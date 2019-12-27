Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

TRL Dance Party

Transport yourself back to the 2000s at this nostalgic celebration of the era’s greatest culture. DJ Lame Luz will be spinning songs from the likes of Blink-182, Britney Spears and Eminem all night – this music is sure to make you run to the dance floor like you probably did at your school dances. Crank that Soulja Boy at this exciting event. | 10 pm. $5. MilkBoy, 1100 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com

HiJinx Festival

Chances are this music festival will have you up to no good. How could you not be when you’re moving your whole body to the ground-shaking beats of Bassnectar and Excision? After two days of insanity, we’re expecting this place to be trashed afterward. | 5 pm. $229. Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Market St. hijinxfest.com

Emo Night 3: Holiday Edition

There’s no doubt that many of us have dwelled in the heavy eyeliner and ripped skinny jean-wearing world. Some of us are still stuck there, and some want to experience that world once again. This night dedicated to all the finest emo music is all you need to revel in the glory days. | 9 pm. Free. Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. facebook.com

Vinchelle’s Kwanzaa Celebration

All seven principles of the African holiday will be honored with their own performance at this celebration that will benefit the black community. Some of Philly’s most fabulous queens will be hosting, and all proceeds will go to the African American Museum. | 10 pm. $5. Tabu, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

The Blue Show

Keep the kids at home for this one. This strictly-adult comedy show will contain all the explicit content that would otherwise be cut out. If you’re familiar with getting down and dirty, this is the show for you. | 10 pm. $15. ComedySportz, 2300 Sansom St. eventbrite.com

A Dickens of a Murder Mystery Dinner

Scrooge – the infamous Christmas curmudgeon – has been murdered. It’s up to you and Sherlock Holmes to find the person with the blood on their hands. Sit back, enjoy the show and food, and channel your inner detective. | 7 pm. $55. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Leonard Ouzts

This guy is always letting his big personality shine through his comedic projects. He’s put himself out there in several comedy specials, and most recently starred in Aziz Ansari’s Netflix show “Master of None.” We’re lucky to have this Southern charm stopping by. | 7:30 pm. $25. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com

Nightmare After Christmas Party

Christmas just needs a little injection of horror to keep it fresh. If you’re looking for a spooky way to celebrate, look no further. Punk performers and a “horror punk a go-go” will be the highlight of this party for those that are allergic to bubbly holiday cheer. | 8 pm. $10. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

PnB Rock

PnB Rock is a Philly native and a fresh trap artist. He even managed to drop music and get his name out there when he was in jail – now that’s some dedication right there. The hustle has definitely paid off, and judging by his sound and big collabs with Diplo and XXXTentatcion on his album from this year, “Trapstar Turnt Popstar,” you’d never guess he even started at the bottom in the first place. | 8 pm. $29.50-$75. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. themetphilly.com

Nitty Gritty: Dirty Dancing 60s Dance Party

Maybe all the new music out there is too shitty for you. Maybe the songs of the 50s and 60s are some of your guilty pleasures. Maybe you’re just old. We don’t really give a shit what your reason for coming out to this is. Just do it, though – you’ll have the time of your life. | 9 pm. $5. The Dolphin Tavern, 1539 S. Broad St. facebook.com

Unicorn Party

You’ll have glitter in your lungs after this party. You know this is gonna be an over-the-top, bubblegum pink, extravagant display of all things girly and fun. If it doesn’t look like a 5-year-old girl’s room on steroids by the end of the night, then it was done wrong. | 10 pm. $5. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

The Emo Band

We all wish we could sing in an emo band. Here’s your chance – lend your voice to this emo and pop punk karaoke. Show off the fact that you still know all the words of the songs from your teen years. | 10 pm. $10. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Smells Like Children

Celebrate the allure of dark 90s music at this dance party. Expect to hear songs from the likes of Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and more. That smell is the smell of your young(er) 90s self coming out and burning up on the dance floor. | 10 pm. $7. Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. 9th St. facebook.com

Rubblebucket

These two make magic together. Their songs are rooted in meaningful inspiration, and still sound like the catchy, formulaic indie pop that gets us all moving. Listen to their latest release, 2018’s “Sun Machine,” and you’ll have a clear idea of who they are. | 8 pm. $20. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St. venue.tlaphilly.com

Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society

Party like it’s the Prohibition era. Nugent and his band’s sounds will have you feeling like you were thrown in a time machine. Brassy horns, deep bass, a screeching teapot and a singing phonograph horn will fill up the soundsphere. | 8 pm. $7. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Boffum

Two comedians will be selected at random to perform together. We’re not expecting any awkward situations here – comedians are smooth motherfuckers who can adjust to any situation life throws at them. Expect roasts, back-and-forths, and potentially, budding comic collaborations. | 7 pm. $10. Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St. goodgoodcomedy.com



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Greta Van Fleet

They’re this generation’s Led Zeppelin. You’ve probably heard that a thousand times before, but it’s really true. They’ve got the sound and the vibe, minus all the psychedelics – we think. | 8 pm. $39.50-$80. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. themetphilly.com

The Struts

Heavy, gritty rock n roll to satisfy all your needs. The Struts don’t just blow into town – they kick down every door in their way in the process. They’re usually touring massive arenas around the world, so you should jump at the chance to see them in such an intimate space. | 8 pm. $32.50. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Ilsa

We all need a little doom and gloom in our lives. Get your daily dose with these guys who crawled up from the D.C. underground to regurgitate their most compelling death metal all over our faces. | 8:30 pm. $12. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

A Hank Williams Tribute

Pay it forward by honoring the father of modern country music. Williams sadly didn’t live long enough to perform the world over, but we’ll leave it to this huge list of talented artists to do him justice. All proceeds will go to the Women’s Law Project, a PA-based organization. | 7 pm. $15. The Locks Music, 4417 Main St. eventbrite.com

Sunday Shenanigans

You just have to let it all go before you enter the door here. We don’t know what’s going on or what you should expect the vibe to be like. Just come prepared for loud DJ beats, a packed dance floor and a potentially unforgettable Sunday night. | 9:30 pm. $10-$12. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze

It’s like if all the lights and tinsel on your Christmas tree jumped off and came to life. Then, they all choreographed an insane performance, leaving you wondering if you’re tripping or not. We can assure you that these unbelievably talented cirque artists are 100 percent real. | 3 pm. $40-$109. Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St. kimmelcenter.org

Eric Benet

Nobody gets nominated for four Grammys without good reason. Benet has really perfected the art of smooth R&B. He’s been in the game since the 90s, but since he’s always releasing something refreshing, he always feels like he’s brand new on the scene. | 8:30 pm. $60-$75. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

Diva Royale: Drag Brunch

You’ll never see more icons under one roof. Local queens will be impersonating the likes of Dolly Parton, Joan Rivers, Beyonce and more. They’ll be serving some serious looks along with your brunch plates. | 1:30 pm. $25. Woody’s, 202 S. 13th St. dragqueenshow.com



MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

The Comedy Jawn

Really funny comedians, free parking and tons of food and drink specials. Need any more convincing? It’s a Monday night, so we doubt there will be little better to do than give some attention to the most hilarious up-and-coming comics in our area. | 8 pm. Free. Saint Lazarus Bar, 102 W. Girard Ave. facebook.com

Dina Martina Christmas Show

Dina can do it all – even if she does it pretty terribly. She’ll give you singing, dancing, comedy and storytelling all wrapped up in one beautiful package with messy red lipstick smeared onto it. | 8 pm. $25. Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. undergroundarts.org

The Jesus Lizard

Sounds like something you would see on an acid trip. However, it happens to be one of the best noise rock bands we’ve heard. David Yow of the classic punk band Flipper heads this group that just reunited in 2017 after seven years of being broken up. | 8:30 pm. $33. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. utphilly.com

The War on Drugs

These guys are fighting the good fight. They’re one of the crown jewels of the Philly music scene, and they’re here to give us all a special gift for the holidays. Two shows, two nights in a row. We’re not really sure we deserve something this valuable, but we’ll take it. | 8 pm. $55. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. thefillmorephilly.com

Lucy Dacus

Dacus is tackling the behemoth that is the music industry all by herself. She pours her heart and soul into her songwriting, and it pays off into beautiful, slower-paced portraits of a woman immersed in the world around her. | 8 pm. $20. Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. eventbrite.com

Advice From a F*ckboy

The name is just a red flag – that’s probably advice that no woman should never take. However, this is a podcast created by men for men, so ladies, you can just turn the other way. These guys need their privacy to discuss all the female troubles in their relationships. | 8 pm. $10. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. worldcafelive.com

Playwrights’ Happy Hour

Theatrical tastemakers are welcome to raise one to the industry at this happy hour. Network with others in the field and bounce some ideas off one another. Who knew that social drinking could potentially make you a better artist? | 6 pm. Free. Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St. facebook.com

Dear Althea

Fuck the patriarchy. Girl punk bands like Dear Althea are here to shut it down with their Sonic Youth-style sounds. Abandon all the fuck boys in your life and join the movement today. | 8 pm. $8. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve at Mom’s

Not into going to the club? This celebration at one of our favorite neighborhood bars will welcome you with open arms. Enjoy specially crafted cocktails made just for the occasion, and spend the rest of 2019 surrounded by an uplifting group of people. | 12 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

New Queer’s Eve 2020

If you’re queer, you better be here. Go-go dancers, a killer soundtrack and a free champagne toast at midnight – what’s there not to love? We’re so happy there are nights like this where the queer community can come together and celebrate all that they are. | 9 pm. $30. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Sad and Boujee: Hellogoodbye

This emo and trap party is kicking it up a notch for New Year’s Eve. The usual dance party to the genre mashup will still be going on, and the pop group Hellogoodbye will be performing live. Remember their song “Here in Your Arms?” It was basically an anthem in our emo days. What a way to end 2019. | 9 pm. $50. Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St. eventbrite.com

New Year’s Funkin’ Eve

We already feel all the funk just radiating off of this jawn. Do you dare get your filthiest and funkiest this new year? The Philly-based group Ill Doots will keep you going all night as you bop and swing into 2020. | 10 pm. $49. FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd. fringearts.com

Dark New Year’s Eve Party

We don’t give a shit about a disco ball and flashing lights – New Year’s Eve doesn’t always have to be so damn flashy. Dark lords rejoice at this party just for you, where the celebration will be high, but the obnoxious colors will be dialed down. | 10 pm. $7. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. eventbrite.com

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown

A giant square will be dropping from atop SquareBurger in the park. Count down its slow descent with your kids, and enjoy the tons of other activities going on around you. The square drop won’t be as large scale as the Times Square ball drop, but it’ll be much less crowded and way more fun. Philly over New York any day. | 4 pm. Free. Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St. facebook.com

Dave Chappelle

We don’t think we need to explain who this guy is. Chappelle should be considered one of the seven wonders of the world. His fresh takes and commitment to hilarity always need to be preserved, especially in a world that’s increasingly becoming more artificial.| 10 pm. $99.95-$299.95. The Met Philly, 858 N. Broad St. themetphilly.com

The Purge: A Hood EDM New Year’s Eve

Bok Nero, Custo, Shizz Lo and more aren’t afraid to get a little bassy and bloody tonight. Once the clock strikes midnight, everybody will either cheer or start an every-person-for-themselves type of battle. When The Purge comes around, there’s no predicting what will happen. | 9 pm. $60. West & Down, 3816 Chestnut St. eventbrite.com



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

The Party After the Party

There’s no point in going to sleep after the New Year’s celebration. If you lay down, you run the risk of not being able to get back up. Keep the party going with some brunch and beats provided by a DJ. | Noon. Free. Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut St. facebook.com

2020 Mummers Parade

You know the drill. One of Philly’s oldest holiday traditions carries on with this extravagant parade. Get loud, slap on tons of colors and rush out into the streets to celebrate the end of a chaotic year. | 9 pm. Free. Locations vary. mrmummer.com

New Year’s Day at Mom’s

Come as you are to celebrate the new year the right way. A free buffet, great drink specials and local art are all you really need to set you on the right path for a – hopefully – relaxing year. | Noon. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

Over Easy

We like our eggs like how we like our new year – easy as hell. Keep it chill at this brunch designed to make you feel like one among the Philly elite. Giggle with your friends and sip mimosas as you remember the good times had in 2019. | 10 am. $15. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. facebook.com

New Year’s Day Celebration

Now this is an ideal way to watch the parade. Indoors, with heat and tons of performances and activities to keep you busy in the meantime? Count us in. One of Philly’s largest theaters will be opening its doors for a free celebration for all. | 10 am. Free. The Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. kimmelcenter.org

Healthy vs. Hangover

You’re either the person who wakes up and hits the gym on Jan. 1, or you hit the snooze button and nurse your hangover. How will you be spending the first day of the year? No matter what the answer is, everybody will come together at this brunch for go-getters and lazy folks alike. | 11 am. Free. Heritage, 914 N. 2nd St. facebook.com

Fourth Annual New Year’s Day Party

Stray from the parade to stop and have a cold one. Sure, it’s already cold outside, but it’s always the right time for a beer. Complement the bubbly brews with sandwiches from Charlie’s Roast Pork just around the corner. | 1 pm. Free. Pennsport Beer Boutique, 242 Wharton St. facebook.com



THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Paula’s Drag Kitchen

Take a seat and let Paula serve it to you. What’s on the menu, you ask? Some fierce flips, tricks shenanigans that only the most fabulous drag queens in Philly could pull off. | 7:30 pm. $8. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. eventbrite.com

Shoot the Messenger

Local indie to satisfy all our needs. Catch this three-piece in performing along with Sarah Winston and Mike Lorenz and The Witherbees. It’s always the right day to support your friendly neighborhood music hustlers. | 7:30 pm. $10. Bourbon & Branch, 705 N. 2nd St. eventbrite.com

STIRsdays Karaoke

This is a step up from your typical karaoke night in the city. Why? Drag queen mother-daughter duo Mercury and Yari are the hosts for the evening. Let them guide you into a carefree world where you can belt out your favorite songs, regardless of your singing skill level. | 8 pm. Free. Stir Lounge, 1705 Chancellor St. facebook.com

Comedy Academy Grad Show

The Helium Comedy Academy offers students a stand-up 101 course, in which they learn to tackle a five-minute stand-up set. Drop by this show to see if the student comedians have learned anything, or if they’ve just been goofing off the whole time. Though, maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad thing if they were. | 8 pm. $10. Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

The Maguas

Let’s lend our support to a band on the rise. Five guys from Scranton have banded together to give us some authentic alt-rock that we love. Head on down to this bar steeped in local music history to check them out. | 8 pm. $10. The Fire, 412 W. Girard Ave. eventbrite.com

David Arnold

Arnold has been making magic happen for years with his comedy writing. He worked behind the scenes on shows such as Real Husbands of Hollywood. Now, he’s showing us all his talents through his new TV show and his stand-up career. | 8 pm. $30. Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. punchlinephilly.com

Math the Band

Don’t let the name scare you. If you’re anything like us, you usually want to stay far away from anything that has to do with math – but this happens to be an electro-punk band worth getting close to. | 7:30 pm. $10. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Philly Vegan Night Market

Vegan food is so misunderstood – it’s not all just salads and shitty tasting fake cheese. Some of the most delicious plant-based options you could buy are available at this weekly food market. | 5 pm. Free. The Pop Up Store, 410 South St. facebook.com



Related