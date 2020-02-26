Calendar | Feb. 27-March 5

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Controversy: Closing Show

Politics, human rights, identity, war and love are some of the most controversial topics human discourse weighs in on. Why hasn’t somebody made an art exhibition about them sooner? The Philadelphia Visionary Arts Gallery invites you to leave your bias at the door and try to not be offended. This exhibition has been running since January, but this is the closing night. | 5 pm. Free. Philadelphia Visionary Arts Gallery, 764 S. 4th St. viartsgallery.com

Benefit for Puerto Rico

It’s no secret that Puerto Rico has been marred by earthquakes as of late, and Philly’s big-hearted music community is there to do what it can to help. Enjoy an evening of local music for a good cause. | 5 pm. $10. The Fire, 412 W. Girard Ave. facebook.com

OUT in Point Breeze

Great food, amazing drinks and better friends will be on hand for this fun-loving LGBTQ+ event, which includes an amazing drag show featuring Khaki Capri, Pi, Onyx Ondyx, StepDad, Zephera Rivers, Samantha Genesis, Mercury, and Sir Donyx. | Friday, February 28, 11 pm. Free. Boot & Saddle, 1131 S Broad St. facebook.com

TEN: Paradigm’s 10th anniversary celebration

Paradigm Gallery + Studio is celebrating its 10th birthday the only way it knows how – with an art exhibition. TEN features the work of more than 120 artists who helped put Paradigm on the map. | 5:30 pm. Free. Paradigm Gallery + Studio, 746 S 4th St. facebook.com

Bickel Brothers at TIME

TIME is simply Philadelphia’s most underrated music venue. You could see anybody there and you’d have a great time – no pun intended. But tonight the Bickel Brothers, a local group that blends a variety of genres, will be playing. Check it out. | 10 pm. Free. TIME, 1315 Sansom St. facebook.com

Dinos After Dark

Pay what you wish to get a closer look at the Academy’s unbelievable dino collection. Run through all the exhibits with your kids, and stop by the Dino Drafts Beer Garden after they have you running in circles. | 4 pm. Pay what you wish. The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Ben Franklin Pkwy. ansp.org

Rat Pack Show

All too often in the world of music the word “throwback” will be used as a label for some 10-year-old Power 99 jam. But this is a true throwback – all the way back to the ‘60s when Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin ruled the airwaves. Be sure to bring your grandma. | 6 pm. $45. Cannstatter Volkfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. facebook.com

Emo Night – Northeast Philly

Break out the black clothing and makeup because Emo Night is back in Northeast Philly, baby. Relive your guilty pleasures of the 2000s back when you listened to all those shitty pop/punk bands. But hey, shaming people for their former (and current) musical taste isn’t cool so why not fuck the haters and start a mosh pit, god dammit? | 10 pm. $5. Krick Wuder Saloon & Restaurant, 2676 Bridge St. facebook.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

XPN Welcomes Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at City Winery

Have you got the blues? If so, then Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is the remedy. Like BB King, Albert King and Freddie King before him, Ingram is the shredder-in-chief who knows how to send chills down your spine with a tasty licks and and bluesy grooves that’ll have you weak at the knees. Did we mention he’s only 21? To make things even juicier, he’s playing both an afternoon and evening show. | 2:30 p.m. and 8 pm. $30-$40. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Electric Dreams – ‘80s POP Dance Party

1980s dance pop is everybody’s guilty pleasure, and this is your chance to surround yourself with a bunch of people who aren’t afraid to dance to some of the cheesiest music ever made. We don’t want to tell you how to dress, but we’ll just say it would be ideal if you got a perm. | 9 pm. $5. Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Concourse Walk and Wayfinding Scavenger Hunt

Did you know that it’s possible to walk from 19th Street to 8th Street, Spruce to Arch completely underground? Learn more about that and other secrets of Center City’s underground concourse at this scavenger hunt led by a SEPTA planner named Lex. | 11 am. $5. Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Blvd. feetfirstphilly.ticketleap.com

Two Piece Fest XIII

Over the past 10 years, bands like The Black Keys and The White Stripes have made two-piece bands popular. That trend has clearly continued in the Philly music scene because the folks at Foto Club managed to find 22 local duo acts to perform the eighth annual rendition of Two Piece Fest. Who needs a bassist anyway? | 2 pm. $10. Foto Club, 3743 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

4th Annual Chili Cook Off

This is really the best day for a chili cook off, because on leap day the calories you eat don’t count. We’re only about 20 percent sure that’s true, but even if it isn’t, we’re 100 percent sure you’ll have a good time if you go. See ya there. | 1 pm. $20. Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. eventbrite.com

Sunrise 101 Training

The Sunrise Movement is one of the most important political movements of our time. Its values stress the environment, equality and the health and well-being for all people. Learn more about what it’s all about at this all day training event. | 9 am. Free. 2401 Walnut St, 2401 Walnut St. facebook.com

Quizzo Bowl XVI

You know how we know this event is the best quizzo bowl around? Because it’s got Roman numerals in the title, that’s why. The event will also feature live band karaoke with Pat Finnerty’s live band. It’s live band karaoke! C’MON YOU FUCKIN’ ASSHOLES! (If you know, you know.) | 7 pm. $25. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. eventbrite.com

Grunge Fest Presents: Grunge-A-Palooza Performs “Singles”

If Two Piece Fest isn’t quite your thing, perhaps Grunge-A-Palooza is. Celebrate the days of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, STP and Soundgarden at Philly’s coolest corporate rock n’ roll music hall, the Theater of Living Arts. | 7 pm. $17. TLA, 334 South St. livenation.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Radio 104.5 Presents Silversun Pickups

You remember the Silversun Pickups. They’re that band who got famous 10 years ago with that song “Lazy Eye.” Go see what they’ve been up to at the Fillmore. | 8 pm. $30-$35. The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Reflections on Black Bloc, White Riot Today

It’s been 10 years since AK Thompson’s “Black Bloc, White Riot” was first published, a book that “revisits the struggles against globalization that marked the beginning of the twenty-first century and explores the connection between political violence and the white middle class.” What’s changed in those past 10 years? Thompson will be on hand to talk about just that. | 7 pm. Free. The Wooden Shoe, 704 South St. facebook.com

South Philly Neighbor Meet & Greet

If you’re interested in seeking a way to help make your neighborhood a better place, getting involved with your local civic association is the best way to start. Leaders from South of South Neighborhood Association, Neighbors In Action Association, East Point Breeze Neighbors, and Point Breeze Community Development Coalition will be on hand to teach you the basics of taking that first step. | 2 pm. Free. Dock Street South, 2118 Washington Ave. facebook.com

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

It’s true that The Barnes Foundation is Philly’s “other” art museum, but just because Rocky didn’t run up its front steps doesn’t mean it isn’t choc full of great stuff. This is your chance to spend a free Sunday with the family there. | 10 am. Free. The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Ben Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com

Beer Bus Tours and Pours

The Beer Bus Tours and Pours event spotlights a handful of Philadelphia-based breweries utilizing local grain and malt. Breweries include Mainstay Independent, Brewery ARS, Urban Village Brewing Company, Triple Bottom Brewing Company and Roy-Pitz Barrel House. You gotta be 21 or older though because duh. | 2 pm. $40. Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave. grainsandmaltsymposium.com

Pilsners for Pits

Not only is Pilsners for Pits a great excuse to drink before noon, it’s a way to help pit bulls find a loving and caring home. That’s because all sales from 2sp, Mainstay, Slyfox, Von Trappe, Oskar Blues and LongTrail Pilsner cans will go toward Philly Bully Team’s rescue efforts. | 11:30 am. Free. Memphis Taproom, 2331 E. Cumberland St. facebook.com

Opening day of the Philadelphia Flower Show 2020

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s flower show has always been one of the biggest events of the year and for good reason. When you live in a big urban environment filled with cement and concrete everywhere you look, it can be good for your mental health to look at a fucking flower once in awhile. | 9 am. $17-$42. Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. theflowershow.com

Rad Friends Record Flea

The Facebook page for this event just says “Shop for vinyl, drink some beers, chill on some vibes, and enjoy the heck out of a Sunday afternoon,” and we think that’s as perfect as a description as you can get. We should add that The Lunar Inn is one of the coolest new bars not just in Port Richmond, but in the entire city. You should check it out if you haven’t yet. | 9 am. Free with admission. The Lunar Inn, 2600 Ben Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com

MONDAY, MARCH 2

He-Brew: Learn A New Language Over Beers!

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is hosting this recurring informal Hebrew lesson for any 20- or 30-something looking to learn Hebrew. This year will include pairing up English-speaking participants with Israelis who want to learn English. | 6 pm. Free. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, 2100 Arch St. facebook.com

Student Recital Series: Hae Sue Lee, viola

This edition of The Curtis Institute of Music’s Student Recital Series will feature violist Hae Sue Lee. Since Curtis was founded in 1924, some of history’s most important musicians have appeared on the stage of Field Concert Hall, and today the Student Recital Series continues this celebrated legacy. | 6 pm. Free. The Curtis Institute of Music, 1726 Locust St. facebook.com

Philabundance Produce Distribution at Gideon Elementary

It’s your lucky day! Philabundance is providing free fruits and vegetables to anybody who stops by Gideon Elementary. I don’t know about you, but if it’s free, it’s for me. | 2 pm. Free. Gideon Elementary School, 2817 W. Glenwood Ave. facebook.com

Free LSAT Basics Session

If your parents are anything like mine, you’ve been badgered about the idea of going to law school. This might be your opportunity to kick a few tires and see what comes of it. Does the world really need more lawyers? It’ll be up to you to litigate that. | 7 pm. Free. University of Pennsylvania, 3501 Sansom St. facebook.com

HomeGrown Open Mic Monday’s Season Two

If you’re looking for the opportunity to showcase your latest musical masterpiece, the HomeGrown Open Mic Mondays are the best place to do it. Show your local musicians what you’ve got. | 7 pm. Free. Milkboy South Street, 401 South St. facebook.com

Toho Journal Generative Writing Workshop

Philly’s hippest bookstore hosts this killer opportunity to hone your writing skills. You can either bring something you’ve been working on or they’ll supply you with a prompt. Did we mention it’s BYOB? | 7 pm. $4.99. A Novel Idea on Passyunk, 1726 E Passyunk Ave. tohopub.com

DUSNA Blood Drive

The Drexel University Student Nurses Association is hosting this blood drive. As long as you’re not somebody who gets queasy with needles, you should definitely consider this opportunity to potentially save a life. Especially if you’re a type O-. | 11 am. Free. North Hall, 3200 Race St. redcrossblood.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Super Tuesday Watch Party

Super Tuesday is arguably the biggest day of the primary season; at no other point during the primary season will more states hold primaries/caucuses. Why not make a night out of it? Head over to Triple Bottom Brewing for a beer or two in the process. | 6:30 pm. Free. Triple Bottom Brewing Company, 915 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

The Office Trivia at Field House

Dwight, you ignorant slut! Test your knowledge of The Office against others in the city at Field House in Center City. If you haven’t heard they also have excellent beer. | 7 pm. Free. Field House, 1150 Filbert St. facebook.com

Beer Bingo with Levante

It’s beer. It’s bingo. What’s not to fucking like? | 7 pm. Free. Devil’s Den, 1148 S. 11th St. facebook.com

Town Hall with Rep. Brian Sims

Have a political issue you’d like to bring up to PA House Representative Brian Sims? He’ll be at the Atria Center City to entertain what you have to say. | 7 pm. Free. Atria Center City, 150 N. 20th St. facebook.com

Synth Spectacular II

This event is an expansion of the Secret Synth Society Philadelphia’s monthly meet-ups, which are an opportunity for music lovers and tech heads to unite over their mutual love for the synthesizer. Come hang out, chat with other synth enthusiasts from around the city, hear some great performances and see what local artists and vendors have to offer. | 8 pm. Free. Elixr Coffee, 207 S. Sydenham St. facebook.com

A Night of Handpan at The Treehouse

Handpans are relatively new steel instruments inspired by the Trinidadian steelpan and the Indian ghatam. Learn more about this instrument at this one of a kind, child-friendly event. Performers include Dan Mulqueen, Sean Youngman and Kevin Grossman. | 6 pm. $10-$15. The Treehouse, Zoological Dr. facebook.com

Animal Songs

Julie Garnett’s interactive musical book “Sing n’ Signing!” is fun for ages 1-7. Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase Julie’s book Animal Songs and take a photo with the author her musician! Some of us have kids, ya know. | 10:30 am. Free. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. universe.com

Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez | Legendary Children

Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez have long graced the internet with their remarkably popular eponymous blog, Tom and Lorenzo. Meet the men behind the website at this fun and fabulous Free Library event. | 7:30 pm. Free. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. facebook.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Liberty City – Candidate Night #1

As part of its annual endorsement process, Liberty City, an LGBT Democratic club, is inviting candidates on the ballot in the 2020 primary election to speak to its membership and take questions. Free pizza and refreshments will be available. | 6 pm. Free. John C. Anderson Apartments, 251 S. 13th St. facebook.com

Death Cafe at West Laurel Hill Cemetery

Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Death Cafe is an opportunity for citizens of the City of Brotherly Love to discuss death over coffee. I think it’s safe to say that this is one of the more, um, unique events in Philly happening on this day. | 6 pm. Free. Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave. laurelhillcemetery.com

The Irish Comedy Tour

The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. That could be either really annoying or really fucking funny. You be the judge. | 8 pm. $30-$45. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

St. Katherine of Siena presents “The Magic of Reading” Night

As a weekly alternative newspaper, we wholeheartedly endorse teaching your children to love reading. Take them to this event so they read this paper when they’re old enough to be able to truly appreciate our gratuitous swearing. | 6 pm. Free. St. Katherine of Siena School, 9738 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Beer and Bonsai at Triple Bottom Brewing

Participants of this workshop will receive a healthy, 2-year-old, portulacaria afra (dwarf jade) pre-bonsai tree, ceramic pot, soil and substrate, wire and instruction to style and care for their very own bonsai tree. You know how they say you should try owning a dog before having a child to see if you can handle the responsibility? We suggest you try owning a pre-bonsai tree before the dog. | 6 pm. $52. Triple Bottom Brewing, 915 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

Community Wealth Building: The Way Forward

A special lecture by Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, will focus on building wealth in minority communities. Morial served as a Louisiana state senator from 1992 to 1994 and as mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002, during which time he supervised reductions in crime rates and reinvestment in historic neighborhoods. | 1 pm. Free. The Energy Forum at the Kleinman Center, 220 S. 34th St. facebook.com

Preview Party: Small Favors & Joshua Hebbert’s Stargazing

This party previews two exhibitions going on at The Clay Studio. The first, entitled Small Favors XV: Expanding the Field, engages artists’ creativity in new and exciting ways with the challenge of making pieces on a very small scale. The second, Stargazing, is a reflection of artist Joshua Paul Hebbert seeing his studio as a space for him to both escape and explore the world. | 5 pm. Free. The Clay Studio, 137 N. 2nd St. facebook.com

EmpowerHER: The Price of Being the Strong Black Woman

Join the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for this intimate, candid and necessary conversation about dismantling the strong black women archetype – especially among black women entrepreneurs and business professionals. | 6 pm. $15-$25. Marsh + Mane, 529 S. 4th St. aachamber.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

South Philly State Rep. Meet and Greet

It’s election season, and if you’re a South Philadelphian who intends to be in the know about who’s running for state representative, this is the event to attend. State House districts up for grabs in South Philly in 2020 include the 175th, 182nd, 184th, 185th, and 186th. | 6:30 pm. Suggested donation of $5. Second District Brewing, 1939 S Bancroft St. grassrootsphilly.ticketleap.com

Throwback Thursday Quizzo & Movie: Wayne’s World

The Philadelphia Film Center holds these Quizza & Movie events on the first Thursday of every month, and this month’s movie is “Wayne’s World.” They’ll host a few rounds of Quizzo before showing the movie. Party Time! Excellent! | 7:30 pm. $12-$13. Philadelphia Film Society, 1412 Chestnut St. filmadelphia.org

Historic Preservation, Public Memory and Social Justice

Philly is full of history, and that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Faye M. Anderson and Oscar Beisert will speak at this month’s meeting of the Design Advocacy Group of Philadelphia. Anderson is the founder of All That Philly Jazz and director of Green Book Philadelphia, and Beisert is the founder of the Keeping Society of Philadelphia and has successfully nominated dozens of properties to the local register. | 8 pm. Free. Center for Architecture + Design, 1218 Arch St. facebook.com

2020 Tree Care Update

The Annual Tree Care Update is a seminar for tree professionals and people committed to planting and caring for trees. It’ll highlight the latest research and best practices as it relates to trees and insects, diseases, infrastructure, human wellness, and urban forestry. We imagine just about everybody at this seminar will have a green thumb. | 8 am. $40-$80. Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. phsonline.org

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band w/ The Get Right Band

New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. They’ve worked with everyone from Norah Jones to Modest freakin’ Mouse! See them on their own at City Winery today. | 8 pm. $20-$28. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Fado Bar Lab featuring Jameson and Evil Genius

During this edition of Bar Lab, you’ll taste, deconstruct and curate with Jameson Whiskey and Evil Genius Brewing. It’s the perfect opportunity to see what new alcoholic concoctions you’ll be able to brew up. Consider it chemistry class for adults. | 6 pm. Free. Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 1500 Locust St. facebook.com

Up & Coming Neighborhoods in Philly Hold the Most Investment Promise 2020

A panel of experts moderated by PhillyMag’s Home and Real Estate Editor Sandy Smith will speak to what they think will be the hottest new markets for development in the city of Philadelphia’s booming real estate industry. Maybe you can learn a thing or two. | 6:30 pm. $5. Philly Office Retail, 4701 Germantown Ave. facebook.com

Arts & Drafts at Tattooed Mom

At this event not only will you be able to unwind with some free hands-on crafts and activities, but 25 percent of your entire food and drink sale will be donated toward arguably the biggest staple of South Street, the Philadelphia Magic Gardens. | 6 pm. Free. Tattoed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

