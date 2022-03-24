CasiNotes: Sting, Chris Rock top spring casino headliner schedule

If you still need convincing that the region’s casinos have returned to pre-COVID shape, look no further than the spring entertainment roster. After two years’ worth of COVID-inflicted cancellations, postponements and belt-tightening, local gaming halls are trotting out a number of A-list artists covering a good deal of the pop-music spectrum as well as a small army of hot-ticket comedy acts.

The latter lineup is particularly impressive: Leading the laughter lineup are Chris Rock and the one-two punch to the funny bone that are Steve Martin and Martin Short. Like Rock, the two funny guys bring their hilarious, if decidedly old-school, program to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. But that’s just the tip of the standup iceberg; among others due at the Big B this spring are Bill Maher, Steven Wright and Jim Gaffigan.

But Borgata hardly has the monopoly on mirth: Also heading to local showrooms are Kevin James (Wind Creek Bethlehem), Tracy Morgan and Andrew “Dice” Clay (Parx), Ron White (Ocean Casino Resort) and John Mulaney (Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City). And for those who live closer to the Lehigh Valley than the Jersey Shore, the two Martins and Rock are also booked at Wind Creek.

Musically speaking, there’s no question the biggest name on any marquee this spring is that of Sting, who brings his “My Songs” tour to Hard Rock May 13. The Rock is also hosting, among other pop and rock practitioners, ’70s hard rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet, Brit glam-rockers The Struts and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

And look for prog-jammers Primus at Borgata and Wind Creek.

Classic rock is represented by the likes of The Zombies (Borgata), Styx and Kansas (Parx), and Jefferson Starship (Tropicana Atlantic City).

Country sounds will be provided by Chris Stapleton and Wynonna & The Big Noise (Hard Rock), Justin Moore and Brett Young (Parx), Brothers Osborne (Wind Creek) and Gary Allan (Rivers Casino Philadelphia), while soul music will be delivered courtesy of The O’Jays (Parx) and Bobby Brown (Rivers).

The spring talent roster also includes a number of artists who have been making music since the 1950s and ’60s: South Philly “Golden Boys” Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, and legendary pop singer Dionne Warwick (Golden Nugget Atlantic City), crooner Engelbert Humperdinck (Rivers) and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Wind Creek).

The “miscellaneous” category includes: The musical revue “80s Live” (Hard Rock), “My Big, Gay Italian Wedding” (Live! Philadelphia), song parodist Randy Rainbow (Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City) and medium Theresa Caputo (Parx).

And for higher-brow pursuits, there is a series of performances staged by the Atlantic City Ballet at Caesars Atlantic City.

Bally’s Atlantic City

April 2: Beatles Zeppelin Doors by Magical Mystery Doors; April 9: Timeless Season; May 7: Two Divas & A Piano Tribute to Elton John & Cher.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

March 26: Steve Martin & Martin Short; April 2: Chris Rock (Event Center); Jerry Cantrell (Music Box); April 15: Classic Albums Live performs “Led Zeppelin II”; April 23: Andrew Schulz (Event Center); The Zombies (Music Box); April 29: Breaking Benjamin; April 30: Bill Maher; May 6: Michael Carbanaro; May 13: Voyage (Journey tribute); May 14: David Foster; May 21: Steven Wright; May 27: Primus; May 28: Jim Gaffigan (Event Center); The Boxmasters (Music Box); May 29: The Struts; June 3: Nate Bargatze; June 4: Christina P; June 10: Nick Swardson (Music Box); June 10 and 11: Ween (Event Center); June 17: Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man: 50 Years of Billy; June 18: Mandy Moore.

Caesars Atlantic City

March 26: Atlantic City Ballet presents “A Midsummer’s Night Dream”; April 18: Divas (tribute to Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Cher, Tina Turner); April 23: Atlantic City Ballet presents “Carmen”; April 28: “Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music Of Your Life”; May 21: Atlantic City Ballet presents “Cinderella.”

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

April 30: Bobby Rydell/Frankie Avalon/Fabian; May 14: Dionne Warwick; June 11: Bobby Rydell.

Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City

Sundays through June 19: “80’s Live”; April 1 and 2: Greta Van Fleet; April 8 and 9: Chris Stapleton (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena); April 9: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Sound Waves); April 19: Threeology; April 30: Steel Panther; May 13: Sting (Hard Rock Live); Wynona & The Big Noise (Sound Waves); May 21: Ricardo Arjona (Hard Rock Live); Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (Sound Waves); June 11: Neha Kakkar; June 17 and 18: John Mulaney.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

April 9: LANCO; April 22: The Fab Four — The Beatles’ Early Years; April 23: The Fab Four — The Beatles’ Later Years; May 14: Randy Rainbow; June 4: Cat & Nat.

Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia

March 26: “My Big, Gay Italian Wedding”’ April 23: Freestyle Extravaganza featuring Judy Torres, Pretty Poison, Noel, Rockell, The Cover Girls, Betty D of Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, C-Bank, Joe Zangle.

Ocean Casino Resort

April 1: America; May 21: Anna Vissi; June 10: Ron White; May 27: Nelly; June 11: Paul Anka.

Parx

March 25: Styx; March 26: The O’Jays; April 2: The Revivalists; April 8: Brett Young; April 9: Tracy Morgan; April 16: Spring Flowers (Vietnamese show); April 21: Aretha: The Queen of Soul; April 22: Wayne Brady; April 23: Melissa Etheridge; April 29: Brett Michaels; April 30: Anthony Rodia; May 6: Theresa Caputo; May 7: Justin Moore; May 27: Kansas; May 28: Andrew “Dice” Clay; June 4: Air Supply; June 17: The O’Jays.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

March 25: Gary Allan; March 26: Rick Braun & Richard Elliot; April 1: Pebo Bryson; April 16: Taylor Dayne/All 4 One; April 29: Ed Bassmaster; May 7: Chris Botti; May 14: Engelbert Humperdinck; May 18: Aunt Mary Pat; May 20: Bobby Brown; June 3: Jeffrey Osborne.

Tropicana Atlantic City

March 31: Yakov Smirnoff; April 1: Little River Band; April 30: Jefferson Starship; June 17: “The Masked Singer” National Tour.

Wind Creek Bethlehem

March 24: Brothers Osborne; March 25: Steve Martin & Martin Short; April 9: Brit Floyd; April 20 and 21: Chris Rock; April 23: Chris Young; May 6: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; May 7: Kevin James; May 21: David Foster & Katherine McPhee; May 25: Primus; June 5: Reik; June 10: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico; June 11: Celebrating Billy Joel–America’s Piano Man

