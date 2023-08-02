No matter if you’re looking to spin some reels, beat the dealer to 21, or try your hand at unique games, the best online casinos in Alabama have it all.

In our experience, there is no player in the Yellowhammer State who hasn’t heard of Ignition Casino. This online casino highlights exciting poker tournaments, but you can also enjoy slots, virtual sports, and other classic card games. And all of that with a $3,000 bonus to get you started!

Not quite what you had in mind? Let’s see what other top AL casino sites have to offer.

Best Online Casinos in Alabama

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Ignition – Best Alabama Online Casino Overall

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus

Secure and reputable platform

Bitcoin accepted for deposits and withdrawals

Fast payouts within 24hrs

Great Ignition bonus codes

Cons:

No e-wallet banking methods

Slots games earn more rewards points than poker

Ignition Casino was founded in 2016 by Beaufort Media B.V., which obtained its license from the Curacao jurisdiction. Over the years, Ignition Casino has emerged as a prominent player in the online poker industry, attracting the highest daily traffic compared to any other online poker site.

Ignition is a popular choice among many because of its attractive welcome bonus for new sign-ups and its continuous promotions and rewards program, among other appealing features.

Bonus and Promotions:

$3,000 Welcome Bonus split between poker & casino games

Referral bonus with 200% match rate up to $100 for cash deposits and 25% extra for crypto

Ignition Miles are points you can earn simply by playing your favorite games. The Miles can then be exchanged for bonus cash

Royal Flush bonus of up to $200 every time you get a Royal Flush

$2,500 Weekly Poker Freerolls

Weekly boost bonus which gives you a 100% up to $100 for credit card users and up to $1,000 for crypto depositors every Monday.

A Bad Beat Bonus where you can get 100x of the big blind up to $1,000

Casino Features:

Ignition Casino is a pretty straightforward site. You can see diverse casino games, including slots, table games, and poker. The games feature high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay.

The site has a friendly user interface with a mobile-responsive website to enjoy your favorite games on the go. There’s also a dedicated app for poker.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Bank Transfer

Summary

Ignition Casino offers a variety of games you can play, and there are several compelling reasons why you should try them. These reasons include their attractive welcome bonus, top-notch games, Ignition Rewards program, and their extensive selection of software providers.

>> Up to $3,000 poker and casino bonus [Ignition]

2. Slots.lv – Best Bonuses of all Alabama Online Casinos

Pros:

Up to $7,500 welcome offer

Convenient payment options for US players

Loyalty program for regular players

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Exciting live casino games

Cons:

Needs more payment options

Slots.lv is an online casino that began operating in 2013 and is owned by Lynton Limited Casinos, a long-standing presence in the online gambling industry since the 1990s.

The casino is licensed by the government of Curacao and offers games from reputable developers like Rival and Wohoo Games.

What sets Slots.lv apart is its move away from downloadable software, making all games accessible in a no-download format for instant play on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Bonus and Promotions:

Up to $7,500 welcome offer for crypto deposits, or $5,000 for credit card deposits.

Weekly deposit bonuses worth 100% up to $100

Facebook freebie with a $10 free chip just by liking the Slots.lv Facebook page and sharing their profile picture.

A referral bonus where you get 100% match of your referral’s deposit amount up to $200 for cash deposits and 25% extra for crypto deposits

MySlots rewards lets you earn points that could be converted to cash bonuses at any time by climbing the ranks.

Features:

Slots.lv is known for its extensive collection of online slots. You’ll find popular titles from reputable developers. The user-friendly interface lets you find your favorite games in just a few clicks and its fantastic mobile compatibility allows you to enjoy them on your mobile devices. The site’s customer support team is available 24/7 via email, live chat, and slots forum.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether)

Bank Transfer

Summary:

Slots.lv is an impressive online casino that offers a great selection of games while prioritizing security and customer support. However, it lacks certain features like poker tournaments, sports betting, and a wide range of live dealer games.

Despite that, it still provides an enjoyable gaming experience. If you’re interested, you can register, take advantage of their generous welcome package, and have a great time playing.

>> Grab up to $7,500 in bonuses [Slots.lv]

3. Slots of Vegas – Best Alabama Online Casino VIP Program

Pros:

250% match welcome bonus

Well-established and reliable platform

Exciting VIP program

Supports cryptocurrency banking

Friendly support

Cons:

Limited variety of non-slot games

Some withdrawal restrictions

Slots of Vegas has been around since 2004, it has established quite the following but it’s not as mainstream as other online casinos on our list. The casino offers games from Real Time Gaming (RTG) and caters to instant-play and download gamers.

The site boasts 140 casino games in the download version and a smaller selection for web-browser players. Games like Fantasy Mission Force, Shanghai Lights, and Snowmania are available, along with various table games and video poker options.

Bonus and Promotions:

250% match deposit welcome bonus for up to $2,500 for Slots & Keno or 190% bonus for up to $1900 for all games.

190% match deposit bonus of up to $1,900 with no maximum withdrawal

VIPMORNING bonus code for an early bird promo with up to 260% match rate

No deposit bonus using the code BIGCATVEGAS where you can get 65 free spins

Features:

It doesn’t take a genius to determine which online casino games are predominant in the Slots of Vegas library. But aside from its vast selection of slot games, you can find other classic casino games on the site, albeit in a limited number.

You can download the site’s mobile app or use its instant-play features. The customer support team is always ready to help you with any concerns. And you can reach them through three channels – email, phone, and live chat.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Neteller

Bank Wire

Summary

Overall, Slots of Vegas Casino offers a satisfying gaming experience. The game lobby provides a decent selection of slots and video poker, although there are fewer table games and progressive jackpot titles.

The attractive welcome offer and ongoing promotions add to the appeal, and the availability of 24/7 customer support is always appreciated.

>> Enjoy up to $2,500 welcome offer [Slots of Vegas]

4. Cafe Casino – Best Alabama Online Casino for Card Games

Pros:

Up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus

Bitcoin-friendly casino

Fast and reliable payouts

250+ casino games

Registration-free practice mode

Cons:

Limited live dealer games

Café Casino, launched in 2016, provides a diverse and reputable gambling experience. It offers a variety of traditional and modern games, with generous bonus offers and various deposit options, including fast crypto payouts.

The casino stands out for its Hot Drop Jackpots, slots, specialty, and video poker games. Players can also use a practice mode for most games, except live dealer options.

Bonus and Promotions:

250% match deposit bonus of up to $1500 for credit card deposits and 350% up to $2500 for crypto deposits

Referral Bonus that’s up to $100 per referral or $125 if your referral deposits with crypto

Cafe Casino Perks you can redeem by playing your favorite games

Weekly Mystery bonuses sent every Thursday to players

Features:

You can enjoy a diverse casino game library from multiple providers at Cafe Casino, but what really makes this site popular is its card game selection. These games are accessible with its modern and user-friendly interface. Plus, the customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bank Transfer

Summary

Café Casino offers a secure platform with various gaming options like table games, slots, live dealer games, video poker, and Hot Drops jackpots.

Their promotions, including generous welcome bonuses and incentives for existing customers, make the gaming experience enjoyable and rewarding. The sign-up process is quick and simple, allowing users to start playing within minutes.

5. Super Slots – Best Real Money Casino in Alabama for Slots

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $6,000

Multiple banking options, including 16 cryptos

VIP program with exclusive perks

200+ casino games

Mobile site supports iOS and Android

Cons:

Limited selection of table games

Super Slots Casino, a brand linked to the renowned company behind BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag, has quickly risen to prominence in the online casino industry since its establishment in 2020.

The casino boasts an extensive collection of 382 slot titles, including blackjack, virtual poker, and live dealer table games. Notably, it stands out with its user-friendly interface and diverse range of banking options, catering to the preferences of various players.

Bonus and Promotions:

Up to $6,000 sign-up offer with 100 free spins

400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000

300% match up to $250 plus 50 free spins referral bonus

A $3,500 Weekly Leaderboard where you earn your share of $3,500 in bonus prizes, including $500 for 1st place.

Super Slot of the Week promo gives you bonus spins each week

Hump Day special offer with a 50% match bonus available to those who play five days in a row.

Features:

You can explore an extensive selection of popular slots with various themes at SuperSlots. This user-friendly online slot site offers smooth navigation and fast loading times. It may not have a dedicated mobile app but the site is 100% mobile responsive. Plus, 24/7 customer support is available through live chat and email.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Summary

Super Slots has quickly established itself as a significant player in the online casino market, despite its recent launch in 2020. The casino offers the best online slots and a decent selection of other games.

However, some players may desire more variety in non-slots categories. Customer service is good but could be improved by introducing a telephone service. The casino provides diverse banking options, though lower fees would be preferable.

Overall, Super Slots delivers strong results in each category, making it a worthwhile choice for trying various gaming options.

>> Get up to $6,000 casino welcome bonus [SuperSlots]

6. Bitstarz – Best Online Casino in Alabama for Crypto Users

Pros:

5 BTC Welcome package with free spins

Fast withdrawal processing

Engaging and modern interface

4,400+ crypto casino games

Demo mode option

Cons:

Restricted in some countries, but accessible in Alabama

Phone support not available

BitStarz casino was launched in 2014 and has remained highly popular as one of the best crypto casinos online. With over 4,400 games from 46 reputable software companies, players can enjoy a vast selection of titles.

Additionally, BitStarz offers a generous welcome bonus and exclusive games developed in-house by the casino.

Bonus and Promotions:

Up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins welcome offer

$5,000 and 5,000 free spins prize pool for the Slots Wars

125% match VIP bonus and 100 Free Spins

$10,000 in weekly bonuses, with half of that amount awarded to the top two players of the Table Wars

Features:

Bitstarz is known for its extensive collection of provably fair casino games, aside from its massive selection of crypto casino games with over 4,000 titles. The site is mainly a crypto casino but it allows players to directly purchase cryptocurrencies from the site.

Players appreciate the fully-optimized mobile version of the site which features the full game library. And the multilingual customer support is pretty handy.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

XRP, DOGE, ADA, TRX, USDT

Summary

BitStarz has been a well-established online casino since 2014. It offers a seamless sign-up process, generous welcome bonus, a wide range of games from leading providers, and accepts cryptocurrencies for secure and fast withdrawals.

The casino provides excellent customer support and strong security measures. However it is unavailable in some countries.

>> Get up to 5 BTC welcome offer [Bitstarz]

7. Bovada – Best Online Casino and Sportsbook for Alabama Bettors

Pros:

$3,000 online casino welcome bonus

Well-established sportsbook and casino

Accepts Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals

Fee-free withdrawals

300+ slot machines from Rival Gaming

Cons:

Some country restrictions, but accessible in Alabama

Limited live dealer game variety

Bovada Sportsbook and Casino has been operating with integrity since 2011, offering online casino games, sports betting lines, and a dedicated poker platform without major issues.

With 11 years of experience, Bovada has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable online casinos. They hold a Curacao eGaming license, ensuring regulatory standards similar to traditional in-person casinos, making it a trustworthy choice for Alabama players.

Bonus and Promotions:

100% up to $3,000 casino welcome bonus for credit card or voucher deposits

125% up to $3,750 crypto welcome bonus

A poker welcome bonus with 100% match rate of up to $500 for Bitcoin deposits

A referral bonus with a maximum bonus amount of $200 for each one that signs up and an extra $75 if they sign up using Bitcoin.

VIP Bonus with 10% match rate on all deposits, instant withdrawals, and even exclusive trips worldwide.

Features:

You can explore a wide selection of casino games, sports betting, and poker at Bovada. It’s mainly known for its sports betting section, but it also features popular casino games. The site’s intuitive interface allows seamless navigation. And the customer support team can be reached through live chat and phone.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Zelle (Bitcoin)

Vouchers

Summary

The site offers quick access to competitive odds on popular sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and UFC betting lines. You can use various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, for extensive cash-out options.

It provides innovative technology for on-the-go betting and easy access to bonuses. A well-informed customer service team, including a unique Bovada live chat feature, supports the platform.

>> Up to $3,000 online casino welcome bonus [Bovada]

8. Wild Casino – Alabama Online Casino with the Fastest Payouts

Pros:

A crypto bonus of up to $9,000

Cryptocurrency-friendly casino

Fast and secure payouts.

Exciting live dealer games

Cons:

Limited banking options for non-cryptocurrency users

Wild Casino offers a diverse selection of over 400 casino games, including slots, blackjack, poker, video poker, roulette, baccarat, and specialty games. What sets it apart is its extensive live dealer platform, with more than 50 titles for a social gambling experience.

The casino provides various banking methods, including cryptocurrencies, credit cards, e-wallets, money orders, and wire transfers. It holds a license from the Panama Gaming Commission and is available to US players. However, it lacks a demo mode for games and does not offer a sportsbook.

Bonus and Promotions:

Up to $5,000 fiat welcome bonus and up to $9000 sign up offer for crypto deposits

200% up to $200 referral bonus

10% Weekly Rebate up to $250 for every dollar you spend from Monday through Thursday

Tuesday Top Up for additional $50 for an equal-sized deposit

Features:

There is a wide range of casino games and live dealer options available at Wild Casino.

You can enjoy these games through the website’s modern and user-friendly interface that translates seamlessly into its mobile version.

Should you encounter any issues, you can reach the site’s customer support team 24/7 via live chat and email.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Summary

The numerous benefits of Wild Casino outweigh the small banking fees and chat format drawbacks.

New players can enjoy a generous $5,000 Welcome Bonus Package, and loyal gamblers have access to multiple bonus codes. With a reputation for trust and reliability, players can confidently sign up, deposit, and play for real money, experiencing exciting games and winning prizes.

>> Up to $9,000 crypto bonus [Wild Casino]

9. BetOnline – Best Online Casino in Alabama for Mobile

Pros:

$3,000 max casino welcome bonus

Seamless mobile performance

Accepts Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies

Sportsbook and poker room are also available

400+ real money casino games

20+ live dealer games

Cons:

Slightly dated website design.

Some country restrictions, but accessible in Alabama.

BetOnline is one of the oldest and most reputable real money sports betting sites, established in 2004. It excels as an online casino, sportsbook, and poker room, offering over 400 casino games, including live dealer options, along with enticing bonuses and jackpot prizes.

While there are some drawbacks, such as a fee for credit card deposits and limited bonuses for existing members, BetOnline remains a top-notch gambling site. It provides a secure platform for betting on sports events, poker, and the latest casino games.

Bonus and Promotions:

$3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus at a 100% match rate on your first three deposits.

50% Sports Welcome Bonus with low wagering requirements

25% sports reload bonus up to $250 and 35% crypto reload bonus for up to $350

Casino and Poker Bonus for up to $1000 at a 100% match rate

Bad Beat Jackpot promo

20% Esports Rebate

10% Weekly Casino Rebate

$25 Risk-Free Player Props Wager

$50 Turbo Tuesday

Features:

New players at BetOnline are introduced to a broad selection of casino games and sports betting options which they can enjoy without any lags or glitches on their mobile phones. The Intuitive user interface allows easy navigation, and it translates well to the mobile version of the site.

Another feature that players appreciate about BetOnline is its 24/7 customer support through live chat and phone.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin, and 14 more crypto options

Summary

Overall, BetOnline makes a good first impression with its extensive gaming choices and a variety of betting possibilities that provide ongoing pleasure. With over 400 slot machines and two live dealer casinos open round-the-clock, the casino section is very spectacular.

The processing charge of 9.75% on credit card deposits is a little steep. Nevertheless, it is still a top-notch online bookmaker that is worth joining.

>> Up to $3,000 casino bonus when you join [BetOnline]

10. MyBookie – AL Online Casino with Generous Bonuses

Features:

Extensive selection of casino games and sports betting opportunities.

Modern and user-friendly interface.

24/7 customer support through live chat and phone.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus with various options.

Accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin for deposits.

Sportsbook and racebook are also available.

Live sports betting

Horse and greyhound races with good odds

Cons:

Some country restrictions, but accessible in Alabama.

Limited variety of live dealer games.

Overview

MyBookie, despite being relatively new since 2014, is a well-known brand in the online betting industry. The site offers a dedicated casino with over 400 top-notch games, including slots, casino classics, and video poker, with a chance to win from 20+ progressive jackpots.

Sports bettors will find excellent odds for major sports like NFL, NBA, and soccer, as well as coverage of other sports like Aussie rules, cycling, darts, and table tennis. Live betting, player props, brackets, and squares are available.

Bonus and Promotions:

Welcome Bonus – Up to $1,000 Sports Welcome Bonus, 150% Casino Welcome Bonus for up to $750 and 10% cash deposit bonus up to $200

Customer Bonuses – 25% Sports Reload Bonus, 8% Horse Rebate.

Referral Bonus – Receive a 200% bonus worth up to $200 for every referral.

Weekly Offers – Up to $100 Rebate Special Mondays, Free Spin Wednesdays for a min of $50 deposit, Casino Weekend Bonus of up to $500 for at least $100 deposits.

Blackjack Offers – 21st of the month, you can claim an immediate 8% rebate on Blackjack losses.

Deposit Method and Payout:

Credit/Debit Cards

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Mobile Gaming Options:

Mobile-responsive website

Summary

It is clear from weighing the benefits and drawbacks of MyBookie that the former outweigh the latter. The site’s deposit and withdrawal processes need to be improved, which is its main flaw.

However, MyBookie is a betting site worth consideration due to its completely immersive mix of an online casino and sportsbook, as well as its attractive bonuses, first-rate customer service, and a small sportsbook.

>> 150% casino welcome bonus [MyBookie]

How to Choose the Best Online Casinos in Alabama

Game Selection

When choosing the best online casinos in Alabama, it’s important to consider their game selection. Players look for a variety of games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video slots, poker, bingo, and keno. A good online casino collaborates with reputable software providers to ensure high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay.

Bonuses and Promotions

Online gambling Alabama sites offer appealing bonuses and promotions. New players are greeted with generous welcome bonuses, while loyal customers can enjoy ongoing promotions.

These bonuses often include free spins, deposit matches, cashback offers, or loyalty reward programs. However, it’s important to review the terms and conditions to understand wagering requirements and restrictions.

Payment Options

In Alabama, players value easy deposits and withdrawals when choosing online casinos. The top platforms offer various secure payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and even Bitcoin. Quick, smooth transactions are essential for a great gambling experience.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile compatibility is crucial for reputable online casinos in the digital age. The top online casinos in Alabama provide mobile-friendly platforms and apps for players to enjoy games on the go. Mobile gaming offers convenience and flexibility without compromising gameplay quality.

Customer Support

Good customer support is crucial for a leading online casino. Players should be able to get help quickly and effectively whenever they have problems or questions. The best online casinos provide 24/7 support through various channels, like live chat, email, and phone.

Safety and Security

Safety and security are crucial in online gambling. The best Alabama online casinos prioritize player protection, using advanced encryption technology to safeguard personal and financial data.

They are also licensed and regulated by recognized gambling authorities, ensuring a fair and transparent gaming experience. Always verify a casino’s licensing and credentials before choosing to play.

Land-Based Casinos vs. Online Casinos in Alabama

Alabama has four tribal casinos with limited gaming options, but the state’s gambling laws are outdated and do not cater to residents who want access to authentic slot machines, legal online sports betting, and poker.

Online gambling is the only option for Alabamans to enjoy table games. Ignition, Slots.lv, Wild Casino, and Bovada are popular choices for online gambling in the state.

Without commercial casinos like in Las Vegas, online gambling is a natural choice for residents.

Best Online Casinos Alabama – FAQ

Are Online Casinos Legal in Alabama?

In Alabama, gambling is only permitted in very limited forms: charitable, pari-mutuel, and tribal. The legality of online casino gaming is in a gray area. It is neither explicitly legal or illegal. However, you can still enjoy playing online casino games safely through the top online gambling sites that we recommend.

What Is the Best Online Casino in Alabama?

Most online casinos on our list are trustworthy, and we particularly recommend Ignition Casino as the top online casino Alabama players should consider. Its secure payment methods and wide range of casino games make it stand out. Another good option is to explore Alabama casino apps, which allow you to enjoy gambling conveniently from home.

Is Online Blackjack Available in Alabama Casinos?

Although the selection of land-based casino games at Wind Creek tribal casinos is limited, our recommended sites provide a wide range of top-quality casino table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

Are There Alabama Online Casinos With Slot Games?

Alabama’s three tribal casinos provide slot machines-like gambling, although they are not genuine slot machines due to being limited to Class II gaming. However, the top Alabama gambling sites offer a wide range of slots and table games.

Are There Any Casinos in Alabama?

Yes. Land-based casinos include Windcreek Casino Atmore, Montgomery, and Wetumpka. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ gaming division runs all three.

What Types of Games Can I Play at Online Casinos in Alabama?

Online casinos’ game selections might vary, however the majority of trustworthy sites have a large variety, including:

Slot machines with progressive jackpot slots, video slots, and conventional slots;

Table games include poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack;

Online poker;

Specialty games like scratch cards, keno, and bingo.

Can I Play for Free at a Real Money Online Casino Alabama?

Yes, there are many online casinos Alabama players can try out games for free in “demo” or “practice” mode. This is a great way to test the games and practice strategies without risking real money. However, keep in mind that you cannot win real money while playing in demo mode.

Remember, online gambling should always be done responsibly, and players should set limits on their spending to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

Read before you go:

Enjoy the Best Online Casinos in AL!

While residents of the Yellowhammer State are waiting for the news to drop about expanding Alabama online gambling laws, more online casinos improve their features to fit the standards of Alabama players.

With a keen focus on safety, game variety, enticing bonuses, convenient payment methods, mobile compatibility, and reliable customer support, online casinos like Ignition deliver a gaming experience that rivals any land-based establishment.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: