on religion, education, income, and desire to have children, just to mention some, you’d have a solid understanding if someone would float your boat.

Unfortunately, Elite Singles doesn’t have video chat yet. But word has it that it’s getting added to the platform soon.

The app usually suggests 3-7 matches for you on a daily basis, and this is amazing since you don’t have to manually look for people to match with.

You can also change your preferences at any time and even use deeper search filters like age range, religion, ethnicity, and more to find a Philly date carved to your style.

Meet the most intelligent singles in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania

3. eHarmony – Great for Serious Dating In Philadelphia

Pros

Good for beginners

Reveals compatibility scores

24/7/365 support

Balance dating pool

Intuitive interface

Cons

Longer profile creation time

Only man/woman gender options

Want to find love in Philly? eHarmony buzzes with people of your tribe, and this means no games, just people who have the same goals, which is a spectacular edge if you’re looking to date for marriage.

eHarmony is backed by 20 years of experience, and the app has assisted over 2M people in finding love, demonstrating its ability.

The app also records about 2.3 million messages weekly, which makes it one of the most active dating apps, not just in Philadelphia but in the world.

eHarmony mainly connects you to other singles based on three main aspects: interest, habits, and personality. And it doesn’t just leave you there; it further shows you the compatibility score to help you make more thought-through dating choices.

Creating a dating profile will, however, take you a good 30 minutes or a tad more, but you’re encouraged to take time with the app’s questions if you receive matches that are accurate.

Although most people on eHarmony are aged between 30 and 45, the app also has a solid number of seniors to make it more accessible for all. Not to mention, the app’s intuitive interface makes it easy even for old-timers to navigate.

Finally, the site adds the cherry on top with comprehensive and educative articles that can help you get a better perspective on dating, singlehood, relationship issues, and more, as added value.

Discover stable and marriage-ready singles in Philadelphia

4. Tawkify – Most Tailored of All Dating Sites in Philadelphia

Pros

Private browsing

Does background screenings

Value-based matching

80% success rate

Not focused on looks

Cons

Blind dating

Can be pricey

Tawkify is a boon for Philadelphia professionals who don’t have the time to actively use a dating app.

But why so?

The app uses individual coaches to help you navigate online dating. And your coach will take in not just your preferences but also your values to make sure that your matches are extremely curated for a much better shot at success.

To give you confidence, Tawkify’s intensely personalized matching process has given the site a success record of 80% with over 200,000 successful love stories, with a good chunk from Philly.

The coach will even go ahead and arrange custom dates according to things that you might like. Great, yeah?

You should, however, know that Tawkify is rooted in blind dating.

Yeah! You won’t get to see your date until you meet. And while this may be spooky to some, it gives the site a solid foundation of people connecting emotionally first before physical attraction.

Unlike other dating platforms, the app also does background screening to give you safe access to the Philadelphia dating pool.

Meet verified professionals in Philadelphia City looking for love

5. Seeking – Top Luxury Philly Dating App

Pros

Make your rules

Free premium for women

Premium badge for men

More women than men (4:1 female-male ratio)

Multiple languages

Cons

No iOS app

Not ideal for long-term dating

Seeking is a go-to app for Philly singles who want to date with finesse.

Packed with well-to-do and beautiful people, Seeking is ideal if you’re open to upscale, travel, or other luxury dating adventures.

Because it leans towards a casual angle, the app might not be the best for long-term relationships. However, if you make it crystal clear that you’re looking for love, then you might just score a Philadelphia date on the same wavelength.

Seeking is one of the most used dating platforms in Philadelphia, majorly because it lets you be your boss. You’ll establish your wants and boundaries, and match with a person who can meet them. Nice, yeah?

For an app that’s been famous for luxury dating, it’s a little bad that Seeking isn’t on iOS yet. Nevertheless, the website interface looks super neat on a phone, too.

Women get to use the app for free and enjoy all the premium features, and the perk is that there are more women than men, ramping up the odds for men.

When you upgrade to a premium account as a guy, you receive a profile badge that can attract more eyes to your profile, and most probably more messages.

On top of English, the site can be translated into other languages, e.g. Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, French, and more, for simpler communication between diverse people.

Date in Philadelphia on your terms

6. Dating.com – Best Automatic Security for Dating In Philly

Pros

Everyone is verified

Wide communication methods

25 languages

Android and iOS apps

Gives icebreakers

Cons

Also for companionship, friendships

Can be limited in some locations

Dating.com is for anyone who is looking for a special someone, and it doesn’t have to be for dating.

Building its fame on connections, Dating.com can help you find a date, friend, companion, or just a person to do activities around within Philadelphia City.

Moreover, the app verifies all its members by photo and phone, and this means that the Philly singles you meet online are real, making it worth your while.

The Philadelphia dating platform also has automatic anti-fraud and anti-scam systems to detect and protect you from possible swindlers.

Dating.com beats many dating apps in Philly by letting you interact with even people you’ve not matched with, increasing your chances of landing a person you like.

This dating site might not give you the biggest dating pool choices if you’re in the smaller parts of Philadelphia. You can, however, increase your distance preference to catch more dates.

Lastly, Dating.com can be accessed in 25 major languages, and this makes it quite community-sensitive for a metropolitan place like Philadelphia.

Date, find friends, and love in Philly now

7. FriendFinder – Oldest Site for Dating In Philadelphia

Pros

Similar to a social network

Member video intros

Deep user profiles

Has blogs and magazines

Discover who viewed your profile

Cons

A few fake profiles

Oldish site look

FriendFinder is like Facebook or Instagram but for dating and making friends.

As you check out users in Philadelphia, you can add them to your friends, favorite them into a Hot List, see who viewed your profile, and more.

By default, you can find a partner based on their dating intentions or dating goals. For romantic arrangements, you can sift down by how committed someone would like their relationship to be.

FriendFinder also has video introductions, which can help you tell others about yourself better and give you a much richer perspective of others as well.

Talking about knowing others, each member’s profile shows their orientation, marital status, body type, height, smoking and drinking tendencies, etc., to help you know them early on.

FriendFinder has a dated look on its website, and this seems intentional to give the style a classic dating website style. With this said, it still has clean functionality to give you easy navigation.

If you feel like you have more to tell about yourself or your adventures, you can write a blog on the platform, something that could attract more people in the Philadelphia surroundings to message you.

Date and make friends around you

8. Silver Singles – Meet Singles in Philly of 50+

Pros

For seniors only

Serious dating app

Professional dating advice

Easy to use

Does matching for you

Cons

Not easy to retake personality test

Little usage with basic account

Looking for an app that’s specifically tailored for older people?

Silver Singles is one of the biggest senior dating sites for 50+ single individuals who are looking for real love.

Furthermore, Silver Singles does the matching for you, which takes off the weight of endlessly swiping looking for a date.

The app asks you to take a questionnaire about your communication style, personality, relationship thoughts, preferences, etc., to find Philadelphia singles that meet your needs.

In case you have a change of preferences, you can always retake the test, but you’ll have to reach out to customer support to schedule another for you.

It’s great that Silver Singles is also available as iOS and Android apps for spontaneous browsing and chatting.

The website also has a blog section with professionally written relationship advice that can help you build better relationships online and even maintain the sparks when you get to the dating stage.

Silver Singles will send you seven maximum daily user suggestions to look at, and it will continue sending them until you find a Philly date that tickles your fancy.

Enjoy assisted dating and receive relationship guidance

9. GayFriendFinder – Unmatched Queer App for Dating In Philadelphia

Pros

Has singles and couples

Adventurous people

Join public chat rooms

Free group chats

Send gifts and flirts

Cons

Clunky site

Not-so-deep profiles

GayFriendFinder is the yardstick of gay dating apps in Philadelphia.

The app lets you communicate with other Philly users in a variety of ways like chat, email, call, and even video call if you desire something more intimate.

GayFriendFinder leans more towards the casual dating site, so if you’re looking for hookups, one-night stands, or just seeking adventure, then this is one of the most superb casual dating sites for you.

To complement this, the user base on the platform is young and adventurous; thus, you shouldn’t be afraid to ask someone that you just want to explore.

Well, GayFriendFinder doesn’t have high-tech matching tools; however, it has a ‘Hot or Not’ tool that lets you browse Philly members faster.

You can also join chat rooms for free and get to mingle with other Philadelphia users who have common interests.

Along with singles, GayFriendFinder also has couples who are looking to swing or have threesomes.

Find hot gay men in Philly today

10. Christian Mingle – Meet Philly Singles That Are Christians

Pros

Inclusive of every Christian sect

Anonymous browsing available

Every profile has a photo

Reasonable pricing

First-rate security

Cons

Automatic subscription renewal

Only man/woman gender choice

Can be too niche

Christian Mingle is an app for Christian boys and Christian girls who want to take home someone rooted in faith and spirituality as they are.

The app includes almost every denomination under the Christian umbrella; therefore, you can always land a person who meets your religious meter.

You can even zero in on singles based on how much they attend church if you desire a date that’s within your religious muscle.

The site’s search filters allow you to set how far or close you’d want potential matches in Philadelphia to be.

However, you need to know that the dating app might not have many people in lower populated areas, so you should increase your distance limit if you can’t find a suitable match near you.

Christian Mingle allows you to stay on the down low with anonymous browsing if you want to maintain a low profile. To add, you can choose at what point you’d want someone you’re talking to to see your photos.

Every Philadelphia user profile will also have at least a few photos, so you can say bye to blind dating and be certain a future partner meets your physical ideals.

Talk to honest and eligible single Christians in Philadelphia

11. JDate – Most Popular Jewish Dating in Philadelphia Site

Pros

Match by compatibility percentage

Comprehensive of Jewish religions

Free messaging

Advanced religion filters

Profiles have multiple photos

Cons

Not everyone is Jewish

Long profile screening

Fewer search filters

JDate is another app for spiritual dating, now focusing on Jewish people pursuing long-term love and relationships.

This app has solidified its place as the largest Jewish dating service, which justifies why Jewish Philly singles are flocking to the platform to find relationships supported by Jewish principles.

On Jewish practices, the app has specific religion filters like Kosher, synagogue attendance, and Jewish persuasion to help you find a member who checks your box more accurately.

Messaging is free on JDate, but you will get lesser profile visibility with a free account. Premium members get more profile visibility from other Jewish singles in Philly and also get the privilege of seeing their read receipts.

On the downside, although most members are Jewish, you might find a few people Philadelphians from other faiths. However, you can always make it clear you’re looking for a Jewish partner if that’s the only thing you want.

Wrapping up, JDate has inspiring and inspiring blogs of couples who found love on dating, and you can pick some tips from them.

Discover Jewish singles ready for a real relationship

Top Sites for Dating In Philadelphia – FAQs

Are Dating Sites in Philadelphia Free?

Yes, dating sites in Philadelphia are free.

They’re free in that you can register and create a profile on most Philly dating apps for free. Some apps might even let you check out some profiles and even send out limited messages.

Nevertheless, if you want to get success from a Philly dating app, then you’ll have to get a paid account.

Among many perks, a premium account gives you:

A higher-profile standing

Ability to know who’s read your message

See who’s viewed you

Use complete filters

Anonymous browsing

Am I Safe on Dating Apps for Philadelphia?

Yes, you are safe on these dating apps for Philadelphia or anywhere else.

Reputable dating apps in Philadelphia conduct robust profile verifications and consistent monitoring to make sure that you only meet genuine people who want to date.

Some even go ahead to include automated anti-scam and anti-fraud systems to protect you from getting scammed.

Are There Any Local Dating Events For Dating in Philly?

Yes, there are local dating events for dating in Philly.

If you want to supplement your app dating, you can try out social clubs that run singles events like speed dating events for people who want to meet a date traditionally.

To discover these events, you can just run a search on Google, and you’ll see information on any local dating events coming up near you.

Some dating apps in Philadelphia, like Elite Singles and eHarmony, also occasionally arrange for real-life local events where the site’s members can meet, network, and even find romance partners.

Does Online Dating in Philadelphia Really Work?

Yeah, online dating in Philadelphia really works.

Dating apps for Philly, like Zoosk, eHarmony, andElite Singles, have helped millions of people discover love and the relationships of their choice.

To bump up your chances of success, make sure to join a reputable app to enjoy top-rate personalized matching features.

You also want to make sure that you create an outstanding profile and add good pictures that will help you attract more interest.

Dating in Philly? Try Online Dating Platforms

Nearly there, fellow Philly citizens – this could soon be you! ^ ^

Now, you don’t have to look under rocks or try a thousand dating sites just to find one or more that are most suitable for dating in Philadelphia or finding Philly singles.

We know you’re aching to get started with your Philly dating life, and we’re extremely excited for you.

Zoosk, Elite Singles, and eHarmony are all dating apps with endless possibilities for helping you find a partner with tailored matching, particular search filters, preference matching, and you name it.

But the decision is up to you. And if you can’t make up your mind, you can always pick two or more sites, join them, and measure which one works best for you.

Get yourself out there and find your ideal relationship in these Philly surroundings!