Pennsylvania is home to prominent professional teams and has long been considered a major player in the world of sports. In the last two years, it has also emerged as one of the top online sports betting states in the country.

Between the federal ban on sports betting (which was promptly repealed) and the pricey licensing fee and taxes that greeted potential sportsbooks operators, things were not looking good at first. Ultimately, the possibilities offered by the Keystone State proved too alluring. Now, it hosts several sportsbook apps and sites. Here are the best online sportsbooks Pennsylvania has to offer.

The Best PA Sportsbooks Online

Best overall sportsbook site – BetRivers Best in terms of promotions – BetMGM Widest selection of available sports – FOX Bet Best user experience – Barstool Most recognizable name globally – UniBet Best betting features – DraftKings Biggest welcome bonus – FanDuel Easiest to navigate app – BetWay Longest wagering history – TwinSpires Full-spectrum betting experience – BetAmerica

Our Ranking Method for PA Sportsbooks

It was not long ago that sports betting was still illegal in Pennsylvania. Today, the challenge facing bettors in the state is choosing one out of many legitimate online sportsbooks, which is a good problem to have.

Still, we did the legwork for you by putting this list together. We even went as far as ranking the sportsbooks and evaluating their strengths and weaknesses. Here’s how we did it:

Bonuses

Different sportsbooks have different bonus schemes to attract bettors. Some offer sign-up bonuses and risk-free bets for new account members. Others offer free credit for their online casinos. Since they are not all created equal, it is a good point of reference when comparing one operator with another.

Variety of Offerings

The sporting world is vast. At any given time, there is a different game being played at a different place, and each one offers an opportunity for sports betting. Some sportsbook operators can give you access to more of these games, giving you more ways to wager.

User Experience

Since online sports betting is done through an app or a site, it is important for these platforms to be user-friendly. What you want is to spend more time on betting and less time on figuring out how to navigate them.

Innovation and Originality

Like every other product, each sportsbook must have a unique selling point for it to stand out. This is especially true as their number continues to grow and competition gets tougher.

Top 10 PA Sportsbooks Online Reviewed

Since 2018, the Keystone State has been one of the biggest and most profitable sports betting markets in the country, with a slew of online sportsbooks for players to choose from. Here’s a closer look at the top operators in Pennsylvania.

BetRivers – Best Overall Sports Betting Site in PA

Excellent user experience and easy to use

Great player support services

Easy withdrawal process

BetRivers is one of the best operators in Pennsylvania, earning it the Mobile Operator of the Year title in the 2019 edition of the EGR North America Awards. It is still our choice as the best online sportsbook today.

It uses a simple but effective layout that online betting newbies and experienced sports bettors would like. The main menu is located on the left side of the screen while the selection of the most popular sports is on a navigation bar at the top. Simply choose the sport you like then browse through the available bets and odds at the lower right part of the page.

If you encounter any problem, you can send them an email or start a live conversation through chat inside the app, which allows you to connect with a member of their support team within minutes.

Another great thing about BetRivers is that it offers fast payouts. They settle bets right away and let you start the withdrawal process quickly. The payment method is equally fast.

One thing that the BetRivers app can improve is its newsfeed column that takes up a lot of space on the homepage. While it is useful in delivering the latest updates on important games, it can be distracting.

BetMGM – Best Bonuses in Pennsylvania

Many different promotions offered

Comprehensive rewards program

Efficient parlay betting feature

One thing that makes BetMGM stand out is the number of promotions it has going at any given time. It comes in all shapes and forms. There is the money-back offer if you bet on an underdog with at least a +101 odds and lose. There are also contests that give you the chance to win free bets but cost nothing to enter. Just keep visiting the promotions page so you do not miss out on any of these amazing offers.

Aside from the long list of promos, BetMGM offers a rewards program that will give points for various bets in the app. Online bettors can redeem these points when they go to any of the MGM resorts in the real world and get priority access during check-in, an annual complimentary cruise, a free limousine service to the airport, and many other benefits.

BetMGM’s parlay builder is also worth mentioning. It allows you to create parlays easily without having to go to different parts of the website or app.

While BetMGM does many things right, it does have to improve on user experience, as it can be difficult to navigate. Also, there are times that the app or site takes a long time to respond to users’ input actions.

FOX Bet – Widest Selection of Sports

Wide selection of available sports

Great promos for new account members

Excellent loyalty program

FOX Bet arguably has the widest selection of different sports available for betting. Aside from the major markets like American football, basketball, and baseball, you can also bet on cricket, cycling, darts, rugby, the list goes on. And since FOX Bet allows you to be on many different sports, it also offers various types of betting, including teasers, parlays, money lines, round robins, and futures.

Another thing that sets FOX Bet apart from other online sportsbooks is that it goes the extra mile for its new players. It offers a treasure trove of freebies once you sign up, including a generous welcome bonus and a free bet bonus of around the same amount. There are also bet boosts in the promotions program that can improve your betting odds.

The Star Rewards from FOX Bet is also great in attracting new players, as only a handful of the online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania offer loyalty programs. It awards its players with prize chests that contain different cash rewards.

FOX Bet is enjoying much success despite being relatively new in the online sports betting scene. However, it falls short in customer service as it currently does not have a live chat or 24/7 phone support.

Barstool – Best PA Sportsbook for User Experience

Excellent sports betting platform and user interface

Responsive and accessible customer service

Wide range of betting options

Barstool is another popular online sportsbook in Pennsylvania that offers a premium betting experience to players. It is designed specifically for young adults, consistent with the personality of the Barstool Sports company.

The mobile app itself features a streamlined design, allowing it to keep all the key features that you can see on the desktop version. Everything is easy to do, from depositing funds to betting to withdrawing winnings. It offers a welcome package for new players consisting of two bonuses and risk-free bets, although the total amounts do not stand out when compared to other sportsbooks.

The customer support and service are excellent with many features that you see in other high-end online betting platforms. The live chat is available 24/7 and is complemented well by a helpful FAQs section on the support page. They also offer the callback feature, which online bettors can request if they send an email.

Lastly, Barstool offers a wide range of betting options which includes all major sports markets. It is a great option for those who are new to online betting and seasoned bettors looking for some variety. However, before you download this app, it is important to note that it does not support live streaming of sporting events.

UniBet – A Global Name in Online Sports Betting

A global leader in sports betting

Secure platform for deposits

Consistent and competitive pricing

UniBet brings with it over 20 years of experience in the European market. This level of familiarity in the sports betting industry has allowed it to hit the ground running after launching in the Keystone State in 2019. It offers key features that are popular among bettors, including live betting, live streaming for major events, and access to the UniBet Casino.

It has a license from the Gaming Control Board in Pennsylvania and uses top-notch online security measures, allowing online bettors to safely move money in and out of the platform using credit cards, electronic checks, electronic wallets, and other options.

When a user makes a deposit, Unibet typically processes it instantly and does not take any fees. However, the available banking options for withdrawals are a bit limited compared to other sportsbooks, and you should expect two days for payouts to be processed.

DraftKings – Most Features of any PA Sportsbook

Wide range of betting features

Generous welcome package for new players

Promotions for various sports

DraftKings has long been considered as one of the powerhouses in the sports betting industry, and for good reason. It offers a wide range of features that make the experience of each user unique.

Its main attraction is the daily fantasy section, where online bettors can take their pick from any of the ongoing games in a wide variety of sports. The entry fee is also very flexible, allowing any bettor to take part. Another wildly popular offering from DraftKings is the live betting section which has a wide range of prop bets for the big games.

Newcomers to the DraftKings app would appreciate the massive welcome package that awaits them once they sign up. They can also get bonuses for deposits made and free match bonuses up to a certain amount.

DraftKings is always looking for ways to keep online bettors engaged, and it shows in the promotions that they offer for various markets. A good example is the rotating odds boosts which are updated based on the action during the game. However, the odds are not always the sharpest and the number of promotions offered is not best in class.

FanDuel – Biggest Welcome Bonus Offer

Most generous welcome bonus for newcomers

User-friendly app

Exclusive lives streaming events

By far, FanDuel offers the most generous signup bonus among the sportsbooks in Pennsylvania. It also offers an equally generous amount of casino credit to those who are new to the app. Once you have gotten the hang of the betting platform and managed to invite other users, there are extra bonuses in store for you.

People who are new to online sports betting will find the app very easy to use. It features a sportsbook layout that many bettors are familiar with, where all the different sports and markets are highly accessible for placing live bets. There are more than enough events covering the most popular leagues, and this is complemented by industry-leading live streaming options.

Overall, FanDuel is a great sportsbook app. But if there is one thing that it can improve on, it is the limited number of options for cashing out winnings.

BetWay – Easiest to Use

Cutting edge online betting platform

Extensive list of available sports

Generous loyalty program

The BetWay Sports mobile app features an intuitive layout that gives quick and easy access to all your favorite sports and betting markets. You can easily place a bet with a few taps on the screen. It is compatible with both Apple and Android devices for maximum accessibility. However, some users complain that a session expires quickly, and when it does, they will have to log in again.

Aside from major sports like football, BetWay has more than 25 other sports listed on its website, which gives you limitless opportunities for betting. It also offers a very generous rewards program called BetWay Plus, where you can get free bets and credits.

TwinSpires – Longest Wagering History

Extensive sports betting experience

User-friendly interface

An entire week of risk-free betting

TwinSpires is owned by Churchill Downs Inc., which means that it is backed by over 150 years of sports betting experience. Its operator runs an online racebook that covers the entire nation, and it has expanded to the world of online sports betting.

The interface and platform used by TwinSpires are very easy to navigate. You can switch seamlessly from the mobile app to the desktop version and enjoy the same level of functionality. The app allows you to access all the available betting markets and even lets you make withdrawals safely.

Another thing that makes TwinSpires stand out is that it offers an entire week of risk-free betting, which is staggering when compared to the one-time risk-free bets offered by other sportsbooks. However, it has limited coverage for international sports and does not offer live streaming for any sports events.

Bet America – Full-Spectrum Online Betting Experience for Pennsylvanians

Sportsbook, casino, horse racing platform in one

Premier sports betting destination

A familiar name in sports betting

Perhaps the biggest draw of Bet America was that it offered the big three in gaming: horse betting, online casino, and sports betting. It was performing very well in the very crowded marketplace of Pennsylvania and was considered one of its premier sports betting destinations. However, it was not as generous as other operators in terms of bonuses. More importantly, it is now transitioning to the more recognizable TwinSpires name.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Sports Betting in PA:

Is online sports betting legal in Pennsylvania?

Sports betting was first made legal in Pennsylvania in 2017 but was discontinued due to PASPA. The federal ban was lifted and sports betting legalized again in 2018. Online sports betting followed the next year.

What is the minimum age to make a bet in Pennsylvania?

You must be at least 21 years old to make a bet on any of the sportsbook sites or apps.

What do I need to sign up?

If you want to sign up, you will have to give your name, address, birth date, and email address. Also, you will be asked the last few digits of your Social Security number. This part of the signup process helps ensure that every online bettor is at least 21 years old.

Do I have to be a Pennsylvania resident to bet online?

No, but you must be within state lines to make a bet.

Will the tax on sports betting affect my winnings?

No, the tax applies only to the revenue generated by the sportsbook operator.

How do I choose the best online sportsbook for me?

When choosing an online sportsbook, make sure that you are getting the most value. You can determine this by looking at the welcome bonus for new accounts, the ongoing bonuses for existing players, and various promotional activities. Also, the app or site must be intuitive and user-friendly so you can do more betting and less exploring.

Best Online Sportsbooks Pennsylvania: The Verdict

As the sports betting industry continues to grow, more online sportsbooks will emerge. For now, the best online Sportsbooks Pennsylvania has to offer are led by BetRivers. It provides an excellent user experience, great player support services, and generous bonus schemes for new and existing bettors.