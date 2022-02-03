Since online sports betting’s legalization in New Jersey, the debate surrounding the best NJ online sportsbooks has raged on. Today, we’re here to put an end to it.

We’ve been around the block. We’ve played at New Jersey sportsbooks to find the best ones.

Now we’re going to share that wisdom with you, so you can spend less time wondering where’s best to gamble and more time placing an anytime goalscorer bet on Jack Hughes.

Let’s cut to the chase.

Best New Jersey Sportsbooks Online:

Best NJ sportsbook overall – Caesars Best sports betting app in NJ – Betway Best for live streaming – SugarHouse NJ Best for bonuses – BetMGM Best for DFS – FanDuel Best global brand – UniBet Best for security – DraftKings Best sports selection – Bet365 Best for horseracing – TwinSpires Best design and user experience – Barstool

Runners-up:

Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites – In-Depth Reviews

1. Caesars – Best NJ Online Sportsbook Overall

Pros:

Huge brand reputation

Competitive odds

First bet match of $1,001

Efficient banking tools

Sleek design

Cons:

Some users have reported app issues

Caesars push into the online sports betting market in New Jersey has yielded a sportsbook with exceptional bonuses and a fantastic design backed by a global powerhouse of a brand. For those reasons and more, it makes the number one spot on our list.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.7/5

There are a total of 21 sports to bet on at Caesars online sportsbook, including the heavy-hitters like the NFL, NBA, and MLB. If you’re looking for more niche offerings, you’re not going to find them here, but 21 is still a healthy number by any sportsbook standards.

Caesars has recently added same game parlays as well, one of the most popular forms of online sports betting at the moment.

Side note: Caesars also made it to the top of our list of the best PA online casinos, which speaks volumes about its casino games, too.

Bonuses – 5/5

There is a wide variety of bonuses and promotions to try out at Caesars, not least the excellent welcome match deposit of $1,001. The minimum odds of -200 make this a highly accessible bonus that even a relative newcomer would have a shot at making a profit and cashing out.

NBA fans, in particular, will love the ‘Caesar’s Greetings’ promo, which promises a free NBA jersey to any sports bettors that wager $100 worth of NBA bets within the eligible time frame.

This is a genuinely generous promotion that really gets you in the mood to make stake some basketball action. Anybody for a same game parlay on Tyrese Maxey’s assists and Joel Embiid’s points total?

User Experience – 4.7/5

The green and gold color scheme is pretty and oozes class across the board. The layout is straightforward with all available sports to bet on easily found on the left-hand side menu. If you’re really having a bad day, there is a search function, too, but it shouldn’t be necessary as everything is simple enough to find.

Some users have made complaints about freezing issues on the app during peak times, but this seems only to affect mobile sports betting. The desktop version of Caesars sportsbook remained solid and functional throughout our entire usage.

Banking – 5/5

There are 7 ways to fund your sportsbook account at Caesars, with most of those same methods available for withdrawal. The standout option is PayPal, the industry-leading standard for processing your betting transactions due to its speed and efficiency.

For those who would rather use cash in person, you are able to do so via any retail location within the state.

2. Betway – Best Sports Betting App in NJ

Pros:

Partnered with New Jersey Devils

Excellent mobile app

$250 risk-free bet

Cash-out feature

Cons:

Limited promotion variety

App session expires quickly

Already a well-known brand, Betway is now fully set up in New Jersey with an excellent sportsbook featuring a partnership with the New Jersey Devils and an ideal risk-free bet welcome bonus.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.7/5

You can make your way through 21 different sports to bet on at Betway, with a heavy focus on the traditional big boys like NFL, NBA, etc. Same game parlays are available here, as well as boosts that we’ll go into more detail in within the bonus section.

One feature we particularly enjoyed was ‘cash-out’ that allows you to take greater control of your wagers. It’s certainly a tool we’re sure Falcons fans and bettors wished was available in the Super Bowl LI. Let us explain:

You bet on the Falcons to win the Superbowl LI. You’ve hit the 4th quarter, and they’re up 28-9. Betway’s cash-out feature will let you cash out the bet now before the game is over, offering you a settlement figure based on current game conditions. In this world, you’ll have happily taken your winnings and gone about your day, left unscathed by Tom Brady’s borderline sociopathic desire to win.

Even though the Pats won 34-28 in overtime, you’d have still kept a percentage of winnings on your Falcons bet if you cashed out. You’d have probably also saved your general well-being and sanity, too. Scenarios like this are why we think the cash-out feature is going to become a staple of sportsbooks nationally.

Bonuses – 4.3/5

Betway’s $250 risk-free bet is an excellent offer to get you up and running. They’ll match any first bet you make of up to $250 if you lose. It’s a great way to take the pressure off and have a fun first-time wager.

You can also find an excellent range of parlay boosters here, with bonus percentages going as high as almost 40% if you manage a winning combination on soccer. The bonuses for NBA and NHL are a little more modest at 15%, but the extra boost is never anything to sniff at, folks!

We’d like to see more of a variety of bonuses and promotions in the future, but the selection is sufficient for now.

User Experience – 4.7/5

The desktop sportsbook features an understated green and black design consistent with Betway’s branding. The old phrase ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ certainly applies here, as there’s very little difference to its original overseas counterparts.

The mobile app is where Betway shines, providing an industry-leading experience for sports betting on the go. The app runs efficiently and is intuitively designed to ensure you spend less time looking for markets and more time making wagers.

Some users have complained of session times expiring too quickly, but this is a minor gripe considering how good the app is overall.

Banking – 4/5

There are 6 ways to fund your account, and you can check them out below:

Betway | Play +

PayPal

Credit Cards (Visa/Mastercard)

PayNearMe

VIP Preferred (ACH Transfer)

Casino Cage

As always, PayPal presents the most efficient overall option for users who want fast payouts. Not all of the above methods are available for withdrawal, either, most notably – the credit card option.

3. Sugarhouse NJ – Best NJ Online Sports Betting Site for Live Streams

Pros:

Excellent live streaming selection

20% NHL profit boost

iRush rewards

Reputable brand

Cons:

Bland design

Newsfeed feature needs improvement

At number 3 is Sugarhouse, better known to some people as BetRivers since the latter acquired the former. Its industry reputation and leading iRush rewards program provide a great New Jersey sports betting platform to gamble on.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.5/5

Sugarhouse features a wide range of live streaming sports action on its website, which is perfect for anyone who likes to keep a keen eye on the game after they’ve made their bets. You can log in and view sports action from across the globe, including NHL hockey and European soccer.

Let’s face it; watching the box score can get boring. Being able to have a direct view of the action you’ve wagered on is a huge plus, especially if you’re trying to make informed in-play bets.

Bonuses – 4/5

There are a total of 6 sports-centric promotions and bonuses available at Sugarhouse. The welcome bonus allows a 100% match of your first deposit up to $250 with only a 1x playthrough, meaning even novices have a chance to cash out some risk-free winnings.

NHL fans will be keen on the 20% profit boost, which is available every Friday – maybe something to consider for those Devils fans who are backing Jack Hughes to keep up his breakout season.

User Experience – 3.7/5

The overall design of Sugarhouse’s sportsbook is rather bland, to say the least. It’s consistent with its branding, but it falls victim to being unimaginative and stale. Of course, this is no dealbreaker, with the rest of the website functioning well and being easy to use (with an exception that we get into below), but a new lick of paint wouldn’t go amiss. Just saying.

One feature we really do wish they’d think about re-vamping is the newsfeed. While it’s nice to see what fellow gamblers have won, it’s presented in a cryptic fashion and inexplicably takes up a considerable amount of space on the right-hand side, which could be better served by something else.

Banking – 4/5

All the usual suspects are here, including PayPal that is currently the best option. The SugarHouse Play+ Card is a good option for those who prefer quicker withdrawals, as you can link it directly to your bank account or credit card.

4. BetMGM – Best NJ Online Sports Betting Platform for Bonuses

Pros:

Money Monday club

Parlay insurance

Global brand

24 sports betting categories

Cons:

Some promos are state-exclusive

Slight technical issues

The golden lion of Metro Goldwyn and Mayer is our choice at number 4, combining its recognizable brand credentials with some excellent ongoing promotions and 24 sports categories to get stuck into.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.5/5

There are a total of 24 sports betting categories available at this NJ sportsbook, featuring some more niche offerings like handball and badminton.

There’s a sweet specials section that features cross-sport parlays like Rangers and Knicks to win, although we’d add a friendly disclaimer that betting on the Knicks right now might not be sound investment advice.

Bonuses – 5/5

At the time of writing, there’s a shedload of bonuses on offer on this particular NJ sports betting site. We’re going to pick out a few of our favorites and break them down below:

Money Monday Club – this special promotion requires you to wager at least $50 the week before. BetMGM will credit you with a free $10 the following Monday if you fulfill those conditions. This is an excellent perk for simply just using the website and one of the better New Jersey betting site promotions out there.

NFL/NBA One Game Parlay Insurance – picture the scene, you’ve put together an SGP (same game parlay) on Tyrese Maxey to hit over 10 assists, Joel Embiid to hit over 20 points, Tobias Harris to hit a couple of threes, and Sixers to win the game.

Everything is going swimmingly until Maxey goes down injured in the 4th on 9 assists. Your SGP is in the mud. Finito. Done! Except if you’d wagered at BetMGM with their NBA One Game Parlay Insurance, you’d get your stake back up to $25 (provided all other selections were settled as a win).

We can’t tell you how often we’ve been caught out by one selection in our SGPs. The ability to have that insurance and get that stake back if one leg lets you down is fantastic. It definitely takes the sting out of a potential loss.

Our one minor complaint here would be that some of the excellent bonuses on offer aren’t available to New Jersey sports bettors, as some are state-exclusive promotions. Not to worry, though – everything we’ve mentioned here is accessible to NJ users.

User Experience – 3.9/5

We’ve always been a fan of MGM’s classy black and gold Lion logo, but beyond that, this particular sportsbook is pretty standard fare. The sports categories are neatly organized and accessible from the left-hand side, but they’re also available from the top of the page, which looks a bit messy, especially if you’re new to the site.

Users have reported technical glitches with both the app and the website, but we didn’t encounter anything while browsing and placing bets.

Banking – 4.5/5

BetMGM host a strong library of banking tools, with 8 ways to deposit and 8 ways to withdraw. That’s one of the largest selections on the list.

We like the inclusion of Skrill as well as PayPal, providing two excellent e-wallet options where a lot of sportsbooks only feature one.

5. FanDuel – Best NJ Online Sports Betting Site for DFS

Pros:

Top-notch design

Risk-free $1,000 bet

Excellent daily fantasy sports component

Unique new user promotions

Cons:

Smaller variety of sports

Lack of withdrawal options

Once merely a daily fantasy sports destination, FanDuel is now a fully-fledged sportsbook featuring its own casino and racebook to boot. This Paddy Power-owned bookmaker makes our list at number 5.

Sportsbook Quality – 4/5

Straight off the bat, you’ll notice that FanDuel’s sportsbook variety is a little lacking compared to the competition. But we’d argue that it just means it can concentrate on offering a more premium service for the sports it does focus on.

We love the variety of odds boosts available, though, which adds an extra element of decision-making when planning your bets. Didn’t like the look of Jayson Tatum’s points over? You might change your mind when FanDuel boosts the odds to something more attractive.

Bonuses – 3.8/5

Although there are not many available, the promotions that FanDuel do offers are intriguing and unique. At the moment, they are offering new customers the chance to wager $5 on any NFL playoff team and win a total of $150 back.

That’s a +3000 money line on any team competing. The Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites against Joe Burrow’s Bengals, but you can still get a considerable value price on them with this promotion. We’d love to see more promos like this going forward.

User Experience – 4.4/5

FanDuel’s design is very sleek and engaging. It’s one of the better-looking NJ online sports betting websites on the list and benefits from having a much less cluttered page than its competition.

We really liked the use of official team logos on the website itself. It might seem a small thing, but minor quality additions like that make the overall website appear more professional and well-designed.

Banking – 3.5/5

This is where FanDuel lacks a little, with a meager set of withdrawal options compared to the competition. There are only 4 ways to cash out at the time of writing. We hope it’s something they will expand on in future.

6. UniBet – Best NJ Online Sports Betting Global Brand

Pros:

$20 no deposit bonus

Competitive odds

European market experience

Parlay boosts

Cons:

Not many promotions

Smaller sports variety

Some of you may recognize the green of UniBet, a global betting brand that has previously made waves in the European market – now available in New Jersey with competitive odds and a no deposit bonus.

Sportsbook Quality 3.7/5

There’s not a huge variety of sports available to bet on at Unibet, but all the main attractions are here and equipped with enough unique features to provide an outstanding betting experience.

Funded accounts can enjoy the benefits of live streaming, which is essential for being able to make any educated in-game wagers. There’s also a range of parlay boosts available to help squeeze out some extra profit, on top of an already competitive offering of odds.

Bonuses – 3.8/5

Bonuses and promotions are a little thin on the ground for the sportsbook, but we did enjoy the availability of $20 free bets with no deposit bonus required.

You should note, however, that opting into the $250 sports bet promotion will void the availability of the aforementioned no deposit bonus.

The $20 is strictly for casino use, but hey – sometimes it’s nice to take a break from sports wagering for a while.

User Experience – 4/5

The green color branding of Unibet will be familiar to anyone who’s had a chance to use their already famous overseas brand. There is little difference between the European design and the design used for their New Jersey sportsbook.

The important thing is the website works well and is easy to browse and place bets on without any trouble. The built-in software is enough to keep up with in-game betting action and prolonged usage.

Banking – 4.5/5

8 deposit methods are available for New Jersey bettors at the time of writing, however, only 4 of those are also compatible with withdrawals. The maximum time to wait for your funds is 5 days.

7. DraftKings – Best New Jersey Sports Betting Platform for Unique Promos

Pros:

American-born brand

Advanced security

DFS giant

Awesome stats hub feature

Cons:

Poor customer support options

Run-of-the-mill banking tools

At number 7 is DraftKings, a giant of the daily fantasy sports industry now competing in the sportsbook and casino market. Sporting industry-leading security technology and excellent stat-centric features, this is a must-try for NJ sports bettors across the Garden State.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.5/5

There are almost 30 sports categories for you to bet on at DraftKings, which is no mean feat. At the time of writing, you can wager on *checks notes* Floor…ball? and Garlic Curling, which is sensational news for New Jersey’s Norwegian and Celtic communities, respectively.

Our favorite feature of the sportsbook was the stats hub, positioned snugly on the right-hand side next to game lines near the top of the page.

Clicking on it is like opening a treasure chest for stats nerds, featuring tons of statistical facts about upcoming matches, as well as a list of the best value props available based on odds and results of the last five games. We’ve honestly never seen a sportsbook so desperate to help you win.

Bonuses – 4/5

DraftKings features a ton of cool and unique bonuses. One of the best currently available offers a free bet when you opt-in and place $10+ NBA SGPs across 3 different days!

There are also player-specific odds-boosts. Confident Bengals fans can take a +200 boost on Joe Burrow to complete two or more touchdown passes in the coming NFL action.

User Experience – 4/5

It might just be us, but DraftKing’s dark theme felt a little sinister after a while. While we’re not asking for garish and tacky multi-colored branding, a little color never hurt anybody.

On the security side, DraftKings boasts industry-leading technology for a safe and secure gambling experience. You can be sure your information is well-protected while playing here.

One issue that put a dampener on our review was the lack of live chat support. Almost every sportsbook and casino has this as standard these days; there’s really no excuse for it not to feature on such a large and reputable website like DraftKings.

Banking – 3.5/5

Payment methods at DraftKings sportsbook aren’t much to write home about. They aren’t particularly poor, either, but we do wonder whether it would hurt NJ sports betting sites to provide more banking tools than your usual PayPal + credit and debit card combos.

Still, it’s no dealbreaker.

8. Barstool – Best User Interface

Pros:

Unique and fun promotions

$15 in free money and no deposit required

Exceptionally designed platform

Cons:

Lacks statistical insight for in-game bets

Some inconsistent odds offerings

At number 9 is Dave Portnoy’s Barstool. They made a provocative name for themselves in the sports media market and are now aggressively expanding into online sports betting with fun promotions and a well-designed sportsbook platform.

Sportsbook Quality – 3.8/5

Barstool is new to the legal sports betting market, but you wouldn’t know it. There’s a decent choice of sports available to gamble on, including some niche overseas offerings. As expected, the main focus is on popular American sports, with a decent selection of markets and props to choose from.

The in-play sports betting could be improved; it’s not a scratch on DraftKings sportsbook, for example, which offers live statistical insights into value props and wagers.

Bonuses – 4/5

There’s a unique range of bonuses to choose from at Barstool, including competitions, giveaways, and special player-focused promos.

The same game parlay plus offer is one of our favorites. It adds an extra boost to your regular SGP action with the opportunity to combine hundreds of eligible props and lines from across the sportsbook.

We’d also be remiss not to mention the free bets available here. You get $10 credited to your account for just registering, and then a further $5 for updating the preferences on your profile. It’s probably the most manageable set of free bets you’re ever likely to get.

User Experience – 5/5

The design at Barstool is fresh and innovative, giving us a welcome break from the cookie-cutter styles that are littered in the online gambling scene. You can tell an effort has been made to separate Barstool from the competition, and we appreciate that.

The website itself runs incredibly smoothly, and we had no issues browsing odds, creating parlays, and making in-game wagers.

Banking – 4/5

Barstool features a decent selection of banking tools, featuring the usual suspects like PayPal and Visa/MasterCard credit and debit cards.

We added extra points for the convenience of Apple Pay being included, which isn’t a common sight for online sportsbooks in NJ.

9. Bet365 – Best New Jersey Sports Betting Site for Sports Variety

Pros:

30 sports to bet on

Hugely successful UK brand

Comprehensive live streaming coverage

Cons:

Lack of banking options

No promotions outside of welcome bonus

Bet365 is a well-known sports betting site from the UK that is now trying to build a reputation in the US and New Jersey markets. Their wide selection of sports and incredible live streaming coverage is sure to make a mark with NJ residents.

Sportsbook Quality – 4.4/5

The headline act of Bet365’s sportsbook is its wide variety of sports. We counted 30 at the time of writing, including gems like freestyle skiing and table tennis. Furthermore, Bet365 has access to an unbelievable amount of licensed live sports streaming.

You can catch up to 140,000 events during the year if you have the will to do so. Sheesh, who needs a cable subscription with coverage like that?

Bonuses – 3.5/5

The only sportsbook bonus to speak of is the ongoing bet $1 and get $200 in free bets promo. We’re not complaining – with no wagering requirements, it’s actually a very attractive welcome bonus and certainly allows you to get acquainted with Bet365 on your own terms.

The downside is that there’s nothing else beyond that. We understand bettors are offered ongoing promotions from time to time, but there’s nothing concrete available to opt into yourself. That means you could be waiting for a while before another bonus opportunity comes along.

User Experience – 4/5

Bet365’s design is identical to its British counterpart, and in all honesty, it doesn’t need to change much. It can be confusing and a little overwhelming to first-time users, but once you’ve spent some extended time with the interface, you’ll find it quite intuitive and forgiving.

Banking – 3.4/5

We’ve heard the term ‘less is more’, but we’re not quite sure that applies here. There are only 3 banking options available for bettors; debit/credit card, PayPal, and Skrill.

On the surface, it’s not exactly great. We’d always encourage more options for more inclusivity. But if they are only going to have three payment methods, they’ve basically picked the best ones.

10. TwinSpires – Best New Jersey Sports Betting Website for Horse Racing

Pros:

Excellent horse racing pedigree

Prestigious ownership

$1,000 risk-free bet

Cons:

Strange color scheme choices

Long loading times

Last but definitely not least is TwinSpires, providing top horse racing pedigree and reputation combined with a great welcome bonus.

Sportsbook Quality – 3.8/5

While horse racing is the main attraction at TwinSpires due to their Churchill Downs ownership, their general sportsbook offering is still well worth a look for any sports betting fan. There’s a pretty standard selection available, with all the bells and whistles you’d expect.

Their SGP offering is rebranded to Same Game Combo, although it’s only available for Soccer and the NFL at the time of writing, which is a massive bummer for NBA and college sports fans.

Bonuses – 4/5

The $1,000 risk-free bet promotion is the star of the show for Twin Spires, offering NJ bettors the chance to mess up and get all their money back up to $1k to try it all over again.

Outside of that, you can find parlay insurance offerings and a first touchdown insurance promo as well. It’s not a bad range of options, but we couldn’t help but wish there was a little more to chew on.

User Experience – 3.3/5

The design of TwinSpires is easy on the eye overall, with various shades of blue providing the backdrop for the sportsbook. There are some strange instances of clashing, though, where certain overlay buttons are so dark that we couldn’t see where to click.

Outside of that, the loading times could also take a little longer than expected, which gets slightly irritating when browsing through the website.

Banking – 4.5/5

TwinSpires features a reasonably comprehensive range of banking tools and gets extra points for the inclusion of both PayPal and Skrill. As always, we recommend e-wallets for the most efficient form of deposits and withdrawals.

How We Ranked the Best NJ Online Sports Betting Sites

General Sportsbook Quality:

First and foremost, a good sportsbook is going to provide a variety of different markets and props for you to bet on. For example, same game parlays are a popular new addition to the world of online sports betting, and we’d expect to see them available to use in most good NJ sportsbooks.

Furthermore, a wide variety of sports to bet on can only be a good thing. It’s not a strict criterion, in fact, it’s more of a bonus. But having obscure sports to wager on only adds to the excitement of a good online sportsbook.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Bonuses often come with big numbers and even bigger promises, but they’re not always what they seem. High wagering requirements can take the joy out of a good bonus, which is often something players find out the hard way. We take a closer look at the terms and conditions so you don’t have to.

Another key aspect is the variety of promotions and bonuses available. It’s good to have more choice, but we like to see unique and imaginative offerings, too. If a sportsbook can combine originality, variety, and high numbers? Well, then we’re onto something. Something very good.

Design and User Experience:

Design and user experience often go hand in hand. If the overall design is of high quality, then that usually means it is user-friendly. Being user-friendly means it’s easy to navigate and use, loads efficiently, and generally provides an overall positive experience.

This isn’t always the case, though. Sometimes, a sportsbook will look beautiful but perform horribly. On the rare occasion that does happen, you can rest assured we’ll be the first to talk about it in our reviews.

Banking Tools:

Good banking tools can make or break a sportsbook. No one is going to have much fun betting on sports websites if they find it hard to deposit funds there, or even worse, find it tough to withdraw them.

As a general rule, e-wallets are the best banking tool. This is because they usually provide an efficient way of depositing and withdrawing. However, there are many good (and bad) methods out there that we cover more in-depth during the article.

New Jersey Sports Betting – FAQ

Is online sports betting legal in New Jersey?

Yes, it is. Governor Phil Murphy signed Assembly Bill 4111 on June 11, 2018, legalizing sports betting at casinos and race tracks within the state. Shortly afterward, applications were made for online and mobile sports betting, too.

The first online sports bet in New Jersey was wagered in August 2018. Since then, a steady trickle of sportsbooks have popped up, vying for a piece of the legal sports betting market.

Is it safe to bet online in New Jersey?

Yes, as long as you register at the right websites. All sportsbooks in this article are overseen and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

It’s good practice to research websites before registering. Luckily for you, we’ve done the due diligence in this case.

Can I win real money betting on sports in New Jersey?

Yes. All sportsbooks featured in this article are licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to take real money wagers.

Will my winnings be taxed?

Online sports gambling winnings are subject to a 24% federal tax rate. The current NJ tax rate is 13% for wins at online sportsbooks or mobile apps. If in any doubt, it’s wise to seek the services of a good registered accountant.

Do I need to be a resident of New Jersey to bet on sports online?

No. You do not have to be a resident of New Jersey to bet online using their sportsbooks. However, you must be within state lines. Many NJ sportsbooks use geo-targeting technology to confirm this.

Can I engage in mobile sports betting in New Jersey?

Yes. Every NJ sportsbook on this list also has sports betting apps to take advantage of. Some of them are native apps, while some of them have just been optimized for mobile sports betting.

What’s the best New Jersey online sportsbook for me?

Choosing a sportsbook that works best for you is a personal choice. In this article, we’ve broken down what we believe to be the key criteria for a good online sportsbook, which led us to crown Caesars as the best available in the state.

Some of you may hold more value in good promotions and bonuses, while others may want a website that functions well and loads pages without any trouble. Either way, there are plenty of sportsbooks to choose from in this article, and all of them meet the benchmarks in one way or another.

How to Get Started at New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

The steps below are for Caesars, our top pick, but they’ll be similar for all online sportsbooks and sports betting apps:

Step 1 – Register a New Account

Log on to Caesar’s sportsbook and hit the sign-up button at the top right.

Step 2 – Check Your Email

Check your email for a validation link. Sometimes it can get lost in the spam folder, so check there if you can’t find it. Click the link to validate your account.

Step 3 – Deposit and Get Playing

Remember to take advantage of Caesar’s welcome bonus we mentioned in the review, but most of all, remember to have fun!

Final Word on the Best Online Sportsbooks NJ Has to Offer

Online sports betting is in its infancy in New Jersey but continues to grow yearly. There will undoubtedly be new online sportsbooks arriving to fight for your dollars, but this guide is as comprehensive as it gets for now.

We’ve rated Caesars sportsbook the best online sports betting website in New Jersey. Its combination of excellent bonuses, wide sportsbook variety, and high-tier user experience make it the premier destination for sports bettors in the Garden State.

Gambling is strictly 18+ only. The sites mentioned in this review may not be available in your region. Always practice due diligence and do your own research about gambling policies in your area.

The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk.

Gambling is addictive. If you suspect you may have a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org and begambleaware.org for free resources.