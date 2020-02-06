Calendar | Feb. 7-13

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Pre-Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Night Market

One lover’s trash is another lover’s treasure. Creatives and artists will flock to the Black Cat so you can purchase their trinkets for your boo. Or yourself, if you’re single. Whatever works. | 8 pm. Free. The Black Cat Tavern on 12th, 2654 S. 12th St. facebook.com

American Peril Opening Reception

The Philadelphia Asian American Film & Filmmakers and Japanese American Citizens League have joined forces to bring you bring you Phase II of their American Peril exhibit, which features a series of portrait photographs of individuals who were directly affected by anti-Asian propaganda. If this doesn’t move you, nothing will. | 6 pm. Free. City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd. facebook.com

Sofar Philly | Olde Richmond/East Kensington-Black History Month

Sofar Philly is curating stripped-down and intimate performances in unusual places you would expect to see live music. This rendition will shine a light on prominent black artists in honor of Black History Month. The location won’t be revealed until the day of the event, but it’ll be somewhere near the Huntingdon el station – that much we can tell you. | 8 pm. Free. Location? It’s a secret. Check the website for details. sofarsounds.com

Fused Underground

Fused Underground is a bimonthly group art show presented by JERKS productions. It features art from local artists who are (probably) not actually jerks themselves. | 6 pm Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

Goat Mumbles / Flanafi / Ceiba

Goat Mumbles is the pseudonym used by Rob Grote, lead singer and guitarist for The Districts, when he plays his solo sets. If you like The Districts, you’ll like Grote’s solo material. Go party with him. | 8 pm. Suggested donation of $5-$10. Haus of Yarga, 4009 Chestnut St. facebook.com

Powerpoint Slide … Into My DMs

Your queer single friend is trying to pretend like they don’t mind being alone on Valentine’s Day but you know they do. You know you owe them, so pitch them in a slideshow to a group of potential soulmates. Don’t you want them to find true love? | 7 pm. Free. WeWork, 1900 Market St. tribe12.com

The Goth Prom!

Relive that time in your life when your parents would roll their eyes whenever you left the house dressed in all black. Don’t you miss it? Don’t lie, we know there’s a part of you that misses it. | 10 pm. $5. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. facebook.com

First Friday with Ben Howard

The Kensington Community Food Co-op is reintroducing its First Friday series with local painter Ben Howard. Howard’s paintings range from innocuous icons of American life to other worldly anthropomorphism. | 6 pm. Free. Kensington Community Food Co-op, 2670 Coral St. facebook.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Cupid’s Undie Run

Cupid’s Undie Run is more than a reason to run around the city in your underwear; it also raises money for victims of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born. But it’s also a reason to run around the city in your underwear. | Noon. Free. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. facebook.com

Sweets and Stouts

At Sweets and Stouts you can try a bunch of desserts and beer then burn off all the calories at the Blue Cross RiverRink. You’re exercising, so it’s OK. | 1 pm. $4 or $14 with skate rental. Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. facebook.com

Onesie Pub Crawl Philly

Do you ever feel like going out but you’re already in your pajamas? Now you can do both. The specific locations of the pub crawl are to be announced, but they’ll be in Philly. | midnight. $10-$20. eventbrite.com

Lunar New Year Flower Market

The Friends of the Rail Park, Asian Arts Initiative, and PCDC are ushering in the new year with a flower market. What better way to symbolize your growth in the new year? | Noon. Free. The Rail Park, 1300 Noble St. facebook.com

#OperationSafeWinter

Hit the streets with a bunch of other like-minded people who care about helping the homeless. They’ll all be giving out food, water, clothes and anything else Philadelphia’s street citizens need to survive. | 12:30 pm. Free. 16th and JFK, 1600 John F. Kennedy Blvd. facebook.com

It’s Raining Narcan Again!

Performances by Joe Jack Talcum of the Dead Milkmen, Erin Incoherent, The Russells and The Mary Lous will be what get you in the door for this fun and important event where you’ll get to participate in raffles and go home with free Narcan. You’ll never know when you might need it. | 7:30 p.m. $15. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. lnphilly.com

Grace Vonderkuhn

Delaware native Grace Vonderkuhn is one of the hottest new acts to launch onto the indie scene in the past few years. Go see her while she’s still playing small underground shows. | 8 pm. $5. Haus of Yarga, 4009 Chestnut St. facebook.com

Making Victorian Valentines

Join the Golden Sunrise Mummers club as it celebrates its 2020 awards. There will be food and dancing. What’s not to love? | 11 am. Free. Penn Treaty Museum, 900 E. Columbia Ave. facebook.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Amateur Drag Night

Ever dream of being a drag queen but you didn’t know where to start? Here’s where to start. Show ‘em what you’ve got. | 8 pm. Free. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. facebook.com

Embroidery with Lea Saccomano

Looking for a way to impress your date on Valentine’s Day? Learn some embroidery before the big day. We promise you’ll love it. | 8 pm. $25. Moon + Arrow, 742 S. 4th St. moonandarrow.com

Your Furry Valentine Photo Op

We know, it’s really hard for you to get pictures of yourself with your pet. Now’s your chance to have them taken by a professional. | 3 pm. $5. Herman’s Coffee, 1313 S. 3th St. facebook.com

Black Liberation & Anti-Imperialism

How can we build a movement to defeat the U.S. empire and build solidarity with the struggles of workers and oppressed people across the world? That’s the question the Workers World Party seeks to answer in this discussion. | 6 pm. Free. Calvary Center for Culture and Community, 801 S. 48th St. facebook.com

Brunchlesque: Moulin Rouge

It’s Moulin Rouge. It’s brunch time. What better way to start off your day? | 11:45 am. $20-$40. The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.org

Beers & Cookies!

Did you know that every Girl Scout cookie pairs perfectly with a specific Evil Genius beer? Girl Scouts are too young to partake in this boozy and tasty event, but you’re not. | 2 pm and 4 pm. $25. Evil Genius, 1727 N. Front St. facebook.com

Vegan Pizza Crawl on Bikes!

Pizza Brain, Slice and the Triangle Tavern will all be on hand for this cheesy bike crawl (not real cheese though – vegan cheese, of course). Don’t worry, you’ll burn off the calories. | 1 pm. $15. Pizza Brain, 2313 Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

Oscar Night with Rowhouse Productions

Trivia games, Oscar Bingo, and a prediction contest will be on hand at this fun Oscar Night show at Rowhouse Productions. Even if you haven’t seen any of the movies, it’ll still be fun. | 7 pm. $2. Rowhouse Productions, 1845 Christian St. rowhouseproductions.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Fair Districts PA – South Philly Public Meeting

Join Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan political group, in its fight for fair voting districts in the Keystone State. Go get involved politically in your community. It’ll make you feel good about yourself. | 7 pm. Free. Ten Stone, 2063 South St. facebook.com

Music for Food Concert: Music to the Ears, Food to the Table

Music for Food is a musician-led initiative to support local hunger relief. Its concerts raise resources and awareness in the fight against hunger, empowering musicians to use their artistry to further social justice. Musicians from The Curtis Institute will be performing free of charge so all your donations go toward Broad Street Ministry. | 7:30 pm. $10-$20. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St. eventbrite.com

Cupid Bae! (Girls Night Out)

Spend a night with your girlfriends before Valentine’s Day getting wine drunk as you paint. You know you want to. | 7 pm. Free. Painting With a Twist, 8500 Henry Ave. paintingwithatwist.com

SHE CAME to SLAY w/ Erica Armstrong Dunbar

Erica Armstrong Dunbar is the Charles and Mary Beard Professor of History at Rutgers University and she’ll be giving a talk on the life and times of Harriet Tubman, one of America’s most badass women in the 19th century. | 6:30 pm. Free. Penn Book Center, 130 S. 34th St. facebook.com

At the Intersection of Art & Activism: A Panel Discussion

Because “I wish famous actors and musicians would stop talking about politics and stick to acting or singing” is something we’ve all heard too many times. | 6:30 pm. Free. Arthur Ross Gallery, 220 S. 34th St. facebook.com

Love Potions and Herbal Aphrodisiacs for Valentines Day

Are herbs an aphrodisiac for you? If so, you’re not alone. In this workshop you’ll learn a variety of Western & Ayurvedic herbs used in love and pleasure medicine. Let’s get it on. | 7 pm. $50. A Novel Idea on Passyunk, 1726 E. Passyunk Ave. anovelideaphilly.com

Fastball

Even if you can’t name any Fastball song other than “The Way,” you’ll be sure to rock out to one of the most underrated bands of the 90s. | 8 pm. $20-$30. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Tim And Eric: 2020 Mandatory Attendance World Tour

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are more than just a hysterical comedy duo. They’re a hysterical local comedy duo. The guys met while attending Temple University in their young adulthood. | 8 pm. $29.50-$49.50. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. anovelideaphilly.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Glass Etching Workshop

Have you been looking to learn a new skill? Local artist Christine Tischio of TurnstyleART will be on hand to guide your foray into DIY glass etching. Tickets include two complimentary cocktails along with a rocks glass or two to etch your own custom design. All designs will be ready to take home that evening! There’s a catch though: ya gotta be 21 to attend. | 6 pm. $40. Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd St. facebook.com

Unionize your workplace & organize your community

If you’re sick and tired of your asshole boss not paying you and your coworkers enough, this could be the event for you. Go get out there and stick it to the man. | 6:30 pm. Free. Calvary Center for Culture and Community, 801 S. 48th St. facebook.com

The Office Trivia at Goose Island Philly

Dwight, you ignorant slut! Test your knowledge of The Office against others in the city at Goose Island Philly. If you haven’t heard they also have excellent beer. | 7 pm. Free. Goose Island Philadelphia, 1002 Canal St. facebook.com

Look Up: Spotting TerraCotta Treasures

Germantown, Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill’s buildings house many delightful sculptural details that most people never see, but with the help of Mt. Airy Learning Tree, you’ll be able to spot the distinct features that make them unique like a true architect. | 7 pm. $20. Karen Singer Tileworks, 90 E. Church Ln. mtairylearningtree.com

Pizza After Dark

Ever in the mood for Neapolitan pizza but you didn’t know how to make it? The seasoned chefs at Pizzeria Vetri will teach you the way of the Italian pizza gods. Your ticket includes a tour, the instruction, a pizza with toppings, house wine or beer, dessert, and gratuity. | 7:30 pm. $45. Pizzeria Vetri, 1615 Chancellor St. pvafterdark.splashthat.com

Galentine’s Day Happy Hour

Galentine’s Day Happy Hour at Evil Genius is an opportunity for you to meet up with your fellow boss ladies who are killin’ it in the world. You’ll be able to network, socialize and, of course, drink some delicious craft beer! That’s the only way to network if you ask me. 5:30 pm. Free. Evil Genius, 1727 Front St. facebook.com

Parks & Rec Trivia To Benefit The PSPCA

Think you’re the Parks & Rec trivia King? Put your knowledge to the test for a good cause. The PSPCA will be the beneficiary for this fundraising event. Do it for the puppies! | 7 pm. $8-$9. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. facebook.com

A Novel Witch Book Club: Revolutionary Witchcraft

A fiery, inter-sectional guide for activists and witches alike, Revolutionary Witchcraft is an empowered introduction to the history and practice of politically-motivated magic. Find out whatever the fuck that means at A Novel Idea on Passyunk on Feb. 11. Maybe you’ll learn how to cast spells on people you don’t like. | 7 pm. Free with purchase of a book. A Novel Idea on Passyunk, 1726 E. Passyunk St. facebook.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Shen Yun 2020

Since you can’t time travel back to Ancient China to appreciate the nearly lost art of ancient Chinese dance, let Shen Yun come to you so you can experience the thrill and passion of it. You’ll also experience fascinating stories from 5,000 years of ancient Chinese culture. | 7:30 pm. $80-$180. Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St. shenyun.com

Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Justine Simmons | Old School Love

Joseph “Rev Run” of Run DMC knows a thing or two about love. His wife, Justine Simmons, can vouch for it. Join them at Parkway Central Library and maybe you’ll learn a thing or two as well. You’ve got nothing to lose! | 7:30 pm. $15. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street. freelibrary.org

Jewish Speed Dating 20’s and 30’s!

Looking for an NJB or an NJG? Now’s your chance. After the speed dating event, you’ll be able to take part in the non-timed singles mixer to socialize even more. | 8:30 pm. $25. Infusion Lounge Philly, 16 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Narrative and Abortion: Reclaiming the Story in Medicine, Law, and Politics

Professor, lawyer and bioethicist Katie Watson will illuminate the role narrative plays in shaping our understanding of abortion in America through Supreme Court opinions, the way literary masterplots shape our political discourse, and the absence of “ordinary abortion” stories in the media to offer tools for more productive private discussion of abortion experience and opinion, and more nuanced public discussion of abortion ethics. | 6 pm. $10. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St. eventbrite.com

The HYPE!’s Valentine’s Poly Variety Show

Members of Philly’s polyamorous community have joined forces to create a variety show. As far as we can tell, it’s monogamous couple-friendly. | 7 pm. Free. Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St. facebook.com

Female Pleasure at Ritz Five with Filmmaker Q&A

Barbara Miller’s feature documentary #FEMALEPLEASURE portrays five courageous, smart and self-determined women, breaking the silence imposed by their archaic-patriarch societies and religious communities. It will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. | 7:30 pm. $15. The Ritz Five, 214 Walnut St. landmarktheaters.com

Crucial Conversations: Champion Local Democracy

Join Dr. Kerry Sautner for a discussion about the habits of highly effective citizenship, the work and histories of the Committee of Seventy and the League of Women Voters, and how every citizen can be a champion of local democracy. It might not be sexy, but it’s crucial. Actually, you know what? It is sexy to participate in democracy. | 5:30 pm. $15. Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. 6th St. eventbrite.com

Bold Cheeses & Bubbles: The Posh Edition

Explore the wonders of swanky beer, wine, cider and cheese with Home Brewed Events and Alex Jones (no, not that Alex Jones) of Collective Creamery at Liberty Kitchen. Everybody deserves to be posh every once in a while. This is your chance. | 7:30 pm. $42. Liberty Kitchen, 1244 N. Front St. facebook.com

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Mike Phillips

He might have a generic name, but he’s certainly not a generic sax player. He’s the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder. If that doesn’t get your ass to this show, we don’t know what will. | 7 pm. $32. South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St. facebook.com

Friends Quizzo at The Bourse

You’re a little obsessed with Friends, but aren’t we all? The legendary show has attracted some of the most die hard TV fans of the 90s. Prove you’re one of them. | 6 pm. Free. The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E. facebook.com

Leslie Knope’s Galentines Quizzo Night

What better way to celebrate women than to celebrate Leslie Knopes? Come out for a Parks and Rec Quizzo night and show the guys you know more than them. Because guys love it when you can show them you’re better than they are at something they love. | 6 pm. Free. City Tap University City, 3925 Walnut St. facebook.com

Fleisher Member Meet & Greet

Take in a special preview of the 122nd Annual Adult Student Exhibition while mingling with fellow members and Fleisher’s Board of Directors in a special meet and greet event. Light refreshments will be provided. | 5:30 pm. Free. Fleisher Art Memorial , 719 Catharine Street. etapestry.com

Stupid Cupid: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

If you’re single and want to celebrate it, this is the event for you. The bar says it will be “decked head to toe in Anti-Valentine’s Day vibes.” But that’s not even the best part: your ticket includes a three-hour open bar. I think we can all agree that’s much better than dating somebody. | 10 pm. $35. The Infusion Lounge, 16 S. 2nd St. facebook.org

The Heavy

How do you like me now? The Heavy returns to the TLA in support of their latest album, Sons. Be there or be square. | 8 pm. $25. Theater of Living Arts, 334 South St. livenation.com

Shakespeare in Love: Open Mic Poetry Night

On the eve of the most romantic day of the year, a group of poetry lovers comes together to celebrate some of poetry’s finest love poets. Maybe don’t go to this if you’re single. | 8 pm. $25. The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre, 2111 Sansom St. ovationtix.com

V Day Paint Party

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by painting your heart out? The best part is that it’s at His & Her’s Lounge, so you can also drink your heart out. What a fun combination! | 7 pm. Free cover, $20 to paint. His & Her’s Lounge, 216 South St. facebook.com



