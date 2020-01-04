Calendar: Jan. 2-9

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
Corridor Contemporary Grand Opening
We’re lucky to live in a city immersed with art. Allow us to introduce you to something fresh. Come out to this gallery grand opening to see works from local and international artists alike. | 6 pm. Free. Corridor Contemporary, 1315 Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com
All Systems Go
You have our permission to lose it at this show. You may have no choice after hearing how incredibly catchy this group’s music is. Guys from New Jersey really know quality pop punk. | 9 pm. $10. The Fire, 412 W. Girard Ave. eventbrite.com
The Interrogation Room
Own up to something that you got away with once – if you’re ballsy enough. Tell your true story and comedians will twist it into a show. You may have been keeping this secret your whole life with no idea it would one day make a great comedy routine. Life imitates art. | 9 pm. $12. Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St. eventbrite.com
Bumblefoot
This international icon is extremely well established in music and several other industries. The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist is now a part of rock group Sons of Apollo. He also happens to have created his own line of hot sauces, and is a music production professor. What can’t he do? | 8:30 pm. $15. MilkBoy, 1100 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com
Badfish
Allow us to make one thing clear – cover bands will never replace the real thing. However, these guys come pretty close. Take a trip to the West Coast with a band who has adopted the allure of the original Sublime. | 8 pm. $20. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com
The Philly Pigeon Poetry Slam
Don’t get caught up in the competition. Share that piece of poetry you’ve been working on, mulling over, hesitating over – even if it’s not the best of the bunch, it’ll feel great to get it off your chest. | 8:30 pm. $15. The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St. eventbrite.com
Philly Drag Awards
Philly’s hardest-working queens have been performing around the city all year in preparation for this. The fourth annual installment of this award show will feature the hottest names in the Philly drag scene. | 8 pm. $15. Voyeur, 1221 Saint James St. eventbrite.com
Frankie Vado
Vado is Philly through and through, and you can tell by his lyrics. He also goes against the grain. While most musicians drop out of school to chase their careers, he did the opposite, and it actually worked in his favor – while going to Penn State, he met Phoe Notes, his producer. | 9 pm. $10. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Glitter and Garbage
Plenty of glitter will be in the air at this flashy, wild cabaret performance. If you party too hard in the crowd, you’ll feel like garbage afterward. The name is starting to make sense now, right? We’re not really sure that’s what it’s supposed to mean, but whatever – we’re artists, too. | 7 pm. $15. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. facebook.com
Zoe Mulford
Mulford’s music reminds us of all the simple pleasures of life. Her raw contemporary music has been covered by Joan Baez, who covered “The President Sang Amazing Grace” on her most recent album. Be ready for an evocative and emotional sonic experience. | 8 pm. $12. Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave. eventbrite.com
Set-Up
Comedian extraordinaire Shane O’Connor is the star matchmaker of this dating game show. Single non-comedians will be blindly “set up” with comedians based on their jokes. He’s here to prove that the fastest way to get in somebody’s pants is by making them laugh. | 7 pm. $10. Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St. goodgoodcomedy.com
Colleen Green
We didn’t know that we needed someone like Green. This lo-fi musician covered Blink-182’s 1997 album “Dude Ranch” in its entirety this summer, and we can’t get enough of it. You can bet she’ll play at least some of it – we’d feel deprived if she didn’t. | 8 pm. $10. Boot and Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. bootandsaddlephilly.com
Philly Remembers David Berman
Berman was a local indie musician who passed suddenly in August. This show held in his honor will be headlined by Speedy Ortiz, who will perform music from Berman’s bands Silver Jews and Purple Mountains. | 8 pm. $17. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. worldcafelive.com
HERspace Women’s Art Festival
HERspace supports powerful female artists doing their thing. Come out to support a variety of works by artists of nearly every medium. There’s no better way to get involved with a community than by showing your love for the art they create. | 6 pm. Free. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. eventbrite.com
Tim Burton Brunch
Everything you will see here is not as it seems. Step into a mystical world full of enticing dishes and mind-warping visuals. The food may or may not be laced with LSD. | 1 pm. $22. The Victoria Freehouse, 10 S. Front St. brownpapertickets.com
Drop It Like It’s Hot
2000 was 20 years ago, and we still can’t really accept that. How about we just act like no time has passed at all? Let’s run out on the dance floor in our apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur, and dance to all our favorite songs that we downloaded illegally from Limewire. | 10 pm. $5. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
Burlesque and Brunch: Muggles and Mischief
A meal and a show – what a deal. Prepare your appetite for an early afternoon full of tantalizing performances that will put some magic into your day – even if you’re just a measly muggle. | 11:45 am. $20-$40. The Foundry, 29 E. Allen St. thefillmorephilly.com
Mister Mann’s Jam Session
We just can’t wait to have our spirits lifted up this Sunday. Mister Mann Frisby is the host of this soulful jam that will set everybody on the right track for a smooth new year. | 3 pm. $15-$26. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com
Family Festival: 2020 Vision
What do you envision for the year ahead? Put it all down on paper or canvas at this interactive, family-friendly creative event. Craft some art that illustrates what you picture the new decade being like for you. | 10 am. Prices vary. Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. philamuseum.org
Time Flies
We’ve found ourselves at the start of a new decade, and we’re wondering where all the time went. Luckily, this comedy show is the only one to feature an actual time machine, so we can just hop in it and go back to 2010 – or even further – if we wanted. Comics from all different time periods will be spit from the time machine and will tell jokes of their generations. | 7:30 pm. $18.50. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com
Amateur Drag Night
A proper drag queen thrives when they’re performing on stage. Put yourself in the spotlight at this monthly showcase for local queens to do their thing, and possibly win $100 because of it. Come get your money, honey. | 8 pm. Free. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. facebook.com
South Philly Green Tree-Cycling
What’s going to happen to all those leftover Christmas trees? They should all be brought here, where they’ll be recycled and not become yet another piece of after-holiday waste. Give back to the Earth to assure we’ll have thousands more years of holidays to come. | Noon. Free. Guerin Rec Center, 2201 S. 16th St. facebook.com
PECO Free First Sunday Family Day
Think there’s nothing going on in Philly on a Sunday for your kids? PECO is here to save the day from becoming lazy. Make some arts and crafts, gaze at some exciting works on display, sit in on storytime and listen to a performance by West Philly native Jahwula Seapoe. | 10 am. Free. The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com
January Tarot Salon
It’s all in the cards. Ponder the deeper meanings of your life by learning what the astrological significance of each card in the tarot deck is. It’s too simple to get swept away in everyday bullshit, so we appreciate the chance to learn about something that’s larger than life. | 4 pm. $10-$20. A Novel Idea, 1726 E. Passyunk Ave. facebook.com
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
Franky’s Follies
You’re in for a special holiday treat every week at this burlesque and cabaret. Come by each week for a fresh performance by a cast of talented locals. We don’t really know what will be in store, but that’s the fun of it. | 9:30 pm. $10. Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St. eventbrite.com
HomeGrown Open Mic Mondays
This open mic will give all musicians the chance to grow. Come out and share your talents, and you could win some studio time, promotion and radio exposure. | 7 pm. Free. MilkBoy, 401 South St. facebook.com
Sets in the City
Late local comedian Chris Cotton wouldn’t want us to always cry over his loss – he lived to make us laugh our asses off, and he’ll continue to do so. Gather with the Philly comedy community to properly honor his life. | 8 pm. $15. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com
Goth Dad
We wish our dad was goth – he would’ve been more forgiving while we were going through our heavy black eyeliner phases. These shoegaze stars from down South are so cool they’ll make you wish they were your parents. | 8 pm. $8. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com
Kiley Reid
Congratulate Reid on the release of her first book, “Such A Fun Age.” It’s an introspective story of relationships and complicated life as a grown-up. It truly is something we could all relate to. | 7 pm. Free. Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, 5445 Germantown Ave. unclebobbies.com
2010’s Themed Quizzo
It’s really damn strange to think that this decade is over. So much has changed since 2010, and now you’ll have a chance to look back on it all at this trivia night. Do you remember everything about the culture of this decade, or did you spend most of it in a nostalgia-induced haze? | 8 pm. Free. Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen, 2370 E. Norris St. facebook.com
Beer and Bonsai
This isn’t your typical BYO art class. Hell, you don’t even have to bring any art supplies. A free pint is provided to get the creative juices flowing as you and your friends learn how to meticulously craft your own bonsai landscape. Wow, could you think of anything more relaxing? | 6 pm. $55. Evil Genius Beer Co., 1727 N. Front St. eventbrite.com
Bandit65
What about the other 64 bandits? Hell, let them run loose – all we care about is the fact that these guys are in town. Pro guitarist and Philadelphian Kurt Rosenwinkel is at the center of this rock trio – he’s trained with members of The Roots, and has cemented himself in the local music scene for the past 25 years or so. | 8 pm. $20. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. arsnovaworkshop.com
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
The Guilty Feminist
Comedian Deborah Francis-White hosts this podcast about what stands in our way of achieving complete equality of the sexes. We may all have goals to achieve this harmony, but Francis-White’s show dives deep into the societal obstacles that sustain that gender wage gap and more that drives women apart from men. No need to feel guilty about not being the perfect feminist – we all have something to learn. | 8 pm. $35. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com
Philly Rising Open Mic
This is the spot to be if you’re an artist trying to put yourself out there. It’s a dog eat dog world. It’ll serve you well if you find a supportive community to share your art with. We promise everyone here will be eagerly waiting to see what you can do. | 8 pm. Free. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com
The Unlikely Candidates
Never doubt the underdog. Hell, that’s kind of what we did when Trump was running for the presidency, and he won. Just goes to show that you also can’t underestimate how deeply these indie rockers will make you fall in love with their music. | 8:30 pm. $10. Boot and Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. bootandsaddlephilly.com
Grlpwrphl Monthly Happy Hour
If you’re a woman in Philly, you should know that you always have a strong support system behind you. Meet up with other successful and creative ladies in the city each month at this networking event. Get inspired and share ideas with some people who understand you. | 6 pm. Free. R&D Cocktail Bar, 1206 Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com
Wasted Talent
Maybe your parents told you that you’d never amount to anything in your life, and that you’ve wasted all your redeeming qualities. Well, prove them wrong by getting the crowd roaring at this open mic in a bar. Wasted or not, your talent has been requested. | 8 pm. Free. The Grape Room, 105 Grape St. facebook.com
Beer Bingo
Finally – a bingo prize we actually need. Philly-based Workhouse Brewing will be in the house to facilitate a fun night of games, booze and generous prizes. | 7 pm. Free. Devil’s Den, 1148 S. 11th St. facebook.com
January Synth Night
Join the Secret Synth Society for a serious jam session every month. The synth is an instrument that translates successfully in pretty much any genre. All appreciators and creators are welcome to gather around the synth for a warm night. | 8:30 pm. Free. Bridgeset Sound, 710 South St. facebook.com
The Band’s Visit
A town isn’t really a town until it has a soundtrack. This 10-time Tony Award-winning musical is a shining example of the powerful impact music has on a community. If you want to laugh, cry and feel wholesome tonight, this is exactly where you need to be. | 7:30 pm. $20-$119. The Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. kimmelcenter.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Drinks and Dragons
Hop into the RPG world at this open game night. Whether you’re a newbie or a total D&D nerd, you’re welcome to come join the party. Throw back some drinks and get your head in the game. | 7 pm. Free. The Thirsty Soul, 1551 W. Passyunk Ave. facebook.com
Mindfulness and Mosaics
Unwind and relax in some busy surroundings. It may seem kind of contradictory, but don’t worry, you’ll be guided through the whole process of meditation. Whether it’s your first time or your 500th, you need to take this chance to chill. | 6 pm. $10. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St. phillymagicgardens.org
Comedy Hustle Open Mic
Comedians hustle more than anybody we know. This open mic just proves that if there’s an opportunity for comics to share their chops, they’ll take it. Get put on the map with this event that highlights the brightest stars in the tri-state area. | 8:30 pm. Free. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com
The Office Quizzo
Think you can beat us at this game of trivia? Think again – we’re quite the formidable opponent. We know you’ve also probably watched the entire series on Netflix at least 20 times, so show off everything you’ve learned about Dunder Mifflin and give us some quality competition. | 9 pm. Free. City Tap University City, 3925 Walnut St. facebook.com
Sketch Riot
It’s rookie vs. veteran at this weekly sketch comedy battle. Up-and-coming sketch groups will face seasoned members of the scene in a hilarious competition of endless creative performances. | 7:30 pm. $5. Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St. eventbrite.com
The Invasive Species
Philly has been invaded! Check out these fascinating specimens of the local indie rock scene. Once they’ve sunk their teeth into you, you will become one of them. The takeover has begun. | 7:30 pm. $6. Century, 1350 S. 29th St. facebook.com
Daralyse Lyons
This talented author, journalist and yoga instructor will be in town to discuss her new book, “Yoga Cocaine.” It’s about a woman who is literally torn between her habits of doing yoga and using cocaine – and her seemingly never-ending battle to live a clean life. | 7 pm. Free. Wooden Shoe Books and Records, 704 South St. facebook.com
Homeschooler Days: The Evolution of Plants
This is a fascinating lesson you probably wouldn’t learn in school. This is a chance for kids ages 5-13 to get out in the real world and learn about the blooming life around them. Learn how this garden fosters its plants from the initial planting to harvest. | 10 am. $12. Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. facebook.com
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
West Philly Drink & Draw
Have a chance to get away from work, the kids or whatever else sucks up the bulk of your days on Planet Earth and get with some like-minded people who just want to enjoy a cup of coffee and…doodle. There’s a reason it’s been around for so long. That shit is therapeutic. | 5 pm. Free. The Satellite Cafe, 5000 Baltimore Ave. facebook.com
Chris Lane
A new generation of musicians has infiltrated the country genre. Lane is one of the fresh faces shaking up everything we knew about what country sounds like. His music could unite the entire fanbase, from city to rural folk. | 8 pm. $60. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com
January Philly Film Showcase
Local filmmakers share the projects they’ve been working on at this monthly screening. | 7:30 pm. Free. Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St. filmadelphia.org
Martha Graham Cracker: Philly Loves Bowie Week Edition
The fabulous cabaret performer will be performing some of her favorite Bowie songs for this benefit show for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Give all your dollar bills in support of pediatric cancer research. | 8 pm. $20. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. brownpapertickets.com
Through Being Cool Emo Night
We still want to hide from the world behind our long bangs and black clothing. If you’re like us, join us. | 10 pm. $3. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com
Reggie and the Full Effect
We dare you to find another band that could do it all like they can. Emotional love songs, comedy, catchy beats. … It’s rare for musicians these days to be such a triple threat. | 7:30 pm. $15. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com
First Thursday Happy Hour: Jews and Tattoos
Love comedy? Have tattoos, or at least wish you did? Jewish? You’ve checked off all boxes to qualify to participate in this community-minded happy hour. Have a drink or two and find where you fit in. | 6:30 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tribe12.org
Star Wars Quizzo
Three words: Baby. Fucking. Yoda. We just can’t get enough of that little guy. We’re sure you feel the same – share your passionate love for him and the entire film series at this trivia night for the coolest nerds around. | 6 pm. Free. The Bourse, 111 S. Independence Mall East eventbrite.com