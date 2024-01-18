Thanks to the wonders of the internet, players from the Old Line State don’t need to drive for hours to get to casino hotspots like AC, as the best online casinos in Maryland are just a click away!

That’s right! You can conveniently access hundreds of exciting games and claim generous bonuses without even leaving your room, let alone the state.

Don’t know where to start? No worries — we’ve got you covered. Super Slots is our top recommendation, thanks to its stellar game library and massive $6000 welcome bonus.

Still, we’ve got 9 other sites that are perfect for MD-based players.

Ready? Let’s dive in!

Best Online Casinos in Maryland

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

Discover exciting slots, play unique table game variants, and unlock generous bonuses by checking out our in-depth reviews of the best online casinos in Maryland down below. Let’s start!

1. Super Slots – Best Maryland Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$6,000 welcome bonus

100 free spins included

New casino games added weekly

600+ slot games

Weekly bonuses and cashback

15+ cryptos accepted

Cons:

Lack of e-wallet banking options

Needs better game filtering

Super Slots has been a massive name in the online gambling industry ever since its launch in 2020.

With a diverse slot game selection, generous welcome bonuses, and a casino game library that gets updated frequently, Super Slots truly deserves its first place on our list of the best online casinos in Maryland.

So, let’s see what makes this online casino so attractive to Maryland players.

Game Variety: 5/5

Super Slots is one of the most innovative online casinos in terms of game variety. The casino game library gets updated weekly with brand-new titles from renowned game developers.

Some of the most popular casino games here include Golden Dragon Inferno, Pho Sho, Spin it Vegas, Eagle Gold, Slot Madness, and Bonanza Millions.

What is especially attractive for slot game enthusiasts playing at Super Slots is that this online casino offers over 600 classic and unique slot machines from which you can choose.

So, no matter what kind of online slots you like, be it five-reel slots or multi-paylines, you can indeed find some of your favorites here.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Welcome bonuses are crucial features in any online casino that set the tone for your online gambling experience. Super Slots ensures that the new players get the most out of their time at the online casino, and this is why they offer a substantial bonus of up to $6,000.

With a 25% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on the following five, this promotion is broken up into five payments.

If your first deposit is over $100, you’ll also score 100 free spins on the month’s featured slot.

Super Slots also offers incredible promotions, cashback bonuses, and refer-a-friend bonuses for returning players.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.95/5

The deposit methods at Super Slots are highly convenient due to the variety of banking options offered here. You can make your deposits using Visa, Mastercard, or AmEx, as well as Bank Wire and Cashiers Check.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can also use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Shiba Inu Coin, and others to make deposits.

When it comes to withdrawals, you can use selected cryptocurrencies, as well as Bank Wire and Check by Courier.

However, withdrawals in bank cards are not available for Maryland residents at this time. Additionally, there is a lack of e-wallet banking methods that we hope to see improve in the future.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.95/5

If you like having your casino games on the go or simply want to check your account using a smartphone, Super Slots offers beautiful mobile compatibility that allows you to have all the same features you would have on the desktop version of the website.

Although the online casino doesn’t have a designated mobile app, you can simply access the website through a browser, play games, access your cashier’s page, contact customer service, and do many more things.

Customer Service: 5/5

One of the most remarkable features of Super Slots is their 24/7 customer service, which is accessible, helpful, and timely.

You can simply start chatting, and their representatives will undoubtedly answer in a timely manner and assist you with any of your casino-related questions and concerns.

Additionally, you can send them an email for a more detailed response, which, in our experience, takes a bit more time than their live chat. However, for us, this certainly was not an issue.

>> Claim your $6,000 welcome bonus [Super Slots]

2. Bitstarz – Best Maryland Online Casino for Bitcoin Users

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus

180 free spins on selected slot games

24/7 customer support live chat

Exclusive online casino games

Instant withdrawal options

Cons:

Limited online banking methods

No sportsbook

Founded in 2014, Bitstarz online casino has been operating for 10+ years, providing players with incredible crypto bonuses and exclusive titles. Such features also helped it rank highly in our New York online gambling guide.

We have found that Bitstarz is especially well-suited for Bitcoin enthusiasts. However, we’re confident that any online casino lover can find something they like here.

So, let’s explore Bitstarz and see what they offer to Maryland players!

Game Variety: 5/5

While Bitstarz is renowned for its slot game selection, this is not the only casino game genre they offer. Among the list of diverse casino game genres, you can discover table games, live casino games, jackpot games, online poker, and even Bitstarz original titles.

Some of the most popular casino games on the platform are Wild Spin, Dragon’s Money, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Aztec’s Magic Deluxe, and Diamond Riches.

Bitstarz also updated its library quite frequently, with some of the newest games being Wondereels, Wild Tiger, and Jester’s Riches.

Bitstarz’s original and exclusive titles include Bitstarz Billion, Bit Crystals, Master of Stars, and more.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

The welcome package consists of 5 BTC with an additional 180 free spins.

On your first deposit, you will be getting a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC; for the second deposit, you will receive a 50% bonus of up to 1 BTC, and a 50% bonus of up to 2 BTC on your third.

Finally, you’ll get a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC on your fourth deposit.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5

Bitstarz offers convenient banking options to all of its players. Even though we believe the online casino could benefit from having more digital banking methods, the one available at this time can also be highly comfortable to crypto users.

Bitstarz accepts withdrawals and deposits in Bitcoin, being the most popular Bitcoin casino online.

One major benefit of this is that Bitcoin transactions at Bitstarz come with no withdrawal or processing fees, and they’re finalized instantly, ensuring that you get your winnings in no time.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Bistarz is an amazing online casino for you to take it with you anywhere you go using your smartphone.

Both on iOS and Android, Bitstarz works flawlessly on the mobile browser and allows players to have all the same features they would have on the desktop version of the website.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

Live chat customer support is one of the most helpful and convenient features of Bitstarz.

With their 24/7 assistance, you can have your questions answered and concerns addressed at any time during the day.

>> Get your 5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins [Bitstarz]

3. Highway Casino – Largest Game Variety of Any Maryland Online Casino

Pros:

$7,000 welcome bonus

High-roller club available

24/7 live chat customer support

User-friendly design

Quick withdrawal methods

Cons:

Fewer payout options

Unlimited deposits only available through crypto

Launched in 2021, Highway Casino is a relatively new online gambling site that has been on our radar for a while now.

With its impeccable design and generous bonuses in every corner, Highway Casino is well suited for any casino game aficionado.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

A vast assortment of slot machines, table games, live casino games, video poker games, exclusive titles, and much more are available at Highway Casino. So, no matter which casino game genre you are looking for, you can certainly find it here!

Some of the most popular casino games include Buffalo Ways, Relax Lounge, Rhino Sunset, Funny Gummy, Money Express, and Wolf Moon.

Additionally, if you enjoy exploring new titles, Highway Casino has got you covered with new games, such as Wrath of Zeus, Griffin’s Riches, Solar Spins, and many more.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

The most generous promotion from Highway Casino is the $7000 welcome bonus that you can receive when signing up.

Also make sure to take full advantage of the free spins that Highway Casino provides to new players on some of its slot machine selections.

Additionally, you can find a plethora of bonuses for returning players and even seasonal promotions.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.8/5

You can make deposits and withdrawals using Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Additionally, this site accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which are particularly useful for people who would prefer speedier transactions or instant withdrawals.

Interac is another option for digital banking that facilitates digital transactions; players in Maine can also use it for totally digital transactions.

All withdrawal options, with the exception of Bitcoin, have higher processing times and fees. Therefore, be sure to check their details before making any transactions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

We have tested Highway Casino on both Android and iOS smartphones using various browsers and we can confidently say that this online casino is very compatible with your mobile devices.

By simply accessing the casino site on your phone, you can take your favorite games everywhere you go!

Customer Service: 4.8/5

We used the Highway Casino live chat customer service feature many times and can confidently say that it’s efficient and extremely helpful.

Even though the live chat gets quite busy during peak hours, the customer service team ensures that you get a speedy response and resolve your issues in a timely manner.

>> Claim your $7000 welcome bonus [Highway Casino]

4. Highroller Casino – Highest Welcome Bonus of All MD Online Casinos

Pros:

$8,000 welcome bonus

100 free spins included

2,000+ games

20+ payment options

Frequent tournaments

Cons:

Must sign in to play games in demo mode

Better game filtering required

Since 2022, Highroller Casino has been catering to casino game enthusiasts all around the world, including Maryland, and has also become one of the best NJ online casinos.

Being renowned for its generous welcome bonus, the casino also has an excellent selection of games, including live casino rooms where you can play with friends or share a game or two with complete strangers.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Highroller Casino features more than 2,000 casino games, including online poker, table games, slots, and even live casino titles.

Currently, the most popular casino games here tend to be Mr. Macau, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Wilds of Fortune, Rags to Witches, Trinity Reels, and Golden Dragon Inferno.

However, some of the newer titles include Enchanted: Forest of Fortune, Take the Shot, and Chameleon Cash.

Highroller Casino also has a wide selection of live casino games, as well as table games.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

New players can claim a massive $8000 welcome bonus. If you deposit $250 or more, you will receive a 400% bonus up to $4,000 for your first deposit.

If you deposit $1,000 or more, you will receive a 100% bonus up to $1,000 for each of your next four deposits, up to a total of $8000.

You will also receive 100 bonus spins on a few chosen slots — right now, that’s Golden Dragon Inferno.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.8/5

Similar to other renowned online casinos on our list, Highroller Casino is particularly noteworthy for its deposit and withdrawal procedures as well as its banking features.

The online casino primarily markets itself as a gambling website that accepts cryptocurrency. On the other hand, there are numerous other choices as well.

You can utilize bank wire transfers, checks, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express to make deposits.

In addition, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Tether, Shiba Inu Coin, Stellar, Solana, and a ton of other coins are accepted here.

With regard to withdrawals, the online casino accepts quick and fee-free cryptocurrency payouts. We do, however, hope to see bank card withdrawals in the future.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The website is very compatible with mobile browsers, providing a fantastic gaming experience anywhere you go.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

There are several ways to contact customer service here, including phone customer service, live chat, and email.

The fastest way to get in touch with them tends to be the live chat feature. However, we also appreciate that they have a phone service.

>> Get your $8000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins [Highroller Casino]

5. Slots of Vegas – Best MD Online Casino for Slot Machines

Pros:

$3,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins

Play games in demo mode

Downloadable games

Favorable bonus wagering requirements

Cons:

Fewer banking methods

Game library could be larger

Slots of Vegas is a paradise for slot game enthusiasts. Not only that, but this online casino houses various online gambling genres, creating a perfect balance for all things casino.

Offering one of the fairest welcome offers, it isn’t a surprise to see why it’s also one of the best online gambling sites in Florida and one of the leading Alabama online casinos.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

The casino offers a wide variety of games, but the highlight is undoubtedly the slots. This site offers progressive jackpot slots, themed video slots, and traditional 5-reel slots.

While slots remain the most played game, other table games like video poker, roulette, and blackjack cater to different players.

Some of the most popular titles here include Samba Jackpots, Great Golden Lion, Sweet 16 Blast, and others.

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

Large bonus offers are one of Slots of Vegas’s most well-known features. Free spins, reload bonuses, and welcome bonuses for new and returning players are just a few of the many promotions offered.

At Slots of Vegas, new players receive a $3,500 welcome pack. New players get a 250% bonus on the slots and keno games when they deposit $30 or more. It’s also astounding that the bonus must be played only five times, making this one of the lowest wagering requirements online.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.8/5

The casino accepts a number of payment options, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, for both deposits and withdrawals. Timeframes for processing withdrawals may vary depending on the method utilized, and there can be additional fees.

Maryland players can use Bitcoin, Mastercard, and Visa to make deposits at Slots of Vegas.

Bank checks, bank wire transfers, bank cards, bitcoin, and more are a few of the withdrawal options.

Withdrawals made using bank wire transfers and checks can take three to eight days, whereas Bitcoin withdrawals happen to be the fastest.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Slots of Vegas puts a huge emphasis on the fact that casino games should be mobile and convenient. This is why they offer downloadable casino games that you can take everywhere and even play offline.

The website is also compatible with mobile browsers, which we found to be extremely useful!

Customer Service: 4.7/5

You can get in touch with the Slots of Vegas customer service by emailing them or sending them a message through the live chat.

We have found that their customer service is quite responsive and helpful no matter which part of the day we contacted them.

>> Score your 250% welcome bonus and free spins [Slots of Vegas]

Best Online Casinos Maryland – Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Maryland Online Casinos

Game Selection & Variety

The more a Maryland online casino gambling site can offer in terms of game variety, the better.

However, we also want to ensure that the casinos in Maryland we recommend feature games from the most reputable casino software providers. This way, we can be sure that the games you’ll play are fair as well as entertaining.

Promos & Bonuses

We want to help you make the most out of your gaming budget, so we looked for Maryland online gambling sites with astounding promos.

Not all casino bonuses are worth getting, so we also checked if the wagering requirements are fair enough.

Mobile Compatibility

Even if you’re busy, you can play your favorite online casino games on the go on the Maryland gambling sites we included in this list.

All of these online casino gambling sites are optimized for mobile usage, even without a downloadable app.

Banking and Payout Speeds

Banking transactions play a significant role in ensuring a smooth gaming experience, so we made sure that these online Maryland casinos have convenient payment options for both deposits and payouts.

We also don’t want you to be burdened with high transaction fees, so we made sure several options are available for you.

Customer Support

No one wants an online casino with horrible customer service. The Maryland casinos that made our list all have 24/7 support available and are responsive to any queries.

Best Real Money Online Casinos in Maryland – FAQs

Are Maryland Online Casinos Legit?

Yes, Maryland online casinos are legit, as long as you stick to licensed and regulated sites, like those we’ve highlighted here.

Similar to the best PA online casinos and the top Nevada casino sites, our focus is only on highlighting legit and reputable platforms available to US players.

Can I Access My Online Casino Account Outside Maryland?

Typically, you should be able to access your online casino account event outside Maryland. However, this might depend on the online casino you choose.

The best you can do is to let your casino know if you’re traveling and you plan on accessing your account outside your state. This is to avoid getting tagged for suspicious activities since most casinos check IP addresses.

Do Maryland Online Casinos Accept Cryptocurrencies?

Yes, Maryland online casinos allow players to deposit and withdraw with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

What Is the Best Maryland Online Casino?

The best Maryland online casino is Super Slots.

Don’t let the name fool you! While this online casino offers a wide range of slot games, you can also discover a plethora of other genres here, including table games, specialty games, video poker, and much more.

With a $6,000 welcome bonus, the casino houses over 600 games from renowned game providers, ensuring an exceptional gaming experience. These features haven’t just made it popular in Maryland; we also ranked it as one of the best Minnesota online casinos.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Maryland?

Choosing the best online casino in Maryland will always depend on your gaming style and needs.

In addition, factors like payment methods, types of games offered, and customer support should be considered when choosing a casino site.

Comparison of the Top Online Casinos in Maryland

Super Slots: Super Slots, launched in 2020, is a popular online gambling site in Maryland. It offers a diverse selection of slot games, generous welcome bonuses, and a regularly updated casino game library. Get started today by claiming the $6,000 welcome package.

Bitstarz: Hailed as the ultimate crypto casino, Bitstarz offers a welcome bonus of 5 BTC with 180 free spins making it one of the best welcome bonuses available. Explore a wide variety of casino games, including slot, table games, live casino games, jackpot games, and original titles.

Highway Casino: Launched in 2021, Highway Casino is a relatively new online gambling site offering generous bonuses and a wide variety of casino games. Sign up and claim the site’s superb $7,000 welcome pack.

Highroller Casino: If you’re after the highest welcome bonus, head to Highroller Casino, a popular casino game destination that’s been available to US players since 2022. You’ll be able to claim a massive $8,000 bonus after signing up!

Slots of Vegas: Slots of Vegas is a popular online casino offering a variety of gambling genres, including slot games. New players receive a 250% bonus on slots and keno games upon depositing $30 or more. The casino offers downloadable games for mobile and offline play, and customer service is responsive and helpful.

How to Sign Up and Play Online Casino Games in Maryland

Signing up at Maryland online casino gambling sites only takes a few minutes – no need to wait for a lengthy verification process.

Here’s how you can sign up at our top pick, Super Slots:

Step 1: Register at the Online Casino

Head over to Super Slots

Click on Join

Fill out the details

Read and agree to the terms and conditions

Finalize registration

Step 2: Verify Your Casino Account

Go to your email inbox

Search for an email from Super Slots

Follow the instructions

Verify the account

Step 3: Make a Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus

Go to your Super Slots account

Make a deposit in your preferred banking method

Claim your up to $6,000 welcome bonus!

Ready to Play at the Best Maryland Online Casinos?

Ready to play your favorite table games at any of these Maryland casinos? We hope we were able to help you pick the best online casino for you.

We’re sure that sites like Super Slots and Bitstarz won’t disappoint. The bonuses they offer alone are good enough reasons to try them out.

Good luck, and have fun playing slots, different table games, and more at the best Maryland online casino sites. Always gamble responsibly and stay safe!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: