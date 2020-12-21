CBD Can Help With Holiday Stress

Sometimes we do it in a healthy way, for example, by doing more exercise than usual or relaxing outdoors with friends and family. However, every time holidays arrive we keep making the same mistakes that already harm us daily, to which we add new ones: we are still glued to our cell phone screens, we fill the day with activities so as not to waste any minute of it, we do not know how to prioritize time, we do not disconnect from work, we stop dieting, among others.

Whether it’s because of doing nothing or wanting to do everything, oddly enough, holidays can also affect our health. When you’re not on holidays, a very busy day and a challenging work environment frequently put a lot of pressure on our minds and bodies, leaving us with an overwhelming feeling. The emotional and physical pressure can be controlled on time, but if you push yourself (or are forced) too much for a long period of time, you can develop a persistent state of alertness. This state of mind is the one that leads to stress, which you can carry with you for a long time, even in your free time.

Relieve your stress with CBD

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is one of the most studied components of the Cannabis Sativa plant. Far from THC, CBD is one of the components of hemp that has no psychoactive effects. Consequently, cannabidiol turned out to be one of the most promising cannabinoid compounds lately due to its proven therapeutic properties, as acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report released in 2017.

At this moment, cannabidiol can be found in any form imaginable, although CBD oil is doubtlessly the most popular product, especially for its benefits in alleviating both your mind and body, and reducing stress, which will surely be on the rise these holidays, especially as a result of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, buying CBD oil has become a consumer trend in the main capitals of the United States and Europe, since these are the places where the societies with the highest levels of stress reside.

But, how does CBD work?

Various studies published in medical journals have shown that cannabidiol can be considered a compound that provides numerous benefits, as it can reduce the levels of stress and anxiety a person has, attributable to its relation with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). By using a product with cannabidiol, we allow this molecule to enter the ECS, where CB1 and CB2 receptors can interact with endogenous cannabinoids produced by our body. Thereby, this increase in the activity of the ECS will translate into a decrease in our stress and anxiety levels, as it helps to bring back the balance of this group of endogenous cannabinoid receptors found in certain parts of our central nervous system.

CBD can also connect with our monoamine neurotransmitters, which then generate the signaling chemicals responsible for stimulating the production and release of indispensable hormones into our bloodstream. These hormones are serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, among others, which play a major role in controlling stress and anxiety levels. These CBD properties are the reason behind why relieving stress is one of the most popular causes for using CBD products.

Stress is one of the main problems in modern societies, mainly due to the pace of life and peer pressure they involve. In addition to reducing stress levels with almost immediate effectiveness and with just a few drops applied, CBD oil can also help people that have trouble sleeping, since it generates a feeling of placidity and tranquility that can help a person achieve an optimal state of relaxation. In this way, we can say CBD has a positive effect on your sleep schedule.

How is CBD consumed?

CBD can be found in various forms: in liquid form, capsules, ointments, sprays, creams and even in vape cartridges. Hence, you are able choose the method and way that best suits you. The main idea behind each of these different forms of consuming CBD is to guarantee that this compound enters our system as easily as posible in order to provide us the desired results. To choose the most appropriate form, some factors must be taken into account, such as your personal conditions, your optimal dose, how long you want the effect to last and the results you want to obtain.

Nowadays, full spectrum CBD oil tinctures are the most popular method of consuming this non-psychactive cannabinoid compound. This and many more products can be easily obtained online on websites from specialized companies on the subject, such as Thrive Flower CBD, a high quality Philadelphia CBD company which is responsible for obtaining the oily extract of the best varieties of hemp, in order to offer you a wide variety of premium quality products with a high concentration of cannabidiol. In this way, with the correct dose of one of these products, you can lower your stress and anxiety levels, thanks to all the beneficial properties CBD has. Therefore, if you are looking for full spectrum oil tinctures, vape pens, gummy bears, lotions or even a CBD flower for sale in Philadelphia, we remind you that Thrive Flower CBD has a wide selection of products that you can choose from on their website.

Final recommendations

For years, stress and anxiety have been the most common disorders, with a notable increase in their levels before holidays begin and before they end. Also, for a long time, the only effective treatments for these disorders have been psychotherapy and medication. But now, people are looking for complementary and alternative therapies that can help them with their symptoms, being better if they have no side effects and are easy to use.

The implementation of CBD can be especially useful for those who feel that their stress levels prevent them from living a normal life. If you are experiencing stress due to a demanding job, financial pressure, marital problems, family issues, or even if you have holiday stress, CBD may be the natural solution you need. No one can avoid stress completely, but if you feel that these situations are interfering with your daily life, a small dose of CBD will surely help you calm down and have a better day without your worries taking over.

