Best CBD Gummies For Weight Loss in 2023 That Actually Work: Benefits & Dosage

Did you know that CBD gummies can be excellent weight loss accelerators? That is right; not only is CBD reported to have positive effects on reducing inflammation and relieving pain, but studies suggest that it can be effective in assisting with weight loss too.

But which pure CBD isolate gummies are best for weight loss? We explore different CBD gummies from some of the most prominent CBD gummy producers and bring you a comprehensive list of the best CBD gummies for weight loss.

Top-rated CBD Gummies for Weight Loss: First Look

1. FOCL (Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies) – Best CBD Gummies for Weight Loss Overall

Pros:

Available in three mouth-watering flavors

Proudly crafted in the US

THC-free

Vegan and non-GMO

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

The CBD gummies contain trace amounts of THC

Not legal in all 50 states

Who is the FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies Best For?

FOCL THC-free Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies are best for people who have a few pounds to shift and struggle with relaxation and falling asleep. The high CBD content of 25mg per gummy releases a potent kick that boosts metabolism, calms the mind and body and promotes weight loss through appetite suppression.

Who Should Avoid FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies?

Patients on anti-epileptic medications such as carbamazepine (Tegretol), phenytoin (Dilantin), phenobarbital (Luminal, Solfoton, Tedral), and primidone (anti-seizure) should not incorporate CBD products as it can interfere with the effectiveness of the medications used to treat seizures.

FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.9/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

Customers rave about this product. Many reviews applaud the relaxing effects and assistance in reducing anxiety as one of the biggest advantages of the FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies [1].

Many also love the flavors, with Tropical Punch being a clear favorite. Additionally, there are a few reviews from customers who have successfully used the product in their weight loss journeys.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies are potent 25mg per gummy CBD gummies for weight loss, and, therefore, their effectiveness is exceptional. Reports suggest that as pure CBD, they are powerful metabolism boosters and do an amazing job of relieving anxiety and promoting relaxation at the same time [2].

Price: 4.9/5

At a one-time purchase price of $49, FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies are well priced and value for money when you consider the high quality of the product. They offer a 20% discount when you buy three bottles at a time even for the spectrum CBD oil, saving you extra money.

Flavor: 5/5

When it comes to taste and texture, the FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies are hard to beat. They come in Watermelon, Tropical Fruit, and Orange Mandarin and have a soft, melt-in-your-mouth consistency that is pleasant without being overly sweet.

Summary

FOCL Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are a clear winner as they offer the best-tasting product at reasonable prices with excellent effectiveness that is perfect for adding to your weight loss regime. They are also good at assisting with insomnia and stress relief.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best prices for FOCL Broad Spectrum Premium CBD Gummies

2. Tommy Chong (Nano CBD Gummies) – Best for Appetite Suppression

Pros:

100% American organic hemp full spectrum CBD gummies

Third-party verified

GMO and pesticide-free

10mg CBD content per gummy

THC-free

Cons:

Shipping information difficult to find on the website

Limited product description on the website

Who Is Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummies Best For?

Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Isolate Gummies are best for people that are looking for an appetite suppressant for compulsive overeating. The 10mg CBD content per gummy behaves as a CB1 receptor which is instrumental in curbing appetites [3].

Additionally, the Nano CBD Gummies are also fast-acting and good for daytime or nighttime relaxation just like CBD oils.

Who Should Avoid Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummies?

If you are already taking diabetic medications, it is recommended that you avoid CBD products, as the active all-natural ingredients in both medications may have negative reactions to each other. Additionally, it is not recommended that you use or incorporate CBD products when you are pregnant or lactating.

Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummy Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

Tommy Chong is a popular CBD brand, and the customer reviews demonstrate this with raving reviews about the energy the Nano gummies give morning users. There are also a few reviews applauding the appetite-suppressing qualities of the Nano gummies.

Additionally, many users praise the shipping and overall customer service of Tommy Chong themselves.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

There is no doubt, according to user reviews, that Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummies are fast-acting and potent pure CBD. They have a 10mg per gummy CBD content and while that may not be the highest CBD content, the mellow relaxation effects that follow the energy boost are great.

Price: 4.9/5

At $49.95, the Nano CBD Gummies from Tommy Chong are well-priced. That being said, they do not offer discounts on bulk orders, which is a little disappointing. Overall, however, the appetite-suppressing qualities of the product make the price point more than reasonable.

Flavor: 4.7/5

The Nano CBD Isolate Gummies from Tommy Chong come in multi-flavor bottles that have a few distinctive flavors, such as candy-like raspberry, organic grape juice concentrate, green apple, and lemon. There is a slight weed-like aftertaste on all the flavors that linger, but it is not unpleasant. As far as consistency goes for CBD supplements, the Nano CBD gummies can be a little rubbery.

Summary

Tommy Chong has been making CBD products for more than 7 years and they have built up a solid reputation for excellent products. Their newly improved extra-strength CBD gummies with fast-acting Nano CBD Gummy range is perfect for aiding in appetite suppression and giving you an energy boost.

Score: 4.8/5

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong’s Nano CBD Gummies

3. FAB CBD (Delta 9 Gummies) – Best for Improved Metabolism

Pros:

5mg CBD per serving

Delicious guava and melon flavors

Full-spectrum CBD gummies with organic hemp extract

Exclusive 20% discount if you use the code=ILOVECBD

Mood elevator

Cons:

The CBD gummies contain THC

Not legal in all states

Who Is the FAB CBD Delta 9 Gummies Best For?

If you are looking to boost your metabolism, then the FAB CBD Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are what you need. CBD is reported to improve mitochondria performance, which can help boost metabolism, and the mellow 5mg CBD content is great for gentle mood elevation [2, 1]. The added citric acid is also reported to be helpful for clearing up skin infections.

These organically grown hemp plants produce high-quality CBD products that work well with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The potential benefits of this hemp plant include alleviated metabolic disorders, an enhanced digestive system, healthy weight, and potential therapeutic benefits.

Who Should Avoid FABCBD’s Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies?

If you are currently undergoing chemo or require any kind of surgery, you should avoid the Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies from FABCBD as the anti-coagulant nature of CBD may hamper the recovery process from surgery and counteract some of your immunosuppressive medicines.

FABCBD’s Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummy fans rave about the subtle relaxation effects coupled with the mood-enhancing capabilities. A few experienced cbd users reported that Delta 9 CBD full spectrum potent gummies also aids in metabolism boosting as well as alleviating insomnia by offering calm, uninterrupted sleep [2]. Most customers also opted for the full spectrum CBD oil.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies from FABCBD are only 5mg of CBD per gummy, but they offer a sublime relaxation effect that kick-starts your metabolic system. You shouldn’t underestimate the relatively low dose, and FABCBD recommends you start off with half a gummy and slowly up for proper dosage as desired.

Price: 4.5/5

Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies from FABCBD are $69 a bottle, but you can subscribe to their monthly service for a 20% discount. Additionally, you can redeem an exclusive discount if you use the code=ILOVECBD. It is slightly more expensive than other products on the CBD market, but they offer a high-quality metabolic booster at the price.

Flavor: 4.6/5

FABCBD is known for its interesting flavors, and the Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are no exception. They come in two flavors; guava and melon. User reviews are mixed, but many say they like the naturally flavored intensity, although there is a distinctive aftertaste that is not as popular.

Summary

FABCBD’s Delta 9 Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are not only excellent for boosting your metabolic health. They also offer a sublime relaxing effect, and they have an interesting flavor profile and intensity. The dispensary-grade Delta 9 CBD is a slow-burn gummy, and it is recommended that you do not exceed 2 CBD gummies at a time.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

>>Check the best prices for FAB CBD Delta 9 Gummies

Pros:

Only $39.99 for 30 CBD gummies

Third-party lab tested

Available in three strengths

Three flavors on offer

30-days 100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Up to 2 mg of THC present

300mg bottle only has 15 gummies

Who Is Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Best For?

Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are best for people who want to use Full Spectrum Hemp extract products to lose some extra pounds but need them to be reasonably priced as some CBD products can be blisteringly expensive. That is not the case with Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, as they are a reasonable $39.99 per bottle.

Organic hemp grown by Cornbread is one of the vegan friendly full spectrum gummies with natural flavor and no artificial sweeteners. Third party testing has confirmed the CBD works by inducing some effects of CBD gummies like reducing anxiety and enhancing weight loss through supressing appetite which leads to a healthy diet.

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies work best when they are not used in tandem with any other medications, as the active key ingredients could counteract one another. So all people that are on medications for blood pressure, thyroid, mental illness, or any other chronic illness should avoid consuming CBD gummies and products altogether [4].

Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.7/5

Customer Reviews: 4.7/5

Reviewers speak about the wonderful sleep-inducing effects of the Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies. How many CBD gummies it takes to put one to sleep varies but most reviewers say between one and two gummies does the trick nicely. Additionally, a few users remarked on the great value for money considering the price.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

The effectiveness of the Cornbread Hemp products is exceptional if user reviews are anything to go by. While it is true that, for a more potent effect, you may need two 10mg CBD gummies for acute insomnia , for example, the general consensus is that for a medium dose gummy, the effectiveness is impressive.

Price: 5/5

When it comes to the price of Cornbread Hemp’s products, its CBD isolate gummies are reasonably priced. It is good to know that they do not sacrifice quality while producing a value-for-money product.

Flavor: 4.7/5

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD isolate gummies come in three delicious flavors; berry, watermelon, and peach. They have a super sweet taste profile that could do with a little less organic cane sugar, but they are tasty nonetheless with a nice melt-in-your-mouth consistency.

Summary

Cornbread Hemp has established itself as a strong CBD brand company that offers exceptional products of great quality at value-for-money prices. Purchasing CBD Gummies from their site is also a superbly easy exercise as their payment methods, site user-friendliness, and shipping process are really simple and easy to maneuver around.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

>>Check the best prices for Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

5. Zatural (Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies)– Best for Improving Exercise Performance

Pros:

Strong anti-inflammatory properties for fast post-workout healing [5]

60 gummies per bottle

Mouth-watering mix berry flavor

20mg of CBD per gummy

THC-free

Cons:

High sugar content

Higher price than most CBD products

Who Is Zatural Broad Spectrum Gummies Best For?

Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are best for men and women who have an intense exercise regime, as the reported anti-inflammatory and chronic pain relief effects from the broad spectrum CBD products will speed up post-workout recovery [5].

Additionally, these gluten-free CBD Spectrum gummies are excellent for people who struggle with weight management, and overeating, and they reportedly act as appetite suppressants too [3].

Who Should Avoid Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies?

CBD is reported to decrease how fast the liver is able to metabolize medications, so anyone on any kind of chronic medication should avoid Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies. Additionally, CBD can also impair kidney function and cause anemia, so if you are prone to anemia or have limited kidney function, it is best to avoid this product.

Zatural Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies score well in the reviews department. Their customer reviews speak of the effective pain relief attributes as well as the calming effects that are conducive to sleep [6, 7]].

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

When it comes to pain relief, gluten-free Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are very effective at relieving pain and insomnia if the reviews are anything to go by vegan-friendly standards. They are quite potent at 10mg of CBD per gummy, and the calming aftereffects are soothing.

Price: 4.6/5

At $74.99, there is no denying that vegan-friendly Zatural CBD gummies are considerably pricier than their other counterparts, but when it comes to potency and effectiveness, you are getting a lot of bang for your buck. They may not be the CBD gummies for you if you are watching your pennies, but if you can afford to splash, then they are worth the price.

Flavor: 4.7/5

Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are a mixed berry flavor with a sweet intensity that is a little bit overboard. The berry flavor itself is pleasant, but it has a little too much organic cane sugar in each gummy. The consistency is perfect, however, and we love the chewiness that manages not to get stuck in your teeth.

Summary

Zatural’s organic CBD gummies may be at the top of the price bracket, but their gummies are super potent and offer great pain relief and anti-inflammation properties [8]. They are excellent to use as part of your everyday training regime as you will have a faster post-workout recovery if you use them on a daily basis [5].

Overall Score: 4.8/5

>>Check the best prices for Zatural’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

6. CBDfx (Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies)– Best for Insulin Regulation

Pros:

Distinctive pomegranate flavor

1000mg of apple cider vinegar per gummy

Rich in antioxidants and vitamin B-12

50mg CBD per gummy

Broad-spectrum CBD

Cons:

Can be a little strong for new users

Distinctive after taste

Who Is CBDfx Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Best For?

Apple cider vinegar has many healing properties, according to health professionals. One of the best advantages of apple cider vinegar is that it has been proven to improve insulin sensitivity [9]. People with insulin sensitivity should definitely use CBDfx’ Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.

Who should avoid CBDfx’ Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies?

If you are a diabetic on traditional pharmaceutical medication, then you should avoid taking CBDfx Gummies. While CBD is reported to be associated with lower fasting insulin levels, the broad-spectrum hemp extract gummies could react negatively with the diabetic medication causing hypersensitivity or allergic reactions.

CBDfx’ Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Ranking: 4.9/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

Customer reviews for CBDfx’s Apple Cider Vinegar products rave about the subtle taste and overall improvement in their general health. Feelings of increased energy are often talked about, as well as the positive influence the gummies had on their weight loss journey. One or two users credited the gummies for stabilizing their insulin levels.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

CBDfx’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are intense with a potency that is rare. The CBD content per serving is a massive 50mg, so you can be sure that they pack a punch. Customer reviews speak about the amazing energy the gummies give off, as well as the great punch they pack when it comes to assisting with weight loss.

Price: 4.7/5

A bottle of CBDfx’ Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies costs $54.99, which is a little higher than the standard. When we look at the effectiveness in conjunction with the customer reviews, however, the quality and value by far outweigh the higher price so we deem it a value-for-money product.

Flavor: 5/5

CBDfx’ Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are a natural CBD taste sensation. They have a very subtle, not too sugary taste profile that is bursting with fruity flavor. The consistency of the gummies is perfect, and they manage to be soft and chewy without being overly sticky.

Summary

CBDfx is a reputable company that makes some of the best CBD products on the market if user reviews are anything to go by. The Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are highly effective at managing insulin levels and do a remarkable job of supporting your weight loss journey.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best prices for CBDfx Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

7. Medterra (True Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies)– Best for Improving Sleep Quality

Pros:

High potency 25mg per gummy

Delicious citrus flavor

Non-GMO and pesticide-free

Fast-acting

2 mg of THC

Cons:

Not suitable for pregnant or lactating women

May be a little strong for first-time CBD users

Who Is Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Best For?

Sleep is an essential part of weight loss, and poor sleep patterns have been attributed to bloating, overeating, weight gain, and general lethargy, making working out a pain.

Medterra’s true Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies are excellent for people who need to regulate and improve their sleeping patterns as it has a potent CBD content that helps with sleep [7].

Who should avoid Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies?

Because of the 2mg THC content, pregnant and lactating women should avoid using Medterra’s Full Spectrum CBD extract, Original CBD Gummies. THC can negatively affect the growth and development of both fetuses and newborns.

Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.9/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9

Medterra’s customer reviews are always impressive, and the Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies are no different. The reviews rave about sleep assistance, and many say that the product offers deep, uninterrupted sleep like no other on the market.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

When it comes to effectiveness and CBD absorption, Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original Gummies are potent, with 25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC. The effects are a mild mind high that is followed up by a feeling of deep, intense relaxation, which is conducive to a restful sleep.

Price: 4.8/5

Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original Gummies are $59.99 per bottle, but you can pick them up at a discounted $41.99 if you subscribe to their monthly program. The price is decent if you are a subscriber but slightly on the high side if you are a once-off buyer of the batch cbd gummies.

Flavor: 4.9/5

Medterra’s Full Spectrum Original Gummies burst with an understated citrus flavor that is both delicious and not too sweet. The consistency is slightly more chewy than most gummies, but they melt quickly like Spectrum CBD oil, releasing all the flavor intensity.

Summary

You would be hard-pressed to find a better gummy for sleep assistance as the 25mg CBD content is perfect to lull you into a relaxed mood ready for deep and uninterrupted sleep.

While Medterra’s Full Spectrum CBD products do contain a little THC, some CBD users enjoy the added cerebral kick, so just be aware that THC is present on the products, including CBD oil.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best prices for Medterra True Full Spectrum Original CBD Gummies

8. CBDistillery (Daytime Synergy Gummies) – Best for Boosting Energy

Pros:

Juicy orange flavor

15mg of CBD per gummy

Third-party tested

Fast-acting

Increases energy

Cons:

Contains trace levels of Delta 9 THC

Cannot be shipped to Hawaii

Who Is CBD Distillery Daytime Synergy Gummies Best For?

The weight loss journey can sometimes be accompanied by feelings of lethargy and sluggishness, especially if you are on a calorie-controlled diet.

Daytime Synergy Gummies are perfect if you need assistance with an energy boost, as the fast-acting CBD and CBG content will increase sensitivity in your endocannabinoid system [10].

Who Should Avoid Daytime Synergy Gummies?

Anyone who suffers from hypersensitivity and allergic reactions on a regular basis should avoid Daytime Synergy Gummies as CBD stimulates your endocannabinoid system making you more sensitive to active organic ingredients. Additionally, patients with glaucoma should be aware that CBD increases pressure on the eyes.

Daytime Synergy Gummies Ranking: 4.7/5

Customer Reviews: 4.7/5

CBDistillery’s Daytime Synergy Gummies are a fan favorite among customer reviews, and many users rave about the increased energy and stabilized mood they experience after taking their cannabis plant products which include gummies and CBD oil. The CBD interacts well with those wanting to keep anxiety at bay as well as benefit from heightened energy levels.

Effectiveness: 4.7/5

Daytime Synergy Gummies are super effective as they have a 15mg CBD content as well as a 15mg CBG content. CGB is known for assisting with mood stabilization which is one of the potent effects of its gummies and CBD oil as well as the raised energy levels.

Price: 4.8/5

CBDistillery is a well-priced product, especially considering that they have had a long-standing special that marked their Daytime Synergy Gummies down from $70 to $60 per bottle. The product quality is exceptionally high so it lands up being fantastic value for money.

Flavor: 4.7/5

CBDistillery’s Daytime Sunergy Gummies have a distinctly orange flavor that is refreshing and intense without being overpowering. The consistency is slightly rubbery, but it is barely detectable, so it does not destroy the overall taste sensation.

Summary

Not only are Daytime Synergy Gummies excellent for energy boosts, but the company behind this amazing product, CBDistillery, have built a solid reputation for their excellent customer service. Their whole range of cannabis plant products, from CBD oil and organic hemp products to topical creams and organic CBD gummies, are of excellent quality.

Score: 4.7/5

>>Check the best prices for CDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

9. cbdMD (CBD Immunity Gummies) – Best for Burning Carbs

Pros:

Fast-acting

Potent 25mg per gummy

Infused with high levels of Zinc

Less than 0.03% THC

Juicy tropical flavor

Cons:

Consistency is a little slimy

Slightly metallic aftertaste

Who cbdMD CBD Immunity Gummies Best For?

cbdMD’s CBD Immunity Gummies are high in infused zinc, making them excellent carb burners as zinc helps speed up the metabolic process when it comes to carbs [11]. This is especially good news for people who want to lose weight while still keeping a healthy amount of carbs in their diet while using products like CBD oil.

CBD gummy brand, cbdMD, has therapeutic benefits because of its THC concentration of 0.03% THC.

Who Should Avoid cbdMD’s CBD Immunity Gummies?

If you are taking a pharmaceutical sedative of any kind, you should avoid coupling them with any CBD products, including the CND Immunity Gummies and CBD oil from cbdMD. The two active key ingredients may counteract or even clash with each other, bringing about an undesired effect.

cbdMD CBD Immunity Gummies Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 4.6/5

Users regularly report that the gummies stick together, which we don’t see as a major issue, but the reports go back for some time and there seems to have been no resolution to the issue. That being said, most of the reviews are very positive and speak about the amazing sleep and health benefits of the product overall.

Effectiveness: 4.8/5

These gummies offer a potent 25mg CBD concentration per gummy dose that works wonders for people looking for a vitamin boost as they contain Vitamins C, D, E, Zinc, organic tapioca syrup, and Selenium, which are great for boosting immunity and burning carbs.

Price: 4.9/5

At $39.99 per bottle, cbdMD’s CBD Immunity Gummies are exceptionally well priced, especially when you consider there are 60 gummies in each bottle. Additionally, you can sign up for their subscription service, further slashing the per-bottle price to $29.99.

Flavor: 4.8/5

The tropical fruit flavor of the cbdMD CBD Immunity Gummies is refreshing and delicious without being too sugary or sweet. The consistency is a little slimy and sticky to the touch, but once in the mouth, they are delicious.

Summary

cbdMD’s CBD Immunity Gummies are a hit because of the additional health benefits of the added vitamins and minerals. This is over and above the amazing relaxation and mood-enhancing effects of the 25mg of CBD.

Some of the potential health benefits are it can relieve stress, alleviate sleep disorders, enhance sleep quality, help in pain management, and reduce inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory effects. The CBD gummies are also gluten-free and vegan-friendly which helps to promote a healthy balance between bodily functions.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best prices for cbdMD CBD Immunity Gummies

10. Social CBD (Chill CBD Gummies)– Best to Avoid Stress Eating

Pros:

Fast-acting stress relief

60 gummies per bottle

Great lemon berry flavor profile

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan and gluten-free gummies

Cons:

May contain trace elements of THC

Not 100% federally legal in all states

Who Is Social CBD Chill CBD Gummies Best For?

If you suffer from stress eating or any other anxiety-related issue, the Social CBD Chill CBD Gummies are excellent for you because they alleviate stress making it less likely that you will resort to stress binge eating [1].

Since it comes from an organically grown hemp plant, the product lacks heavy metals and has gluten-free organic ingredients with natural flavors that can help in weight management by helping to burn brown fat, alleviate chronic pain, and act as natural remedies to adverse reactions.

Who Should Avoid Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies?

People who are already taking pharmaceutical-grade anti-anxiety or antidepressants should avoid Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies as the high CBD gummies dosage will interfere with the chemistry of the medication. Additionally, people who are prone to psychosis should be wary when using any form of cannabis product.

Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.8/5

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

According to customer reviews, Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies are aptly named because they help users “chill.” They are great stress relievers, according to reviewers, and they are also instrumental in helping with troubled sleep patterns [12].

Effectiveness: 4.8/5

The 25mg per gummy intensity of the Chill CBD Gummies by Social CBD are highly effective if you are looking for a strong stress-relieving gummy. The high CBD dosage helps to calm the mind allowing you to take deep breaths in stressful situations.

Price: 4.9.5

Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies are a very reasonable $49.99 per bottle. They offer additional discounts if you subscribe to their monthly program, where you can get your gummies for $34.99 per month.

Flavor: 4.6/5

Although the lemon berry is an interesting flavor, it has a strange aftertaste which is not very pleasant for some users taking CBD. The consistency is good, however, and the melt-in-your-mouth chewiness is perfect.

Summary

Social CBD has a fantastic product range, and its Chill CBD Gummies are one of their best sellers. It is not hard to see why, as the Chill CBD Gummies, according to many users, are powerful stress relievers that have a sublime calming effect.

Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best prices for Social CBD Chill CBD Gummies

What Are CBD Gummies for Weight Loss?

CBD Gummies for weight loss are medium and high-dose CBD gummies (between 10mg and 50mg CBD) that promote weight loss. CBD is reported to aid weight loss in a number of ways, and packing the CBD into convenient one-bite gummies makes these little morsels perfect aids to your weight loss journey.

How Do CBD Gummies for Weight Loss Work?

There is clinical data evidence to suggest that CBG gummies promote weight loss in a few different ways. Let’s take a look at how the top CBD gummies can aid your weight loss journey.

Stimulate the endocannabinoid system by affecting the CB2 receptors, which has been reported to reverse obesity-related characteristics [10].

by affecting the CB2 receptors, which has been reported to reverse obesity-related characteristics [10]. CBD behaves as a CB1 receptor which has a direct impact on suppressing the appetite [3].

[3]. CBD is reported to mitigate the negative effects of free radicals on mitochondrial action. As such, the mitochondria perform better, which increases your body’s metabolism [2].

[2]. Research suggests that CBD has strong anti-inflammatory effects on chronic inflammation and pain relief effects , which help to prolong your exercise regime and allow for faster recovery [8].

, which help to prolong your exercise regime and allow for faster recovery [8]. There is enough scientific evidence that suggests that cannabis is associated with lower fasting insulin which helps the body burn more fat, promoting weight loss at a faster rate [9].

which helps the body burn more fat, promoting weight loss at a faster rate [9]. Poor sleeping patterns are linked to increased appetite, sluggishness, and weight gain. CBD is a powerful sleeping aid , according to some reports, which helps keep the body at optimum and lowers the appetite [12].

, according to some reports, which helps keep the body at optimum and lowers the appetite [12]. CBD is reported to lower stress and anxiety, which may cause an increase in stress eating [1]. By preventing the stress hormones from being released, you avoid the possibility of stress eating.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

Factors To Consider When Buying The Best CBD Gummies

Before buying the best CBD gummies for sleep, consider the following factors:

Brand Reputation

Not all CBD gummy producers are created equal. There are a few rogue CBD producers who push out poor quality, inferior products so it is always important to ensure you do more research and choose a provider that has an excellent brand reputation and customer satisfaction guarantee.

Potency

Potency plays a big role in the success of your CBD gummies for your weight loss journey. You should look for medium to high-dose gummies, which means that anything from 10mg to 50mg gummies should suffice.

Lab Testing

Lab testing ensures the purity and potency of your CBD gummies. Additionally, it is always good to choose a provider that has their products third-party lab tested to ensure the overall quality of the product. Never buy products that have not been proven to be safe for consumption through lab and third-party testing. Always buy CBD gummies safe for use.

Ingredients

It is always recommended that you check the full ingredients list on any CBD product. Obviously, you should never consume anything that does not have an ingredient list. Assuming your product of choice does have one, always check for natural ingredients and avoid such things as high fructose corn syrup and other less-than-healthy ingredients.

Flavors

Many CBD products can have a slightly weedy, earthy taste, so many gummy producers mask this by adding flavorings to improve the taste profile. Look for fruit flavors such as tropical punch, orange, natural mixed berry flavor, strawberry lemonade, and watermelon to ensure your gummies are as good to eat as they are good for you.

The products may sometimes use natural flavors from organic ingredients, artificial flavors, and natural sweeteners like sodium citrate, organic MCT oil, and tapioca syrup.

CBD Source

Always ensure you are getting your CBD products from legitimate companies that collect their CBD from reputable sources to ensure consumer safety, purity, and potency. You can always check with the supplier should you not be certain of the source of your CBD, especially affordable CBD gummies.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies for Weight Loss

It is important to note that there have been very limited studies to prove the health benefits conclusively, but there are some reports that CBD has the following benefits:

Boosts metabolism [2]

Promotes fat loss [10]

Lowers inflammation [8]

Improves gut health [13]

Regulates insulin and blood sugar [9]

Improves exercise recovery time [5]

CBD Gummies: Side Effects And Contraindications

Although CBD gummies are formulated with natural ingredients, their safety and side effects always come into question. Though they are generally safe and lack adverse effects, they do come with some side effects.

Side Effects

While side effects are rare, it is important to be aware that they can sometimes occur. Be on the lookout for some effects of CBD gummies like dizziness, drowsiness, diarrhea, disordered sleeping patterns, infections, and asthenia.

Contraindications

You should never consume CBD products in conjunction with other pharmaceutical medications as they may react negatively with each other. Diabetics, in particular, should not take CBD gummies that are high in sugar.

Patients heading for surgery, on any immunosuppressive medications, or receiving chemotherapy should not consume CBD gummies as they could have anticoagulant effects, which can be harmful under the circumstances [14].

Glaucoma sufferers should avoid CBD products as they could potentially raise the pressure on the eyes, causing further damage. CBD may also impair kidney function and cause anemia.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

How To Take CBD Gummies

When it comes to taking CBD gummies, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s recommendation.

What Is the Recommended CBD Gummy Dosage?

It is recommended that you take a medium to high CBD gummies dosage for the best weight loss effects. CBD-infused gummies with a CBD content of between 10mg and 50mg is perfect, but you will need to refine what dose is perfect for you and your body type.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Gummies To Kick In?

How long it takes for a CBD gummy to kick in will depend on a few things, such as your current weight and metabolic rate, but generally, it will take 45 minutes to an hour for a CBD gummy to kick in. In rare instances, the CBD gummy can take up to two hours to kick in, but that is not usual.

What Is the Best Way To Store CBD Gummies?

It is best to store CBD gummies in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Direct sunlight can cause some CBD gummies to melt and slightly affect the compounds within the gummy. Be sure to check individual storing instructions, as some CBD gummy storing instructions may vary from others.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

Our Ranking Methodology

We ranked our top CBD gummies based on the following criteria:

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can tell you everything you need to know about the product because different users will give honest reviews about what they have experienced. if a product has 4.7 stars and above in customer reviews, you know you can trust the product to be of excellent quality.

Price

Price always plays an important role in deciding if a CBD product is worth purchasing. While we do not always look for the cheapest products, we do not want the most expensive either. As for exactly how much CBD costs, look for products between $39.99 and $75 when buying CBD gummies, and be sure to read their customer reviews to ensure you are getting value for money.

Effectiveness

It is important that CBD products have the effect that you are looking for. If a CBD gummy is too weak, then you will have spent a good sum of money on a dud product. It is important to read user reviews to ensure that your gummy of choice delivers the desired effect at the right potency.

Flavor

CBD is not a pleasant taste and it is important that CBD gummies are nice to eat as well as effective in aiding your weight loss journey. We look for bursting flavors with nice aftertastes as well as good chew consistency.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies Dosage: How Much To Take

Your age will determine how much CBD gummies you should take.

Dosage for Adults

It is recommended that you start off with a smaller dose and build yourself up to your desired dose effect. As a rule of thumb, it is safe for adults to take between 20mg and 1500mg per day and no more. Obviously, it is best not to take too much CBD at one time.

Dosage for Kids

It is recommended that you give kids 0.5mg of CBD per pound of body weight, split over three doses throughout the day. It goes without saying that you should use CBD sparingly when it comes to children. It is critical to ensure that children take CBD products that are completely free of any trace THC elements.

Special Considerations

It is critical to note that every individual reacts differently to different CBD products. You must take potency and THC levels into account as the higher the CBD, or the presence of THC will affect the overall effectiveness of the CBD gummy. You must always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and also take healthy lifestyle into account.

It is also important to take the time of day into account as many CBD products have a relaxing effect which may not be suitable for you if you have a busy work day ahead of you. Additionally, it is not recommended that you drive or operate heavy machinery if there is any THC present in any of your full spectrum CBD products.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies for Weight Loss: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best CBD gummies for weight loss.

Which Gummies Are Best for Weight Loss?

FOCL’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are best for weight loss. They have excellent customer reviews and perform well in the effectiveness benchmark. They are also bursting with delicious flavors and have a great chewy melt-in-your-mouth consistency. The broad-spectrum CBD extract boosts your metabolism and helps with appetite suppression.

Can You Lose Weight By Taking Delta 8 Gummies?

Yes, you can lose weight by taking Delta 8 gummies. The high CBD content suppresses the appetite, according to some reports, and it has a positive effect on the metabolic process making fat-burning and ultimate weight loss possible.

The CBD links with the body’s endocannabinoid system to help burn brown fats by regulating appetite during your wellness routine, indirectly supporting weight management [10]. Keep a balanced diet of healthy fats that easily convert to brown fat cells for easier use by the body to maintain a healthy body weight.

What mg of CBD Gummies Is Best?

This depends entirely on the individual, as everyone’s weight, metabolic rate and sensitivity are different. As a rule of thumb, you should start off with between 10mg and 15mg and build your dose from there.

Is Using CBD for Weight Loss Safe?

Yes, using CBD for weight loss is not only safe, but it can help in speeding up the process due to its reported benefits such as appetite suppression, speeding up your metabolic rate, and its positive effects on the endocannabinoid system.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies? Our Verdict.

There are many great CBD gummy products out there, but the real winner for us is FOCL’s Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies which burst with flavor as well as offer effective weight loss assistance due to its amazing appetite-suppressing and metabolism-increasing effects.

That being said, any of the high-quality products on this list are worth checking out. Remember to read the user instructions and adhere to dosage recommendations at all times to ensure the best possible experience with these products.

We wish you every success on your weight loss journey and may your inner banging beach body become a honed and toned reality.

>>Check the best prices for our #1 CBD Gummies

References: