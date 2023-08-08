From live blackjack games that will have you shouting ‘hit me!’ to slots that pay homage to ancient treasures, players from the Buckeye State can unlease their high-rolling, card-shuffling, and slot-spinning skills at the best online casinos in Ohio.

Ignition Casino leads the pack with its exciting online poker tournamets and up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

But that doesn’t even scratch the surface. In this in-depth guide, you’ll discover OH online casinos that offer the latest games and top casino bonuses.

Best Online Casinos in Ohio

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino in Ohio Overall

Pros:

120+ casino games

Casino and poker bonus up to $3,000

Amazing 24/7 live poker room

$1,000 “Weekly Reload”

8 banking options supported

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

With a slew of generous bonuses, a dedicated customer support team, and a decent game variety, it’s easy to see why Ignition is the best Ohio online gambling site.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Ignition packs a surprising amount of variety into a 120+ game library. But their slot selection is admittedly lacking. We only found 56 classic reels to spin through, which may disappoint some.

If you’re not just here for the slots, be sure to stick around. Their 24/7 poker room encourages real-time competition from thousands of very average players – in fact, Ignition’s poker tables are 5-10% softer than usual.

And the best part? You control the size of the pot.

They also promote 8 virtual sports betting options (football, horse racing, auto racing, etc.) that put a fast-paced twist on placing regular wagers.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5

Ignition’s two-pronged welcome bonus funds your latest poker and casino endeavors.

You’ll enjoy a 150% match worth up to $1,500 with your first transaction, and these funds are allocated for their 120+ casino games. Another 150% match up to $1,500 is allocated to poker at Ignition. In total, the welcome package can go up to $3,000.

Although their casino bonus comes with easy-earn 25x playthrough requirements, Ignition’s poker bonus funds are unlocked incrementally.

Check out their “Weekly Reload” bonus – they’ll double your first weekly deposit of $30 or more up to $1,000, with the stipulation that you meet 35x playthrough requirements.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

Ignition accepts 4 cryptocurrencies, voucher payments, and debit card transactions. You can use Bitcoin, LTC, ETH, or Bitcoin Cash, to get started. However, there are varying minimums for getting started and claiming Ignition’s deposit bonus.

Fiat bettors will have to fund their account with $25 or more, but crypto players can get away with depositing $20 upfront. For their $1,000 “Weekly Reload” bonus, Ignition’s minimum jumps to $30 equivalent.

Players will receive crypto payouts and e-wallet transactions in just 24 hours, but most fiat transactions take 2-5 days for approval and delivery.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Their mobile-friendly website doesn’t have any trouble handling the pressure, and it works perfectly on all devices. You can hop in the arena for a quick game of poker, spin through slots, or play table games while on the move.

Their user interface benefits from simplicity, and it’s easy to find what you’re looking for with a single tap.

Customer Support: 5/5

Ignition goes the extra mile to offer phenomenal customer support. You can get in touch with their team by phone, email, or 24/7 live chat. As always, going through their live chat team will get you the quickest assistance.

>> Up to $3,000 poker and casino bonus [Ignition Casino]

2. Slots.lv – Best Ohio Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

32 progressive jackpots

Up to $7,500 in casino bonuses

Great selection of high RTP games from leading providers

Mobile-first website design

Cons:

No phone or live chat support

If you’re here to spin for gold, there’s no better place to get started. Slots.lv is known for its high-powered jackpot machines, which can deliver six-figure payouts on a whim.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Slots.lv gives high rollers the high ground. We found 32 progressives that climb into six and seven-figure territory with relative ease – for example, Reels & Wheels XL boasts a $182,000 jackpot!

If you’re not keen on waiting for that bubble to burst, consider their “Hot Drop” jackpot machines. Mystic Wilds, Golden Buffalo, and Reels of Fortune offer fast-paced jackpots and promise unforgettable gambling experiences.

You’ll enjoy the chance to win hourly, daily, and weekly jackpot prizes that don’t dangle the carrot unreachably high.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

It’s hard to find a bonus quite like this anywhere else. Slots.lv is offering you up to $7,500 in bonuses across your first 9 transactions.

They’ll quadruple your first crypto deposit up to $1,500, and you’ll get a 150% match bonus up to $750 with each of your next 8 transactions.

Fiat players can triple their first deposit up to $1,000, and Slots.lv will double each of their next 8 deposits up to $500.

Either way, you’ll have to meet 35x wagering requirements to cash out.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Slots.lv accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash from crypto bettors. Fiat players will have to bank their funds using a credit card, which can incur hefty processing fees.

To claim the first portion of their $7,500 welcome bonus, you’ll need to deposit $20 via crypto or $30 by credit card.

All crypto transactions are 100% free, but courier check withdrawals come with a $75 withdrawal fee. Similarly, although your first debit card payout of each month is free, subsequent withdrawals cost players $50 a pop.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

Thanks to Slots.lv’s mobile-first site design, players can spin through 36 jackpot slots no matter where they are. We didn’t experience any lag on mobile, and although there is no dedicated mobile app, there is really no need for one as the website works perfectly on all devices.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

As it stands, players can only get in touch with Slots.lv through email. It’s disappointing to see them lack phone and live chat support, but we received an email reply from their team within 15 minutes. Like Ignition, Slots.lv is open for inquiries 24/7.

Their community forum is another great tool. It contains thousands of posts with commonly asked questions, and you can get individual feedback from real players.

>> Get up to $7,500 in bonuses [Slots.lv]

3. Slots of Vegas – Best OH Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Pros:

250% of up to $2,500 welcome offer

Around three dozen ongoing promotions

Low wagering requirements

Great table game selection

Cons:

Basic site design

Slots of Vegas will keep you coming back for more with dozens of ongoing promotions waiting to be claimed.

Betting Variety: 4.85/5

It’s a no-brainer what awesome games can be expected from this online casino, but apart from its excellent slot selection, you’ll also find exciting table games at Slots of Vegas.

You can easily find the popular games like Sweet 16 Blast!, Neon Wheels 7, Plentiful Treasure. The table games section features Suit ‘Em Up Blackjack, Blackjack + Perfect Pairs, TriCard Poker, and more.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5

You won’t find another Ohio online casino that offers over 30 active promotions at the same time. Aside from its generous welcome bonus which is a 250% match deposit of up to $2,500, you will also find late-night bonuses, free spins, comp points, early bird bonuses, and more.

The best part is Slots of Vegas doesn’t apply high wagering requirements on its bonuses so players can easily enjoy them to their full potential.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas support conventional and modern payment methods. You can make deposits and request withdrawals using Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Discover. Crypto options like Bitcoin and Litecoin are also available.

Payout requests are usually processed within 3-5 banking days, but for those who wish to see their winnings added to their accounts ASAP, crypto is always a great options.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

This Ohio gambling site is one of the best instant-play casinos you can join. But if you want to download an app, you’ll be happy to know that Slots of Vegas mobile app has a 4.6-star rating in Google Play from thousands of players.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

If you encounter any problems while playing or managing your funds, you can contact the site’s support team 24/7. There are three available channels for customer support: email, live chat, and phone line. However, some channels are only available from 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday (EST).

>> 250% match deposit of up to $2,500 [Slots of Vegas]

4. BetOnline – Best Live Dealer Games of all Online Casinos in Ohio

Pros:

21 live dealer games

Inclusive betting limits

Up to $3,000 casino welcome bonus

High-powered online sportsbook

Phone, email & live chat support

Cons:

Credit card fees

If you are looking for the best live dealer online casino, BetOnline is your best bet (pun intended).

Betting Variety: 4.8/5

BetOnline promotes tens of varied live dealer tables, all of which boast inclusive limits meant to accommodate every player’s budget. In total, you can find over 350 casino games here.

We found 15 live blackjack tables, 5 roulette wheels, and a singular baccarat game between their “Black” and “Red” sections. Bettors can get a piece of the action with just $5 upfront, while high rollers can play blackjack for up to $10,000 per hand.

In a similar fashion, American and European roulette games start from $0.50 per spin. However, there’s an upper limit of $12,500 for big spenders to take advantage of.

If you’d rather play at your own pace, BetOnline carries 29 single-and-multi-hand online poker variants!

Bonuses & Promos: 4.75/5

There are several different bonuses and promotions available at BetOnline. Among the bonuses, you can find offers such as the crypto welcome bonus, which is a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 each on your first three deposits.

This offer comes with a 14x wagering requirement, which is quite low. There also is a sport welcome bonus, which is a 50% match up to $1,000, with a low 10x wagering requirement. There also are many other offers you can take advantage of here.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

BetOnline is one of the best crypto casinos that accept a wide range of altcoins, including BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and many more. If you prefer fiat banking, you can use anything from MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, and others.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

BetOnline’s mobile-first website maintains app-worthy functionality. Their casino and sportsbook libraries are fully compatible with your smartphone, and all their games are appropriately sized for smaller screens.

It’s easy to explore your gambling options with one-tap search filters and a simplistic user interface that doesn’t feel cramped.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

BetOnline differentiates its casino from the pack with dedicated and competent customer support that’s available 24/7. Depending on your preference, you can reach their team by phone, email, or live chat.

We received an immediate chat response, and we were on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking with a real person.

>> Up to $3,000 online casino bonus [BetOnline]

5. Bovada – Best Ohio Online Casino and Sportsbook

Pros:

Amazing variety of betting markets

$750 Bitcoin sportsbook bonus

Up to $3,750 casino welcome bonus

Industry-best rollover requirements

Cons:

Dual lines for skilled gamblers

Lines posted late on occasion

Bovada is known as one of the best sports betting sites. With 32+ betting markets and a handful of specialty categories, it really is one of the top sportsbooks out there.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

If you can bet on it, Bovada has a line for it.

They cover 32 sports betting markets, and live-streaming comes included!

You can watch the action unfold while you place in-game wagers on 10 sports. International soccer events, eSports tournaments, tennis qualifiers, and horse racing championships are just a few of their most popular categories.

Speaking of horses, Bovada lists hundreds of competitive money lines across 25 world-renowned racetracks. If you’d like to try your hand at something new and exciting, they’ve got you covered. Financial, political, and entertainment categories – all these can be found here.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.75/5

Casino players can use the code “BTCCWB1250” on the first crypto deposit and receive a 125% match bonus worth up to $1,250!

Sports bettors can get a 75% sports welcome bonus of up to $750. You’ll have 30 days to meet 5x rollover requirements, but this playthrough jumps to 30x when you add casino games to the mix.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

A total of 9 payment options. Among them, we found four cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH. You can use traditional banking options, too, such as voucher payments and credit/debit cards such as MasterCard, Visa, and Amex.

As we’d expect from a top-tier casino, Bovada processes crypto payouts within a few hours. However, most fiat withdrawals come with a 3% fee attached, and you’ll have to wait 3-7 working days before you get paid.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Bovada’s online sportsbook works flawlessly with your smartphone’s web browser – there’s no download required. It’s easy to browse through their sporting categories and find the most competitive odds within a few taps.

Additionally, we enjoyed lag-free live betting on the go, so you won’t have to worry about missing the action while it unfolds.

Customer Support: 5/5

As a lasting figure in the online gambling industry, Bovada runs a tight ship. It’s no surprise that you can reach their 24/7 customer support team by phone, email, and live chat. You’ll enjoy the immediate company of knowledgeable agents who stop at nothing to resolve your issues.

>> Grab up to $3,750 casino welcome bonus [Bovada]

Ranking the Best Online Casinos in Ohio

Casino Games & Sports Betting:

We prioritized Ohio casinos with a great variety of online casino games. Whether you’re here to play casino games online, such as online slots, take a seat at the blackjack table, or cheer your favorite horse to the finish line, you’ll find a new home with our top picks.

Deposit Bonuses & Promos:

We gave special consideration to Ohio online casino sites that promote high-limit bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements. You can say goodbye to placing endless wagers in hopes of cashing out on time.

Payment Methods:

The best online casinos make it convenient for players to bank and withdraw their funds. Our top-ranked picks accept various crypto and fiat currencies. To that end, we gave a higher ranking to Ohio casinos with the fastest payout speeds.

Mobile Compatibility:

Unlike land-based casinos, the best gambling sites in Ohio travel with you. You can indulge in sports betting, play poker online, and enjoy your favorite games from anywhere. We prioritized sites with downloadable apps and mobile-friendly betting libraries.

Customer Support Options:

Although you hope you’ll never need customer support, should issues arise, it’s nice to know that you’re not stranded. Our top online casinos employ quick-responding, knowledgeable support agents that work 24 hours a day and can help you out whenever you need when you gamble online.

Best Online Casinos Ohio – FAQ

What Are the Best Online Casinos in Ohio?

Ignition is easily the best OH online casino and poker players will agree. Those looking for jackpot slots should check out Slots.lv.

Are Ohio Online Casinos Legal?

Yes, OH online casinos are legal so long as you join reputable and licesned casino sites like those that we mentioned earlier.

Related States Guides:

Which Ohio Online Casino Pays Out the Most?

Ignition is one of the highest-paying casinos in Ohio due to its high RTP games and many types of games you can play, including poker tournaments.

Can You Play Real Money Slots Online in Ohio?

Absolutely. The most reputable slot sites in Ohio are Slots.lv and Slots of Vegas. You can enjoy popular slot machines and take advantage of generous bonuses with free spins.

What is the Most Trusted Ohio Online Casino Site?

Ignition is the most trusted Ohio online gambling site. It has been in business since 2016. The site may be relatively new compared to other casinos on our list, but Ignition Casino’s reputation transcends seniority.

Which Online Casino in Ohio Offers the Best Bonuses?

Slots of Vegas has over thirty online casino promotions that you can claim. Aside from its 250% match deposit of up to $2,500, you can also claim another sign up bonus, which is a 190% match deposit up to $1,900.

Can I Bet on Sports in Ohio Casinos?

Yes, some Ohio casinos also offer sports betting. Bovada is the best online sports betting site in Ohio. The site offers thousands of betting lines across 32 sports categories daily. I covers major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB.

Comparing the Best OH Online Casinos

Ignition: Between Ignition’s 24/7 poker room, easy-earn bonuses, and diverse selection of casino games, they’re an obvious first choice for Ohio gamblers. It offers generous $3,000 in casino bonuses!

Slots.lv: As you might expect from the name, Slots.lv is known for its collection of jackpot-ready online slots. If you’re ready to spin for gold, open your account and score $7,500 in deposit bonuses!

Slots of Vegas: Explore hundreds of popular casino games with dozens of ongoing promotions available at Slots of Vegas. Sign up for an account and get up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses.

BetOnline: With 30+ live dealer games on tap, BetOnline promotes an “in-person” betting experience that rivals land-based casino gambling. New players can receive a 100% casino match worth up to $3,000 in three deposits!

Bovada: Bovada claims to be the largest of online sportsbooks – given their selection of 32+ betting markets, we’re inclined to believe them. You can redeem their $750 Bitcoin sportsbook bonus with your first wager.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in Ohio

If you’re not used to gambling online, you might wonder how the sign-up process works. Luckily, playing the best online casino games online doesn’t require a rocket science degree. Using Ignition as our example, we’ll walk you through each step of the way.

Create a New Online Casino Account

Go to Ignition’s online casino website. From the upper-right corner of their homepage, click the “Join” button. Next, fill out your email address, create a unique password, and type in your preferred nickname before clicking “Register” to continue.

Verify Your Email Address and Phone Number

Before you can make your first deposit, you’ll need to verify your email address or phone number. Choose which method of verification you’d like to use. Finally, check your inbox and SMS text messages for a six-digit code.

Make Your First Deposit and Claim Ignition’s Bonus!

Once your account is live, you can continue by making your first deposit. Don’t forget to claim your welcome bonus and have fun!

Join the Best Online Casinos for OH Players!

If the latest games and generous bonuses that the best online casinos in Ohio offer do not excite you, we don’t know what will.

Ignition Casino’s poker tournaments, $3,000 maximum sign up offer amount, and top-notch casino games make it stand out among other casinos.

We’re sure you found all the exciting stuff Ohio online casinos have to offer in our in-depth guide. Pick any site from our list and you won’t be disappointed.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: