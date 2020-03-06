Calendar | March 5-12

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Blow It Up Day

Sometimes, you just need to ditch all your responsibilities and have some fun. Get a dose of pure, primal joy as you learn the fascinating science behind making things burn, combust, explode … you name it. Science is fun – your teachers didn’t lie to you about it. | 10 am. $23. The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. fi.edu

Resurrect PhilaMOCA Benefit Show

The independent music venue may be down now due to zoning and rent issues, but they’re definitely not out. Come out to see Yowler, Zoe Reynolds and Thin Lips, and show your support in restoring the venue back to its full glory.| 8 pm. $15. First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com

Of Montreal

This indie pop band always dares to tread into some deep territory. Each album is a different illustration full of touching lyrics and personal stories. Don’t miss them out on tour in support of their January release “UR FUN.” | 8 pm. $20. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

YASSS Queen: A Women in Comedy Night

International Women’s Day is just around the corner. But you don’t need any kind of excuse to celebrate some of the dopest female comedians in Philly. Proceeds for the night benefit Girls Justice League, an organization that empowers young women to make social, political and economic change. | 6 pm. $30. REC Philly, 901 Market St. eventbrite.com

23rd Annual Fur Ball: The Great Catsby

All you jazz cats better show up for Morris Annual Refuge’s annual fundraiser for homeless pets. Get dressed up in your swankiest attire, and get ready to shower those animals with all the love you can. | 7 pm. $165. The Bellevue, 200 S. Broad St. eventbrite.com

Andrew Santino

We have a real comedy OG in our midst. Santino got his start as an actor on “Punk’d,” and has since graced the screen on almost every major network or streaming service. Gingers do it best. | 7:30 pm. $25. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com

Weedeater

Man, you’re not supposed to eat the weed – you’re just supposed to smoke it. We wouldn’t mind rolling a fatty and thrashing around to some filthy sludgecore like this. | 9 pm. $18. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. undergroundarts.org

Decades Dance Party

DJ da_BooBoo knows just what to spin to get us all feeling nostalgic. The power of amazing dance music will transport us back to the ‘80s and ‘90s, some of our favorite decades. | 9 pm. Free. Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut St. facebook.com

Robyn, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and more are planned to be on the playlist for this women’s-centric event at Johnny Brenda’s on March 7. | Image provided.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Dancing On My Own

A night of nothing but lifting each other up – oh, and some heart-pumping, self-esteem -raising music to go with it. Dance to tracks from some powerful women in the music industry – Lizzo, Robyn, Nicki Minaj, and way more. | 10 pm. $5. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

The Orphan, The Poet

These kids don’t play music just to please anybody. This alt-rock band has had its songs soar through the charts recently, and it’s gained them spots on festival stages alongside huge acts like Twenty One Pilots. | 6:30 pm. $13. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Body Ritual

We’re not afraid to get a little freaky tonight. We’re completely ready to feel the techno and industrial beats of three DJs coursing through our warm veins. No inhibitions – just pure close-quarters dancing in a tight warehouse. Nothing better. | 10 pm. $5. Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. ticketweb.com

Drag Diva Brunch: Country Queens

Your country breakfast is ready! Allow these queens to serve you some looks, and some food, too. Don’t forget to give a hearty tip – these honies don’t work for free. | Noon. $35. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. facebook.com

International Women’s Day Market

Want to be sure you’re giving your money to a woman-owned business just in time for this holiday? All woman-owned art, beauty, apparel and more businesses will be under one roof at this market in the venerated food hall. | 11 am. Free. The Bourse, 111 S. Independence Mall East. facebook.com

A Victim of Good Times

Good times are never a bad thing. This post-punk band hasn’t released any new albums since 2012, so we have a feeling something is coming soon that will give us a good time we’ll never forget. | 7:30 pm. $10. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Techno Bunker

Everyone get underground! It’s time to dance to a sinful amount of techno. Pile in to a secretive location – that may or may not have windows – and get close with the people dancing around you. It could be the end of the world, but we wouldn’t mind going down this way. | 10 pm. Free. Ulana’s, 205 Bainbridge St. facebook.com

Philly Craft Beer Festival

It’s time to figure out what’s been brewing around the city. We’re ready to gulp down tons of beer from all kinds of Philly-native craft breweries. | 1:30 pm. $35. The Navy Yard, Building 61, 1100 Flagship Ave. goldstar.com

Mobilize for change and enjoy a potluck for your troubles outside Logan Circle on March 8. | Image provided

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Love & Vodka

Nothing brings two people together more than a mutual love of vodka. Bond with a potential romantic partner over some shots at this tipsy speed dating session. Having a vice in common will probably lead to a healthy relationship, right? | 2 pm. $35. Stateside Vodka Bar, 1700 N. Hancock St. eventbrite.com

Silverstein

This hardcore group has been going strong for 20 years. It’s almost unheard of for a band that’s been together so long without a break up. Punks may say “fuck the system,” but clearly they still believe in the value of friendship – one of the most important systems that’s keeping our society moving. | 7:15 pm. $25. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Cutthroat Queens

This is the drag version of Cutthroat Kitchen. Queens each have $150 to pay for sabotages against their competitors. In the end, the shadiest – and richest – bitch will come out on top. | 9 pm. Free. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Jonathan Richman

Richman just has a knack for getting crowds to fall in love with him. He started off in the punk band The Modern Lovers, but he’s now known for diverging and becoming an acoustic songwriting legend. | 7 pm. $25. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

International Women’s Strike

It may be International Women’s Day, but trust us – women still don’t have nearly enough respect as they deserve. Mobilize for change with Philly’s strongest women – the day starts off with a puppet show, leads to a march and ends in a community potluck. | 11 am. Free. Logan Circle, 200 N. 19th St. facebook.com

Sheer Terror

We’re never afraid of some genuine heart-pumping hardcore. These guys have been dishing it out since the ‘80s and have dominated the stage of CBGB. Now, they’ll be bringing all the intensity of their performances to a venue near you. | 7:30 pm. $16. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Fourth Anniversary Party

Fluffy kitties – enough said. This cat adoption platform allows for deeper connections to be made between human and rescue. Celebrate the business’ anniversary with a little party and a lot of love. | 11 am. $12. Le Cat Cafe, 2713 W. Girard Ave. facebook.com

EmpowHERment Brunch Party

Ladies who brunch are the fiercest of them all. DJ Yolo Ono will provide the music as you sip on bubbly and browse the pop-up market of all woman creators. The largest squad will win a gift card, so yes, it actually pays to have a lot of friends. | 11 am. Free. City Tap, 3925 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Have a couple of beers, watch some sports and listen to your favorite record on vinyl at Lucky’s Last Chance. | Image provided

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Poems Night

Got some spoken words you need to get off your chest? Come out to this monthly showcase for Philly poets. You’ll be shocked by the talent around you, and by your own courage to share work that means something to you. This month’s session will be donating its funds to the Free Migration Project. | 6:30 pm. $1-$10. HOT BED, 723 Chestnut St. facebook.com

Super Sugar Moon Hike

Get away from all the hype and chaos of the city. You’ll be pulled into the moon’s glow like the ocean as you trek toward it, and away from all the artificial light pollution. | 7 pm. Free. Wissahickon Environmental Center, 300 W. Northwestern Ave. eventbrite.com

Vinyl Siding

This is the silver lining to your Monday. Just throw back a couple of beers, watch some sports and listen to your favorite record on vinyl. You could do the same at home, but it’s more fun if you’re around some like-minded folks. | 8 pm. Free. Lucky’s Last Chance, 848 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Science on Tap: Shipwrecked Gold and Spanish Colonialism

This monthly science cafe will introduce you to new topics and friends every time. Of all the gold and silver mined from the U.S. throughout history, most of it has been sacred objects from indigenous tribes. This talk will discuss efforts to restore them. | 6 pm. Free. National Mechanics, 22 S. 3rd St. facebook.com

No River Twice

It’s improv for poetry buffs. The audience dictates the direction that the performance goes in – they go poem by poem and change the direction in whichever way they please. Therefore, there’s no traveling down the same river more than once. | 7:30 pm. Free. Pen & Pencil Club, 1522 Latimer St. facebook.com

Goin’ Up the Country

Sometimes, you just get that sudden urge to take your horse to the old town road. Give in to that feeling at this divulgent night of music and beer specials. | 7 pm. Free. Tin Can Bar, 2537 E. Somerset St. facebook.com

Modern Calligraphy Night

Whether you’re designing something or you just want to learn how to write pretty letters, this is the class for you. Come sip a brew or two and learn the ins and outs of this whimsical lettering style. | 6:30 pm. $65. Evil Genius Beer Co., 1727 N. Front St. sipandscript.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Squirrel Flower

You’re my squirrel flower… that rolls off the tongue nicely. Ella O’Connor Williams, the woman behind the name, was born into a musical family; the actual story of her birth is the inspiration for her newest album, “I Was Born Swimming.” | 8 pm. $10. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Comedy Open Mic Night

You can’t miss a chance to share your impeccable talent with the city. Get jaws dropping as you take the stage and drop it all on the crowd – just don’t drop the mic at the end, that’s just tacky. | 7:30 pm. Free. The Grape Room, 105 Grape St facebook.com

FAM SESH

A little jam sesh with a tight local music fam, hosted by James Cooper and Jared Williams. Spread some sticky and sweet jam on the dry white toast that is your typical Tuesday evening. | 8 pm. Free. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

Tuesday Night Hang Out

Club going up on a Tuesday. Come meet some new friends and score cheap deals on drinks. There’s no reason for your night to be lame if you have somewhere you can go like this. | 10 pm. Free. Saint Lazarus Bar, 102 W. Girard Ave. facebook.com

Ales of the Revolution

Franklin, Jefferson and Washington gave us more than the gift of freedom. They each had their own beer recipes, so maybe we should follow them. This may be one of the only times that learning and drinking mix. | 6 pm. $85. Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St. nacephilly.com

Pregnant Ladies Night Out

Got a bump? Don’t sit on the couch tonight like a lump. Get out and bond with ladies that are going through all the same exciting and terrifying things that you are. Motherhood is a little less scary when you’re not alone. | 6 pm $20. Midnight Iris, 1708 Lombard St. facebook.com

Kinky Quizzo

Finally – some toys you’ll actually play with. There’s no better way to woo someone than with dirty jokes and competitive trivia. Loser gets to do the receiving in the fun that will inevitably commence afterward. | 7:30 pm. Free. Kensington Pub, 2116 E. Tioga St. facebook.com

The Original Songwriter’s Open Mic

The emphasis here is on original music created by the performers. Get up there and blow the crowd away. Any talent is welcome, but just remember this crowd is ready to hear your organic lyrics and sounds. | 8 pm. Free. SawTown Tavern, 4717 Princeton Ave. facebook.com

Check out The Districts show at Creep Records in Northern Liberties on March 11. | Image provided

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

The Warriors and the Wicked

Murder isn’t strictly a man’s game. Cold case investigator Sarah Cailean is about to educate you on the most wicked women who have ever walked the Earth. Sip on drinks from woman-owned breweries, and rest in peace knowing your money will be going to Women Organized Against Rape. | 7 pm. $5. Devil’s Den, 1148 S. 11th St. facebook.com

Sittin’ In: Thee Phantom and The Illharmonic Orchestra

This music series is designed to introduce you to some cutting-edge artists of our time. We bet you never thought you needed this complementary mix of gritty hip-hop and polished classical tunes. | 8 pm. Free. The Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. facebook.com

MasterChef Junior Live

No offense, but half of you probably couldn’t even boil water right if you tried. Not everybody is blessed with great cooking skills. It’s like God sprinkled all that talent on this select group of children who are about to blow your mind. | 7 pm. $35-$125. Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St. kimmelcenter.org

The Districts

These alt-rock Philly natives have released a new album, “You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.” Buy the record, watch them perform and hang out with them at a bar around the corner afterward. | 6 pm. $23. Creep Records, 1050 N. Hancock St. creep-records-store.shoplightspeed.com

Comedy Allstars

Keeping an eye on the up-and-coming comedic talent of the city? If not, this is your spot to catch up. All of Philly’s finest funny people will be on stage to shake up your Wednesday night. | 8 pm. $15. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. facebook.com

Understanding Chronic Disorganization

Honestly, we can’t keep our shit clean for more than one day. Our minds are just so chaotic, and it sure as hell shows on our cluttered desks and dish-filled sinks. This discussion will go over the underlying causes of the inability to get your shit together. | 7 pm. $20. Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave. facebook.com

Tokusatsu

Tokusatsu is Japanese sci-fi and fantasy TV shows and films, like Godzilla. Binge on a new show every week and get weird at this bar. You’ll always see something different, but it’ll always be a show from the 1960s-70s. | 8 pm. $5. Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St. facebook.com

Take a stroll around the city and fall into a vegan night market, an emo show and so much more. | Image courtesy: Visit Philadelphia

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Philly Vegan Night Market

Vegan food is so misunderstood – it’s not all just salads and shitty tasting fake cheese. Some of the most delicious plant-based options you could buy are available at this weekly food market. | 5 pm. Free. 1417 Point Breeze Ave. facebook.com

Thy Art is Murder

You should know what to expect just by reading this band name. This punk band is ready to rip into your soul with no regrets whatsoever. Make sure you’re ready for this sonic awakening. | 7 pm. $20. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Through Being Cool Emo Night

We still want to hide from the world behind our long bangs and black clothing. If you’re like us, join us at this dance party. Depending on our mood, we’ll be sulking in the corner or moshing in the middle of the crowd. | 10 pm. $3. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

March Madness

Take some advice from this tall, hairy drag queen. Sit down with her as she shares some tales over a stiff cocktail or two. Don’t be fooled, this isn’t your typical March Madness – it’s going to get much more intense than that. | 8 pm. $20. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. brownpapertickets.com

City of the Sun

These indie instrumentalists have made the genre great again. The NYC-natives have toured the world over, and have most recently released an EP in February titled “Chapter II.” | 9 pm. $15. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

BODY

Aboveground-arts is hosting this showcase of local art celebrating the beautiful vessel that is the human body. Body image is important in how we view ourselves, so take some time to view the works of others to learn how to appreciate your own work of art. | 6 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

Good Hang

Good vibes only. This free monthly comedy show should be considered charity. Comedians work so damn hard on their craft, and it definitely isn’t cheap or easy to get up there and make us all laugh. | 8 pm. Free. Moonshine, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave. facebook.com

The Snake Pit

Business-minded people will step up to the pit to pitch their innovative ideas. In this local version of “Shark Tank,” each contestant is given information on what the judges want to hear. The winner will be named the Pitch Viper. | 8 pm. Prices vary. Front Street Dive, 10 S. Front St. facebook.com

Related