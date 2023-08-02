Whether you’re a slots or table games fan, you’ll be interested in what the best California online casinos have to offer.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the top-rated online casinos in the Golden State and checked them against our strict criteria to come up with the top 10 sites for online gambling.

The number one spot had to go to Slots of Vegas, but there are generous bonuses and tons of great casino games available on all of the sites on this page. So be sure to check out the top 6 and all our carefully selected runner-ups as well.

Let’s get into the full list to see what’s out there.

Best California Online Casinos

Eager to find out why these are the best online casinos in California? Check out our detailed reviews below to learn more about the games you can play and the juicy bonuses on offer.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino in California Overall

Pros:

$3,500 sign-up offer + 50 free spins

No max cashout on welcome bonus

Lower 10x rollover

Easy navigation

Instant payouts

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

Doesn’t have online sports betting

Slightly smaller games collection

Slots of Vegas is our top pick for CA casinos, with plenty of top features that make it the ultimate all-rounder.

New players can get up to $3,500 in welcome bonuses + 50 free spins, and the highlight here is that you’ll only have to deal with a superb 10x rollover! That’s miles below the industry average!

Plus, winnings from the free spins have no wagering requirements or withdrawal restrictions.

Let’s find out more about our top pick together!

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.95/5

New players can get their hands on some of the best casino bonuses around when opening a new Slots of Vegas account.

Simply deposit $30 or more after signing up, and you can scoop a welcome pack that will reward you with up to a $3,500 first deposit bonus + 50 free spins. Just remember to use the code TREASURE250 when signing up.

And besides offering a sizeable new-player package, the terms here are incredibly favorable. The deposit bonus has a low 10x rollover, while the winnings from the 50 free spins come with no additional wagering requirements.

On top of that, there are a slew of bonuses always on offer for regular players, with some boasting rollovers going as low as 5x.

So make sure you check the promos tab regularly to keep up with the latest bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Though it’s not the most extensive game library on this list, players have plenty of top-rated titles to choose from.

As a Real Time Gaming (RTG) casino, you’ll have close to 200 games to choose from, with new games added to the site every single month.

And as you’d expect from an RTG site, you can freely test out the titles in practice mode, which helps players test out games before wagering real money.

For mobile users, most of the games can be played on the go. So you can easily access the Slots of Vegas Casino library on your tablets and smartphones, with no loss of quality or optimization either.

Banking Methods: 4.9/5

Slots of Vegas places a high priority on quick and hassle-free transactions.

You can use traditional banking methods like credit cards, with the site accepting almost every major card processor you can think of (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express).

If you’ve hopped on the crypto train, popular coins, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, are accepted here.

For withdrawals, you can look forward to fast payouts. Some of the available withdrawal options include check, Click2Pay, crypto, and wire transfer.

>> $3,500 bonus + 50 free spins at Slots of Vegas

2. Ignition – Best California Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

24/7 Poker Tournaments

$3,000 welcome package

Lower wagering requirements

Crypto withdrawals within an hour

Standout Omaha and Texas Hold’em

Chat, email + forum support

Cons:

Extra steps to reach customer support

Credit card fees

While Ignition’s major strengths are the incredible poker games and tournaments on offer on the site, players will also love the generous welcome package, incredible rewards program, and the speedy withdrawals the site offers.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.75/5

You’ll get access to a lot of casino gambling promotions just for playing at Ignition.

$2,500 tournaments are open to users who reach a high level in the Ignition rewards program, and you can get rewards points by playing casino games on the site.

As a welcome bonus, you can grab two equal 100% match bonuses on deposits up to $1,000 if you use fiat currency for your deposits; one is for standard casino games, while the other is for poker.

Alternatively, you can get two slightly more lucrative 150% bonuses up to $1,500 for crypto deposits, totaling a $3,000 welcome package.

Game Selection: 4.65/5

Much like Slots of Vegas, Ignition has a smaller collection of casino games on offer, with over 200 to choose from.

The upside is that the games are top quality, with software developers like RTG and Rival Gaming providing some of the best casino games on the site.

Poker is a major feature of Ignition, and the Omaha and Texas Hold’em games available are incredible, with fast lobbies and free-to-play demos that let you test the games out beforehand.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

You’ll have access to all the major credit card options at Ignition.

Your transactions will also be notably faster than many other casino sites, with transfers usually occurring in less than 24 hours.

Crypto users will get the best out of the site, though, as you will get faster transaction times and also avoid fees that apply to certain credit card transactions.

>> $3,000 casino + poker welcome bonus at Ignition

3. Slots.lv – Best Jackpots of All California Online Casinos

Pros:

Nearly 250 casino games

$5,000 sign-up bonus

$7,500 crypto welcome package

14+ “Hot Drop” jackpot games

$100,000 jackpots

Up to $225 bonus for referrals

Cons:

A few games need to be downloaded

Fees on some deposit options

If you’re after one of the most generous crypto welcome bonuses around, then Slots.lv’s massive $7,500 welcome package will be too big of a temptation to avoid.

Come for that big bonus and stay for the incredible slots and sizable jackpots!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Signing up at Slots.lv gets you access to a nice 300% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1,500, and then the bonuses just keep rolling, with 150% match bonuses available on the next 8 deposits you make up to $750 each.

This adds up to a total welcome package of $7,500 for crypto users, making for one of the most lucrative welcome bonuses out there.

If you choose to deposit via a credit card, you can instead get up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses from your first 9 deposits.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

There are always tons of slot machines to play at Slots.lv because not only do they have around 250 on offer, they are constantly adding new ones.

On top of that, jackpots on the site can go up to $100,000, and the slots are high-quality games from providers like BetSoft, so you’re not grinding away on games that aren’t optimized or well made either.

You’re going to want to check out the poker and bingo games they have in the tabletop section if you need a break from the slots because there are some great variants in there with lobbies that fill up quickly.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You’ve got your usual MasterCard, Visa, and Amex options at Slots.lv and a cashier system that is intuitive and easy to use, which makes getting started a simple affair.

BTC, ETH, and LTC are available as banking options for crypto, and withdrawals on the site are usually processed within an hour, making for a really painless transaction experience.

>> Up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses at Slots.lv

4. Cafe Casino – Best California Online Casino for Free Games

Pros:

350% welcome bonus up to $2,500

$1,500 fiat bonus available

Around 300 casino games

Can test out games in practice mode

$5 million in hot drop jackpots monthly

1-hour crypto withdrawals

Cons:

Lacks phone support

Cheque by Courier withdrawal fees

If you’re like us and like testing out new games in practice mode, you’ll feel right at home at Cafe Casino.

Plus, there are many intriguing offers, including the $2,500 welcome bonus and a fascinating weekly mystery bonus.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.85/5

Cafe Casino offers one of the largest deposit match rates around. Sign up and make your first deposit using crypto, and you’ll be able to claim a 350% welcome bonus that goes up to $2,500.

Not a fan of crypto? No problem! Take advantage of the 250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus instead.

Once you become a regular, you can look forward to a weekly mystery bonus every Thursday, unlimited referral bonuses, and Cafe Casino Perks (the site’s loyalty program).

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Players can access around 300 casino games here at the Cafe, ranging from popular table games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and craps to some of the most exciting slots available online.

Fans of the famous Crash gambling will even find an exciting version here, allowing you to test out your luck and intuition.

And to ensure that you’re guaranteed the best possible online gambling experience in California, only the best software providers can sit at Cafe’s table. This includes notable gaming giants such as Rival and RealTime Gaming.

Plus, games are added here frequently, so there will always be something new to look forward to.

Banking Methods: 4.6/5

California players have plenty of different banking methods to choose from here at Cafe Casino.

Crypto players can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether. On the other hand, if you prefer traditional payment methods, your options include popular credit cards, MatchPay, player transfer, and bank transfer.

Crypto deposits are fee-free, while credit card deposits incur a 5.9% processing fee. However, this fee is waived for your first-ever card deposit.

As for payouts, we highly recommend sticking with crypto. Withdrawals are processed in under an hour via Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Ethereum, while it will only take up to 24 hours for BTC cashouts to be processed.

>> 350% welcome bonus worth up to $2,500 at Cafe Casino

5. SuperSlots – Best Cali Online Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

$4,000 crypto bonus

$6,000 fiat bonus available

300+ quality slots from trusted providers

17 payment methods offered

BetSoft progressive jackpot slots

Cons:

Phone support is unavailable

Slightly cluttered user interface

SuperSlots impresses from the get-go with its large welcome bonuses, which cater to both crypto and fiat users, and then it continues to impress with a large selection of banking options and high-quality slots.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5

Super Slots has a big draw for new users, offering a massive $6,000 welcome package that can be claimed over the course of six deposits starting with the code SS250.

Your first deposit will get you a 250% bonus up to $1,000, and the next five will net 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each.

Crypto users don’t have to sit on the sidelines either, with a 400% match bonus on deposits up to $4,000 up for grabs when players enter the code CRYPTO400.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

With over 360 slot machine games on the site and a surprisingly robust collection of roulette, blackjack, and other table games on offer, SuperSlots makes sure its users never get bored.

Slots are obviously the main focus, and they live up to the name ‘super,’ as games like Call of Zeus and Shark Spin offer highly optimized experiences that are provably fair. It definitely is one of the best slots sites in Cali.

BetSoft and Nucleus provide a lot of the software for the site, and the games translate really well from the desktop version to mobile, with the scaled-down browser version functioning flawlessly on handheld devices and losing none of its charms.

Having said that, the selection of mobile games is a little smaller than on the desktop, so be aware of that if you intend to play mostly on the go.

Banking Methods: 4.5/5

There are around 17 different banking options on offer at SuperSlots, and they cover all the bases.

Crypto is taken care of well, with alt coins like Ape Coin and USD Coin being offered alongside the usual Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum you’re likely used to seeing on casino sites.

If you prefer fiat currency, rest assured that all the major credit cards can be used for transactions along with things like bank transfers and Moneygram.

>> $6,000 welcome package at SuperSlots

6. BitStarz – Best Online Casino in California for Crypto Users

Pros:

Over 3,500 casino games

Award-winning customer service

5 BTC welcome package + 180 free spins

Exclusive BTC games

Average payout time 10 minutes

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive for most regions

Availablity of live dealer games varies by location

BitStarz has been on the scene since 2014 and has been one of the best crypto casinos since day one.

Constantly adding new games, as well as creating unique games only available on the BitStarz site, we’ve seen them become a standout online casino with a huge library of games and great bonuses.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.45/5

BitStarz offers a number of different ways to get rewarded on the site, with tournaments like Slot Wars and Table Wars letting players compete for prize pools of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively, with Table Wars offering a whopping $3,000 for first place.

You’ll also get to enjoy a healthy welcome package of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins as long as you deposit a minimum of 0.20 mBTC.

Your first deposit will net you a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC, the second a 50% match up to 1 BTC, with the third being a 50% match up to 2 BTC, and then the fourth getting you another 100% match for deposits of up to 1 BTC.

Players will need to grab each bonus in succession to benefit from the full welcome package, so be sure to check out the terms and conditions of the promo for a full rundown of how to claim it.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

In terms of game selection at BitStarz, you’re looking at over 3,500 casino games and a massive array of different slot machines on offer.

You’ll want to check out some of the provably fair casino titles on offer, such as Space XY and Bomb Squad, and you can also expect to find some original real money games on the site that only exist on BitStarz.

One sticking point is that BitStarz offers live casino games, though the selection will depend on where you’re browsing the site from.

Payment Methods: 4.25/5

Something that may be a problem for users is that BitStarz is a crypto-exclusive casino in many countries, meaning that games on the site have to be played using cryptocurrency.

The selection of different coins is excellent, with BTC, LTC, and other big cryptos being usable on the site as well as altcoins like Doge and XRP as well.

It isn’t all bad news for fiat users either because BitStarz makes the process of buying crypto through the site really easy.

You can simply use MoonPay to purchase some crypto coins and then start playing casino games right away.

>> 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package at BitStarz

Best California Online Casinos – Runners-Up:

How We Picked the Best California Online Casinos

Promotions and Bonuses:

If you’re after the best bonuses and promotions, you’ll want to understand what makes them worthwhile.

The first thing to look for on a casino site is a generous welcome bonus that has reasonable wagering and is easy to activate — the $6000 welcome bonus from SuperSlots is an excellent example of a solid welcome package.

You’ll also want a nice mix of bonuses, with no-deposit bonuses being a great incentive for many players and cashback and reload bonuses being great if you’re a loyal player.

Game Selection:

Variety is the spice of life, so playing on a casino site that offers a wide selection of casino games helps keep things interesting and creates more opportunities to win.

Sites with extensive collections of slots and table games are obviously fantastic, but quantity isn’t always the most important aspect of game selection — sometimes, it’s more important that the games are high quality.

This means that a site with a smaller library of titles could still get a great score for game selection based on the quality of its repertoire, with a nice variety of trusted software providers also being an important metric.

Banking Methods:

It’s important that online casinos in California provide a decent selection of payment methods for their customers.

This not only means offering up credit cards and other fiat options but also a good selection of cryptocurrencies to choose from, and e-wallet and gift card options being a nice bonus.

We also want to see fast transaction times for deposits and withdrawals, and the less the fees, the better.

Related Post: Best Online Casinos in Michigan

Why Is Slots of Vegas the Top Online Casino in California?

Slots of Vegas is the top online casino in California for a slew of reasons. For us, here’s why we highly recommend it to players in the Golden State:

Generous Welcome Bonus : If you sign up at Slots of Vegas using the TREASURE250 promo code, you’ll be treated to an incredible 250% deposit bonus that goes up to $3,500, and you’ll also get 50 free spins.

: If you sign up at Slots of Vegas using the promo code, you’ll be treated to an incredible 250% deposit bonus that goes up to $3,500, and you’ll also get 50 free spins. Low Bonus Wagering : Promos at Slots of Vegas have very lenient wagering requirements, thus making it easy to unlock the bonus winnings. For instance, the welcome bonus only has a 10x rollover, while winnings from the 50 free spins have no wagering requirements at all. Plus, you’ll often find rollovers that sometimes go as low as 5x.

: Promos at Slots of Vegas have very lenient wagering requirements, thus making it easy to unlock the bonus winnings. For instance, the welcome bonus only has a 10x rollover, while winnings from the 50 free spins have no wagering requirements at all. Plus, you’ll often find rollovers that sometimes go as low as 5x. Practice Mode Is Available: Interested in a certain slot but don’t know much about the game? Well, you can test it out in practice mode first instead of wagering real money. So you don’t have to worry about losing money on unfamiliar titles.

Best Online Casinos California – FAQ

Are There Free Versions of Games at Online California Casinos?

Yes. There are free versions of games at online California casinos, though this depends on the casino site that you want to play on.

Our top pick, Slots of Vegas, offers free demos, while other sites may not give players that option.

When free games are offered, you will usually be given a set amount of free credits that you can play with.

Once they run out, you can just refresh the page or reload the game to start over, making free demos a great way to try before you buy.

What Devices Can I Use to Play Online Casino Games in California?

There are plenty of devices that you can use to play online casino games in California, ranging from mobile phones to desktop computers.

In some cases, casinos will have a dedicated mobile app that can be used on your iOS or Android Device to play casino games or start sports betting online.

However, many sites keep things simple by using a scaled-down version of the desktop site that will be optimized for mobile devices and usually works just as well.

You’ll still be able to do everything you can on the desktop version of the site, just on your smartphone or tablet instead.

How Do I Claim Bonuses on Online California Casinos?

You can claim bonuses on online California casinos in a few different ways. Luckily, they’re all really simple.

If you’re trying to claim a bonus that uses a code, you just need to enter that code to pick up the bonus.

This may be done during the signup process if it’s a welcome bonus or on the promotions or deposit page for other bonuses.

In most instances, though, you will need to make a deposit before claiming your code.

Having said that, there are certain bonuses that require no deposit whatsoever. These no-deposit bonuses can be claimed immediately with no extra hassle.

Some bonuses will be ‘opt-in’ bonuses, which just means that you’ll need to tick a box or select the reward from a dropdown list on the deposit page or perhaps the promotions tab of the casino site you are using, and you’ll be ready to go.

What Should I Look for in Californian Online Casinos?

There are plenty of things that you should look for in Californian online casinos.

A good starting point is going to be our list of casino sites because we’ve done a lot of the research for you, and the information is easier to obtain than scouring the internet.

In terms of finding the best online casino for you, you’ll want to think about what you want specifically from a casino.

If you’re somebody who is looking for quality over quantity, then our top pick, Slots of Vegas, is going to be a great choice for you. If you prefer to have a massive selection of titles and a focus on crypto, then BitStarz could be a strong contender.

Generous bonuses are nearly always an essential factor, so be sure to see what kinds of welcome packages are on offer and how the rewards program functions.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in California

Here’s a quick refresher of the top 5 top online casinos available to California players:

Slots of Vegas : As one of the top RTG online casinos, Slots of Vegas offers players in California hundreds of exciting titles and plenty of intriguing bonuses with low wagering requirements. Get started by claiming up to $3,500 in deposit bonuses + 50 free spins.

As one of the top RTG online casinos, Slots of Vegas offers players in California hundreds of exciting titles and plenty of intriguing bonuses with low wagering requirements. Get started by claiming up to $3,500 in deposit bonuses + 50 free spins. Ignition : If you’re an online casino aficionado who is looking for an incredible online poker site, then you’ll want to check out Ignition. Join today and claim the $3,000 welcome package.

If you’re an online casino aficionado who is looking for an incredible online poker site, then you’ll want to check out Ignition. Join today and claim the $3,000 welcome package. Slots.lv : Does a $7,500 crypto bonus sound like something you’d be interested in? If the answer is yes, then you’ll likely want to check out the welcome bonus at Slots.lv. There are also a ton of Betsoft and other high-quality slots on offer, so you can have a chance to win some big jackpots.

Does a $7,500 crypto bonus sound like something you’d be interested in? If the answer is yes, then you’ll likely want to check out the welcome bonus at Slots.lv. There are also a ton of Betsoft and other high-quality slots on offer, so you can have a chance to win some big jackpots. Cafe Casino : At Cafe Casino, you can enjoy heaps of free games from Rival and Real Time Gaming and get your payouts in under 1 hour if you stick with digital coins. Plus, if you make your first deposit using crypto, you’ll get a 350% welcome bonus that goes up to $2,500.

: At Cafe Casino, you can enjoy heaps of free games from Rival and Real Time Gaming and get your payouts in under 1 hour if you stick with digital coins. Plus, if you make your first deposit using crypto, you’ll get a 350% welcome bonus that goes up to $2,500. SuperSlots : Not many sites do slots better than Super Slots. They’re highly optimized, there’s a great selection of them, and you can use the massive $6,000 welcome package to start spinning right away.

Not many sites do slots better than Super Slots. They’re highly optimized, there’s a great selection of them, and you can use the massive $6,000 welcome package to start spinning right away. BitStarz: In terms of crypto casinos out there right now, BitStarz is one of the best. Once you’ve signed up for an account, you’ll be able to get a juicy 5 BTC welcome package and start playing the 4000+ casino games on offer.

How to Join a Californian Online Casino and Start Playing Games

Now that you’ve read our detailed guide, you probably want to know how to get involved with online casino gambling in California.

So here’s a step-by-step guide for signing up for an account with Slots of Vegas, our top pick:

Step 1: Check Out the Slots of Vegas Homepage

Head over to the main page for Slots of Vegas.

Click the ‘Sign Up’ button in the top corner of the page.

Step 2: Make Your Account

Enter your first name, last name, email address, and pick a secure password.

Now just fill out the rest of your personal details to continue to the next step.

Step 3: Verify the Email Address

Using the email account you signed up with, check for an email from Slots of Vegas.

Use the verification link in the email to confirm your email address.

Step 4: Log Into Your Account and Deposit

Use your sign-in details to log into your account.

Go to the ‘Cashier’ button in the top left of the screen.

Click on ‘Bonuses’ to activate any promo codes.

Click ‘Deposit.’

Input your payment details.

Add funds to your account using your chosen banking method.

You’re all done and ready to play casino games on Slots of Vegas!

Still Looking for the Best California Online Casinos for Real Money?

Now that you’ve read our detailed reviews, we hope you’ve got a good idea of the best online casino for Californian players.

Slots of Vegas took the top spot this time, thanks to their focus on incredible quality and fantastic bonuses.

Having said that, the other options on this list are still fantastic online gambling sites in their own right. They are well worth checking out if you’re interested in a particular gaming niche or just want a decent alternative to tribal casinos.

Whatever you decide to do, always remember to gamble online responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: