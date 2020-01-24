Calendar | Jan. 24-30

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Amateur Drag Attack

Claws may come out at this competition of amateur drag talent. You know queens thrive when they’re grabbing attention on stage, so you better come and show your support. Get spicy with DJ Hot Sauce controlling the tunes and guest judge Maria TopCatt who will help pick the fiercest queens of the bunch. | 9 pm. $5. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Controversy: Martyrs on the Cross of Public Opinion

Everything seems to upset everyone these days. If anyone would know that it’d be us. But it seems the peeps at Philadelphia Visionary Arts Gallery have the same knowledge in mind and plans to put it on display in the opening reception of a show that through amazing artwork by Dan Kiselev, Space Bones and more should through that which is controversial in your face in an attempt to stir up conversation around what is truly controversial and what’s the shit we can chill out about. | 5-10 p.m. $. Philadelphia Visionary Arts Gallery, 764 S. 4th St. visartsgallery.com/exhibitions/controversy/

Cory Wong

Only Wong could make elevator music that soothes the soul. Once you hear his guitar – which almost sounds like something out of a video game – you just know that it’s him. In the funk group Vulfpeck and in his solo career, Wong has made a brand for himself as a fearless Fender shredder. | 8:30 pm. $25. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Wrestling Through Some Time

When a wrestling ring has been turned into a time machine, who will be brave enough to save it? Philly Comedy Wrestling’s fiercest gladiators will battle it out with several historical figures to turn back the ring in time. | 9 pm. $12. Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St. eventbrite.com

Indigo De Souza

Music is second nature to De Souza and her indie-pop band. She’s been playing since she was 9, with much support from her mom to keep on going. The band’s debut album, “I Love My Mom,” is obviously a heart-felt tribute to that support. Thanks, Mom, because without your encouragement, we may not have been able to hear this beautiful voice. | 8:30 pm. $10. First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com

Amir K

He’s the refreshing storyteller the world needs right now. Behind all the silliness, though, you probably wouldn’t imagine that this guy is a SAG-winning actor for his performance in the film “Argo.” You really can’t judge a comedian by his routine. | 8 pm. $20. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com

Aweless Nights

Local pop punk acts have the spotlight at this talent showcase. Three Cheers Too Late, Dan Ex Machina and a few more will be winning over new fans and gaining some recognition in the bustling Philly music scene.| 7 pm. $10. The Fire, 412 W. Girard Ave. eventbrite.com

Dinos After Dark

Pay what you wish to get a closer look at the Academy’s unbelievable dino collection. Run through all the exhibits with your kids, and stop by the Dino Drafts Beer Garden after they have you running in circles. | 4 pm. $2-$10. Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. ansp.org

Gender Reveal Party

We’re not putting gender labels on colors at this party. We’re leaving it up to you to express yourself and all that makes you comfortable in your skin. Fuck expectations and fuck the gender binary. | 10 pm. $5-$10. The Bike Stop, 204 S. Quince St. facebook.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Good ‘n Country Saturday Night

Chill out to some covers of country and bluegrass songs. You’ll feel like you’re spending a relaxing night under the stars, even though you’ll really be inside a bar. | 8 pm. $5. The El Bar, 1356 N. Front St. facebook.com

Radio 104.5 Winter Jawn

AJR, Local Natives, Moonroof and Sub Urban are all headlining this annual free concert. Radio 104.5 remains connected to what the Philly music community wants, and damn do they deliver every year. | Noon. Free. Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. eventbrite.com

Gimme Gimme Disco

ABBA will never get old to us. Boogie to all their classics – with some other’ 70- era Cher and The Bee Gees mixed in there. Good luck finding a man after midnight, though. | 10:30 pm. $14. The Foundry, 29 E. Allen St. thefillmorephilly.com

Frank Ocean Night

We’re not crying, you are. Catch those serious Frank feels at this gallery dedicated to his game-changing music career. Local artists will be displaying works that honor Ocean for who he is. | 6 pm. $5. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. eventbrite.com

Illusions Drag Show

A proper drag performance is all about illusions. What you see isn’t always what you get with queens. These ultimate masters of deception always make for the most exciting entertainers. | 7:30 pm. $15. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. eventbrite.com

Night Drive

Music up, reality off. Drive into the darkness to these synthwave and nudisco songs designed to help you disassociate from reality in a fast car. We just can’t guarantee that you’ll look like Ryan Gosling in the process. | 10 pm. $5-$7. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Here/Now

It takes a lot to live in the moment, but we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now. Especially since a new record is about to drop from these Philly hardcore rockers. Come out for a solid record release show. | 7:30 pm. $10. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

All-Weather Get Together

Remember how we all felt two weeks ago when it was almost 70 degrees? We can feel like that every day if we just embrace the weather how it is. Warm up with some drinks outside – come dressed in ski lodge attire if you desire. | 12 pm. Free. Evil Genius Beer Co., 1727 N. Front St. facebook.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary

Three women on a “The Bachelor” type show form an alliance. The human side of them, typically not allowed to be shown on TV, is revealed through acts of chaos and of girls who are about to lose their damn minds. They can’t keep smiles on their faces anymore – watch them crack under the pressure. | 2 pm. $15. Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. facebook.com

Lee Camp

George Carlin’s daughter credits Camp with being one of the only comedians to “keep her father’s torch lit.” Praise so high doesn’t come for no reason – Camp’s reign as the host of the show “Redacted Tonight” has helped him assert his brand of fierce and fearless stand-up comedy. | 8 pm. $11-$15. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. eventbrite.com

Dina Hashem

Keep this one on your radar. TBS named Hashem a comedian to watch at the New York Comedy Festival this year, and rightfully so. With countless appearances on podcasts and standup specials, you have to catch her while she’s here for just one night. | 10 pm. $16. Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St. goodgoodcomedy.com

Civics on Tap: Philthadelphia

If you’re just hanging out in Center City all day, you probably don’t have a sense of how dirty this city can get. We fucking love it here, but go to any El stop past 2nd St. and you’ll see what we’re talking about. Join tour guide Michael Idriss as he highlights all of the worst qualities of our filthy little city. | 4 pm. Free. Triple Bottom Brewing Co., 915 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

Art Star Crap Bazaar

This isn’t to be confused with the craft bazaar hosted by the same folks. Vendors will be selling off anything that they don’t need. If you’re into giving unwanted items new life, come by. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. | 11 am. Free. Art Star, 623 N. 2nd St. facebook.com

Bacon & Legs Drag Brunch

Fanci DisMount Stratton will be the beautiful host of this delicious brunch. Waitresses have nothing on the amount of serving that is about to go down. We’ll take ours with an extra side of sauce, please. | 1 pm. $15. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Free all-you-can-eat pancakes serve as a uniter to get everybody into this pop-up art show. Get drawn in by the food and booze, and stay for the incredible work of Philly artists. | 8 pm. $10. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. eventbrite.com

Glenn Bryan and Friends

Let’s get ready for a Sunday night serenade. Bryan is a classically-trained pianist who excels in all forms of music. He and his friends will hopefully have us feeling soothed and ready to head back to work tomorrow. | 7:30 pm. $20. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Queen of the Night

This mock pageant crams everything you love about pageants into a digestible show. Watch gifted queens show off their best talents and be put to the test through several challenges. “Geriatric gem” Dominic Lee will be the host for the evening. | 8 pm. $5. Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St. facebook.com

Illiterate Light

It just takes two to make it right. That must be the philosophy that Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran follow with their music making. With Gorman on guitar and lyrics and Cochran on drums, they have unlocked a whole other state of being with their sounds. | 8 pm. $12. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

2020 Rocky Awards

It’s been a long three years without this light in our lives. This dance award show allows people of all styles to move in all ways possible with each other. It’s all about encouraging all types of movement, while awarding those who can really tear it up. | 5 pm. Free. FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd. fringearts.com

Super Secret Comedy Show

Are you into surprises? Invest your few dollars well into some random local talent. You won’t know who hits the stage at this show until the lights go down. We don’t really think anything bad will come of this, so we say take the chance. | 8 pm. $5. Win Win Coffee Bar, 931 Spring Garden St. eventbrite.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Tattooed Momedy

A monthly comedy showcase of some funny ass people from Philly and beyond. This month’s headliner is Molly Hanulec, a local comedian who’s always busy cracking us up with her shows at Good Good Comedy Theatre. Plus, there’s $1 tacos here, so how could you even dare to think about passing this up? | 8 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. facebook.com

Sleeping with Sirens

Honestly, we haven’t listened to this band’s work since their 2013 album “Feel,” but we’re so happy to see they’re still going strong. They seem focused on chasing a new sound, but simultaneously preserving all that makes their music unique to them. | 8 pm. $25. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

Hands Like Houses

These Aussies have been captivating fans for quite a few years. Always touring and releasing something new, they’re a heavy rock fan’s dream come true. They may be reaching a bit of a peak with the release of their newest album “-Anon,” slated as “their most determined release to date.” | 7 pm. $20. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

The Wire Quizzo

This TV show has long been considered one of the best of all time. Do some detective work in unearthing all the little bits of information you need to know for this trivia. In between rounds while you’re not being interrogated, sing karaoke to songs straight from the show. | 8 pm. $7. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

The HYPE!

Who’s been the talk of the town lately? Find out at this showcase of the best up-and-coming musical talent in the area. If you don’t know Sarah Winstoon, Goodman or Jayson Verdibello by now, you probably should. | 8:30 pm. Free. Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St. facebook.com

Psychedelic Comedy Show

We’re feeling a little funny. You’ll feel it all kick in once comedians China Cat Jubilee and Damon Dietz take the stage with Thomas Davis and Friends, who will lead us on a vivid musical journey. | 7:30 pm. $8. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

Billy Penn Philly Quizzo

Sure, you may live here, but what do you really know about Philly? Put all that useless – and not so much – knowledge to the test here. You’ll be quizzed on the city’s past, present and future. | 6 pm. Free. Triple Bottom Brewing Co., 915 Spring Garden St. eventbrite.com

Homegrown Open Mic Showcase

Every Monday, local musicians come out to show us what they’ve got at this open mic. Now, it’s coming down to the wire as four musicians face off to move into the final showcases. Support these talented locals as they bare all to become a champion. | 8 pm. $5. MilkBoy, 1100 Chestnut St. milkboyphilly.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Heavy Metal Karaoke

Your parents always said this kind of music had no lyrics – just jumbled sound. Prove them wrong by showing you know every word to every damn Slayer song. All those hours spent in your room alone blasting these tunes have finally paid off. | 10 pm. Free. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Secret Drawer

The contents of someone’s secret drawer reveals a lot about who they are. In this case, this indie punk band probably has a bunch of guitar picks, strings, patches, stickers and cigarettes jammed into theirs. We vibe with that. | 7:30 pm. $7. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Freaky Wednes-They

Did someone close a curtain? It’s a little shady in here. Drag queens will go head-to-head and impersonate each other to win the title of Philly Chameleon. Adopt a person’s persona by any means necessary, no matter how bitchy you have to be. | 9 pm. Free. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Doorobics with Dorinda Medley

It’s not every day that a star of the “Real Housewives of New York” comes by to give an aerobics lesson. Join this firecracker as she whips you into shape with some good old aerobics. She’s guaranteed to “make it nice” for everybody. | 7 pm. $70. Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. offer.fevo.com

Hilarious Colombian Americans

This is exactly what it says it is – a line-up of ridiculously funny comedians from NYC with Colombian backgrounds. Growing up multicultural is no joke, unless you’re these guys who could make any kind of person crack up. | 8 pm. $15. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. facebook.com

Skate Video Quizzo

These are those kinds of videos that you binge watch for hours on YouTube. They’re always a great reminder that even though the day may be going bad, it could be worse – we could have just smashed our faces onto the pavement. | 7:30 pm. Free. Boot and Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. bootandsaddlephilly.com

Luke James

We can’t stop swooning over James. His soulful R&B beats make us feel like he’s confessing his love for us right here, right now. He has been releasing a few singles that are gathering tons of streams, so we’re sure there are plenty of others falling in love with him like we are. | 7 pm. $18. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Matoma & Two Friends

We’re ready to get away from this frigid Philly weather. Allow this tropical house DJ and his good buddies to take you on a journey through lights and sounds. Get hyped and think of a warmer place. | 7:30 pm. $29. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. thefillmorephilly.com

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Terminally Chill

We’re gonna ride this vaporwave into oblivion, and you should too. Come jam to some of the best lo-fi/chillwave music you can imagine. It’s like the lo-fi hip-hop radio on YouTube come to life. | 10 pm. $4. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

Chris Hardwick

No stage fright here – Hardwick is a little too used to performing and being around celebrities. He’s pretty unshakeable and, given his multi-year contract with AMC, he’ll just keep popping up on more TV shows everywhere. | 8 pm. $25. Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Fierce, But Always Friendly: Drag Bingo

Let drag queen Pi take you under her wing tonight. Fly high and score big in bingo to win some sick prizes. She may look fierce, but she’ll be the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. | 6:30 pm. $5. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. facebook.com

Issa Philly Vibe

Catch a vibe at this solid hip-hop showcase. Some of Philly’s best hidden talented artists will take the stage to show off what they have. If you have some chops on you and want to be heard, this is the place. | 7 pm. $10. Bourbon and Branch, 705 N. 2nd St. eventbrite.com

Roddy Ricch

Compton simply breeds some of the finest rappers in the whole damn world. Tickets are flying by fast to see this rising star. His fame launched after his 2018 single, “Die Young,” and he’s been landing collabs and millions of streams ever since. | 8 pm. $27.50. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Little Big Town

We have to give this group credit for helping to keep country alive and thriving today. We’re not the biggest fans of the genre, but after listening to some of their hits, like “Girl Crush” and “Better Man,” it’s easy to see why these four are so well-respected by country fans and figures. | 8 pm. $15-$109. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. themetphilly.com

Billy Woods

Woods is a rapper from NYC who isn’t afraid to tackle some rough topics. You may think that no topic is off-limits from rap, but the vivid stories of his life bring something fresh to the table. He’s coming in hot off a busy year of putting out music in 2019, and you bet he’ll just get bigger and better in 2020. | 9 pm. $12. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

Lizzo Quizzo

House Cat is hosting this special installment of quizzo in honor of one of the hottest names in pop right now. What do you know about the booty popping and flute playing pop star? Lay it all out and show your support for Girls Rock Philly in the process. | 8 pm. Prices vary. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. eventbrite.com



