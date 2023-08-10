With new casinos popping up seemingly every day, it might be a bit challenging for you to find the best online casinos in Illinois.

Today, we are here to make that challenge easier for you.

After extensive research, our team of expert gamblers found the best online casinos out there. We ranked them by game variety, bonuses, user experience, and much more.

As a result of our research, we’ve crowned Ignition the king of our top Illinois online casinos. Still, there are many other casinos in Illinois that you should consider.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Online Casinos in Illinois

1. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino in Illinois

Pros:

Online casino games made by top providers

Welcome package for poker and casino games

Low wagering requirement of 25x

Supports crypto and fiat banking

Amazing live casino section

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

The limited game selection on mobile

If you are looking for the best online casino in Illinois, there is no better option than Ignition. This online casino has great bonuses and a solid casino game menu – and is well known among gamblers for offering users the best selection of poker games with exciting tourneys.

Let’s see what else it has in store.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Ignition offers players an abundance of options to choose from. Traditional online casino enthusiasts can enjoy over 250 casino titles, while seasoned players can explore their 24/7 online poker room.

For sports betting fans, there are 8+ virtual sports betting categories to place wagers on.

One exciting feature we love is their “Hot Drop” Jackpot slots, where thousands of dollars are dropped every hour on the hour.

Another highlight of Ignition is their 24/7 online poker room, which has gained significant popularity. The tables attract weaker casino players, making online games more intriguing.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.85/5

Ignition gives Illinois players a choice of two welcome offers. Deposit using a credit card to claim a 100% match casino bonus of up to $1,000 plus another 100% match bonus for poker. That adds up to $2,000 in bonus funds.

But it gets even better if you use crypto.

Crypto users can claim a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,500, along with an additional poker match bonus of up to $1,500. The crypto welcome bonus is up to $3,000 in total, which is very exciting.

Also, the welcome package comes with a very competitive wagering requirement – just 25x. This is lower than the industry standard.

Banking: 4.9/5

One of the categories where Ignition excels is banking. This casino offers users a decent variety of banking options, including the most popular credit/debit cards and several digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The majority of the withdrawals are processed within a few banking days, the fastest being cryptocurrencies.

Overall 4.85/5

After a detailed overview, we can proudly say that Ignition is an amazing choice for gamblers of all different interests. However, it shines the most when it comes to the poker section.

Ignition hosts numerous exciting tourneys and events for poker players, always keeping the fun going.

>> Grab up to $3,000 in bonus money (Ignition)

2. Slots.lv – Top Welcome Bonus of the Best Online Casinos in Illinois

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $7,500

About 250 casino games from 14 providers

Play mobile games for real money or play money

Supports crypto and fiat banking

Instant-play and downloadable games are both available

Cons:

Limited selection of live dealer titles

No online sports betting

Slots.lv has been entertaining American online casino enthusiasts since 2013. This site is owned by Lynton Limited, which also happens to own a couple of other well-known names in the industry.

Illinois players at Slots.lv have access to hundreds of casino games as well as lucrative bonuses and other exciting perks. Let’s dive deeper into it and see what exactly Slots.lv has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With about 250 online casino games, Slots.lv might not have the largest collection of casino games but surely manages to deliver quality like no other, as you would expect from a site named Slots.lv, it boasts a nice selection of slots but has more to offer.

We loved to see that Slots.lv excels when it comes to table games. In addition to offering an array of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, you’ll find several casino poker games such as Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Stud, and Let ‘Em Ride.

If that’s not enough, then you can try your luck with Craps, Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and many more exciting online casino games. You can also play live dealer games here, although the selection is a bit limited for our liking.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

Who does not love generous bonuses, right? If you are into bonuses as much as we are, you will be impressed with what Slots.lv has in store for you.

If you are a crypto gambler, there is a very exciting welcome package available at Slots.lv that you should know about. This welcome package can go up to $7,500 and is divided up into several deposit bonuses. It works like this:

300% deposit match bonus up to $1,500 on the first deposit.

150% deposit matches up to $750 on the following 8 deposits.

Do you prefer fiat banking? You can score a similar, although a smaller, welcome package at Slots.lv – this bonus can go up to $5,000 in total. It is a 200% deposit match up to $2,000, then another 100% deposit up to $500 for the next 8 deposits.

Banking: 4.85/5

It’s difficult to find much to complain about at Slots.lv. However, we have to say that it would be nice if the site supported a few more payment options.

As it stands, Illinois players can deposit and withdraw using major credit/debit cards, bank transfers, or one of the several cryptocurrencies supported.

Slots.lv does not charge fees for deposits, and they allow one free withdrawal each month. Additional withdrawals within the same monthly period are subject to a $50 fee.

You will usually receive your fiat money withdrawals in 3-10 days, while crypto withdrawals typically take up to 24 hours to reach your wallet.

Overall: 4.9/5

All in all, Slots.lv is one of the best options for online casino gambling.

It offers users generous bonuses, a great variety of games, and more, which makes it a great option for players of all different interests.

<< Grab up to $7,500 in welcome bonus money (Slots.lv)

3. Slots of Vegas – Top Bonus Rollover of All Best Illinois Online Casino Sites

Pros:

About 200 instant-play online casino games

Generous welcome package up to $2500

Slots tournaments with up to $1,000 up for grabs daily

Fast withdrawals

Casino games in demo mode

Cons:

Limited table games selection

No online sports betting

Slots of Vegas is owned and operated by Virtual Casino Group, a highly regarded iGaming company in the industry.

It has been in existence since 2004 and has steadily earned a reputation as one of the top real money online casinos in Illinois.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Although it may not have the most diverse game library, Slots of Vegas does offer a wide range of excellent casino games from Real Time Gaming.

We particularly enjoyed games like Great Temple, Meerkat Misfits, and Neon Wheel 7’s. Additionally, they provide a strong selection of video poker games and an appealing menu of specialty games.

Don’t expect to be blown away by their table game selection though – aside from a few token blackjack and roulette options there won’t be much else.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.65/5

One of the strongest points of Slots of Vegas is its impressive low wagering requirements and flexible terms and conditions, making its bonuses actually possible to cash out.

Particularly noteworthy is the welcome bonus up to $2500 – which comes with only 5x wagering requirements.

This is remarkably lower than the average in the online casino industry, which stands at 35x – making Slots of Vegas stand out with a bonus that’s 7 times easier to turn to cold hard cash.

Banking: 4.75/5

Among our top 5 real money online casino sites in Illinois, Slots of Vegas undoubtedly offers the smallest selection of payment methods: credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, and Neteller.

While we hope they improve and expand their payment options in the future, it’s worth noting that if you primarily use standard credit cards and Bitcoin like us, there’s no need to worry.

These methods are available and sufficient for a smooth gaming experience.

Overall: 4.8/5

After a detailed overview of Slots of Vegas, we can say that it is a good online casino, although there are some things that could be better.

This is a great spot for new players looking to cash their bonuses, but doesn’t offer a lot to veteran players looking for unique fun.

>> Grab up to $2,500 in bonus money (Slots of Vegas)

4. Cafe Casino – Best Illinois Casino Online for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Most of the payouts are processed within an hour

Epic menu of Hot Drop Jackpots

1000 free spins up for grabs daily

Daily slot and blackjack tournaments

Cons:

No mobile app

No Illinois sports betting options

Looking for a place where high jackpots are going off with a greater frequency? Cafe Casino might have exactly what you are looking for.

This online casino site has been online for about seven years now, and has built a loyal following of Illinois players.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Like most top Illinois online casinos, online slots are the star of the show here – and it’s their Hot Drops jackpots that stand out the most. These progressives offer monthly, hourly, and daily chances to win jackpots that must drop before $300,000.

If you crave more slot promotions, they also provide a daily free spin on their prize wheel, where you could win up to 1000 free spins.

If you want a break from online slots, the specialty casino games section is also a delight. It features bingo, keno, and arcade titles with thrilling themes and formats.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5

No promo code is needed to begin your journey at Cafe Casino.

They’ll match your first cash transaction by 250%, up to $1,500. However, if you use Bitcoin for your first deposit, you’ll receive an even more enticing offer of a 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500.

Regardless of your currency choice, the same 40x wagering requirements apply, and you’ll have 30 days to enjoy their best online slots and specialty games before the promotion expires.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino is one of the world’s top crypto casinos, offering various options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin for both deposits and withdrawals.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, they support credit cards, prepaid gift cards, and player-to-player fund transfers.

You also have the flexibility to receive your winnings via bank wire or check. With a minimum deposit of $10, the casino is accessible and convenient for most budgets.

Overall: 4.75/5

Cafe Casino supplies 24-7 live chat support for players, as well as one of the best loyalty programs for players from Illinois.

Very few Illinois casinos online feature such a balanced package for new players and exciting players alike.

>> Grab up to $2,500 in bonus money (Cafe Casino)

5. Super Slots – Best IL Online Casino for Live Dealers

Pros:

Long list of reload bonuses

Slots tournaments up to $150,000

Possibility to play with cryptocurrency

Large 400% crypto bonus

100 free spins for new depositors

Cons:

No online poker

High minimum fiat withdrawal limits

Super Slots has done a great job establishing itself as one of the best Illinois online casinos over the last several years.

We love it for its rewarding nature – it’s hard to make a deposit during the week without finding yourself in the midst of some reload bonus or free spins offer! Let’s take a look.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

Super Slots offers an impressive collection of over 400 slot games developed by some of the best names in the online gambling industry, including Betsoft and Rival.

What truly stood out to us, though, were the table games. With a staggering 18 different variants of blackjack, it’s a haven for card players. The casino also boasts roulette games, craps, and baccarat. But that’s not all; their live casino is even better.

Live blackjack starts at just $10 per hand, and they offer a diverse range of games, including roulette, baccarat, Dice Duel, Wheel of Fortune, 6 Poker, Speedy 7, Andar Bahar, and many more.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

This IL casino online rolls out the red carpet for its existing players, much in the way a new online casino does it for new players with welcome bonuses.

Reload promos like Pick Me Up Tuesday, Sunday Funday, and the Midweek Super Reload have a way of keeping your bankroll alive to fight another day.

That said, their welcome bonus is no slouch either. New players can grab a $6,000 bonus package across their first six deposits. Even better? If you’re rolling with crypto you can get a 400% match up to $4,000 – making it the single biggest match we encountered.

Banking: 4.8/5

First and foremost, Super Slots is one of the few crypto-friendly Illinois online casinos, offering the convenience of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and a long list of almost a dozen altcoins.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, you can also use credit cards, money orders, bank wires, and transfer funds between players. The casino allows deposits as low as $20, making it accessible for most budgets and ensuring convenience for all players.

Moreover, Super Slots doesn’t charge fees for transactions, allowing you to keep more money in your account for gaming.

That said, if you’re withdrawing money with fiat keep in mind there’s a high minimum of $500. For this reason, we suggest going with crypto here.

Overall: 4.65/5

Players looking to be rewarded for a long stay at an Illinois casino site have plenty of options at their disposal with Super Slots.

They’ve also got great banking flexibility, top customer support, and an enduring brand that’s been serving players for years. It’s a great all rounder.

>> Grab up to $6,000 in bonus money (Super Slots)

Ranking Methodology for the Best Illinois Online Casinos

Game Selection:

There’s little point in choosing online casinos or online sportsbooks that don’t offer casino games you want to play. For this reason, the sites we recommend have very diverse game collections from the best software developers in the business.

Bonuses and Rewards:

We are fully aware that a lot of online casino enthusiasts expect the biggest bonuses and the most lucrative offers. You can be certain the sites listed above offer Illinois players plenty of added value and other perks, such as loyalty programs and exciting tournaments.

Banking:

Last but not least, our team made sure to pick online casinos that offer users a variety of banking options. However, variety is not the only thing we look for in legal online gambling. We also ensured that our top picks offer users fast payouts and low fees.

Best Online Illinois Casinos: FAQs

Are Online Casinos Legal in Illinois?

As long as you are legal gambling age, legal online gaming in Illinois is perfectly accessible using any of the reputable offshore gambling sites cited in reviews like this.

While these online gambling sites are not technically licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board, they are licensed to take bets in jurisdictions like Malta, Kahnawake, and Curacao.

Other States Guides:

Are the Best Online Casinos in Illinois Legit?

Yes. Every online casino listed in our article is 100% legit for real money gambling in Illinois. We picked online gambling sites that are licensed by trustworthy regulatory agencies.

What Should I Look for in the Best Online Casinos in Illinois?

There are many excellent online casinos out there. Which one is best really depends on your own tastes and expectations.

You need to consider a variety of factors over and above the ones we have already mentioned. Customer service, mobile compatibility, and overall reputation are just a few considerations that should play a large role in your decision.

What Types of Bonuses Can I Claim at an Online Casino in Illinois?

There are a few common types of bonuses available at online casinos and online sportsbooks. The two most popular types are bonus cash and free spins. In fact, a lot of top online casino bonuses include both bonus funds and free spins.

What Are the Best Online Casinos for Illinois Gamblers?

After extensive research, we found that these are the top 5 best online casinos in Illinois:

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in IL

Ignition: Those who enjoy playing online poker and casino games can’t go wrong at Ignition Casino. You’ll find a great collection of poker rooms where you can play for a wide range of stakes. Also, this casino offers a generous welcome package of up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: Our second top online casino for Illinois players is Slots.lv. This is because this casino does such a great job in so many key areas, especially its juicy bonus. Sign up now for their legal online casino gaming and receive a welcome package up to $7,500.

Slots of Vegas: We appreciate how Slots of Vegas supports so many different crypto and fiat currency payment options and ensures quick payouts. We also know that new customers will love getting a generous match bonus of up to $2,500.

Cafe Casino: Enjoy competing for the top online jackpots? Their Hot Drop Jackpots have to drop before $300,000. You’ll also get to go for free cash in their weekly slot tournaments. Don’t forget to score your $1,500 welcome bonus as well.

Super Slots: If you value realistic live dealer casino games, then Super Slots is the ideal site for you. Don’t forget to claim that awesome $6,000 first deposit bonus, which gets even better for crypto players: their 400% match is one of the biggest bonuses online.

How to Sign Up at the Top Illinois Online Casinos

If you are interested in giving one of our top online casinos a try, then rest assured that opening a new account is fast and easy.

Even though there may be minor differences in the process, the registration procedure typically goes as it does at our best overall site, Slots.lv.

Step One: Open the Illinois Casino Website

Visit the Ignition Casino website.

Select the green “Join Now” button.

Complete the registration form.

Click the “Register” button to submit the form.

Step Two: Check Your Email

Check your email for confirmation.

Activate your account.

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit & Start Online Gambling

You can find the “Deposit” option in the banking section of your player profile.

Choose your preferred method of payment from the available options.

Enter the deposit amount and any applicable bonus codes.

Submit the deposit request.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos in Illinois?

After extensive research on the best online casinos for Illinois players, we are able to say that Ignition is the best overall option.

However, there are some other casinos that you might prefer. For example, if you are looking for the best online casino bonuses, check out Slots.lv.

If you are still having a hard time deciding which online casino to use, take one more look at our top picks, and go with the one that fits your needs the best.

At the end of the day, please remember that online casino gambling should only be done for fun – so please enjoy responsibly.

