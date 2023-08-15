Players in the Empire State have a lot of options when it comes to New York Gambling sites.

Pretty awesome, right? But that’s also the tricky part:

With literally hundreds of NYgambling websites, there are plenty of lame casino games lists, slow customer service, and even shady licenses to scoff at.

That’s why we’re making sure our top New York online casinos avoid these common pitfalls.

Ignition is our best NY online casino for their best-in-class deposit match and leading variety of casino games; but we’ve got 9 runner-ups ready to compete for your attention.

Let’s break down the top online casinos in NY.

Best New York Online Gambling Sites

1. Ignition – Best Online Gambling Site in New York Overall

Pros

Casino library covers every betting sector

34 live dealer games

8 virtual sports betting options

Accepts 4 cryptocurrencies

Low 25x playthrough

Combined welcome bonus in casino and poker

Cons

Specialty games aren’t compatible with mobile

No mobile sports betting

Ignition is our top New York online gambling site for their unparalleled betting variety.

Players can enjoy 34 live dealer games, 8 virtual sports betting options, a poker room, keno, bingo, and 50+ high-RTP slots.

Online Casino Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

Ignition offers 120 casino games for New York players to enjoy. While this number might not sound like it deserves a best-in-class ranking for betting variety; their casino library notably covers virtually every betting sector out there.

On their site, you’ll find 8 virtual sports betting options alongside 34 live dealer games (including several variations of live poker and blackjack). To their credit, they also carry 8 video poker variants and 8 games of online blackjack.

While they only carry 56 high-RTP slots; many of them are exclusive to Ignition’s website. That said, you’ll also find 7 games of bingo, 5 virtual roulette wheels, a few baccarat tables, and keno here.

However, we’d have given them a perfect ranking in this area if their bingo and keno games were compatible with mobile devices.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Fiat players who sign up with Ignition can score up to $2,000 in bonus money, while crypto bettors can earn up to $3,000.

What stands out about these bonuses for New York players? Well, you’d be hard-pressed to find lower wagering requirements (25x) anywhere else.

For fiat players in New York you can get a 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000, plus another $1,000 for their online poker room.

Using crypto? You can take advantage of a 150% initial match up to $1,500 – with the same bonus applying to the poker room for a $3,000 potential.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.1/5

Ignition accepts 8 secure payment methods that include 4 forms of crypto, voucher payments, and credit card deposits. To qualify for your bonus match, you’ll need to put down $20 (or its crypto equivalent) for each of your first 2 deposits.

Crypto bettors can make their deposits through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin; while fiat players can bank their money with Visa/MasterCard, Amex, or voucher payment.

Cryptocurrency payouts and fiat payouts both take 24 hours to clear, which is mostly unheard of in the realm of online gambling. We were impressed to see them process wire transfer and debit card payouts so quickly.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Ignition aligns with industry standards by offering 24/7/365 live chat, phone, and email support. They respond rather quickly no matter how you choose to get in touch.

Upon sending them a message through their live chat feature, we got a response from a real person within minutes.

Additionally, we didn’t feel like banging our heads on the wall after calling their phone line. We spoke with one of their representatives in the span of 10 minutes.

Finally, they took 24 hours to send us an email response – this is on the faster end of online casino standards, but isn’t beyond what’s expected by any means.

>> Grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonus money now (Ignition)

2. Slots.lv – Best NY Gambling Site for Slots

Pros

50 progressive jackpot slot reels

244 casino games in total

Average 96% RTP

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

8-tiered reload bonus

Fair 35x playthrough

Cons

High fiat withdrawal fees

Limited banking menu

Slots.lv leads the way for the best online slots fans with an average RTP of 96% across their 195 slot reels. Additionally; their 50 progressive jackpots pay into the hundreds of thousands.

Big fish hunters in New York looking for a strong gaming library and tons of exciting titles will want to cast their lines here.

Gaming Variety: 3.7/5

Slots.lv carries 250+ casino games in total. They make their dedication to online slots enjoyers known by hosting 150 traditional slots and 50 progressive jackpot reels with an average RTP of 96% – featuring daily drops that are constantly pushing $15,000.

It’s worth noting that their progressive jackpots are ready to burst with hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra cash, 24/7. However, Slots.lv has an ample selection of table games for players to enjoy in between spins.

On their site, you’ll find 5 live dealer games (mainly live blackjack variants). They also list 14 online poker games, 8 versions of online blackjack, 7 bingo games, 6 virtual roulette wheels, 4 baccarat tables, and keno.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.2/5

Crypto players get the longer end of the stick with Slots.lv. Taking advantage of their crypto-only bonus can score you a 300% match up to $1,500 and 150% up to $750 over your next 8 deposits.

Fiat players can also take advantage of a slightly-less generous bonus. Your first cash deposit will receive a 200% match up to $1,000. Furthermore, over your next 8 deposits you’ll receive a 100% reload match up to $500 – which means $5,000 total bonus money.

We were relieved to see them offer the same reasonable 35x playthrough for cash and crypto players here.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.2/5

Slots.lv accepts 4 forms of crypto alongside credit card deposits. That said, you can bank your money using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash in addition to Visa, MasterCard, and Amex.

Unfortunately, they heavily favor crypto bettors by charging withdrawal fees. Each payout made by courier check will cost you $75, and each debit card withdrawal after your first of the month will cost an extra $50.

Debit card withdrawals take 3-5 days to clear, while courier checks to New York take anywhere from 10-14 days to show up at your doorstep.

That said, they offer fee-free and instantly processed crypto withdrawals. If you’re going to hunt for jackpots here; make sure you have some Bitcoin stashed away in order to avoid fiat-related fees.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

In adherence with online casino standards, Slots.lv offers 24/7 live chat, email, and phone support. They sent us an email reply within 48 hours, which is well within reason (but not as fast as we’d like).

That said, if you have a question that needs answering ASAP; you’re better off sending them a live chat request. A real person got back to us within 10 minutes of sending them a message.

>> Grab up to $5,000 in welcome bonus money now (Slots.lv)

3. Slots of Vegas – Best New York Gambling Site for Reload Bonuses

Pros

$3,500 bonus + 50 free spins

24/7 customer service

Super low 10x playthrough

Instant payouts

New slot games constantly added

Great daily promotions

Cons

Table games could be increased

Limited banking menu

Slots of Vegas comes in third on our list of top online casinos in New York.

Their low deposit minimum, huge bonus match, and best-in-class customer support make them the perfect segway for those just getting started with online gambling (but there’s also enough here to satisfy veteran gamers).

Gaming Variety: 4.1/5

Slots of Vegas offers around 200 casino games. On their site, you’ll find popular skill games that include table games like roulette and blackjack.

Additionally, they carry over 100 high-quality slot reels like Big Cat Links and Jackpot Saloon.

A full breakdown of their table gaming library showed us 14 video poker variants, some roulette wheels, baccarat tables, and a game of keno to enjoy.

Although you won’t find any sports betting options for New York players here; players on the hunt for a truly traditional online gambling experience won’t be disappointed.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

When you sign up with Slots of Vegas today, you can take advantage of their 250% deposit match up to $3,500 using the promo code “TREASURE250”.

This bonus offer covers your first deposit of at least $30 with their site, and it comes with 50 free spins.

Additionally, we appreciated their amazing 10x playthrough here – you won’t find yourself gambling until the cows come home just to earn your bonus money back.

Finally, Slots of Vegas has a huge amount of reload bonuses on offer including: late night bonuses, 199% slot bonuses, morning bonuses, free spins, a no max bonus and more.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.2/5

Slots of Vegas has a fairly limited banking menu, but we were glad to see them accept Bitcoin.

You’ll be able to qualify for your deposit match using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, bank wire, and checks.

That said, we’d have given them a higher ranking in our list of New York gambling sites if there were more e-wallet options to choose from here.

On the bright side, we appreciated their fast and fee-free withdrawals across the board. BTC payouts are processed instantly; while all fiat payouts take anywhere from 1-3 days to clear.

Customer Support: 5/5

Slots of Vegas’ customer support response times were phenomenal, and we believe more legal online casinos need to follow their lead. In accordance with industry standards, they offer 24/7 live chat, email, and phone assistance.

For immediate concerns, we’d recommend using their live chat feature – we got a reply from a real person within 5 minutes of sending them a message.

Additionally, they took 12 hours to send us an email response, and we were able to speak with one of their representatives in just 15 minutes.

>> Grab up to $3,500 in welcome bonus money now (Slots of Vegas)

4. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Menu of all Top Online Gambling Sites in New York

Pros

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

3,000+ casino games

Tons of crypto-exclusive titles

200 total free spins

100% initial deposit match up to 1 BTC

Cons

Relatively high 40x play through

Live dealer games are location-dependent

Bitstarz is one of the best NY online casinos for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. While they don’t accept any fiat currencies; we’re not complaining.

They also carry 3,000+ games, many of which are crypto-exclusive titles that you haven’t seen anywhere else.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

Bitstarz is geared towards crypto slots and video table game enjoyers.

That said, they host a staggering 3,500+ casino games from 19 high-tech gaming providers. While the vast majority of their library consists of slot reels, thousands of their games include crypto-exclusive titles that don’t exist anywhere else.

Additionally, you’ll find traditional slots, video poker variants, online blackjack, virtual roulette wheels, baccarat tables, and bingo here.

Players looking for something new and exciting to bet on every time they log in for a session are sure to enjoy their time with Bitstarz.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Players can take advantage of 20 instant free spins just for registering with Bitstarz. That said, when you make your first deposit; you’ll receive a 100% initial match up to 1 BTC or 100 USDT alongside 180 additional free spins.

It’s worth noting that your 200 free spins can be used anywhere across Bitstarz’ 3,500+ games; meaning that you aren’t limited to one slot machine.

To their credit, we haven’t seen a higher bonus cap or more free spins anywhere else. However, you will have to contend with a 40x playthrough in order to cash out on your bonus money.

Another cool thing here is the Slot Wars and Table Wars promos, where New York players can get cash and free spins for basic participation.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.2/5

In many jurisdictions Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino, meaning that you won’t be able to deposit money using your credit card or any e-wallets.

That said, you can purchase cryptocurrency using your Visa/MasterCard credit card directly through their site. In other spots, you’ll be able to deposit Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and more.

You’ll need to initially deposit a minimum of 20 USDT or 0.0008 BTC in order to qualify for your 100% bonus match. Once you get past this hurdle, they accept and pay out in 6 forms of crypto – players can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether here.

As we’d expect, Bitstarz offers fee-free and almost instantly processed crypto payouts!

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Bitstarz goes above and beyond the call of duty in terms of their customer support options.

Aside from providing industry-standard 24/7 assistance via live chat, email and phone; their representatives are active on social media. When we sent them a DM on Twitter and Facebook, we got a real person to respond in under 5 minutes.

Finally, Bitstarz’ automated phone system for New York players will call you back when a real person frees up if there’s a lengthy expected wait time.

>> Grab up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus money now (Bitstarz)

5. Bovada – Best NY Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros

25+ sports to bet on

$3,750 in potential bonus money

Great mobile sports betting

Low 25x playthrough

200+ casino games to enjoy

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Cons

Lines can be posted close to game time

Some fiat withdrawals take time

Bovada is one of the oldest and most reputable real money online casinos in New York.

Over the last 25 years, they’ve built their online casino and sportsbook into a formidable competitor, and they’ve maintained their relevance over time by growing to cover 29 sports betting markets.

Gaming Variety: 4.2/5

New York players who sign up with Bovada can wager on 29 sports betting categories. They host competitive money lines, same game parlays, and futures on everything from worldwide horse races to NBA games and collegiate sports.

Although some lines can be posted within 30 minutes of an actual event, Bovada carries some of the most competitive betting odds in the industry.

Their online casino games have also grown over time. Currently, players can enjoy 200+ casino games that break down over 120 slot machines and 34 live dealer games (including live poker/blackjack).

You’ll also find online blackjack, video poker variants, roulette, baccarat, keno, and bingo games in their library.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.2/5

Fiat depositors who use the promo code “CAWELCOME100” can take advantage of a 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000.

That said, we’d recommend betting with crypto here. BTC players who use the promo code “BTCCWB1250” will receive a 125% match up to $1,250 on each of their first 3 deposits with Bovada.

While we’re glad to see them becoming one of the top crypto casinos in New York, only their crypto bonus is redeemable 3 times (for a grand total of $3,750).

On the bright side, fiat and crypto players can enjoy Bovada’s 75% BTC bonus up to $750 on their first sportsbook wager.

Like Ignition, Bovada’s low 25x wagering requirements across the board bring these three bonus offers to life.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.2/5

Bovada accepts 9 payment methods in total. Fiat players in New York can add to their casino wallets using Visa/MasterCard, Amex, MatchPay, Zelle, and voucher payments.

Crypto players can deposit their money and receive their winnings through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Additionally, they offer fee-free withdrawals for crypto and fiat bettors. However, you will need to wait up to 5 days for wire transfer payouts, and you’ll be stuck with a 2 week delivery time for courier checks.

On the other hand, crypto payouts are processed and delivered within 1 hour.

You might want to use crypto here anyway, if only to take advantage of Bovada’s BTC sportsbook bonus.

Customer Support: 4.1/5

Bovada offers reliable customer support options for New York players. You’ll have the option of contacting them via 24/7 live chat, email, or phone call.

They took approximately 48 hours to send us an email reply, which is on the slower end of online casinos’ response standards.

If you have pertinent questions, you’d be better off sending them a live chat or calling their phone line. They responded to our live chat request within 10 minutes, and we were on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking to one of their agents.

>> Grab up to $3,750 in welcome bonus money now (Bovada)

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites in New York

Gaming Variety

We heavily prioritized New York online casinos that offer a wide range of betting options for players to appreciate.

Our top 5 legal online casinos in New York incorporate crypto-exclusive titles, thousands of high-quality slots, and numerous sports betting options in addition to live dealer games that include online poker and online blackjack.

Bonuses

Gambling online has never been easier to get up and running. The best online casinos in New York offer a range of generous initial deposit matches, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, and reload matches.

While each New York online casino carries different bonuses and promotions, we gave a higher ranking to casino sites that offer the highest bonus caps attached to the lowest playthroughs.

Banking Options

Real money online casinos in New York that care about protecting your financial integrity will offer numerous secure payment methods for players to utilize through their site.

We prioritized sites that accept the most versatile range of fiat and cryptocurrency deposit options. We also noted which sites offer the fastest payout speeds across the board.

Customer Support

Any online casino in New York that can’t respond to player concerns in a timely manner shouldn’t be trusted.

We gave a higher ranking to online casino gaming sites that are willing to play fair when it comes to fixing software-related issues and glitches, and we noted each casino’s average response time in our mini-reviews.

Related: Best Sportsbooks Online

Online Gambling New York – FAQs

Is Online Gambling Legal in New York?

While online sports betting and online casino gambling in New York is legal; you’ll find that only a few providers actually have a regional NY operating license.

While online sportsbooks and casinos like FanDuel, Caesars’, Rivers Casino, and BetMGM (via the Empire City Casino) have shaken hands with the New York Gaming Commission; none of the sites listed here should be used within the physical boundaries of New York State.

That said, all of the legal online sports betting and casinos in New York we’ve reviewed here are just as reputable. All are licensed and audited for third parties for fairness, and have been paying out to players for years.

Other State Casino Guides:

What Kinds of Online Casino Games Do New York Gambling Sites Have?

Players who sign up with New York online casinos will find tons of high-quality online slots alongside traditional online poker, online blackjack, and live dealer games. Some of the best NY gambling sites also have online sports betting options for players to enjoy.

You’ll find yourself betting on mainstream professional sports, cricket, darts, and even horse racing events.

Depending on the site you sign up with, you can win real money playing dice games, bingo, keno, and other specialty games that extend across crypto-exclusive titles.

It’s worth noting that the best NY online casinos possess a gaming library that far exceeds what any land based casinos in New York have to offer.

Can I Deposit Crypto With Gambling Apps in New York?

Yes, you can deposit crypto at New York online casinos. All of the casino sites we’ve listed here accept Bitcoin, but the vast majority of them accept at least 4 kinds of cryptocurrency.

Sites like Ignition, Bovada, and Slots.lv accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash alongside credit card and e-wallet deposits.

How Can I Find The Best New York Online Gambling Sites for Me?

Players new to gambling online might be wondering how to make sense of their available options. We understand that having lots of information to digest at once can make deciding outright feel like an impossible task.

We’d like to summarize what the best New York casinos can offer you once more.

Online gambling novices and players searching for a huge initial deposit match will admire Red Dog’s low betting limits and their 255% initial deposit match up to $12,250.

Big fish hunters in New York looking for their chance to score a payday will appreciate finding 50 high-RTP progressive jackpot reels at Slots.lv.

Players who are mainly interested in full crypto compatibility alongside thousands of high-quality casino games and crypto-exclusive titles will enjoy their time with Bitstarz.

Finally, sportsbook vets who enjoy playing live dealer blackjack and poker will love what Bovada and Ignition has to offer.

Best Online Gambling Sites in New York: A Comparison

Ignition: This is one of the few online gambling sites in New York that offers online poker as well. Expect a stocked online casino plus some of the best poker tournaments going on online. New York players can cash in a potential welcome package of up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: Our second top online casino for New York players has a huge list of Hot Drop Jackpots – due to pay out daily, weekly, and monthly, and pushing up to $300,000. New players can get up to $5,000 in welcome bonus money.

Slots of Vegas: We appreciate how Slots of Vegas offers so many different bonus offers for existing players including night and morning bonuses, free spins promos, reload bonuses, and more. New York players can get a welcome match bonus of up to $3,500.

Bitstarz: The top online gambling site in New York for crypto players. Here, you’ll be able to play thousands of crypto casino games. You’ll also get one of the largest bonus packages on the market, with up to 5 BTC in play for new players.

Bovada: If you value legal online sports betting in New York, Bovada is the ideal casino site for you. New players can grab a massive welcome bonus package up to $3,750, and there’s also a sports betting bonus up to $750

How To Gamble Online in New York

If you’re new to gambling while on the road, signing up with the best NY casinos might appear to be an overwhelming task.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to be. We’re going to walk you through this simple process step-by-step, using our top pick (Ignition) as an example.

Sign up for a new player account.

On Ignition’s website, you’ll find an orange “Play Now” button in the middle of the screen.

Click on it, and fill out any requested personal information – making sure you’re legal gambling age.

Once you’ve given them your name and email address, click “submit” to move onto the next step.

Check your inbox.

If you don’t see an email from the casino within a few minutes, be sure to check your “spam” folder before requesting another one.

After you find their email, click on “Confirm Your Account” to successfully verify your information.

Make your first deposit

Be sure to deposit at least $10 your first time around to qualify for your bonus.

Still Deciding on the Best New York Gambling Sites?

Commercial casinos in New York have a lot to offer, but they can sometimes be lackluster.

Playing casino games online in New York has exploded in popularity, precisely because there’s much more to enjoy than a land based casino can usually provide.

That said, with so many online casino sites advertising their services nowadays, making your final decision ultimately comes down to your unique tastes.

If you’re still having trouble finding the best place to play online casino games, we’d like to circle back and once again recommend Ignition.

Their $3,000 deposit match, lightning-fast payout speeds, and best-in-class gaming variety made them our top pick this time around.

Whichever New York online casino you go for, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling in New York comes with its fair share of risks and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ for players of legal gambling age only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/