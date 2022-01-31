We’ve reviewed many online casinos in PA this month, and BetRivers is up next in this review.

Many online casinos and sportsbooks have popped up in an attempt to establish themselves as the premier destination of online betting in the Keystone State. Does BetRivers have what it takes to join the ranks of the best?

Well, reader, that’s where we come in. You can rely on us to give you an honest, well-researched, and comprehensive breakdown of the new and fledgling online gambling scene in Pennsylvania.

Let’s begin!

BetRivers Quick Preview

Overall, BetRivers offers an excellent all-around online sportsbook and casino package. Even as online gambling remains a relatively novel pursuit in PA, BetRivers has already established itself as a frontrunner in a short space of time.

You can count on the BetRivers sportsbook to feature a wide range of sports, as well as special PA-centric sports promotions to get stuck into. The casino portion has been associated with the better-known Sugarhouse Casino, ensuring a certain pedigree of online gambling straight out of the gate.

In this article, we aim to illuminate what it is that makes BetRivers PA a website that’s worth your time, and where it could improve.

We’ve evaluated Betrivers Casino & Sportsbook against a set of benchmarks so you can make an informed decision about where you deposit and gamble your money. You can expect a close analysis of Betriver bonuses, banking options, and plenty of other key features.

Without further ado, let’s dive in and take a good look at BetRivers casino.

BetRivers Features in Review

We think it’s important to mention that BetRivers was initially just an online sportsbook straight off the bat. It was only a little later that the owners, Rush Street Interactive, purchased Sugarhouse Casino, creating a joint venture.

Because of this, the BetRivers sportsbook is a little more developed than the Bet Rivers online casino portion and has more of its own identity to speak of.

We particularly enjoyed the inclusion of exclusive offers tied to the attendance of Pennsylvania sports teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. We’ll go into more details about these promotions below.

That being said, you won’t find the BetRivers casino notably lacking in any area. On the contrary, it’s a well-rounded experience that features a wide variety of games, exciting promotions, and an easy-to-use layout.

Overall, BetRivers is an excellent choice for anyone looking to try out a PA online casino or a legal online sports betting site. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler already or new to this fast-growing industry, there’s a lot of enjoyment and fun to be had.

Game and Sports Variety: 5/5

Straight away, when loading up the BetRivers casino, you’ll be met with a wide variety of slots games, including some progressive jackpots offering wins into the hundreds and thousands.

While slots will always be the main event for most casinos, BetRivers also offers live dealer games (10 of them, to be precise) to move onto and a variety of classic table games.

Over in the sportsbook, you can find a selection of 23 different sports to bet online on, including some more niche offerings like handball cyclo-cross. Of course, all the big hitters, are here too – you won’t need to scroll far to find NFL and NBA action. BetRivers live betting is also top-notch.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.8/5

One thing we enjoyed about the promotions on offer at BetRivers in particular were the cross-over events.

One such example is the NFL Playoffs conference blackjack promo. All users who played live dealer blackjack on certain dates were entitled to a 100% profit boost on the NFL Conference Championship games the following weekend, provided they met the terms and conditions.

We love the idea of mixing online sportsbooks with casino betting. It incentivizes the user to check out both parts of the website, even if they may have only logged in to use one part of it.

Another fantastic BetRivers sportsbook bonus includes the special Flyers and Penguins promos we briefly mentioned earlier. All you have to do is log on to BetRivers sportsbook from either a Flyers or Penguins home game, and you’ll be given a unique 50% profit boost on your next bet win.

We genuinely love this BetRiver bonus, as it’s in the true spirit of fun and enjoyable betting. Just imagine you and a few friends at the Penguins game landing a monster same-game parlay with an added 50% profit boost on top? It’s the stuff of sports betting dreams.

Beyond this, they offer a standard welcome bonus: A 100% deposit bonus upon sign-up up to $250 with an incredibly low wagering requirement of 1x. The BetRivers bonus code for this offer is ‘250MATCH’.

Their iRush Rewards VIP Program is also worth mentioning, and you can get multiple benefits, such as bonus store access, special offers, VIP birthday gifts, faster withdrawals, and more – based on the amount of points you accumulate.

Design, Layout, and Functionality: 4.4/5

The casino and sportsbook feature a sleek design complete with the BetRivers navy blue and yellow branding. You can find what you’re looking for very quickly, with the categories displayed prominently at the top of the page in both sections.

If you’re ever having trouble, there’s a search function available, too. That’s also pretty handy if you’re looking for any specific sports event or your favorite slots game. Generally speaking, everything flows together well, and there are no real major issues with functionality, except for what we’ve elaborated on below.

So, about those issues. The main gripe we have is the strange choice of placement for the newsfeed, which showcases all the sportsbook and casino’s recent winners.

While we love seeing all the people who have won at BetRivers, we think BetRivers could have put it in a less intrusive space that makes it less distracting when browsing the website. That said, we’ll be the first to admit it’s a great feeling to see your name on the list!

Secondly, it’s important to mention that people reported issues with BetRivers mobile app on the iOS platform. While we’re sure BetRivers will fix any huge problems quickly, it’s a bit of a bummer for anyone with an iPhone looking to access their BetRivers account on the go.

Banking: 5/5

The banking options available at BetRivers PA are some of the best in the state. We’ve listed them in full below, along with a brief explainer of how they work.

First, here are the deposit options at Betrivers Casino:

PayPal: Not much to say here, other than it’s the world’s most popular e-wallet, and all good casinos should be aiming for its inclusion.

Not much to say here, other than it’s the world’s most popular e-wallet, and all good casinos should be aiming for its inclusion. Debit/Credit Card : MasterCard, Visa, and Discover options are available. You won’t find these in the withdrawal section, but this seems to be a problem with the card issuer rather than the casino itself.

: MasterCard, Visa, and Discover options are available. You won’t find these in the withdrawal section, but this seems to be a problem with the card issuer rather than the casino itself. Cash at the Rivers Casino Cage: You can make a deposit to your account in person via the Rivers Casino Philadelphia or the one in Pittsburgh.

You can make a deposit to your account in person via the Rivers Casino Philadelphia or the one in Pittsburgh. Wire Transfer: Pretty self-explanatory – it’s a direct transfer through your bank account.

Pretty self-explanatory – it’s a direct transfer through your bank account. BetRivers Play+: This is essentially a pre-paid card that you can link to either your bank or your debit card.

This is essentially a pre-paid card that you can link to either your bank or your debit card. Online Banking (ACH): This allows you to log on directly to your online banking service and make a deposit from there.

This allows you to log on directly to your online banking service and make a deposit from there. VIP Preferred (ACH): Same as above, except instead of having to repeatedly re-authorize the connection to your bank, you only have to do it once.

Now for withdrawal:

PayPal: Honestly, probably the best banking method available at BetRivers PA. Funds usually appear in your account after initiating a withdrawal request within an hour. You can’t ask for much quicker than that.

Honestly, probably the best banking method available at BetRivers PA. Funds usually appear in your account after initiating a withdrawal request within an hour. You can’t ask for much quicker than that. BetRivers Play+ Card: After being sent to a connected account, you can withdraw at most eligible ATMs.

After being sent to a connected account, you can withdraw at most eligible ATMs. Cash at the Rivers Casino Cage: Instant withdrawals in-person at Rivers Casino Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

Instant withdrawals in-person at Rivers Casino Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. Check by Mail: Hey, what is this? 2007? But seriously, it takes up to 14 days. Still, it’s there if you prefer it.

Hey, what is this? 2007? But seriously, it takes up to 14 days. Still, it’s there if you prefer it. Online banking (ACH): Funds will usually hit your account between 2-5 business days.

Alternatives to BetRivers Casino and Online Sportsbook

Nothing is perfect, and if you feel like BetRivers online casino and sportsbook just aren’t doing it for you, we’ve got a bunch of alternatives to check out below:

If you’re looking for a properly focused all-around poker experience, then Pokerstars Casino is definitely the place for you.

Pokerstars is a well-respected global brand, so you can expect a certain level of quality from its PA offering. Casual and higher-level players are catered for, with stakes as low as $0.01/$0.02 going all the way up to the $25/$50 mark.

Another specialist on the list is Twin Spires, owned by Churchill Downs. If you’re a fan of horse racing, you’ll know exactly how much weight that name carries in the industry. No surprise then that Twin Spires is our pick if you want to get in on some racetrack action.

The 24-hour welcome promotion, which refunds losses as bonus credits up to $500, is one of the best hooks we’ve seen for new players at casinos in PA, too. Twin Spires’s land-based partner is Prequel Isle Downs & Casino, for added peace of mind.

Here’s one for the homers reading. BetMGM’s casino offers uniquely Pittsburgh sports team branded games, including a Steelers exclusive blackjack experience. It also has a total of 13 jackpot slots for anybody hunting a big payout but not wanting to stake too highly.

All around, it’s one of the best PA sportsbooks online, and it offers a great online casino experience definitely worth considering if the casino section at BetRivers online isn’t doing much for you.

However, something to keep in mind is that BetMGM doesn’t offer the same level of quality when it comes to banking options. Their selection is far less diverse.

If you’re looking for a superior mobile sports betting experience, it is hard to look past Betway. Having already established a successful brand overseas, they are now looking for a piece of PA’s newly established online sports betting market and casino space.

For that reason, we recommend checking out Betway’s mobile app if you want to try out online betting on demand at a high quality, especially if you’re an iPhone user.

Related reading: Caesars online casino review

BetRivers Online – Review FAQs

Is it legal to gamble online in PA?

Yes, it is. PA House Bill H271 legalized various online casino games and was passed on October 26, 2017. Governor Tom Wolf then signed it into law on October 30 of the same year.

What games are legal to play?

Live casino table games, online poker, online slots, online sports betting, and daily fantasy sports are all legal in Pennsylvania.

Can I win real money at BetRivers Online Casino?

Yes, you can. All money paid out at BetRivers is real. All games are made to be played for real money. All sports events take real wagers.

Is BetRivers safe to bet at?

Yes. BetRivers is fully regulated and overseen by the PGCB (Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board). They are also governed by KYC (Know Your Customer) laws. All bettors can be confident depositing money here and gambling.

Do I need to be a resident of PA to play online at BetRivers?

Technically, no. You only need to be within state lines to legally play online at BetRivers. This is usually detected and configured by advanced geo-location software built into devices such as laptops or smartphones.

BetRivers Review Final Verdict

For anyone looking to place an online bet within the state of Pennsylvania, whether that be sports bettors or casino enthusiasts, BetRivers offers a genuinely good option.

Players can enjoy peace of mind knowing the site is regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, as well as carrying the brand name of the popular land-based Rivers Casino.

Whether you’re looking for a good sportsbook or a fun casino, BetRivers delivers on both. You can find an excellent range of games to play, including the recently legalized live dealer option, as well as a good selection of slots and casino classics like roulette.

Over on the sportsbook, you can engage with excellent Pennsylvania exclusive bonuses, including the ability to boost your winnings simply by logging in at a Philadelphia Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguin home game.

How to Sign Up to BetRivers Online Sportsbook and Casino

Step 1 – Register a New Account

Log on to the website and click the yellow Join now button. Follow the instructions. You may be able to register quicker if you have an existing Casino4Fun account or a Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Rush Rewards account.

Step 2 – Check Email

Once you’ve filled out the necessary details, check your email for an activation link. It may be in your spam if you can’t find it in your inbox.

Step 3 – Deposit and Play

Remember to take advantage of the BetRivers welcome bonus using the Betrivers promo code ‘250MATCH’ before playing. Even more important, remember to have fun and play responsibly!

Gambling is strictly 18+ only. The sites mentioned in this review may not be available in your region. Always practice due diligence and do your own research about gambling policies in your area.

The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk.

Gambling is addictive. If you suspect you may have a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org and begambleaware.org for free resources.