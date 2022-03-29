While it took a while to get the cards truly dealt — we’ve finally got enough options for a post on the best poker sites in PA.

We’re going to be breaking these PA poker sites down by benchmarks players truly care about.

Whether it’s analyzing player traffic trends, sifting out easy bonuses and high GTD tournaments, or breaking down the rake to improve bankrolls and hourlies, we’re on it.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Poker Sites in PA

PokerStars : Best PA poker site overall

BetMGM : Best for poker tournaments

Caesars : Best for free poker games

DraftKings : Best online poker variety

WSOP : Best first deposit bonus

Borgata : Best for mobile

1. PokerStars — Best Online Poker Site in PA Overall

Pros:

Top industry reputation

Most cash traffic online

Huge list of GTD tournaments

Best for high limits players

Unique games and promos

Cons:

Tight games

No live chat customer service

PokerStars is an online poker giant that needs little to no introduction — in fact, so trusted is their brand that they were the only legal Pennsylvania poker site for almost 18 months, taking in more than $2 million in rake in their first month and establishing the biggest PA poker player base online. If you want a game, it’s probably here.

Cash Traffic & Variety: 5/5

If you’ve got memories of the early 2000’s poker boom, with virtually millions of players all competing in the same arena, the cash traffic here may seem lacking – but it’s still the biggest player pool in Pennsylvania with peak times usually pushing 600+ online players.

There’s a wide limit range from $0.01/$0.02 to $25/$50 in NL Hold’em and PLO. You can expect to find multiple games going at any time for the lower limits, while there’s usually a table or two live for any of the high-limit games.

Expect to see the odd 7 Card Stud and Limit Hold’em games as well, though more fringe variants like Razz, Horse, and Triple Draw are usually more miss than hit.

Tournaments: 5/5

What can we say about a PA poker website that organized the greatest poker festival in Pennsylvania history? The PASCOOP’s 120+ tournaments and $2 million total prize pool tells us everything we need to know about the tournament offerings here.

There’s a great assortment of small ball tournaments with reasonable guarantees for casual players here too, plus the ever-popular Bounty Builder tournaments, and a hefty Sunday Majors lineup including the epic $45,000 GTD Sunday Special.

Being night owls we also loved the Nightlies series for a bit of late-night action.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

The first deposit promo at PokerStars PA is quite standard in number, with a 100% match up to $600 for all new players.

What we liked about this, though, was that this $600 can be earned over your first three deposits which makes it much more accessible for low to mid-stakes players to cash in.

For every $1 in rake generated, you’ll earn 5 PokerStars points, and at 100 points you’ll be given back your first bonus installment of $10. This ‘slow release’ bonus is industry standard, and when looked at from an hourly perspective equates to 50% rakeback — quite nice, right?

Not feeling the $600 bonus? New online poker players also have the chance to get a $50 free play bonus, which is credited to you after playing your first real money hand.

Reload bonuses are few and far between here but they do appear sometimes in the promotions tab.

User Experience: 5/5

PokerStars PA has been tweaking their software for 20 years, and there’s a constant evolution on display here based on players’ needs and suggestions. We really loved the table customization options which essentially allow you to choose your own graphic setup.

The lobby is clean, simple, and intuitive regardless of the massive amount of games on offer. The ‘quick seat’ option is also a godsend, allowing players to forgo endless scrolling.

On the mobile front, we were impressed with their downloadable software. The ability to multi-table with no lag from the comfort of a phone on a couch blows away our old-school sensibilities — and we might even say it’s better than the desktop version.

2. BetMGM — Best Tournaments out of all PA Online Poker Sites

Pros:

Great mid-limit tourney offerings

Long time casino powerhouse

Superior loyalty program

World-class sports betting site

Great range of other casino games

Loyalty point boosts

No deposit bonus

Cons:

Lower off-peak cash game traffic

MGM is synonymous with Las Vegas vanity, high energy casino floors, and one of the world’s largest resort hotels — so you can expect nothing less when it comes to their poker platform for players from Pennsylvania.

That said, if you’re looking to grab some of the glitz, sign up at some compelling tournaments, and have an all-in-one casino mega account — this is your site.

Cash Traffic & Variety: 4.5/5

Let’s be clear here: even being one of the biggest state gambling jurisdictions in the land, Pennsylvania and its 12.8 million residents just aren’t going to supply high traffic numbers to multiple real money poker sites — so BetMGM Poker shares the Partypoker US network with Borgata.

This collaboration increases the traffic pool exponentially, allowing you to find active cash games with various stakes at all times.

Yes, the peak traffic might seem like a drop-off compared to other online poker sites outside of the Keystone State, but it’s nonetheless growing by the day.

However, BetMGM Poker seems to favor tournament players, so that’s what most of the offering here is all about. Stakes range from $0.01/$0.02 to $25/$50.

Tournaments: 5/5

This is the star of the show here. We really loved the Daily $10k Tournament ($100 + $9), which is a reload tourney that tends to have a low number of runners and may even hit an overlay from time to time.

BetMGM’s big Sunday tournaments are basically setting-the-bar, with a 30k Guaranteed tournament and a $25k Bounty as well. During the week, there is also a solid offering of $5k GTD turbo tournaments and a $12k 6-max with a deep stack of 75,000 chips, providing seasoned poker players with more chips to cash in on their skills.

Small bankroll players will also love that they have a very ample selection of satellites to all of their tournaments big and small.

The main takeaway here is that you will find a suitable tourney whether you like raising the stakes or playing online poker with small stakes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The 100% first deposit match up to $600 is industry standard. In reading the fine print, there was nothing alarming here with 10% increment releases again being standard as well.

You’ll need to earn 15x each increment in iRPs (4.20 per $1 in rake) to cash them out, which puts this slightly above average though by no means is it impossible.

What we’re really liking about MGM poker is their no-deposit bonus. You’ll get $25 just for signing up, $10 of which can be used for cash games and $15 for tournaments. This is the best deal a beginner player can get to try out the waters.

Beyond this, the award-winning BetMGM Rewards loyalty program is one of the best in the business. Not only can you redeem points for cash, but you can also redeem them for rooms, limos, bets, and pretty much anything else at any of their resorts — including the Hollywood Casino in Grantville.

User Experience: 4.8/5

As you can guess, this is essentially a skin of the software that Party Poker has been working on for decades now. We love the simplicity of the lobby, and the ability to filter through a huge number of games as if it were nothing is a huge plus off the bat.

The gameplay is smooth as well, with some unique player customization options that can make the experience as personal as you’d like. There are also anonymous tables trying to keep the games more fair for average players, which is another significant plus for low-stakes poker players.

On the mobile front, we found the downloadable app to be smooth, efficient, and equal to the desktop version, though it would be nice to preview tables before buying in — when traffic slows it’s no fun sitting down at an empty table.

3. Caesars — Best Free Poker Games in Pennsylvania

Pros:

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Plenty of free poker games

Low wagering requirements

Excellent mobile app

Cons:

Slightly slower withdrawal times

No cash games or tournaments

Caesars is yet another land-based industry giant that launched its Vegas experience online. Though lacking a dedicated poker platform with cash tables and tournaments, this PA poker room is still a decent option if you’re looking to sharpen your skills and poker mindset for free.

Online Poker Variety: 4.5/5

In the poker department, Caesars presents players with a pair of live dealer poker games — Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em.

Then, you can join the party with four table poker versions, and two video poker options. One of the video poker games is IGC’s Game King 9-in-1 with nine variants inside, including the ever-popular Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild — two variants that you must try if you’re a fan of poker.

The best part is that all of these games are entirely free to play, except for the live dealers — you’ve gotta spend some dollars to experience that action.

We’re looking at 20+ online poker options that you can try for free and deposit later if you like them. It’s the perfect spot to try out the game if you’re a newbie.

Tournaments: N/A

Much like DraftKings below, this poker room doesn’t offer real money tournaments to players from Pennsylvania, so it’s best if you stick with BetMGM or PokerStars if that’s what you’re after.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New users at Caesars are greeted with a $5 no deposit bonus with an 8x playthrough requirement on video poker. Once you have your free fun, you can get a 100% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000. This doubles the state average right out of the gate.

But that’s not all.

The wagering requirements are pretty favorable compared to other PA online poker sites as well. Specifically, we’re looking at 10x on video poker and 25x for live dealer games, which is quite a rarity.

User Experience: 4.5/5

There’s not much room to complain when it comes to Caesars’ user interface. We’re looking at a big-league player after all. No cartoonish content and vivid colors but a standard, serious-looking, and straightforward website.

We would like a higher variety of options on the menu, though. Online poker players in PA have to sift through the Table Games menu or the Live Dealer Games selection, which drags out the search process. Unless you know exactly what you want and type it in the search bar, of course, then it’s easy-peasy.

The site has a dedicated app for Android and iOS users that works seamlessly. If you’re looking for a complete breakdown, you can check out our in-depth Caesars review.

4. DraftKings — Best Online Poker Variants in PA

Pros:

High variety of online poker options

Up to $2,000 welcome bonus

Industry-leading operator

Fair wagering requirements

Responsive support team

Cons:

No phone customer service

No cash games or tournaments

When someone mentions DraftKings, you’re probably thinking about the best sportsbooks in Pennsylvania. But did you know that you could also play more than a dozen poker variants here? You probably didn’t.

However, let’s clear the air right off the bat — DraftKings offers live dealer and software-powered poker games; you know, those giant cartoony cabinets that you’d see at most brick-and-mortar casinos. That said, you won’t find cash games and tournaments here, but rather online poker variants that you can play against a dealer.

Online Poker Variety: 4.5/5

DraftKings poker is available through the casino’s official app, featuring a solid selection of online and video poker options.

In terms of online poker, you can opt for DraftKings Texas Hold ‘Em Showdown, Texas Hold ‘Em Plus, 3 Card Stud, Let It Ride, Casino Stud, and Three Card Poker.

But that’s just merely touching the surface.

In the video poker department, players can go with Triple Play Draw Poker, Five Play Draw Poker, Ten Play Draw Poker, the Ultimate X Poker Five Play, Ultimate X Poker Ten Play, and more.

There’s also one live dealer option if you prefer some head-to-head poker action against a real croupier. If you did the counting here, that’s over 20 poker types.

Tournaments: N/A

No casino tournaments available at DraftKings but we’re looking at possibly the finest selection of deposit bonuses available to PA players. We suggest you go with BetMGM if you’re looking for top-notch real money tournaments.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

DraftKings greets its fresh poker enthusiasts with a 100% match welcome bonus up to $2,000. Video poker makes a 10% contribution to the wagering requirements, which are clocked in at 15x. Considering the approximate 99% RTP of video poker games, a 15x wagering requirement is a breeze to meet.

As if that wasn’t enough, the site also throws 50 bucks in free casino credits. You need to deposit at least $5 to qualify, which is pretty low.

User Experience: 4.5/5

You can pick up the DraftKings app over at the App Store or Play Store. We love how the developer team integrated live dealer games into the app.

The user interface is everything you would expect from a major player: clean, intuitive, and professional.

If you aren’t a fan of downloading a dedicated app — you’ll have to choose another PA poker site. DraftKings doesn’t have a web-based version for mobile devices, so you’ll have to download an app.

5. WSOP — Best Deposit Bonus of any Online Poker Site in Pennsylvania

Pros:

High first deposit offer

Great Sunday tournament offer

Word Series of Poker promotions

Solid cash traffic in PA

Long time industry reputation

Cons:

Higher than average low stakes rake

Does that big WSOP acronym look familiar? It’s probably because the World Series of Poker has done more than any other tournament – or online casino – to promote the game of online poker. This is another huge reputation play, and WSOP takes number five in our list of best online poker rooms in PA.

Cash Traffic & Variety: 4/5

WSOP is yet another poker room in Pennsylvania with solid cash-games traffic, albeit a tad less compared to BetMGM and PokerStars. Due to this drop-off, players should be a little bit hesitant here if they’re looking for off-peak action — but then again, who’s grinding early in the morning anyway?

WSOP offers a very straightforward online poker games menu. Here you can play NL and Pot-Limit Hold’em, NL and Pot-Limit Omaha, fixed limit Hold’em and Omaha, and 7 Card Stud.

The fact that fringe games aren’t on the menu here should be no surprise, as other PA poker apps have trouble filling Razz and Triple Draw tables as well.

Limits range from $0.01/$0.02 to $25/$50, with most traffic kept to the low and mid-limit games. We would’ve liked to see less than a 5.5% rake on low limits, but such is life in the legal poker site game.

All said and done, this is primarily a Hold’em site, though there are also some PLO cash options at peak times to take advantage of.

Tournaments: 4.5/5

For a company that made its fortune on poker tournaments, it’s quite on-brand that WSOP manages to stretch out Pennsylvania traffic for arguably the best GTD tournaments in the sector.

The 75k GTD Big Sunday tournament not only has one of the highest prize pools for PA players, but with just a $50 buy-in (reloads allowed) it’s one of the cheapest ways to take a shot at making a decent chunk of change.

Higher limit players will also love their $1,000 buy-in 30k GTD High Roller Special.

The $1,750 Daily R&A is also one of the best casual tournaments going. There’s also a great selection of KO and short-handed tournaments.

Naturally, when World Series season comes around they’ve also got one main event seat to give away every Sunday, which is probably the biggest draw of the site.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

A 100% match up to $1,000 betters most online poker rooms in PA by a considerable margin.

The bonus at WSOP is released in $5 increments, and with 2 wagering points gained for every $1 of cash game rake, this will take more than twice the effort to earn off. This is not impossible by any means, but it’s the reason we can’t give their bonus full marks here.

They’ve also got a $50 free play bonus, but here you get to wager it right away and it can be added on top of the first deposit bonus.

One more standout promo here is the seven $1,000 freeroll tournament tickets for first-time PA players.

User Experience: 4/5

WSOP won’t blow you away visually, which is always a cheap strike against but it’s not really a reason to rule any PA online poker site out.

Sure, the graphics aren’t very crisp and the default view almost feels like it’s for somebody with vision problems, but we really love the easy cash game filters which are much easier to toggle than your typical desktop poker app.

For mobile poker players, we’re happy to report a fully optimized website/app that gave us no trouble whether it was iOS or Android, phone or tablet. This is a solid interface that’s intuitive enough, and we don’t expect it will give any new players any sign-up headaches.

6. Borgata Poker — Best Mobile Poker Site in Pennsylvania

Pros:

Cashback scheme

Great PA online poker games on mobile

Large payment method menu

Consistent guaranteed tournaments

Casino and bingo options

Cons:

Low cash game traffic

The Borgata gets its name from the highest-grossing casino in Atlantic City. Owned by MGM Resorts, their transition into the online casino space was a natural one, offering one of the best PA online casinos, sportsbooks, and online bingo halls in the business — so it’s only natural that their foray into the PA online poker market is a success.

Cash Traffic & Variety: 4/5

We need to be clear on this again. In Pennsylvania, Borgata shares its poker traffic with BetMGM on the Party Poker network. Being in its infancy still, there’s a lot of room to grow here with just about 100+ players on at peak times.

Limits at Borgata Poker PA range from $0.01/$0.02 to $25/$50, though the high limit games virtually never fill up or get rolling at all. If you’re looking for a couple $0.25/$0.50 or $0.50/$1.00, you should be able to find a game at any time of day.

Again — like BetMGM — this Pennsylvania poker room should be primarily used for tournaments.

Tournaments: 4/5

Borgata really only competes with Poker Stars on their big Sunday board.

The 30k Guaranteed tournament is a nice chunk of change, but unlike WSOP and PokerStars, you’re going to need a lot more buy-in juice ($200+$15) to get a chip and a chair.

The $25k Bounty KO is probably the most entertaining one on the menu, but again it will cost $200+$15

Lower stakes players will probably prefer their $5k GTD turbo tourneys that run daily. There’s also a great option in their Double Trouble tournaments, two $20 buy-in regular speed tournaments (one normal, one bounty) running concurrently for ultimate action.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Again, there’s nothing revolutionary about the Borgata poker bonus of 100% up to $600. Like the BetMGM poker bonus, it’s released in 10% installments after the increment is played through 15 times.

The 4.20 iRPs (their reward points) earned for every $1 in rake is fairly standard as well.

In an effort to get cash games up and going through, Borgata does try and stick out a bit with their Grind promo that rewards consistent players with ever easier iRP earns, as well as prizes for players earning the most points.

At Borgata poker, you’ll also get $10 for cash games just for signing up, as well as $15 for tournament play which could be a freeroll to turn into cold hard cash. Again, this is a fantastic deal for casual players looking to test out the online poker software.

Bogata also uses the M Life Rewards loyalty program, which is exciting because you can redeem their iRPs for hotel rooms and all sorts of resort perks at any of their resorts, including any of the MGM properties in Pennsylvania.

User Experience: 4/5

It’s not a bad thing to be riding on the software backs of industry pioneers Party Poker. What we have here is a clean, functional, and intuitive design that allows players to find games quickly and assess the player traffic levels nearly immediately.

Another plus to the software is their integration with the casino and sportsbook, and optimal all-in-one program for all-around gamblers who like to switch things up.

The software can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices, and we found no compatibility or lag issues.

How We Ranked the Best Pennsylvania Poker Sites

Cash Traffic & Variety

It sounds oversimplified but you can’t really rate the game if there’s no game. We’re looking for online PA poker sites with constant traffic, multiple tables open across each limit, and the ability for players to constantly find new opponents to challenge.

Beyond this, we’re also looking for the biggest variety of online poker games and limits to ensure that video and casino poker enthusiasts also find something to sweat.

Tournaments

One of the great cash game traffic attractors is a fine list of daily tournaments, and we want our sites to be able to offer not only high guaranteed prize pools, but an array of setups from bounties to short-handed tournaments and high roller games.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best way to try out a new online poker room in Pennsylvania is having the bankroll to do it, so it’s necessary not only to analyze the big bonus numbers in the ads but read the fine print as well — the easier it is to earn off a bonus the higher the marks.

We’re also on the lookout for unique reload deposit bonuses, player-friendly loyalty programs, and connections with big offline tournaments as well.

User Experience

There’s just so much more interaction in online poker than other online casino games, and so it’s paramount that the software is smooth, slick, and lag-free. We’ve taken hands in all our reviewed sites to see what works and doesn’t, and even broke it down for mobile players as well.

Pennsylvania Online Poker: FAQ

Is Online Poker Legal in PA?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) acknowledged online poker in PA as a form of gambling, and subsequently passed laws in 2017 to legalize online poker in the state of Pennsylvania.

From here the licensing application program began with PokerStars launching as the first PA poker room in 2019, followed by the likes of BetMGM, Caesars, and WSOP.

When Did Online Poker Become Legal in PA?

Online poker became legal in the state of Pennsylvania in 2017.

At What Online Poker Sites can you Play for Real Money in Pennsylvania?

At the moment, Pennsylvania players can play legal online poker games at BetMGM, Caesars, PokerStars, and Borgata Poker.

Is PokerStars available in PA?

Yes, PokerStars PA launched in 2019 and ever since has been the top-rated online poker room for Pennsylvania players — including the highest average cash-game traffic. However, if you’re up for real money tournaments, we suggest you go with BetMGM.

What is the Most Legit Poker Site ?

It’s tough to define any site as the most legit poker room in Pennsylvania. All online poker apps and sites that are legally allowed to operate in PA are legitimate, so this at the time of article writing would include BetMGM, PokerStars PA, WSOP, Caesars, DraftKings, and Borgata.

Who Can Play Online Poker in PA?

Any Pennsylvania resident over the age of 21 is allowed to play online poker in PA. That said, the player must be physically located in the state to be allowed to connect to any of these legal online poker sites.

Can you Play Texas Hold ‘em Online Poker in Pennsylvania?

Yes, as of 2017, online poker in Pennsylvania is legal, and over the past four years, multiple sites have acquired licenses and are operating in the state: PokerStars PA, WSOP, BetMGM, and Bogata are the first ones with more to follow.

Pennsylvania Online Poker Sites: Comparison

Site Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Score 🥇 Poker Stars Unmatched cash game traffic, huge list of tournament options, easy to earn first deposit bonus, unparalleled reputation 100% up to $600 or $50 free play 99% 🥈 BetMGM Huge industry reputation, great daily tournaments, high GTD Sunday tournaments, award-winning loyalty program 100% match up to $600 plus $25 free play 98% 🥉 DraftKings High variety of poker options, one of the highest deposit bonuses in the game 100% up to $2,000 + $50 in casino credit 97% Caesars Top-notch selection of free poker games and bonus with low wagering requirements 100% up to $1,000, $5 no deposit bonus 96% WSOP Highest first deposit bonus, satellites for the world’s biggest tournaments, good cash game traffic 100% match up to $1,000 plus $50 free play 95% Borgata Industry-tested software, great Sunday tournament list, cashback scheme 100% match up to $600 plus $25 free play 93%

How to Get Started at One of the Top Poker Sites in Pennsylvania

For the sake of keeping this article newbie-friendly, we will provide a simple step-by-step guide on how to play real money online poker in Pennsylvania, using BetMGM Poker as an example.

1. Sign up for a new account

Click the ‘Register’ button in the top right corner

You can either register with PayPal, Yahoo, or by providing your email address along with additional personal information.

Click ‘Next’

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and create your account

2. Check your email

Check your email (or spam box) to verify your email

Locate the message by BetMGM and follow the instructions

3. Download the app and deposit

Download and install the BetMGM app or play online poker straight through your browser

Log in using your account details

Click ‘cashier’ and follow the deposit instructions

Wrapping Up the Best Online Poker Sites PA Has to Offer

Our review of the top Pennsylvania poker sites is over, and if we have to be honest, it wasn’t exactly a dramatic showdown of the cards, with PokerStars predictably ending up on top.

Call it unfair since they’ve had a two-year head start, but we’re happy to recommend them with their superior cash game traffic, consistent GTD tournaments menus, and 20+ year reputation.

That said, we love how BetMGM and Caesars are pushing the envelope with more player-friendly promotions and offering players a better all-around gambling experience.

You certainly can’t go wrong with any of these online casinos that offer online poker in Pennsylvania.

Whatever you decide to do, we wish you the best of luck and remind you to play poker responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: