Best North Carolina Online Casinos Ranked by Real Money Games & Bonuses for NC Players

With so many online casinos flooding the internet, NC players have never had more choice. But, with so much variety, you may not know where to begin or whether you’re picking the right options.

That’s where we come in.

After trialing hundreds of North Carolina casinos, we’ve handpicked the best ones, choosing sites where you’re guaranteed thousands of slots, hyper-realistic table games, and massive bonuses.

Our top pick is Ignition Casino, but there are several other excellent online casinos you can try out in North Carolina, and we’ll be diving deeper into those as well!

Ready? Let’s start.

Best Online Casinos in North Carolina

If you want to know what games are available or the bonuses and promos you can claim at the best online casinos in North Carolina, check out our in-depth reviews below.

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino in North Carolina Overall

Pros:

Low wagering requirements

$3,000 welcome bonus

Up to $10,000,000 GTD monthly poker tournaments

Withdrawals in less than 24 hours

26 live dealer games

Cons:

Lacks phone support

More focused on slots and poker

Ignition Casino consistently ranks among the best of the best in online betting reviews all over the US, making it one of the best sites for NC gamblers to play casino games.

It steals the top spot today and is an excellent platform that is well worth considering, and here’s why.

Games Selection: 4.85/5

Compared to the other North Carolina casino sites on our list, Ignition offers fewer games, with just 120 in its library.

But, what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality! Ignition has over 13 game providers on their site, all of which provide the platform with excellent games.

There are a total of 56 slot machines, 8 poker games, 7 bingo, 8 blackjack, and a massive 34 live dealer games that you can play at this real money online casino.

With a wide range of high-quality games, Ignition ranks well in our game selection benchmark.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Ignition truly thrives when it comes to bonuses and promos.

There’s a combined welcome bonus valued at $3000, which is incredible value for money compared to most other online casino sites on our list.

Using the code “IGWPCB150,” you can get a 150% deposit match up to $1,500 for poker and another 150% up to $1,500 for regular casino games.

However, you have to make your deposit using crypto. If you deposit via a credit card, you can only get up to $2,000 in total.

The casino portion of the welcome offer has a 25x wagering requirement, which is superb considering the amount on offer and the standard 35x rollover that other competitors impose.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

Customer support from Ignition is nothing short of excellent.

That’s not a surprise considering how long they have been in the industry and how successful they have been over the years.

Ignition has several different contact methods available for bettors to use. These include a quick and responsive live chat, an email contact form for detailed queries, a help center, and a forum.

On the forum, you can search for your own questions and get answers from other bettors who may have been in a similar position to you in the past.

Banking: 4.9/5

Ignition doesn’t slack off in the banking methods they offer to bettors, either.

There are a total of 8 different banking methods that bettors can use, including BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, vouchers, Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX.

Withdrawal speeds are also incredibly rapid at under 24 hours, which gives ignition an even further boost when it comes to their banking!

>> $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition Casino

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in North Carolina for Mobile Players

Pros:

$5,000 in welcome bonuses

$7,500 welcome offer for crypto players

1-hour crypto withdrawals

300+ casino games

Up to $225 referral bonus

Cons:

Fewer live dealer games

Home page is slightly cluttered

If you love playing casino games on the go, Slots.lv’s exquisite mobile site will leave you thoroughly impressed, thanks to its instant play capabilities and top-notch user experience.

Aside from that, you can get up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses when you join the site, with crypto users treated to a boosted $7.5k welcome pack.

Games Selection: 4.8/5

Despite having the name slots in its title, Slots.lv is a decent all-rounder.

You’ll find all types of games here, with the site boasting over 300 exciting titles. These range from some of the best online slots to table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker.

You can try out most games in demo mode, which is a great option if you’re unsure about a specific title and don’t yet feel ready to wager real money on it.

And if you love spinning jackpot reels, you’ll have a host of exciting Hot Drop Jackpots at your disposal. There are must-drop hourly and daily jackpots, with over $5 million guaranteed to drop each month.

Our only complaint is that there are very few live dealer games, but the site’s collection of high-quality titles from renowned providers makes up for this slight miss.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Upon joining Slots.lv, you’ll be treated to a $5,000 welcome package that’s spread across your first 9 deposits.

You’ll get a 200% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit. After that, claim a 100% match bonus up to $500 for each of the next eight times you fund your account.

And if you choose to deposit using crypto instead of a credit card, you can get up to $7,500 instead!

Once you’ve become a regular, you can take advantage of the referral bonus and get up to $225 if a buddy joins using your link.

And let’s not forget about the MySlots Rewards Program, which awards players with rewards points every time they play.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Even without a dedicated hotline, Slots.lv’s customer support is highly commendable.

The support team is available 24/7 via live chat, or you can choose to contact them through email instead.

If you prefer to figure things out on your own, there is a detailed help center containing all of the most frequently asked questions. Plus, there’s a transparent forum where players can freely discuss everything Slots.lv related.

Banking: 4.85/5

Similar to Ignition, players have around 8 payment methods that they can use to bank their funds at Slots.lv.

These include options like popular credit cards, cryptocurrencies (BTC, LTC, ETH, and BCH, just to name a few), direct bank transfer, player transfer, and MatchPay.

For the ultimate experience, we suggest playing with crypto here. Not only will you be able to score larger bonuses, but you can also look forward to fee-free transactions and lightning-fast payouts that are often processed in under 1 hour.

>> Up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses at Slots.lv

3. Slots of Vegas – Best Bonuses of All North Carolina Online Casinos

Pros:

$3,500 welcome bonus + 50 free spins

Lowest wagering requirements around

Fully optimized PC app

250+ top-rated titles

No max cashout on welcome bonus

Cons:

Lacks live casino games

Site design could be improved

Bonus hunters will enjoy what our no. 3 pick, Slots of Vegas, has to offer.

There are various bonus codes that you can redeem, ranging from the $3,500 welcome offer to a free spins no deposit bonus. Let’s find out what this North Carolina online casino site has in store for you.

Games Selection: 4.75/5

The bulk of the 250+ casino games offered at Slots of Vegas are online slots, which you probably already guessed from the site’s name.

Still, that doesn’t mean that fans of other types of casino games will be left high and dry. Besides live casino games, every other major game category is available.

You can access various types of table games, video poker, and specialty games like keno and Fish Catch.

As a Real Time Gaming (RTG) Casino, most of the titles here are supplied by this renowned software provider. Plus, new games are constantly added to the site every few weeks, which keeps things fresh and exciting.

If you come across a new game or variant, you can test it out by launching it in demo mode first.

Slots of Vegas is available in other states and has grown to be a fan-favorite for many players. It even ranked first in our list of the best California online casinos.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.95/5

Slots of Vegas doesn’t play when it comes to giving out bonuses.

New users can get up to $3,500 in bonuses from their first deposit and 50 free spins by simply using the promo code TREASURE250.

The highlight has to be the low wagering requirements, as you’ll only need to clear a 10x rollover with the welcome bonus. In fact, the 50 free spins have no additional wagering requirements, so anything you win is yours to claim.

And this is a standard feature that we love about Slots of Vegas. You’ll find plenty of bonuses with rollovers that go as low as 5x with no maximum cash-out restrictions.

Speaking of other bonuses, you can even get 65 no deposit free spins using the BIGCATVEGAS bonus code. For the latest offers, keep an eye on the promotions page.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like our other top-rated North Carolina online casinos, 24/7 customer support is guaranteed here through live chat.

You can also contact the support team via email or call the number listed on the site. Keep in mind that phone support is only available between 7 am to 11 pm, Monday to Friday (EST).

For general or basic queries, the site’s detailed FAQs page should be able to help out.

Banking: 4.75/5

There are a range of deposit and withdrawal options that you can use here at SoV.

Traditional bank cards from major payment providers (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express) are accepted here.

You can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin to transact.

Payouts are offered through check, Click2Pay, crypto, and wire transfer. The processing time for withdrawals varies from a couple of hours to several business days, depending on the method being used.

However, we consistently found payouts via crypto to be the fastest.

>> 250% up to $3,500 bonus available at Slots of Vegas

4. Cafe Casino – Best Online Casino in North Carolina for Jackpot Games

Pros:

24/7 live chat and customer support

Protected by SSL encryption

Fast withdrawal times

Excellent progressive jackpots

Wide range of slot providers

Cons:

Fewer games on offer

No e-wallets

$1500 minimum withdrawals on bank transfers

Launched in 2016, Cafe Casino is another relatively new NC online casino on our list. As we’ve already seen, though, that’s no reason to overlook them.

Despite their relatively short stint in the online betting landscape, they have quickly become a firm favorite among many online bettors.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino offers a decent selection of games, with a total of 160.

They might be nowhere close to Wild Casino, but you can expect top-quality games here as seven different game providers populate the site.

This list of providers includes Real Time Gaming, Rival, Genesis Gaming, Radi8, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo Games, and Spinomenal.

You’ll find 122 different slots at Cafe Casino, 11 video poker games, 7 bingo games, 8 blackjack games, and 4 roulette games.

What disappointed us is that there are only 5 live dealer games here, leaving Cafe Casino far behind other rivals on this list.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino has a couple of decent offers.

For new sign-ups, there are two welcome offers, so you can choose the one that suits your preferred deposit method.

You can get a 350% match deposit up to $2,500 when you deposit with Bitcoin or a 250% match up to $1500 if you deposit using Fiat.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Luckily the customer support at Cafe Casino is top-notch.

We found that the customer service team was always friendly, helpful, and quick to respond.

On top of that, there are multiple different contact methods you can use to get help whenever you need it.

If you need some support, you can use the help center, which has FAQs and articles on common problems that bettors face.

There is also a Cafe Community where you can ask questions and read forums on issues other Cafe bettors have faced and solved.

If none of that works, you can use the email contact form or the 24/7 live chat function.

Banking: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino doesn’t slack when it comes to banking methods.

You can choose from 9 different payment methods: American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Player Transfer, and Check by Courier.

You may want to avoid making deposits with Ethereum, though, as the minimum deposit for that particular cryptocurrency is highest at $50.

Credit cards have a minimum deposit of $20, and other cryptocurrencies have a lower minimum deposit of just $10.

If you’re withdrawing with Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, you can experience quicker withdrawal times of up to an hour. However, other withdrawal methods may take longer.

>> 350% first deposit bonus up to $2,500 at Cafe Casino

5. Bovada – Best Online Casino in North Carolina for Poker

Pros:

$3,750 casino bonus

1-hour withdrawals

30+ live casino games

Excellent mobile app

Exclusive rewards program for loyal bettors

Cons:

Fees on traditional banking methods

More focused on sports betting

Established in 2011, Bovada is a familiar name to many bettors.

Ever since it burst onto the scene, Bovada has established itself as one of the best online betting sites in the business, with plenty of features worth paying attention to.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Bovada has a decent selection of games for bettors to choose from.

It might be nowhere close to what Wild Casino offers, but they still have a respectable number of games at 199.

This means you’ll still have plenty of games to choose from if you’re visiting Bovada NC.

Bovada has an incredible 123 slots, 12 poker games, 7 different bingo games, 8 virtual blackjack games plus 32 live blackjack games, and a massive 34 live casino games.

Rest assured that the quality of the games at Bovada is right from the top shelf, as they use four of the best game providers in the industry.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

If you’re a bettor who prefers to make deposits with crypto, then you’ll be thrilled to hear about the welcome bonuses at Bovada.

Firstly, you can get a welcome bonus of 125% up to $1250 if you use the code BTCCWB1250 with your first crypto deposit.

This is the first of a $3,750 crypto welcome bonus package, with players able to get up to $1,250 from their second and third deposits using the BTC2NDCWB code.

You can also unlock a 100% deposit match up to $1000 if you deposit with Fiat and use the code CAWELCOME100. After that, use the code BV2NDCWB on your 2nd and 3rd deposit to get up to $1,000 each time.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

The customer support at Bovada is decent, although wait times can often fluctuate depending on the method that you’re using.

If you need to find a quick answer, you can use the help center, which neatly lists a bunch of questions and answers.

If you would prefer to chat with a real person about any issues you’re facing, you can get in touch with Bovada service agents through a phone call, live chat, or a simple email.

Again, you may experience long waiting times if there is a queue, which is why Bovada recommends exploring the FAQ section in their help center before getting in touch with them.

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking category is where Bovada really comes into its own.

Bettors can use 9 different banking methods to make their deposits and withdrawals at Bovada, including BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, MatchPay, Voucher, MasterCard, Visa, and AMEX.

But, that’s not what’s most impressive at this incredible NC online casino.

Bovada has the fastest withdrawal times out of all the NC online casinos at under an hour! Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin offer the quickest withdrawal times at Bovada.

The site’s minimum deposits aren’t bad either, with the highest being $50 on a bank transfer and the lowest at $10 on crypto banking methods.

>> Up to $3,750 in casino bonuses at Bovada

6. Wild Casino – Best Game Variety of Any Online Casino in North Carolina

Pros:

370+ casino games

Safe and secure banking options

Fast withdrawals

Available in 26 different languages

Several blackjack tournaments year-round

Cons:

No betting or poker rooms

No branded slot machines

Wild Casino has been in the game since 2017, but they’re a formidable foe in the North Carolina casino space.

Despite their young history in the betting landscape, their site offers some features that even more established casinos are yet to offer.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Game selection is where Wild Casino blows their opposition out of the water.

With an eye-watering 370+ games on offer, you’ll never tire of Wild Casino’s vast range of games.

There’s no compromise here either, as Wild Casino has 4 of the best game providers on the market.

When you visit Wild Casino NC, you’ll find an astonishing 213 different slot machines, 8 poker games, 11 blackjack games, 18 live casino games, and 8 roulette games.

All these are also available on mobile, so you can play online casino games and place your bets while on the go.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

In terms of bonuses and rewards, Wild Casino still has a decent offer, as new players can get up to a $5,000 welcome bonus upon signing up.

You can get a first deposit bonus matching 250% up to $1,000 if you use the code WILD250. After that, use the code WILD100 on each of your next four deposits to get a 100% bonus up to $1,000.

There’s also a larger $9,000 crypto welcome bonus that’s also spread across your first four deposits.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

You can get in touch with the customer support team through an email address, which is active 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Live chat is also available 24/7, though we found the responses to be slower at times.

Banking: 4.8/5

As for the banking methods at Wild Casino, you’ll be happy to know that they’re not slacking in this department.

With a massive 18 different banking methods on offer, you’ve got a whole host of options to choose from.

You can use Bitcoin, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, eCheck, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chain link, Dogecoin, Ape Coin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and good old Bank Transfers to get a hold of your cash.

On top of that, withdrawals can be processed in under 48 hours, which is incredible considering how many different banking methods are on offer here.

>> $5,000 welcome bonus available at Wild Casino

Best Online Casinos North Carolina – Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Online Casinos in North Carolina

Game Selection

One of the most important factors we considered when rating online casino gambling sites in North Carolina is the selection of games on offer.

First, we consider how many different games you can find on the site, as having a wide range of games is crucial. But we also looked further into the quality of the games and the different types of games that can keep you entertained.

Bonuses & Rewards

We all love a good bonus or reward when using an online casino. But, while a bonus might look like a good offer on the surface, there’s a lot more to it than just that.

We dove deeper into the terms and conditions of the bonus offers where other bettors often don’t go. This way, we were able to analyze whether a bonus offer is truly worth going for.

The best online casinos listed in this article achieved their rankings by offering generous bonuses with fair terms.

Customer Support

With any kind of online casino, you need to be able to get customer support whenever you need it. Having several different contact methods available, as well as the quality of customer service, will impact the site’s rating in our review.

Ultimately, having excellent customer service can also put any concerns about the website’s legitimacy to rest. You can also be assured that if you happen to run into any issues while using the site, your problems will be addressed.

Banking

Finally, we also looked at the banking methods on offer when choosing the best North Carolina online casinos.

Having a wide range of banking methods to choose from is often an essential factor for many bettors.

Cryptocurrencies have become increasingly popular in recent years, so online casinos need to incorporate at least one or two crypto options.

Other important factors that we consider in terms of banking are the minimum deposits and the withdrawal times. Sites with lower minimum deposits and faster withdrawals achieved higher scores than others.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in North Carolina – FAQ

Are Online Casinos In North Carolina Legal?

Yes, online casinos in North Carolina are safe and legal, so long as you stick to licensed and reputable sites.

If you’re worried about the legitimacy of a website, all you need to do is take a closer look at its licensing.

You can also read some reviews (just like this one) or find some forums where people discuss their experiences with a particular site.

What Is the Least Amount I Can Deposit at an Online Casino in North Carolina?

The least amount you can deposit at an online casino in North Carolina will depend on various factors.

Many casinos have small minimum deposits, allowing you to put in as much as you need.

Often the minimum deposit will be as little as $10, but on average, you’ll find that it’s $20.

Do Online Casinos in North Carolina Accept Crypto?

Yes, most online casinos in North Carolina accept crypto.

Crypto has quickly risen in popularity, becoming one of the most essential banking methods for online casinos to adopt.

It’s also grown beyond just the usual Bitcoin and Ethereum, as most online casinos now accept several different crypto coins.

For an in-depth guide for gambling with crypto, check out our guide to the best crypto casinos.

Do I Have to Use Real Money at NC Online Casinos?

Not always! You won’t always have to use real money at NC online casinos, as some offer demo accounts or free trials.

This is where the casino will give you a digital wallet with tokens or coins that you can use to play the games for free as long as you create an account. Some will let you play without even creating an account.

This allows you to enjoy all the fun without risking any of your own money — it’s a win-win scenario!

Do Online Casinos in North Carolina Offer Bonuses?

Yes! Online casinos in North Carolina offer various types of bonuses, ranging from welcome offers to reload bonuses.

In fact, all the sites we’ve reviewed have unique sign-up bonuses of their own

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in North Carolina

Here’s a short recap of what our top 5 recommendations have to offer:

Ignition : As our top pick, Ignition is an excellent choice for bettors in NC, with 26 live dealer games, quick withdrawals, and exceptional customer support. They have some of the best bonuses, including a $3,000 welcome offer to new bettors who use the code “ IGWPCB150 ” when they sign up.

As our top pick, Ignition is an excellent choice for bettors in NC, with 26 live dealer games, quick withdrawals, and exceptional customer support. They have some of the best bonuses, including a $3,000 welcome offer to new bettors who use the code “ ” when they sign up. Slots.lv : If you’re after the best mobile experience possible, not many NC online casinos can hold a light to Slots.lv’s superb mobile interface. Play the best slot and jackpot games on the go and take advantage of their $5,000 welcome package.

: If you’re after the best mobile experience possible, not many NC online casinos can hold a light to Slots.lv’s superb mobile interface. Play the best slot and jackpot games on the go and take advantage of their $5,000 welcome package. Slots of Vegas : Let’s face it, we all hate those pesky wagering requirements — no site understands our pain better than Slots of Vegas. Here, you’ll find plenty of bonuses with lenient requirements and rollovers that go as low as 5x. Get started by claiming the $3,500 + 50 free spins welcome pack.

: Let’s face it, we all hate those pesky wagering requirements — no site understands our pain better than Slots of Vegas. Here, you’ll find plenty of bonuses with lenient requirements and rollovers that go as low as 5x. Get started by claiming the $3,500 + 50 free spins welcome pack. Cafe Casino : Rounding out our top 4 is Cafe Casino due to their excellent customer service, which is truly top-notch. You can get a quick, friendly, and helpful response from them if you have any issues. They have a welcome bonus of 350% up to $2500 when you deposit with Bitcoin or a 250% match up to $1500 if you use Fiat.

Rounding out our top 4 is Cafe Casino due to their excellent customer service, which is truly top-notch. You can get a quick, friendly, and helpful response from them if you have any issues. They have a welcome bonus of 350% up to $2500 when you deposit with Bitcoin or a 250% match up to $1500 if you use Fiat. Bovada : Bovada is one of the more experienced online casinos on this list, and they have the fastest payouts compared to other online casinos. You can withdraw your winnings in under an hour with Bovada. You can also boost your starting bankroll with a $3,750 casino bonusif you use the BTCCWB1250 and BTC2NDCWB bonus codes.

Bovada is one of the more experienced online casinos on this list, and they have the fastest payouts compared to other online casinos. You can withdraw your winnings in under an hour with Bovada. You can also boost your starting bankroll with a $3,750 casino bonusif you use the and bonus codes. Wild Casino: Wild Casino is another online betting site that we love! What makes them stand out is the number of games they offer! You can get a head start on these games by claiming the site’s welcome pack, which goes up to $5,000.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in North Carolina

Below, we’ll give you a quick step-by-step guide on how you can sign up at NC online casinos within minutes. For this example, we’ll be using our top pick, Ignition Casino, as a reference:

Step One: Create Your Account

Visit the Ignition Casino website by clicking this link.

Click the red “Join Now” button on your screen.

Fill out the form by entering your personal information.

Click “Create Account.”

Step Two: Check Your Email Inbox

Look for an email from Ignition Casino.

If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

Click the “confirm my account” link inside the email, which will direct you to your profile on the website.

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit

Click the“Deposit” button.

Choose your preferred payment method.

Enter your banking details and follow the instructions to deposit.

Head over to the casino for some fun!

Wrap-Up: These Are the Best Online Casinos in North Carolina

Choosing one single online casino in North Carolina that stands out above all the rest is difficult.

At the end of the day, it comes down to personal choice, and you need to decide which online casino suits your needs and preferences best — and there are a ton of different factors to consider here.

Having said that, our favorite online casino in North Carolina is Ignition Casino because it offers the best overall package.

Some other online casinos might be stronger in other areas, but overall, there’s no better all-rounder than Ignition in our book!

Nevertheless, all the online casinos that made our top 10 list are well worth trying.

Either way, always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.

While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you’re thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the “house always wins” phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it’s crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you’re immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it’s crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: