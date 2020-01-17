Calendar | Jan. 17-23

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Punk Rock Comedy

Comedy happens to already pretty much be a punk art. Two of our favorite forms of entertainment will merge for this night of live comedy and music. Cram into a neighborhood bar to catch performances by comedians Joseph Dougherty, Jesse Pedraza and Sarah Bell. | 8 pm. $7. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

Fistful of Kisses

Get hit in the face with some queer bops for a good cause. This is a monthly dance party that gives all donations earned to a different charity each month. This month’s charity is the Philadelphia Tenant’s Society. | 10 pm. Free. Dahlak Paradise, 4708 Baltimore Ave. facebook.com

NUMINOUSmag Modified Art & Fashion Show

This art magazine is throwing a fashion show to celebrate “Modified,” its latest edition. Tons of vendors and artists will be showing off what they have as the work of three different fashion designers will be displayed on the runway. | 6 pm. $20. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. eventbrite.com

Jake Huffman

Give the drummer some and show up for a fellow Philadelphian. This local musician plays in the band McLovins, and has also been heard before on WXPN’s “World Cafe.” | 8:30 pm. $10. MilkBoy, 1100 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com

Back to the 90s Dance Party

1990 was 30 years ago – let that sink in. Don’t look back in anger, though – you can relive those good days at this nostalgic dance party. Get filled up on adult Capri Sun pouches and run to the floor when they play your song. | 9 pm. Free. Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut St. facebook.com

Jesse Malin

Unless you knew him back then, you probably would’ve never guess Malin started out as a hardcore punk. Since going solo, he has mastered the art of vivid storytelling through his songs. | 9 pm. $18. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention

Tattoo artists will crawl out of their studios for this three-day artistic convention. Get a look at all the incredible art flowing through the city right now. This is also the perfect chance to get that ink you may have always wanted. | 2 pm. $22-$45. Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. villiainarts.com

Philadelphia Pen Show

Let’s take a trip to pen island. See a variety of the longest, shortest, fattest, strangest looking pens, and drop in on handwriting and calligraphy workshops. Open yourself up to a whole world you may have never known existed – unless you’re already a huge pen fanatic. | 10 am. $13-$35. Philadelphia 201 Hotel, 201 N. 17th St. philadelphiapenshow.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Friends and Fam

You don’t have to worry about a proper dress code or a snobby crowd here. This party is all for those who want to come as they are. No judgment here. | 10 pm. $10. Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. ticketweb.com

Mikey Junior Band

Junior really knows his way around a harmonica. Let him stun you with his self-taught skills. Although, he couldn’t teach himself to have all that damn swagger – that stuff just comes naturally. | 9 pm. Free. The Twisted Tail, 509 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Greensky Bluegrass

High-energy bluegrass meets classic rock and roll. These guys are all about mixing up the music world and delivering something unexpected. Who knew you could jam so hard to banjo solos? Well, we did – but these guys just take it to another level. | 8 pm. $30. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. themetphilly.com

Winterfest Brewfest

All that beer will get you warmed up at this annual festival. Get a taste of the freshest brews from local and regional breweries. Luckily, we have plenty of the best right here in our city. | 1 pm. Free. Blue Cross Riverrink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. facebook.com

A Tribe Called Quest Exhibit

This group that paved the way for modern hip-hop artists deserves only the best tribute. Come out to view work by local artists that honors the band, with donations going to The Black Bird Community Center for black and brown youth. | 4 pm. $5-$10. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. eventbrite.com

The Dan Band

Dan Finnerty is here to raunch up any song that you may have once thought was wholesome. He has acted the part of the inappropriate wedding singer in “Old School” and “Hangover.” He’s even better at manifesting that role in real life. | 9 pm. $21. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Snoop Dogg

We can already smell him coming. You know who he is. “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin & Juice,” his cooking show with Martha Stewart … the hits don’t stop coming. We’re pretty sure all the weed he’s smoked has made him invincible at this point. | 8 pm. $60. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Women’s March on Philadelphia

Mobilize to take down the patriarchy. Expect the parkway to be packed for part of the day. It’s all for a positive reason, though. Suffer in the traffic or get on your feet and join the cause. | 10 am. Free. Logan Circle, 200 N. 19th St. facebook.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Future Stars Show

Six local up-and-coming metal bands are the focus of this show. If you’re a fan, keep an eye on them – you could see these bands blow up and headline The Fillmore one day soon. | 2 pm. $10. The Fire, 412 W. Girard Ave. facebook.com

Beer & Beef for Australian Firefighter Relief

Give your support to stop the fires all the way from Philly. Get access to an open bar, a buffet and three hours of arcade games with your generous donation. If you eat a little too much, just remember it was for a good cause. | 2 pm. $40. The Post, 129 S. 30th St. facebook.com

Journey: Sounding Resistance with Ruth Naomi Floyd

Let Floyd’s beautiful vocals transcend you into a higher state of being. The songs and poetry presented tonight will be inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s bravery in setting forward a path to resist. | 1 pm. $2. The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. facebook.com

Your Sunday Best

It’s tough to encourage folks to go out on a Sunday night. It would all be worth it, though, to catch some of the most talented souls in Philly. You don’t have to go to a bunch of places to get your fix – this is a stand-up, concert and play performance all in one. | 8 pm. Free. Quig’s Pub, 1714 Delancey Pl. eventbrite.com

Fire From Flint

This solo singer-songwriter is constantly playing gigs and creating new tunes. He tends to be influenced by blues and folk – no matter, he’s always bringing us performances powered by the fire inside him. | 8 pm. $8. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Ecstatic Dance

If you start dancing, you’re going to start smiling – no matter how shitty of a mood you’re in. That’s the goal at this community dance party, where everyone is welcome to show up and move in their own way. Get healed with sounds provided by PanSong. | 6 pm. $15. Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square. eventbrite.com

Just Good Music

It’s pretty self-explanatory. It can be more difficult to find good musicians playing in the city than you think. Luckily, you have us to point you in the right direction. If you’re in search of a night that will offer strictly the best – in terms of music and party – look no further. | 10 pm. $10. Golf & Social, 1800 N. Delaware Ave. eventbrite.com

Hair O’ the Dog

If you’re going to spend any money tonight, it may as well be on tickets to the best event in Philly. Celebrate the roaring ‘20s by partying like the great Gatsby. Dress to impress and get down to live sets by Laidback Luke, the Deux Twins and DJ N9NE of Q102. | 9 pm. $95. NOTO, 1209 Vine St. eventbrite.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Open Mic Night

You can’t miss a chance to share your impeccable talent with the city. Get jaws dropping as you take the stage and drop it all on the crowd – just don’t drop the mic at the end, that’s just tacky. | 8 pm. Free. The Grape Room, 105 Grape St. facebook.com

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Annual MLK Concert

This annual tribute to the civil rights legend on MLK Day never disappoints. Inclusivity is an important theme of the night, as the orchestra plays music by African-American composers. It’s all about the powerful way that music unites us all, no matter our backgrounds. | 4 pm. Free. Girard College, 2101 S. College Ave. facebook.com

Clean Slate Screening Event

Get a second chance at life this MLK Day. If there’s an old charge standing out on your record that’s preventing you from moving on, come out to this and you could get it erased. We’ve all made mistakes, but some of us aren’t lucky enough to be able to just shake them off. | 11:30 am. Free. Grand Yesha Ballroom, 2308 Snyder Ave. facebook.com

MLK Carnival

The kids are off from school today – bring them to have some fun while honoring the holiday. Enjoy a classic day at the roller rink with the whole family– rain or shine, it’ll be a good time. | 10 am. $12. Rolling Thunder Skating Rink, 7017 E. Roosevelt Blvd. facebook.com

Conversation Group

This group exists just to drum up a discussion. Recent news articles, books and relationships are just a few of the hundreds of potential topics talked about in this interactive group. | 3 pm. Free. FRIEDA for Generations, 320 Walnut St. facebook.com

MLK Jr. Day of Service

You should feel the spirit of giving even more today than usual. Volunteer your time to clean up these beautiful grounds. Bring a pot of some soup for the potluck lunch afterwards. | 9 am. Free. Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Road. awbury.org

MLK Jr. Day Festival

Start the day off making arts and crafts inspired by MLK Jr.’s life and famous quotes. Author Jerry Pinkney will be there to talk about his latest book “A Place to Land,” which is about the famous “I Have a Dream” speech. | Noon. Free. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. facebook.com

Greyson Chance

Remember when this kid went viral for playing “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga on piano? That little bit of fame has stretched a long way for Chance. Unlike just anyone who’s able to gather millions of views for being dumb, this guy actually has musical talent and actively puts out songs. Check out “Boots,” his newest album. | 8 pm. $17. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

The Original Songwriter’s Open Mic

The emphasis here is on original music created by the performers. Get up there and blow the crowd away. Any talent is welcome, but just remember this crowd is ready to hear your organic lyrics and sounds. | 8 pm. Free. SawTown Tavern, 4717 Princeton Ave. facebook.com

DocNights: We Exist: Beyond the Binary

Not everybody identifies on the comfortable gender binary of male or female. There are thousands of folks living beyond the norms we’ve all known for years. We’re glad films like this one exist to give representation to these people going through the motions of surgeries, pronouns, societal acceptance and more. | 7 pm. Free. Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St. filmadelphia.org

IDER

Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville are serious best friend goals. Can you imagine meeting someone who you vibe with, then finding out that your voices harmonize perfectly? Not everything in this world falls so into place, but the meeting of these two has luckily given us some of the best new music out there. | 8:30 pm. $13. Boot and Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. bootandsaddlephilly.com

Friggin Sux

This probably isn’t an ideal band name to have if you actually want people to listen to your music. Luckily, we know these guys don’t suck – they just give us all the best psychedelic, fuzzy jams they can come up with. | 7 pm. $7. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. facebook.com

StorySlam: The Next Day

We all want to turn our lives around when a new year comes. 2020 isn’t just a new year – it’s a new decade, with tons of opportunities for new beginnings. At this storytelling event, share what that next day looks like for you – that day where you will look back on your victories or losses from the day before. Take action to keep your life moving forward. | 7:30 pm. $10. ComedySportz, 2030 Sansom St. firstpersonarts.org

Live Band Karaoke

Don’t be intimidated – you don’t actually need to know how to sing to do this. If you screw it up, you may bring the whole band down with you, but we wouldn’t worry too much. Everyone coming out to this is just in it for the good times. | 9 pm. Free. VOIX, 2825 Cottman Ave. facebook.com

Dinner and a Movie: Labyrinth

Grab a bite before you sit down for an old-school movie. Continue honoring David Bowie past Philly Loves Bowie Week as you watch him star in this fantasy masterpiece. | 8 pm. Free. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Disney Movie Trivia

All that knowledge compartmentalized from childhood will be working in your favor. Tap into everything you know about Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and all things classic Disney. You’ll be rewarded for it for once. | 7:30 pm. Free. Field House, 1150 Filbert St. eventbrite.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Adulting 101

Being a grown-up responsible for yourself is hard. This event series is designated to give support to those that could use a little help navigating this thing we called life. This month’s discussion is about how to buy a home – a feat you may think is nearly impossible these days. | 6 pm. $25. Saxby’s, 2300 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com

A Gay Old Time

You can expect to have one at this showcase of local LGBTQ comedians. We don’t know exactly who will be there, but we can assume they’ll be funny. That’s really all you need to be prepared for a comedy show. | 8 pm. $16. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com

Art at Mission: “Open Up”

Take this as a message that you should seriously share your art with the world. Conrad Benner of Streets Dept. will be curating this experimental art space where local artists will have the chance to have their work displayed in rotating exhibits. | 5 pm. Free. Mission Taqueria, 1520 Sansom St. facebook.com

The Glorious Sons

Singer and songwriter Brett Emmons candidly writes about his own life in his songs, especially in the band’s newest album “Young Beauties & Fools.” You’ll be as proud of these guys as you would be of your own sons. | 7:30 pm. $25. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

True Crime with Sarah Cailean

Life may suck at times, but you always need to be reminded that it could be worse. Hear gruesome and mysterious tales of true crime told by a cold case investigator and total badass. | 7 pm. Free. Khyber Pass Pub, 56 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Georgey V

Georgey is a Philly musician pouring his heart into his danceable, indie rock tunes. We haven’t had the pleasure of seeing him perform before, but we’re sure you wouldn’t want to miss it. | 7 pm. Free. The Pharmacy, 1300 S. 18th St. facebook.com

Danny Worsnop

Worsnop is most known as the lead singer of hardcore band Asking Alexandria. Since sparking a solo career with the release of “The Long Road Home” in 2017, he’s surprised us with his ability to create some magical sounds. | 6:30 pm. $20. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Andy Shauf Listening Party

Come out to listen to Shauf’s latest album, “The Neon Skyline,” two days before its official release. It’s only appropriate that this album about a night at a bar has a listening party held, well … at a bar. | 6 pm. Free. Urban Village Brewing Company, 1001 N. 2nd St. facebook.com

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Lovable Monsters & Friends

All comedians are a little crazy, but we love them anyway. Celebrate the eccentricities of local funny people Che Guerrero, Rob Crews and more at this bi-weekly performance. | 8 pm. Free. Manny Brown’s, 512 South St. eventbrite.com

The Snake Pit

Business-minded people will step up to the pit to pitch their innovative ideas. In this local version of “Shark Tank,” each contestant is given information on what the judges want to hear. The winner will be named the Pitch Viper. | 8 pm. Prices vary. Front Street Dive, 10 S. Front St. facebook.com

Science After Hours: The Roaring 20s

Throw it back to those golden days before the Great Depression hit. Money was flying and drinks were pouring in speakeasies. We hope these 2020s take some inspiration from the carefree attitudes of this decade. Just leave the Prohibition behind, though – nobody needs to go through that again. | 7 pm. $25. The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. fi.edu

Miss L’Etage Pageant

Claws will come out at this second annual drag competition. Some of Philly’s hardest-working queens will be out in full force to battle for a crown and the title of Philly drag royalty. | 8 pm. Free. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. facebook.com

Everything is FINE!

WWIII may be starting soon, and Australia is nearly burnt entirely to ashes. Let’s just take some time to enjoy life while everything comes crashing down around us. Josh Kosh, Frank Neblett, Chris Wood and Lump Hamilton will be your comedy pilots for the night – they’ll get us flying high and away from all the bullshit. | 8 pm. Free. Germantown Garden, 1029 Germantown Ave. facebook.com

Making Time with James Murphy

The 20th anniversary of this transcendental sound experience is about to get crazy. Murphy of LCD Soundsystem has been delivering the sounds of the future since 2001. Allow him to properly escort you into this next decade. | 9 pm. $35. Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. eventbrite.com

Led Zeppelin II

The second coming of the legendary rockers definitely doesn’t disappoint. They carry all that same spirit and perform all the same shenanigans as the greats once did. However, this isn’t a “Greatest Hits” kind of show – you’ll get to hear all the deep cuts and more. | 8 pm. $17.50. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Motionless in White

This band’s music is heavy in all kinds of ways. Lead vocalist Chris Motionless lets all his emotions out in his lyrics, accompanied by banging drums and screeching guitars. Don’t be sad – be mad that there’s nobody else out there who can do it like them. | 7 pm. $29.50. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

