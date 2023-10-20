The 9 Best CBD Creams for Targeted Pain Relief: Cost, Potency & More

CBD is touted as a natural remedy for many ailments, but users on the hunt for targeted relief should consider CBD creams. Unlike oils and tinctures, they don’t absorb into the bloodstream. Rather, they’re absorbed transdermally & may reduce inflammation, joint pain, and muscle pain.

In this article, we’ve reviewed the best brands for CBD topicals that (could) actually work. Snake oil is prevalent in the hemp industry, but FOCL has 3,000+ certified reviews from happy buyers. Their Relief Cream is THC-free. It can soothe pains, reduce inflammation, & moisturize the skin!

FOCL also promises free shipping on recurring orders & purchases over $40. Finally, their 60 day satisfaction guarantee is the clincher – if you’re looking for the best CBD cream, try FOCL!

Where to Buy CBD Topical Ointments: First Look

We reviewed the best CBD topical ointments using four stringent benchmarks – consistency, potency, social proof, and value for your hard-earned money. Keep reading for more details!

1. FOCL – Overall Best CBD Cream

Pros

Free shipping on $40+ orders

Cooling relief & soothes aches

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and get 20% off

CBD, menthol & botanicals

Cons

Very noticeable minty smell

Who is Relief Cream Best For?

FOCL’s Relief Cream is best for chronic pain sufferers, athletes and everyone in between.

Who Should Avoid Relief Cream?

If you hate the smell of menthol or have an allergy to essential oils, you should avoid this cream.

Relief Cream Ranking: 4.9/5

Consistency: 4.8/5

This cream has a smooth consistency, and it absorbs rapidly into the skin for maximum efficacy.

Potency: 4.9/5

You can get this CBD cream in 1000 mg. and 2000 mg. strengths – each blend promises rapid relief with menthol, eucalyptus, wintergreen oil, Aloe Vera, and Arnica for skin moisturization.

Price: 4.7/5

FOCL’s 1000 mg. Relief Cream is priced at $39.00 per container, and their 2000 mg. blend is priced at $59.00 per jar. Subscribers get 20% off, and FOCL promises free shipping over $40.

Customer Ratings: 4.8/5

FOCL’s Relief Cream is 100% vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and third-party lab tested. It’s earned 120+ awesome customer reviews based on efficacy, but some don’t like the smell.

Summary: 4.9/5

If you don’t mind the smell of menthol, FOCL’s Relief Cream is the best product on the market.

2. Tommy Chong – Best Money-Back Guarantee

Pros

60-day money back guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD muscle balm

Contains menthol and camphor

Combats stiff joints & muscles

Third-party lab tested product

Cons

Contains trace amounts of THC

Who is Full Spectrum Hemp Muscle Balm Best For?

Tommy Chong’s full-spectrum CBD muscle balm caters towards athletes and physical laborers.

Who Should Avoid Full Spectrum Hemp Muscle Balm?

If you’re sensitive to menthol, camphor or methylsulfonylmethane, avoid this CBD product.

Full Spectrum Hemp Muscle Balm Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency: 4.9/5

This muscle & joint balm is sticky, but Tommy Chong reviews note that it absorbs well and doesn’t require a lot of application.

Potency: 4.7/5

Tommy Chong’s latest cream blends 100 mg. or 500 mg. of full-spectrum hemp with menthol, camphor and glucosamine to create a soothing “heat” that may alleviate joint & muscle pain.

Price: 4.8/5

Their 100 mg. blend costs $29.99, and their 500 mg. blend costs $49.95 for a container. This is a tad expensive, but you’ll enjoy relief on par with FOCL’s top-rated cream for the same price.

Customer Ratings: 4.9/5

Customers echo our experts’ sentiment – with Tommy Chong’s CBD Balm, a little bit goes a long way. Just a dab at a time can markedly improve joint pain while reducing inflammation.

Summary: 4.8/5

Tommy’s CBD Balm contains trace amounts of THC, but it’s designed for fast-acting relief.

3. Cornbread Hemp – Best for Beginners

Pros

2-minute quiz for beginners

Hundreds of verified ratings

Products ship within 1 day

Organic & lab-tested CBD

30-day money back guarantee

Cons

Contains trace amounts of THC

Who is CBD Lotion + Menthol Best For?

CBD Lotion + Menthol is best for people who prefer a cooling lotion rather than a wax balm.

Who Should Avoid CBD Lotion + Menthol?

This product has a 25:1 CBD to THC ratio, which isn’t suitable for people trying to avoid THC.

CBD Lotion + Menthol Ranking: 4.7/5

Consistency: 4.6/5

This CBD product has the consistency of minty suntan lotion, which means you can apply it rather liberally and enjoy rapid absorption into the skin. Just be sure to let it air-dry first!

Potency: 4.8/5

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD lotion contains 500 mg. full-spectrum CBD and 20 mg. THC, which represents a 25:1 ratio. It’s combined with menthol to absorb quickly & provide cooling relief.

Price: 4.6/5

Each container of CBD Lotion + Menthol is priced at $49.99, and users who subscribe can save 20% on recurring orders. Still, their one-time purchase price implies that you pay a premium.

Customer Ratings: 5/5

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD lotion has received 709 rave reviews from satisfied customers! Buyers speak about their 30-day money back guarantee and praise the cooling efficiency of this lotion.

Summary: 4.7/5

Cornbread Hemp goes the extra mile with organic CBD, third-party labs, and 24-hour shipping!

4. Medterra – Most Reputable CBD Cream Brand

Pros

Download their app for 20% off

20,000+ verified 5-star reviews

Free shipping for $75+ orders

No synthetic ingredients here

CBD, botanicals and menthol

Cons

Not as potent as other brands

Who is Pain Relief Cream Best For?

Medterra’s Pain Relief Cream is best for people who desire a CBD isolate product with menthol.

Who Should Avoid Pain Relief Cream?

If you’re looking for a potent relief cream that promotes the “entourage effect”, Medterra’s CBD isolate doesn’t have any other cannabinoids. Additionally, it’s not as strong as other products.

Pain Relief Cream Ranking: 4.6/5

Consistency: 4.8/5

This cream is free from lumps, synthetic ingredients, & plasticizers that block rapid absorption!

Potency: 4.6/5

Each container of Medterra’s Pain Relief Cream is dosed at 500 mg. or 1000 mg. at the top end. It’s designed to alleviate sore backs and stiff necks with a strong presence of menthol & Arnica.

Price: 4.8/5

Medterra always gets the price right, and their CBD creams are no exception! You can grab their 500 mg relief cream for $39.99 and their 1000 mg blend for $41.99, but users who subscribe for recurring orders can save 20%. Download their mobile app & enjoy 20% off your first purchase!

Customer Ratings: 5/5

Medterra is the most reputable CBD brand around, and their line-up has received 25,000+ five star ratings from customers. This product earned a 4.5 star rating based on 1,332+ reviews.

Summary: 4.6/5

Medterra checks all the boxes with thousands of reviews, lab-tested creams & affordable prices.

5. CBDistillery – Best Discounts for Recurring Orders

Pros

Subscribers save up to 30%

Free shipping for $75+ orders

41,000+ legit five-star ratings

Lab-tested and quality assured

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Made with US-grown industrial hemp

Who is CBDol Topical – CBD Salve – 500 mg Best For?

CBDol is the best option for users who plan to buy CBD salve on a recurring basis & enjoy a hearty discount for their loyalty.

Who Should Avoid CBDol Topical – CBD Salve – 500 mg?

If you’re leery of industrial hemp, it’s best to avoid this product – unlike Medterra, they don’t claim to use organic ingredients.

CBDol Topical – CBD Salve – 500 mg Ranking: 4.5/5

Consistency: 4.5/5

This topical product shies away from the liberal application of lotions and creams, instead opting for a wax-like consistency that absorbs fast and works even faster.

Potency: 4.6/5

Each container of CBD balm is filled with 500 mg of full-spectrum hemp, menthol, and essential oils that promise cooling & moisturizing relief. Experience the benefits of eucalyptus, Arnica, and wintergreen oil for yourself!

Price: 4.7/5

You can get one jar of 500 mg CBD balm for $50, but subscribers can pay just $35 per container – if you’re planning to buy in bulk, CBDistillery offers free shipping for all purchases above $75!

Customer Ratings: 4.8/5

As Medterra’s proud sister brand, CBDistillery has received 41,000+ five-star reviews for their excellent product line-up. CBDol has earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating based on 572 reviews.

Summary: 4.5/5

CBDistillery offers affordable prices with the same 60-day money-back guarantee as Medterra!

6. Nuleaf Naturals – Best Unscented CBD Balms

Pros

Simple, pure & unscented

Made with two ingredients

Free CBD balm with $99 order

Spend $74 for free shipping

Subscribe and get 20% off

Cons

No other analgesic ingredients

Who is CBD Balm Best For?

If you’re looking for a CBD balm that’s 100% pure and unscented, Nuleaf Naturals offers full-spectrum hemp extract and nothing else!

Who Should Avoid CBD Balm?

Users who want to experience cooling relief should try to find a CBD cream with menthol.

CBD Balm Ranking: 4.4/5

Consistency: 4.6/5

Consisting only of shea butter and full-spectrum hemp extract, Nuleaf Naturals’ CBD Balm absorbs rapidly and dries within minutes.

Potency: 4.4/5

This CBD balm comes in three sizes – 0.5 oz, 1 oz, and 1.5 oz! Each container has 300 mg, 600 mg, and 900 mg full-spectrum CBD (respectively). Enjoy unscented, fast-acting relief!

Price: 4.5/5

Nuleaf Naturals’ 0.5 oz container will cost you $24, and their 1 oz container is priced at $39. Finally, their 1.5 oz jar will set you back $59. Buyers who subscribe will save 20% off the bat!

Customer Ratings: 4.6/5

This product has earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from 236 satisfied customers. Many buyers discuss how refreshing it is to find an effective CBD balm that doesn’t smell like peppermint.

Summary: 4.4/5

Users with sensitive skin (or a sensitive nose) will find Nuleaf Naturals’ balm to be a good fit!

7. BatchCBD – Best for Muscle Pain

Pros

Tandem heat & cooling relief

Subscribe and get 25% off

Roll-on for easier application

Enhanced with essential oils

30-day happiness guarantee

Cons

Buyers pay the premium here

Who is CBD Balm: Fire & Ice Best For?

CBD Balm: Fire & Ice caters towards individuals with chronic pain and people who’d rather not get their fingers dirty with manual application.

Who Should Avoid CBD Balm: Fire & Ice?

If you’re not a huge fan of Icy-Hot, this product does the same thing with an added dose of CBD.

CBD Balm: Fire & Ice Ranking: 4.3/5

Consistency: 4.9/5

Batch CBD’s Fire & Ice Balm looks more like a stick of deodorant than anything else! Just roll the balm onto an affected area for targeted relief. It’s much easier than applying it yourself!

Potency: 4.6/5

Each stick of Fire & Ice Balm contains 1250 mg. of full-spectrum CBD in tandem with 6.6% camphor, 6.7% menthol, jojoba oil and other essential oils for heated relief that gets chilly.

Price: 4.2/5

You’ll pay $49.99 for a one-time purchase, but users who subscribe for recurring orders can save 25%. They send CBD Balm directly to your doorstep once a month or every 60 days!

Customer Ratings: 4.4/5

Batch CBD launched their premium Fire & Ice roll-on balm very recently, but they’ve already received 90 positive reviews from verified users: relief you can feel is the primary subject line!

Summary: 4.3/5

8. Aspen Green – Best for Entourage Effect

Pros

Won Healthline Editor’s Pick

CBD, tea tree & menthol

Enjoy the entourage effect

Certfied USDA organic CBD

60-day money back guarantee



Cons

Has trace amounts of THC

Pricey one-time purchase

Who is Relief Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Cream Best For?

Aspen Green’s Relief Full Spectrum Cooling Cream may appeal towards athletes and physical laborers who prioritize organic ingredients and cooling relief from muscular aches & pains.

Who Should Avoid Relief Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Cream?

If you’re sensitive to the effects of THC, this full-spectrum CBD product contains trace amounts.

Relief Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Cream Ranking: 4.3/5

Consistency: 4.6/5

Aspen Green’s cooling cream looks like a clear gel, and it’s water-based for rapid absorption. It’s free from plastics, artificial preservatives & synthetic ingredients for a difference you can feel!

Potency: 4.3/5

Each two-ounce jar contains 1000 mg of physician-formulated, USDA-organic CBD and 33 mg. of hemp-derived THC. It’s also filled with other cannabinoids for amplified analgesic effects.

Price: 4.2/5

Products that have earned the title of “Healthline Editor’s Pick” are worth their weight in gold, and this full-spectrum cooling cream is no exception. A one-time purchase will set you back $84.99, but users who subscribe can save 30% and bring the price down to $59.49 per jar.

Customer Ratings: 4.7/5

Aspen Green has served 10,000+ customers in their short time occupying the hemp industry, and satisfied buyers give their products a 4.9 out of 5 star rating. Joanna calls this product the “best CBD cream” they’ve ever used, and thousands of happy customers echo her sentiment.

Summary: 4.3/5

If you’re on the hunt for a premium CBD cream with no artificial ingredients, you’ve found one!

9. PlusCBD – Best Moisturizing CBD Creams

Pros

Free shipping above $45

Moisturizing ingredients

Non-GMO & pesticide free

Visible third-party lab tests

4.7 stars from 532+ buyers

Cons

Potency doesn’t feel up to par

Who is CBD Balm 100 mg 1.3 oz Best For?

PlusCBD’s CBD Balm 100 mg 1.3 oz. caters towards users with various skin conditions. This product contains supportive ingredients that moisturize and hydrate dry and damaged skin!

Who Should Avoid CBD Balm 100 mg 1.3 oz?

If you’re primarily concerned with pain relief, we’ve seen CBD creams with more hemp extract.

CBD Balm 100 mg 1.3 oz Ranking: 4.2/5

Consistency: 4.6/5

This CBD balm is free from artificial ingredients, parabens, sulfates, dyes, PEGs, and unwanted fragrances. It’s also easily absorbable and designed for users with sensitive or damaged skin.

Potency: 4.1/5

Aside from 100 mg of full-spectrum CBD, this premium product contains botanitcal humectants and emollients. Beeswax, willow bark extract, glycerin and horsetail extract promise a new glow!

Price: 4.6/5

Each jar of CBD Balm costs $34.99 for a one-time purchase, and users who opt in for recurring orders can save 25% – this brings the price down to $26.24 before considering flash discounts.

Customer Ratings: 4.7/5

Plus CBD is popular with the people, and their moisturizing balm has received a 4.7 out of 5 star rating based on 532 customer reviews. Many buyers use this for their dry and itchy hands!

Summary: 4.2/5

If you’re dealing with skin conditions that prevent you from looking and feeling your best, give Plus CBD’s CBD balm a fair chance. It’s affordable and backed by hundreds of testimonials!

What is CBD Cream and How Does It Work?

CBD cream is a topical ointment that may offer targeted relief for sore muscles, arthritis pain, and damaged skin. CBD creams usually contain moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, cocoa butter & arnica extract to promote the skin’s health while reducing pain.

Many CBD topicals also promise a cooling effect using tea tree oil, menthol, jojoba oil, & other essential oils. Lavender oil, rosemary leaf extract, Vitamin E, and eucalyptus oil may provide localized relief in tandem with pure hemp oil. Finally, CBD cream contains lots & lots of CBD.

No matter how it’s consumed, CBD has been used anecdotally for effective pain relief. Because CBD creams are absorbed through the skin, they can treat localized muscle pain and eliminate nagging aches at the source. In short, CBD cream may offer fast acting & non-intoxicating relief.

Who Should Use CBD Creams?

People with skin conditions, athletes, physical laborers, and those who suffer with chronic joint pain should use CBD creams. They can be helpful for individuals with various health conditions! Some users report feeling relief from inflammation, psoriasis, arthritis, aches and inflammation.

If you’re used to the effects of CBD already, you’re in for a treat. Unlike CBD oils and tinctures, CBD topicals can offer a higher degree of targeted pain relief without making you drowsy or sleepy. Be sure to use the smallest amount possible – a little CBD cream can go a long way.

Potential Benefits of Using CBD Creams

In this section, we’ve explained the potential benefits of using CBD cream for pain, inflammation and various skin conditions. The scientific community has studied the effects of CBD at length!

Chronic Pain Relief

In a scientific study that involved twenty former professional athletes, participants received 10 mg. of topical CBD ointment for chronic pain involving acute back & lower extremity injuries.

70% of participants completed the study, and almost all reported a significant improvement

in self-reported pain levels. This definition includes pain-related disability, life support activities, recreational & job-related activities, self-care, and even sexual function impeded by pain [1].

Soothe Muscle Pain

If you find yourself spending most of your time in the gym, clinical evidence suggests that CBD cream can alleviate muscle pain if it’s applied to the appropriate area soon after you work out.

23 participants completed a lower-body workout designed to induce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Each participant was randomly assigned to a CBD, MCT, or placebo group.

The CBD group reported less muscle pain four days after the workout than either the MCT or null groups. The International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health concluded that “CBD appears to have a significant influence on [post-workout] soreness…when consumed immediately after strenuous exercise” [2].

Reduce Inflammation

Clinical evidence suggests that topical CBD (absorbed through the skin) may have greater anti-inflammatory benefits when compared to orally administered CBD. A scientific review from the European Journal of Pain studied the efficacy of transdermal CBD cream in arthritic rats.

The findings showcased that transdermal CBD gel significantly reduced joint swelling. The data indicates that CBD creams may be potentially helpful for relieving arthritic pain. It may also aid in inflammation reduction without noticeable side effects [3].

Reduce Nerve Pain

A scientific study conducted in 2020 involved 29 participants who experienced peripheral neuropathy (nerve pain). Half the group was given a treatment product containing 250 mg. CBD per 3 fluid oz., and the other half was given a placebo ointment with no active CBD.

Participants who applied CBD cream experienced significant reductions in sharp pain, cold & itchy sensations, and intense pain when compared to placebo. There were no adverse events reported, leading the study to conclude that topical CBD can reduce symptoms of nerve pain [4].

Side Effects & Contraindications of Using CBD Cream

There is clinical & anecdotal evidence to suggest that full-spectrum CBD & broad-spectrum CBD cream may relieve pain, but you should be cognizant of potential side effects. They’re quite mild, and potential skin irritation from other ingredients is the largest worry to consider.

When you apply CBD cream, it’s absorbed through your skin. As such, if you have any allergies to essential oils or tree nuts, it’s imperative that you don’t purchase a product with coconut oil. Commonly reported side effects include dry skin and mild rashes for those with sensitive skin.

CBD interacts with commonly prescribed medications and supplements, but there’s no evidence to suggest that transdermal CBD cream for pain has the same contraindications. Because it’s not absorbed through your blood, there’s no link between medication interaction & CBD topicals.

Still, you should consult with your healthcare professional before using CBD cream products.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best CBD Pain Cream

Before you pick the best CBD cream for pain relief, consider the following important factors:

Scent

Depending on the CBD pain cream you choose, each product may have a different scent if there are supportive ingredients in the mix. It’s important to check verified reviews for any complaints people have about the way a premium CBD cream smells once it’s applied.

Third-Party Testing

You should only purchase full-spectrum CBD cream or broad-spectrum CBD cream that’s third party tested by a reputable laboratory. This guarantees the CBD potency and safety ranking of your product.

Value for Money

Pain relief CBD creams can get expensive, but you can find affordable prices if you do your research. Our experts found pain relief CBD creams that offer the most value for your money.

Brand Reputation

While CBD cream relies on the promise of providing targeted pain relief, pop-up brands with no prior experience are known for selling bunk products. You should purchase CBD products from brands with a storied track record and upstanding reputation.

Quality of Ingredients

Higher potency CBD cream uses all natural ingredients with hemp-derived CBD oil, and many of the best CBD products contain additional pain relieving ingredients. You’ll want to find products with USA roots, visible third-party labs, and social proof (reviews) to back each brand’s claims.

Type of CBD

Many CBD products use broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate oil, which contains zero THC. Full-spectrum CBD creams may have up to <0.3% THC and be considered legal under the jurisdiction of the 2018 Farm Bill [5].

Full-spectrum potency is viewed by some users as the gold standard, but other users enjoy the same long-lasting relief from broad-spectrum CBD.

What Symptoms You Are Treating

Are you treating achy joints, tight muscles, broken skin, or muscle discomfort? Depending on the symptoms you deal with; some CBD creams are better than others for particular purposes. Many brands sell products that can offer soothing relief from arthritis pain and inflammation.

Others gear their hemp-derived CBD products towards athletes, physical laborers, and those who desire a speedy recovery from muscle aches & soreness. However, most CBD creams contain the same active ingredients and can work well enough to remedy multiple conditions.

Additional Ingredients

In addition to providing targeted pain relief on their own, CBD topicals may contain additional pain relieving ingredients to block pain sensations in more ways than one. Unless you have pre-existing allergies, it’s best to purchase CBD pain cream with more than just CBD involved.

Anecdotal evidence shows that essential oils, aloe vera, and organic menthol can have more anti-inflammatory properties than CBD alone. Some products offer a cooling sensation that provides fast-acting relief while CBD absorbs into the skin.

Potential Allergies

If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain ingredients, be sure to pick a CBD cream that won’t aggravate your symptoms. Because CBD creams absorb directly through the skin, it’s important to avoid ingredients that could make your symptoms worse before they improve.

How to Use CBD Cream for Maximum Benefits

When you’re using CBD products, it’s important to start low and go slow. In most cases, a thin layer is all that’s needed to (possibly) alleviate joint discomfort and promote pain management. As with anything, using too much CBD cream puts you at risk for dry skin and skin irritation.

Before you apply CBD cream, be sure that your skin is not wet or dirty. Wash up beforehand.

Dip your finger in the container and rub a small amount of CBD cream over the affected area. Then, wait between 30 and 45 minutes for symptomatic relief before applying another layer.

You can use CBD relief creams up to five times per day, but the most important factor is your consistency. When applied on a regular basis, CBD creams can support skin health and offer long-lasting pain relief that covers your bases around the clock.

CBD Balm vs. Cream vs. Lotion vs. Body Oil: What’s the Difference?

CBD creams and CBD lotions use water and other moisturizing ingredients as the “base” for their product. You’ll often find essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter, and even coconut oil as listed ingredients for CBD creams and CBD lotions. CBD body oils and balms are a bit different.

Unlike CBD creams and CBD lotions, CBD balm doesn’t contain any water. It uses only wax and fatty oils as the “base”, leading CBD balms to have a much different consistency than creams and lotions. At the same time, any topical CBD product is working towards the same end result.

Ranking Methodology for Our Recommended Best CBD Creams

In this section, we’ve explained the ranking criteria that’s used for picking topical CBD products.

Consistency

We prioritized CBD creams with a smooth and rapidly-absorbing consistency – there’s nothing worse than receiving a lumpy topical product, and smooth creams are more easily absorbable.

Potency

Any effective CBD cream may provide pain relief with broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract in generous amounts. We prioritized CBD topicals with more of the stuff that works.

Price

Our experts picked the best CBD cream products based on their affordability. No matter which item you decide to purchase, rest assured that you’re getting the best value for your money!

Customer Ratings

Social proof is the best proof, and our experts gave a higher ranking to CBD creams that offer verified reviews to back their efficacy. Remember – wise people learn from others’ mistakes!

Top-Rated CBD Creams & Topical CBD Products – FAQs

In this section, we’ve answered your frequently asked questions about CBD creams for pain!

Is CBD Cream Legal?

Yes, CBD cream is legal so long as it contains <0.3% THC or less by weight. The 2018 Farm Bill [5] authorizes the use of CBD products, oils, and creams that comply with this requirement.

Is CBD Cream Worth It?

CBD cream is worth it for many users with chronic pain, arthritis, skin conditions, and muscle pain. Anecdotal evidence & clinical studies have proven the benefits of topical CBD products!

Is CBD Cream or Oil Better for Pain?

While CBD cream and CBD oil may have a positive impact on chronic pain, CBD cream is better for providing localized pain relief. It’s absorbed transdermally when applied to an affected area.

What Form of CBD is Most Effective?

Full-spectrum CBD products and broad-spectrum formulas are more effective than CBD isolate cream. They can promote the “entourage effect”, which may amplify the positive effects of CBD!

How Much Does CBD Cream Cost?

FOCL’s Relief Cream costs just $39 per container, which is a great deal when you consider other brands that sell their CBD products for $40 to $50 per jar. This product can soothe aches, reduce inflammation, and offer cooling relief with menthol, eucalyptus oil, and wintergreen oil!

Are CBD and Hemp the Same?

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound that comes from the hemp plant. CBD is derived from hemp, which is defined by the CDC as any part of the cannabis plant with no more than 0.3% THC [6].

Does CBD Cream Stop Pain?

Yes, CBD cream can stop pain sensations by stimulating your body’s natural endocannabinoid system. CBD cream may help with painful joints, reduce inflammation & soothe muscle aches.

Does Topical CBD Cream Get Into Your Bloodstream?

No, topical CBD cream doesn’t get into your bloodstream. It’s absorbed through your skin, which provides localized pain relief. It doesn’t enter your digestive system or pass through your liver.

Does CBD Cream Work for Back Pain?

Scientific studies & anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD cream can work for back pain! A study involving twenty former professional athletes [1] showed significant pain improvement.

Does CBD Cream Help With Arthritis?

Yes, CBD cream can help with arthritis and reduce joint inflammation. A scientific study involving arthritic rats [3] showed that CBD cream reduced PWL and limb posture indicative of joint pains.

How Long Does CBD Cream Last for Pain?

You’ll start to notice the effects of CBD cream within 20-30 minutes of applying it to an affected area. Each “dose” should last between 5-8 hours, which makes a thrice-daily application ideal.

Can You Use CBD Cream Every Day?

When you’re applying CBD cream, consistency is the key to (potential) long-lasting relief. You can (and should) use CBD cream 2-3 times per day for optimal results. This works better than applying a larger amount all at once.

So, What is the Best CBD Cream? Here’s Our Final Verdict.

FOCL’s Relief Cream is the best option for beginners and experienced users alike. Whether you’re an athlete or deal with chronic pain; this product is priced affordably and contains all-natural ingredients that actually work. Enjoy cooling relief with menthol & essential oils!

Still, every CBD cream for pain relief is designed for a different audience. While they all have the same inherent effects, the inclusion of other pain-relieving ingredients can make a world of difference. CBD creams work almost instantly, and they offer targeted & non-intoxicating relief.

There’s no need to slather on CBD cream like it’s sunscreen. A little bit goes a long way!

