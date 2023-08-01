Best Weed Dispensaries in Michigan for Medical and Recreational Users [2023]

Medical marijuana patients have been getting the good stuff from Michigan dispensaries since 2008. A decade later, recreational dispensaries started opening across the state! From 2018 onwards, it’s become commonplace to brazenly consume cannabis without fear of retribution.

Still, popular medical dispensaries in Michigan only have so much to offer. If you’re looking for recreational dispensaries that stock thousands of brand-new strains, you’ll have to grow them yourself! Luckily, legal-age adults and medical patients can shop for cannabis flowers at home.

Seed Supreme is our #1 online dispensary with a smorgasbord of stand-out features. Let’s take a closer look at the best online dispensaries for new smokers, medical marijuana patients, and everyone in between!

Top Michigan Dispensaries Near Me: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Overall Best Recreational Dispensary in Michigan

Pros

Free seeds with every order

5,000+ high-quality products

Phone, email & mail support

BOGO on blueberry hybrids

Free & comprehensive blogs

No-questions-asked refunds

Cons

Customer support isn’t 24/7

Popular Strains

Alien Gorilla Glue

Green Crack

Bruce Banner

Granddaddy Purple

Girl Scout Cookies

Brand Overview: 4.9/5

Seed Supreme launched their revolutionary online platform in 2013 – while they were originally based in the United Kingdom, they’ve expanded their operations to cover the United States in just under a decade. With 5,000+ pot seeds on deck, we expect them to grow exponentially.

Highlights: 5/5

Aside from being the quote-on-quote “Amazon” of online dispensaries, they’ll throw in free seeds with every order! They offer a no questions asked (unopened) 14-day refund policy. Finally, they’re running a BOGO sale on blueberry hybrid strains – check their blog for info!

Customer Satisfaction: 4.9/5

Even though Seed Supreme’s support team operates from 9 AM to 5 PM (GMT) on weekdays, customers have loads of positive feedback! From their lightning-fast response times to their unparalleled strain selection, it’s hard to find a single negative review about this best seed bank.

2. ILGM – Best Michigan Dispensary for Grow Kits & Guarantees

Pros

100% germination guarantee

Everything you need to grow

Free & discreet MI shipping

Buy 10 seeds, get 10 free

30,000+ positive reviews

Cons

No phone or chat support

No regular (male) seeds

Popular Strains

Marijuana Grow Kit – Beginners

Marijuana Grow Kit – White Widow

Marijuana Grow Kit – Medical

Gorilla Glue #4 (GG #4)

Banana Kush

Brand Overview: 4.8/5

When ILGM opened shop in 2012, founder Robert Bergman poured decades of personal experience (and knowledge) into his platform. To this day, they’re a chief resource of data

and wisdom for novice cannabis cultivators – just ask 30,000+ customers what they think!

Highlights: 4.7/5

ILGM leads the industry with their 100% germination guarantee, which means you can get a full refund if your first harvest goes awry. ILGM also sells feminized seeds exclusively, and they earned a reputation for creating beginner-friendly grow kits. You’re covered from start to finish!

Customer Satisfaction: 4.9/5

Kiyoh is like the modernized version of Trustpilot, and 30,000+ satisfied customers have posted a beaming review on their platform! Aside from their grow kits and massive seed selection, people comment on ILGM’s Bitcoin compatibility and BOGOs (buy 10 seeds, get 10 free).

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Free Growing Forums for Beginners

Pros

2-minute questionnaire

Buy 8 seeds, get 8 free

Get loyalty (Stash) points

5,770+ positive reviews

Free HomeGrown Diaries

Email, chat & IG support

Cons

No germination guarantee

No phone support hotline

Popular Strains

London Pound Cake

Banana Runtz

Donny Burger

Grapericot Pie

Sundae Driver

Brand Overview: 4.7/5

While they launched in 2020, Homegrown Cannabis Co. already competes directly with brands 15 years their senior. If you have zero experience with marijuana cultivation, they claim to be the industry’s best option. Given their free Homegrown Forum + Diaries, we’re inclined to agree!

Highlights: 4.6/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers a questionnaire that could be called a virtual budtender. Based on your desired effects and experience level, their 2-minute beginner quiz picks the perfect strain. If you have any further questions, their Forum community is happy to help!

Customer Satisfaction: 4.8/5

Social proof is the best proof, and Homegrown Cannabis Co. has earned 5,770+ positive reviews from verified customers. They maintain a 9.6 out of 10 rating, and buyers have the most to say about their Stash Points loyalty program. You can also buy 8 seeds to get 8 free!

4. Crop King Seeds – Best Selection of High-CBD Medical Strains

Pros

Opened shop in 2005

33+ high-CBD strains

Discreet MI shipping

24/7 phone support

Endless BOGO sales

Cons

80% germination guarantee

Don’t get snatched at customs

Popular Strains

20:1 CBD Diesel Strain

CB Autoflower Cheese

CBD ACDC Strain (1:18)

CB Dutch Treat Strain

Durban Poison (THC)

Brand Overview: 4.6/5

Crop King Seeds launched 18 years ago; and they’ve aged like fine wine since 2005. In their tenured history, they’ve collaborated with international breeders and 104+ smaller companies to design 33+ exclusive CBD strains. Medical patients, look no further than Crop King Seeds!

Highlights: 4.7/5

Aside from fire CBD strains, Crop King Seeds boasts 24/7 phone support and endless BOGO sales. Our team found hundreds of high-THC strains for recreational users, and they’ve gotten creative with shipping over the years. Don’t be surprised if you get a CD case or pen in the mail!

Customer Satisfaction: 4.5/5

Customers are primarily enthused with Crop King Seeds’ CBD strains, which go as high as 20:1. Medical patients across the United States have commented on CBD’s anecdotal health benefits, and they express a sigh of relief when they realize CBD Diesel is A-OK for work.

5. Rocket Seeds – Widest Collection of High-THC Cannabis Products

Pros

605+ high-THC strains

Identical CKS BOGOs

Mobile app for harvest

One-time free exchange

Excellent, 24/7 support

Cons

80% germination guarantee

Patience is a required virtue

Popular Strains

Acapulco Gold

Black Gorilla

Rainbow Haze

Wedding Cake

Gelato Feminized

Brand Overview: 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds’ close partnership with Crop King Seeds adds a full decade to their track record, and they’re working together for your benefit! While CKS has more high-CBD strains on deck, Rocket Seeds is the “recreational” side of that coin – we found 605+ high-THC seeds on sale!

Highlights: 4.6/5

Non-committal customers can get a BOGO 50% off deal on their first 5-seed pack, though bulk buyers will enjoy even better BOGOs on all 10 and 25-seed packs. Notably, Rocket Seeds

will happily re-ship any seeds that didn’t germinate your first time on the merry-go-round.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds will get your shipment delivered, but you’ll need to wait for the goods to arrive. Patience is a requirement if you choose to buy here, and otherwise satisfied customers have said as much! On the bright side, buyers who stuck it out discuss the quality of their seeds.

6. Mary Jane’s Garden – Best Cannabis Seeds for Outdoor Growers

Pros

High-yield outdoor grows

Discreet, global shipping

Get blazed with NL strains

24/7 phone support available

Partnered with CKS + Rocket

Cons

$200 order requirement from MI

90% delivery rate, no guarantee

Popular Strains

CBD Mexican MJ

Blueberry Diesel

Diamond Kush

Grapefruit Regular

Banana Kush

Brand Overview: 4.4/5

Mary Jane’s Garden is aptly named – their selection of outdoor seeds is bound to produce high-quality (and high-volume) yields with every harvest! They ship their products from the Netherlands, and they’ve achieved a 90% delivery rate in every country over the past 8 years.

Highlights: 4.3/5

Walk the streets of Amsterdam from afar with Mary Jane’s selection – aside from promoting hundreds of specially bred exotic cultivars, they’ve partnered up with Crop King Seeds and Rocket Seeds. In spite of their $200 order minimum, you’re walking away with added value.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.5/5

Outdoor cannabis cultivation is legal in Michigan, and growers with acres of land have signed on their platform to commend Mary Jane’s Garden for posting accurate yield information. Gripes about their $200 minimum were expected, but BOGOs make the deal a lot sweeter.

7. SunWest Genetics – Michigan’s Finest Customer Support Team

Pros

Lightning-fast, 24/7 support

500+ high-THC seed strains

Lab-grade cannabis genetics

Discreet & expedited shipping

Hard to find? We found it here!

Cons

$200 order minimum for US

No germination guarantee

Popular Strains

Pineapple Express

Sweet Tooth

Northern Lights

Cheese Auto

Critical Mass

Brand Overview: 4.3/5

Sunwest Genetics earned a spot on this list for their lightning-fast customer support team, but their lab-grade cannabis genetics are a nice bonus. If you’re looking for strains that in-person dispensaries won’t stock, our experts found 500+ exotic seeds from Canada and NL breeders.

Highlights: 4.4/5

Free seeds, BOGO discounts, and 24/7 support are merely the tip of the iceberg at Sunwest Genetics! You can also expect 5-7 day deliveries from across the globe, which is nearly twice as quick as Mary Jane’s Garden. Finally, they adhere to discreet and safe shipping practices.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.3/5

Satisfied customers express their appreciation for Sunwest Genetics’ friendly and understanding support team – in many ways, their quick response times are bolstered by a heaping spoonful of empathy and compassion. Buyers also comment on each strain’s true-to-form effect profile!

8. Sonoma Seeds – Best Discounts, Pricing & Loyalty Program

Pros

10+ free seeds over $420

Free Michigan shipping

Michigan shipping Loads of unique BOGOs

Get 10% discount via email

24/7 chat & phone support

Cons

Must buy 20+ seeds to order

No US germination guarantee

Popular Strains

Juicy Fruit

Chocolope

Purple Kush

Bubble Gum

Tooth Decay

Brand Overview: 4.2/5

Sonoma Seeds & Sunwest Genetics launched around the same time, and they joined forces in 2015! Depending on your preference, both sites offer insane discounts on superior THC seeds. Their 10% email discount is a nice incentive, and free shipping knots the bow on this present!

Highlights: 4.3/5

Sonoma Seeds deviates from the pack with unique BOGOs, exclusive strains, and free seeds for bulk buyers! Get 10 freebies with your $420+ order, and claim another 10% discount when you sign up for their email newsletter. Finally, they offer comprehensive 24/7 support options.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.1/5

Unfortunately, the same 20 seed ($200) order minimum applies for Michigan buyers. On the bright side, they’ve consistently played nice with US growers who ask for a free exchange. Customer testimonials contradict Sonoma’s Terms & Conditions, but that’s a good problem!

9. Quebec Seed Bank – Best MI Dispensary for Exotic Seed Cultivars

Pros

All strains are hand-made

10 years of CA reputability

Free seeds with $150 order

Lightning-fast USA shipping

High-powered seeds on deck

Cons

Customer support has to sleep

QCS is very firm on the prices

Popular Strains

Bubba Kush

Sour Kush

Fruity Pebbles

Biscotti Skunk

Quebec LSD

Brand Overview: 4.1/5

If a strain like “Quebec LSD” didn’t give it away already, QCS produces high-powered seeds for high-tolerance cannabis users. While they charge a pretty penny for their in-house strain selection, they make up for the hassle with free seeds and expedited shipping at every turn.

Highlights: 4.2/5

QCS works closely with a private collection of renowned breeders, all of whom share a passion for creating the next generation of cannabis strains. If you’ve ever wanted to try the classics reimagined, they’re breaking boundaries with unprecedented strain combinations!

Customer Satisfaction: 4/5

Most of the people who buy from QCS know their way around a stuffed Backwoods, and our team found detailed feedback from hundreds of satisfied customers. Quick shipping speeds, potency, and hassle-free exchanges for non-germinating seeds are just a few common topics!

10. MJ Seeds – Top-Rated Dispensary for Auto-Flower “Fast” Seeds

Pros

24+ auto-flower seeds

Awesome for beginners

10% first-time email discount

Reaches harvest in 75 days

Phone, chat & email support

Cons

Shipping insurance tacks on $30

Requires proof of customs letter

Popular Strains

Purple Dream (Fast Version)

3 Kings Auto

Angel OG Auto

Blue Pyramid Auto

Butter OG Auto

Brand Overview: 4/5

MJ Seeds caters towards beginners and impatient smokers with 24+ auto-flowering seeds. Auto-flowering seeds provide less yield, but they’re versatile enough to grow under terrible conditions. Borderline neglect is the only way MJ Seeds’ products won’t make it to harvest.

Highlights: 4.1/5

Auto-flower seeds reach harvest in approximately 75 days, while fast-version seeds produce cannabis flower in 45 days when planted indoors! If record-time grows don’t impress, their 10% email discount and 14-year reputation might. Finally, claim 10 free seeds with a $420+ order!

Customer Satisfaction: 4/5

MJ Seeds tacks $30 onto your order for “guaranteed” shipping, and they require proof of a customs seizure before sending another package your way. Many satisfied customers have expressed their gratitude for having this option, and they’ve verified MJ Seeds’ lofty claims.

How We Chose the Best Seed Dispensaries in Michigan: Ranking Methodology & What Our Team Cares About!

In this section, we outlined our ranking criteria for the best dispensaries near Michigan. We dished out “points” based on product selection, brand reputation, safety, pricing, and reviews!

Quality Cannabis Products

We gave a higher ranking to marijuana shops that stock fire products and consistently update their selection. Our team also prioritized cannabis dispensaries that separate their brand from competing platforms in one way or another – for example, ILGM sells the best grow kits around!

Long-Standing Reputation

An ever-increasing number of dispensaries are popping up in Michigan, the Ohio border, and nearby states. Many of these weed stores don’t have the track record we’d like to see – it’s hard to judge a book by its cover, but we only review brands with a long-standing reputation.

Safety & Lab Transparency

Our team only endorses marijuana dispensaries with a renewed dedication to safety and transparency. In layman’s terms, we gave priority to Michigan dispensaries that send their products for third-party lab testing. In some cases, independent labs can be reputable.

Unfiltered Buyer Reviews

We administered a higher ranking to dispensaries and cannabis shops that feature hundreds (or even thousands) of unfiltered buyer reviews. Our team prioritized sites with an overwhelming number of positive testimonials from verified customers. ILGM just broke the 30,000+ barrier!

Prices, Discounts & Shipping

What good is marijuana if it’s unaffordable? Michigan dispensaries are known for offering rock bottom prices on cannabis flower, but our top picks undercut the competition to deliver the best value for your money. We prioritized sites with massive BOGO discounts and free shipping!

What YSK Before Buying Weed Seeds from Michigan Dispensaries – If You’re New, Don’t Skip This Section!

Before you buy recreational marijuana or medical marijuana from any dispensaries near Michigan, we’d urge you to consider the following factors:

Parent Strains & Effects

If you need to chillax, consider an indica-dominant strain – they could increase your appetite, give you a case of uncontrollable giggles, and make you feel like you’re melting into the couch.

On the other end of the spectrum, sativa strains may provide a boost of clean energy. Gym rats, creative types, and people looking for a coffee replacement might be surprised with the results!

Ratio of THC and CBD

THC is the psychoactive chemical in cannabis that gets you high. That said, using too much THC could cause mild anxiety in new users.

This is where CBD comes into play! Aside from delivering the same potential health benefits as THC, CBD is non-psychoactive and takes the edge off your buzz. It’s good for reducing anxiety [1].

Indoor vs. Outdoor Growing

Depending on your “grow space”, you’ll need to look for indoor and outdoor seeds accordingly. Unless you have acres of land with your name on the property, we’d suggest purchasing indoor seeds. While they produce less bud than outdoor seeds, they’re much easier for new growers.

Feminized vs. Regular Seeds

Feminized seeds produce THC-filled buds, which you can stash away or smoke at your leisure. Regular seeds have a 50/50 chance of producing female or male buds. Male cannabis plants are good for breeders and experienced growers, but they won’t produce any THC flower.

However, male cannabis plants could drop a couple of free seeds and save you extra money!

Here’s What You Should Expect Before Visiting a Dispensary in Michigan for the First Time

If you’re just starting to explore the potential benefits of cannabis consumption, you might have some outdated assumptions about the process of acquiring your first pack.

Hollywood likes to paint dispensaries as shady “hole-in-the-wall” spots, but this couldn’t be further from the truth!

Our team wants you to feel comfortable and safe during your visit to any Michigan dispensary.

So long as you’re old enough to drink, there’s no undercover cop or PI trying to trap you here! Recreational and medical marijuana have been fully legal in Michigan for the past five years.

Non-Judgmental Atmosphere

When you walk into your chosen dispensary, you might be surprised to notice the pristine floors and shiny countertops that catch your eye. After a security guard checks your ID

for legality purposes, you’ll be assisted by a budtender who can answer your questions.

If you can’t decide, your budtender will be more than happy to provide recommendations!

What You Should Bring Along

If you’re between 18 and 21 years of age, you’ll need to bring your medical marijuana card alongside your government-issued ID or Michigan driver’s license. If you’re 21+ years old, a state-issued ID suffices. Ideally, you should also bring enough cash to cover your purchase.

Edibles, Vapes, Flower & More

If you’re a moderately experienced cannabis consumer, you probably have a favorite product in mind. Newbies who couldn’t pinpoint the smell of weed if they walked past it may have a harder decision to make! If you can’t decide, we’d suggest relying on your budtender’s suggestions.

Similar to the dispensaries in Minnesota, Michigan dispensaries rotate their products frequently, but you’ll have six categories to choose from: THC edibles, cannabis flower, vape cartridges, tinctures, creams, and seeds. Some dispensaries also have online ordering, which offers the convenience of curbside pickup.

Consumption Rules & Etiquette

Unless your dispensary doubles as a smoking lounge, you can’t get blazed on-site. We wouldn’t suggest breaking out your first pre-roll before driving, either. Trust us – it’s worth the wait!

Once you’ve safely arrived at home, feel free to smoke up!

If you’re visiting from out-of-state and have booked a hotel room, weed edibles or THC-infused products are likely the best choice. Finally, if you have somewhere to be shortly after smoking, do yourself a favor and book an Uber. If you drive stoned, cops will notice. That’s a promise!

Transporting Cannabis Products

Crossing state lines (yes, even if you live near the Ohio border) is illegal and can get you in trouble. However, if you live in Michigan, you have nothing to fear! It’s entirely legal to transport a maximum of 2.5 oz of cannabis flower or 15 grams of THC concentrate/oils around the state.

If you’re traveling directly to your residence in Michigan, you can have up to 10 oz. of cannabis flower in a sealed container. Be sure to keep the label on your container in case your headlight dies mid-way and a cop pulls you over. If you possess more than this amount, you can be fined.

Now that you know about the laws and regulations surrounding adult-use cannabis in Michigan, you shouldn’t have any trouble with your first (or fifteenth) purchase.

Medical and Recreational Dispensaries in Michigan: FAQs

Here, we’ve done the legwork to address your most pressing concerns about in-person and online Michigan dispensaries.

Is Recreational Marijuana Legal in Michigan?

Yes, recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan. Cannabis was legalized for 21+ year old adults on December 6, 2018 after the Michigan Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act was initiated [2].

Which City Has the Best Dispensaries in Michigan?

Ann Arbor has more dispensaries than any other township in the state. As the “commercial cannabis capital” of Michigan; 27 licensed dispensaries have cropped up in the area. Om of Medicine – Mission, Pure Roots, and Quest Cannabis have a 4 to 5 star rating on Yelp!

Does Michigan Allow Medical Marijuanas?

Yes, Michigan allows medical marijuanas patients to buy medical-grade cannabis from dispensaries. Medical cannabis became legal in the state on November 4, 2008 after the Michigan Compassionate Care Initiative (Proposal 1) was signed into law [3].

Why Are Michigan Dispensaries So Cheap?

Michigan has been at the forefront of recreational cannabis consumption for quite a while, and the number of MI cultivators has doubled since adult-use cannabis was legalized in 2018. Supply/demand are very imbalanced, which benefits consumers with rock-bottom pricing.

Can You Go Into A Dispensary Without a Card in Michigan?

Yes, you can go into a dispensary without having a medical marijuana card in Michigan. The only caveat is that you must be 21+ years old to indulge in recreational cannabis. If you are between the ages of 18 and 21 years old with a medical card, you can go to a dispensary.

How Much Can You Buy From A Dispensary in A Day in Michigan?

There’s no real “per-day” limitation on how much recreational cannabis you can buy from a dispensary in Michigan, but adult consumers are restricted to purchasing 2.5 ounces per transaction. Medical patients are limited to buying 2.5 ounces of cannabis per day [2].

Do You Need Cash for Michigan Dispensaries?

Yes, you need cash for Michigan dispensaries. Because marijuana is still illegal on a federal level, most banks flag debit and credit card transactions made at dispensaries. To avoid the possibility of frustrating financial drama, Michigan dispensaries only accept cash payments.

Does Michigan Accept Out of State MMJ Cards?

Yes, Michigan accepts out-of-state medical marijuana cards with one limitation. Your home state must legally allow for “reciprocity”. In layman’s terms, this means that wherever you live must accept MMJ cards from the state of Michigan [4]. It’s also entirely up to the dispensary.

Is At-Home Cannabis Cultivation Legal in Michigan?

Yes, you can legally grow up to 12 marijuana plants in the state of Michigan! House Bill No. 4745 states that outdoor weed plants must not be “visible to the unaided eye from an adjacent property when viewed by an individual at ground level or from a permanent structure” [5].

Do Michigan Dispensaries Track You?

No, Michigan dispensaries don’t track you beyond your initial purchase. Although you need to show ID before buying medical or recreational cannabis, it’s like going to the liquor store – the employees don’t care what you do or where you go afterwards. It’s for legality purposes only.

Should You Buy Legal Cannabis Products from Seed Dispensaries? Here’s Our Final Verdict.

If you’re wondering why the best dispensaries near Michigan are so popular, convenience is the deciding factor! When you order directly from sites like Seed Supreme and ILGM, you can explore new strains and save money (yes, even compared to Michigan’s dirt-cheap prices).

The best online dispensaries feature thousands of products you’ve never seen before, and a fruitful harvest can keep you blazed for pennies on the dollar. Seed Supreme takes the cake with 5,000+ high-quality pot seeds, 2-5 day doorstep delivery, and their 14-day refund policy.

They’ll also throw in a couple of free seeds with every order! Still, no matter which dispensary you choose, you’ll be presented with major discounts and a ginormous strain selection. Just be sure to have fun and indulge your senses responsibly!

